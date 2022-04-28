Finance
Militants in Niger Delta – Bad For Nigeria, Could Be Good For Angola & Ghana
Like many developing nations with vast natural resources, Nigeria has seen a massive influx in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), particularly in the energy sector. However, civil unrest, particularly in the Niger Delta, may be a catalyst for potential investors to look to other West African Nations as investment opportunities. Added to this are the ever present problems of ineptitude & “graft” within both state & federal government, which has brought some unwelcome news for Africa’s largest economy.
Last week, Russian giant Gazprom (OTC : OGZPY) announced that it was in discussions to inject up to $2.5 Bn into a joint venture enterprise with state owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corp (NNPC), with a view to developing domestic gas production, processing, and transportation.” Nigeria has an estimated 187 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. Industry experts see the deal as a positive move by the federal government to utilize the country’s huge gas resources that have hitherto been wasted, it is estimated that Nigeria flares off as much as 14% (24 billion cubic feet) of global gas wasteage.
The Russian gas company is attempting to become involved with the Trans-Saharan gas pipeline (TSGP). The pipeline, which would connect the Niger delta in Nigeria and Niger, to existing gas transmission hubs to the European Union at El Kala or Beni Saf in Algeria’s Mediterranean coast, is expected to cost $10 billion, of which Gazprom will initially invest $2.5 billion. The project is due to commence in 2009 and isplanned to complete in 2015, when Nigeria hopes it will become one of the biggest sources of natural gas for continental Europe.
Livi Ajounuma, General Manager at NNPC, confirmed that “we have signed a Memorandum of Understanding [MOU]”. He commented further on the deal saying, “It’s a good thing. It means that a giant company like Gazprom can come to Nigeria.”
All is not as rosy as it may seem however, as the Russian Ambassador to Nigeria, Alexander Polyakov, staged a withering blow at Nigerian confidence this week. Polyakov has called on the Nigerian authorities to create a stable environment for foreign nationals who come to work in the country, to continue the flow of foreign investment and development of the economy. Over 200 foreigners and countless Nigerians have been kidnapped in nearly three years of rising violence across southern Nigeria. Some militants claim to be fighting for greater control over the Niger Delta’s oil wealth, however, other gangs of armed, jobless youths make money from extortion and kidnapping.
Polyakov urged prompt release of all hostages, including some Russians,currently being held by militants in Nigeria’s southeast Niger Delta region.”Everybody in the region and the government should play their role to ensure that all hostages are freed,” he said.
There are strong indications that investment inflow to the upstream sub-sector of the Nigerian oil industry has started dwindling as foreign investors now choose Angola and Ghana as preferred destinations over Nigeria. Which in turn, threatens Nigeria’s capacity to grow its crude oil reserves as planned, it is targeting 40 billion barrels proven reserves by 2010. Analysts have identified insecurity in the Niger Delta and weak fiscal policy as key reasons why investors are beginning to leave for more stable business opportunities in Africa. Recently due to militant activity Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE : RDS:A) has seen its production dropping from one million bpd to about 380,000 bpd at its Bonny terminal in the south of the Delta. Exxon has also experienced increased insurgent activity in its Nigerian operations.Last week, local union officials threatened to call a strike which would shut down crude exports from the River state, until such time as the issues are addressed by State & Federal officials. Nigeria is already suffering from production slow down due to militancy, currently the Niger Delta is only exporting 1.8 million bpd, compared with a targeted 2.2 million bpd.
Near neighbour Angola has now begun to attract more investments from oil companies as International Oil Companies are making long term expenditure commitments in the African oil ventures. Total (NYSE : TOT) said last week that it would continue with a $9 billion investment to raise production in Angola, despite the huge drop in crude prices since July last year. Total plans to stick to its major investments in Angola, even as it expects crude prices to recover, the company’s top official in Angola said.
“We are living through a crisis that has pushed oil prices to very low levels. Therefore, we are being extremely strict with all our investments,” Olivier Langavant, Director General in Angola, was quoted as saying in an interview with Reuters. “But the big projects (in Angola) like the Pazflor, which is a $9 billion investment, will be maintained.”
Pazflor, Total’s third production hub in Angola’s offshore Bloc 17, is expected to begin pumping oil in 2011 from water depths of up to 1,200 metres, according to the company’s website. Total is the third biggest oil producer in Angola after Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron, pumping, on average of over 500,000 barrels per day.
Chevron, Total and Eni are currently developing a $4 to $5 billion liquefied natural gas plant in Soyo, Angola. Whilst in contrast, Nigeria’s flagship Olokola, Brass LNG and NLNG Train 7 projects are yet to take off. Because of the high spend of the oil majors in Angola, oil service companies have begun to win big contracts. BP has awarded Halliburton more than $600 million in contracts for up to four projects in Angola.
Meanwhile, in Ghana, offshore oil finds in 2007 have led analysts to look at the small nation as becoming an “African Tiger”. Three vast blocks off of the West Cape Three Points are believed to hold vast reserves that may well outshine those enjoyed by Nigeria. The Jubilee field, one of West Africa’s biggest oil strikes in years, likely containing recoverable reserves of at least 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, with first output scheduled for the second half of 2010. IOCs are lining up to take advantage, as smaller independent firms such as Kosmos Energy struggle to find capital to develop proven resources in the area. Kosmos is reputed to have a $3Bn stake in the area up for grabs, according to industry website Rigzone. The current breakdown of partnership/ownership across the three blocs which can be viewed here at AfDevInfo, also includes US independent Anadarko (NYSE : APC) & the UK’s Tullow (LON : TLW), along with various Ghanaian government run corporations.
This at a time when foreign investors in the Nigerian capital market withdrew some $4 billion from the Nigeria Stock Exchange kick starting a decline of over 50% in three months, according to its Director General, Professor Ndidi Okereke-Onyiuke. Coupled with an ever rising inflation rate, the highest for more than 5 years, is a major setback for Nigeria’s hopes of becoming a local economic giant.
Items Not Valid for Foreign Exchange (FX) in the Nigerian FX Markets
In an attempt to sustain the stability of the Foreign Exchange (FX) Market and ensure efficient utilization of Foreign Exchange for the derivation of optimum benefits from goods and services imported into Nigeria, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently issued a new directive in a circular it distributed.
The directive exempts some imported goods and services from the list of items eligible to access FX at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange markets in order to foster and support local production of these items in the country.
The implication of this development is that importers desiring to import any of the items listed in the aforementioned CBN’s directive would be required to source for FX funds without any recourse to the Nigerian Foreign Exchange market (Interbank market and BBN Intervention).
The list of the affected items are outlined below but may be reviewed as the need arises. However, please note that the importation of these items are not banned.
The items include the following:
Rice
Cement
Margarine
Palm kernel/Palm oil products/vegetables oils
Meat and processed meat products
Vegetables and processed vegetable products
Poultry chicken, eggs, turkey
Private air-planes/jets
Indian incense
Tinned fish in sauce(Geisha)/sardines
Cold rolled steel sheets
Galvanized steel sheets
Roofing sheets
Wheelbarrows
Head pans
Metal boxes and containers
Enamelware
Steel drums
Steel pipes
Wire rods(deformed and not deformed)
Iron rods and reinforcing bard
Wire mesh
Steel nails
Security and razor wine
Wood particle boards and panels
Wood Fibre Boards and Panels
Plywood boards and panels
Wooden doors
Toothpicks
Glass and Glassware
Kitchen utensils
Tableware
Tiles-vitrified and ceramic
Textiles
Woven fabrics
Clothes
Plastic and rubber products, polypropylene granules, cellophane wrappers
Soap and cosmetics
Tomatoes/tomato pastes
Eurobond/foreign currency bond/ share purchases
In our view, we understand Share Purchases (item 40 in the list) to be referring to Nigerians who access the foreign exchange market to invest in foreign securities and not foreign investors who inflow funds into Nigeria for the purposes of investment.
The CBN stated this was in a bid to sustain the stability of the foreign exchange market and ensure the efficient utilization of foreign exchange whilst encouraging local production of these items. The CBN also stated clearly that importation of these items are not banned, however importers of these items shall do so using their own funds without recourse to the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Markets.
The implication of this is that there will be reduced demand on the official market which means reduced pressure on the official FX market. However, there will be increased pressure on the parallel Market (Bureau de Change). The gap between the parallel and the official market will widen and the rate for dollars in the parallel market will increase. This will also lead to an increase in the cost of these items locally for consumers and ultimately inflation.
How Working From Home Is Both a Blessing and a Curse
These days, working from home has become a hot topic of discussion. Initial research will find you wading through a plethora of questionable opportunities, making most reasonable folk question whether the opportunity really exists! Some diligence however, will expose some conceptual nuggets that can easily become your ticket to profitable self-reliance.
Personally, I worked in corporate America for 18 years, tried the financial industry on for size, labored in a software development company, did some contract work at a large company doing government work, did a friend a favor and office managed, and finally worked with a web development company as an SEO content writer. Some of these jobs I left by choice, others left me, but all had one thing in common: I wasn’t their top priority.
My final position, as an SEO content writer, opened my eyes to a new way to showcase my talents and hopefully generate income, allowing me to stay home! There are several avenues to take, all interesting and hungry for quality content. The question becomes: how can I best gain exposure for my articles? The tools are available and relatively easy to find, but the hang up for many is dedicating their time and energy often enough to be successful.
The Blessing
Keep in mind that as hard as you have worked for others during the course of your professional career, you should be willing to work at least as hard, if not harder, for yourself. You have everything to gain and should be motivated to create financial independence for yourself and your family, however it takes a different kind of effort to work from home.
No one is providing deadlines, creating your daily activity plan, or telling you what to do each day, so each person needs to find the best way to accomplish those things for themselves. You’ll still have deadlines and need to create activity plans, but you’ll be doing it for yourself! Hold on to the awesomeness of being your own boss, then hit the ground running and make it happen.
Freedom is an amazing thing to capture, especially if it comes with sufficient income to really enjoy it. Focus on that potential and keep yourself motivated.
The Curse
The downside, especially if you’ve worked outside the home most of your professional life, is the loss of adult conversation. In my case, staying home means I can help care for my six-year-old grandson, with the option to work whenever there’s a break in the action. Fortunately, I get to talk to adults when they all get back from work, but that may not be an option for some. Moms working from home for extra income may find themselves a bit frustrated with the ‘stay at home’ of staying at home.
To alleviate that isolated feeling one might get working from home, scheduling outside activity is key. Set a few days a month aside to lunch with friends, go out to dinner, explore the city you live in, or perhaps choose local attractions you haven’t explored and set a date periodically to check them out!
It’s definitely an adjustment. Most of us start working early in life and don’t stop until we can’t work anymore. To establish your income through your own efforts gives you freedom you may not have considered. Setting a schedule for yourself will help you reorient your thinking, then let freedom ring!
The Promise
No matter what opportunity you take advantage of, if you’re able to make a viable income from home you’ll find you prefer working from home to working for someone else. At first, the most successful will work hard and often. Eventually, the idea is to work less and have more fun!
Life is too short to live paycheck to paycheck, even though most of us have done so our whole lives. There is a better way, with a happier ending to be shared with your family, so don’t be afraid to try!
How to Assess If Your Content Marketing Is Working
You probably work very hard at ensuring that your content marketing is exactly what it should be and that it is doing the job that you expect it to do for your brand. You may have written the most amazing content marketing materials but how do you know that it is actually giving you any sort of return on investment and that it is as effective and valuable as you need it to be?
Assessing your content marketing materials
Your content marketing materials may be everything that you want them to be. They may be compelling, exciting, tremendously educational, and extremely valuable all around; however, you still need to find a way to gather metrics on those materials so that you can know for sure what is working and what needs to be improved.
All business people (including you) have the same objective in mind when it comes to their business. They all need to establish relationships with people with whom they can build trust, credibility, and with whom they can position themselves to be the subject matter expert in the eyes of the other person. The concept is quite simple; however, getting there is often quite challenging. Of course, that is the initial goal. The ultimate goal is getting the other person to buy your products and/or services (not just once but over and over again).
Patience is a virtue
Once you start to share your content marketing materials with other people and you start to build a relationship with them, you should not assume that you will see results instantaneously. It just doesn’t happen that way (usually). Just as it takes time to build meaningful relationships, it also takes time to see the fruits of your labor. In fact, it will most likely take between three and six months before you see any significant results and even longer before you see any significant return on investment (ROI). It may take even longer if you happen to be in an industry that functions with sales cycles at its foundation.
However, with that being said, you need to be patient because you will achieve those results. It is just like many other things in life. You need to put the work in up front. You can’t expect to reap the rewards before you do that. There is no guarantee that you will be a success but there is a very good chance that you will be. Just remember to consistently deliver top-quality content and really listen to what the other person wants and needs. It is a true formula for success. Not only will you be successful as far as other people knowing who you are and what you represent with your brand but the money part of it will follow as well.
You need to find out exactly what is working and what is not working
Not all business people will be assessing the same things for their particular businesses. The first thing that you will need to do is determine which goals are important for your particular business. Once you have done that, you will want to use some sort of analytics program, which can help you to find answers. This is critical for your business because there is no point in your wasting time on something that isn’t working.
The other thing is that your brand’s needs will most likely change over time. If you make an assessment in the beginning, you shouldn’t expect that the assessment will necessarily apply a year later, or at some other point in the future. One thing that you should keep in mind is that there may not be a large amount of money coming in right at the beginning based on your efforts. You need to trust that it is only a temporary situation.
Don’t be short-sighted
You need to make sure that you keep all of your values and all of your expectations in sight at all times. If you focus on money alone, you will be missing a lot in your business and it is important for you to remember that there are a lot of elements that go into making a business successful. Of course, ROI is an extremely important aspect of your business but you need to do a lot of work before you can accomplish that.
Another concept that is really important is that your approach must be effective if you are going to succeed. The relationship that you share with the other person has an emotional/human foundation. That means that you need to relate to the other person in a human way. If you use any other approach, you will not succeed. You build the relationship with the other person solidly and the rest will follow in time.
Achieve one goal at a time
If you are able to concentrate on short-term goals, one at a time, before you know it, you will be able to achieve a great deal. Short-term goals are much easier (in general) to accomplish than giant, long-term goals. In the end, you will arrive at the same place anyway so it really doesn’t matter.
It is time to start measuring
After you have determined exactly what you need to assess, you will want to make sure that the information is well organized so that you get the answers that you are looking for as painlessly as possible. You will want to generate regular reports (once a month) so that you can examine what you are doing carefully and so that you can compare your work, month by month. It is very important to remember that you should only be gathering metrics on whatever is truly important for your brand and your business. Some information that you will want to include in your assessment is:
Identifying your main objectives: You will want to include exactly what type of data, how you plan to use those data, and where you can gather those data. You will want to focus on your conversions, which pages people are reading most, increase (or decrease) in website traffic, which content of yours other people are sharing, and an overall analysis of what and how your content marketing materials are doing.
Conclusion
Assessing how your content marketing efforts are doing is critical to the success of your business. It is important to understand what is working, what may need some adjustment, and what isn’t working at all (and should be eliminated). You should never think of your brand as a stagnant entity. It is a living, breathing part of you and, just like you, it grows and evolves over time. If you don’t periodically assess how you are doing, you will be fumbling in the dark and you cannot leave the success of your business to chance. Your ultimate goal is to sell more of your products and/or services. Assessing how you are doing is an extremely important and intricate part of that.
