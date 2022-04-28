News
Missouri National Guard sending armored personnel carriers to Ukraine
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri National Guard is sending an “undisclosed number” of M-113 Armored Personnel Carriers to Ukraine. The vehicles are used to move soldiers and equipment across the battlefield while providing protection from small arms fire and the effects of artillery.
The latest on Ukraine from the Associated Press:
The U.S. pressed its allies Tuesday to move “heaven and earth” to keep Kyiv well-supplied with weapons as Russian forces rained fire on eastern and southern Ukraine amid growing new fears the war could spill over the country’s borders.
For the second day in a row, explosions rocked the separatist region of Trans-Dniester in neighboring Moldova, knocking out two powerful radio antennas close to the Ukrainian border. No one claimed responsibility for the attacks, but Ukraine all but blamed Russia.
In other developments, Poland and Bulgaria said the Kremlin is cutting off natural gas supplies to the two NATO countries starting Wednesday, the first such actions of the war. Both nations had refused Russia’s demands that they pay in rubles.
Poland has been a major gateway for the delivery of weapons to Ukraine and confirmed this week that it is sending the country tanks.
The potential effect of the gas cutoff was not immediately clear. Poland said it was well-prepared for such a move after working for years to reduce its reliance on Russian energy.
Poland also has ample natural gas in storage, and it will soon benefit from two pipelines coming online, analyst Emily McClain of Rystad Energy said.
Bulgaria gets over 90% of its gas from Russia, and officials said they were working to find other sources. McClain cited a Bulgarian deal to purchase gas from Azerbaijan.
Two months into the fighting, Western arms have helped Ukraine stall Russia’s invasion, but the country’s leaders have said they need more support fast.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin convened a meeting Tuesday of officials from about 40 countries at the U.S. air base at Ramstein, Germany, and said more help is on the way.
“This gathering reflects the galvanized world,” Austin said, adding that he wanted officials to leave the meeting “with a common and transparent understanding of Ukraine’s near-term security requirements because we’re going to keep moving heaven and earth so that we can meet them.”
After unexpectedly fierce resistance by Ukrainian forces thwarted Russia’s attempt to take Ukraine’s capital, Moscow now says its focus is the capture of the Donbas, the mostly Russian-speaking industrial region in eastern Ukraine.
In the small city of Toretsk in the Donbas, residents are struggling to survive, collecting rainwater for washing up and fervently hoping for an end to the fighting.
“It’s bad. Very bad. Hopeless,” said Andriy Cheromushkin. “You feel so helpless that you don’t know what you should do or shouldn’t do. Because if you want to do something, you need some money, and there is no money now.”
Russian advances and heavy fighting were reported in the Donbas, with one town, Kreminna, apparently falling after days of street-by-street fighting, according to the British military.
In the gutted southern port city of Mariupol, authorities said Russian forces hit the Azovstal steel plant with 35 airstrikes over the past 24 hours. The plant is the last known stronghold of Ukrainian fighters in the city. About 1,000 civilians were said to be taking shelter there with an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian defenders.
“Russia has drastically intensified strikes over the past 24 hours and is using heavy bunker bombs,” said Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol’s mayor. “The number of those wounded will be clear once the rubble is cleared.”
He also accused Russian forces of shelling a route it had offered as an escape corridor from the steel mill.
Beyond Mariupol, local officials said at least nine people were killed and several more wounded in Russian attacks on towns and cities in the east and south. Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region of the Donbas, said on the Telegram messaging app that Russian forces “continue to deliberately fire at civilians and to destroy critical infrastructure.”
Russian missile fire also knocked out a strategic railroad bridge along a route that links southern Ukraine’s Odesa port region to neighboring Romania, a NATO member, Ukrainian authorities said. No injuries were reported.
Ukraine also said Russian forces shelled Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, which lies in the northeast, outside the Donbas, but is seen as key to Russia’s apparent bid to encircle Ukrainian troops in the Donbas from the north, east and south.
Ukrainian forces struck back in the Kherson region in the south.
The attack on the bridge near Odesa — along with a series of strikes on key railroad stations a day earlier — appears to mark a major shift in Russia’s approach. Until now, Moscow has spared strategic bridges, perhaps in hopes of keeping them for its own use in seizing Ukraine. But now it seems to be trying to thwart Ukraine’s efforts to move troops and supplies.
The southern Ukraine coastline and Moldova have been on edge since a senior Russian military officer said last week that the Kremlin’s goal is to secure not just eastern Ukraine but the entire south, so as to open the way to Trans-Dniester, a long, narrow strip of land with about 470,000 people along the Ukrainian border where about 1,500 Russian troops are based.
It was not clear who was behind the blasts in Trans-Dniester, but the attacks gave rise to fears that Russia is stirring up trouble so as to create a pretext to either invade Trans-Dniester or use the region as another launching point to attack Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the explosions were carried out by Russia and were “designed to destabilize,” with the intention of showing Moldova what could happen if it supports Ukraine.
Austin, the U.S. defense secretary, said the U.S. was still looking into blasts and trying to determine what was going on, but added: “Certainly we don’t want to see any spillover” of the conflict.
With the potentially pivotal battle for the east underway, the U.S. and its NATO allies are scrambling to deliver artillery and other heavy weaponry in time to make a difference.
German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said her government will supply Gepard self-propelled armored anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has faced mounting pressure to send heavy weapons such as tanks and other armored vehicles.
Austin noted that more than 30 allies and partners have joined the U.S. in sending military aid to Ukraine and that more than $5 billion worth of equipment has been committed.
The U.S. defense secretary said the war has weakened Russia’s military, adding, “We would like to make sure, again, that they don’t have the same type of capability to bully their neighbors that we saw at the outset of this conflict.”
A senior Kremlin official, Nikolai Patrushev, warned that “the policies of the West and the Kyiv regime controlled by it would only be the breakup of Ukraine into several states.”
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov cautioned that if the Western flow of weapons continues, the talks aimed at ending the fighting will not produce any results.
Diplomatic efforts to end the fighting also continued. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the U.N. said they agreed in principle that the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross should be involved in the evacuation of civilians trapped in the steel plant in Mariupol. Putin said Ukrainian troops were using civilians in the plant as shields and not allowing them to leave.
Zach Wilson excited about Jets’ future ahead of NFL Draft: ‘I have full trust in everything they’re doing’
Zach Wilson wasn’t dealt the best hand from a talent perspective in his rookie year. The Jets were a young team without a lot of talent, dealt with a ton of injuries and ultimately finished at 4-13 (the fifth time in the last six seasons the team finished with 11-plus losses).
But the No. 2 overall pick from 2021 is pumped for the potential franchise-altering 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night.
The Jets have premium assets to work with as they own four picks in the top-40, including two in the top-10 (Nos. 4 and 10). The goal is to surround the former BYU star with as much talent as possible to ensure his development is placed in a healthy situation.
Wilson couldn’t hide his excitement when he spoke to the media on Wednesday.
“I feel like the organization as a whole, everybody is very tied together as far as being on the same page with everything,” Wilson said. “I trust the ownership and [GM Joe Douglas] as well and what they’re doing. I feel like they have a really good plan.
“I’m excited for what they’re going to bring in for us. I can’t wait to see draft day, some more free agency stuff, whatever it is. I have full trust in everything that they’re doing, so I’m excited for it.”
The Jets have shown their commitment to building around Wilson by improving the roster on the offensive side of the ball this offseason.
Adding Pro Bowl guard Laken Tomlinson, and the tight end duo of C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin, should make Wilson’s life much easier.
“I appreciate their confidence in me,” Wilson said. “I think they understand that quarterback efficiency in this league it’s just how you win games. It’s how you get explosive on offense. And I need to do my part. I need to get better. I need to let the guys around me make the plays that they were brought in for. So I’m excited. We’re in that process of building it together and we all get to kind of ride the waves together.”
Wilson was especially gleeful about the additions to the tight end room after the combination of Tyler Kroft, Ryan Griffin, Dan Brown and Kenny Yeboah netted just 499 yards in 2021.
Conklin and Uzomah combined last season for 110 catches, 1,086 yards and eight touchdowns and should restore Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur’s desire to use 12 personnel (two tight end sets). LaFleur was forced to largely dump 12 personnel last season given the lack of production from his tight ends. The rookie QB threw five of his 11 picks while in that personnel grouping with just one TD.
“I think we got some ballers, some really good players between those two coming in. I’m excited,” Wilson said. “They’re very high character guys. They’re easy to talk to they want to be great. They’ve done it for a while now. What a great addition to our locker room. … When we were talking about tight ends, those were the guys I wanted to bring in as well. So I’m glad that we made that happen. They did a great job with that. I think it’s just gonna help take our offense to the next level.”
Overall, going into the draft Wilson is uber-confident in the Jets’ ability to add premium talent to their roster.
“I think it’s within the details. The years of establishment, them finding out what we need, them saying ‘How can we grow? What do we need this year? What do we need maybe down the road? How can we just build those pieces,’ lay a brick at a time,” Wilson said. “Those guys do a good job of really being able to put it all into place. Now going into Year 2 and Year 2 with this coaching staff as well, I feel like they are right on schedule to kind of putting everything together where we need to.”
After leaving endorsement convention in labor, Erin Maye Quade hasn’t ruled out running in senate primary
The Minnesota State Senate candidate who left a Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party endorsement convention Saturday because she was in labor has not ruled out continuing her campaign and running in the primary on Aug. 9.
“It’s certainly a possibility. I haven’t asked her about it,” Erin Maye Quade’s campaign manager Mitchell Walstad said. “I’m giving her the time and space to do the new mom thing.”
Maye Quade, a former state representative and primary candidate for lieutenant governor, was in labor for hours before she arrived at the District 56 endorsement convention the morning of April 23. The district covers Apple Valley and parts of surrounding communities.
Maye Quade made it through part of the convention, pausing at one point during a speech because of contractions, before reluctantly withdrawing to go to the hospital.
Video of Maye Quade’s speech received tens of thousands of views and drew national attention. For many, it represents the extraordinary challenges and sacrifices women face in politics.
CONVENTION NOT SUSPENDED
Questions were also raised about why the endorsing convention wasn’t suspended or rescheduled.
“The puzzling thing for me, as I reflect on what happened, is how would this have been handled if it were another type of medical emergency?” Walstad said. He added that Maye Quade wasn’t yet ready for an interview.
In separate written statements, District 56 DFL Party chair Nancy Stroessner and Justin Emmerich, Maye Quade’s opponent for the endorsement, both said after learning she was in labor they agreed to her requested accommodations including moving up the endorsement process.
“I readily agreed to all of them, as did the convention delegates by unanimous consent,” Emmerich said in statement. “Had there been a formal request from Erin or any of the delegates to suspend the convention in order to hold it at a later date I would have agreed, however no such request or motion was made.”
Walstad said the campaign didn’t feel like it “had the latitude” to request the convention be suspended or rescheduled. He acknowledged that some party members were unhappy that Maye Quade announced her intention to run for the seat before incumbent DFL Sen. Greg Clausen announced his retirement.
‘SHE COULDN’T STAY ANY LONGER’
Walstad added that Maye Quade made it as long as she could through the process before realizing she needed to go to the hospital.
“Throughout the convention it was obvious she wasn’t going to make it very long,” Walstad said, noting after the first ballot, Maye Quade suggested both candidates run in the primary. “She wasn’t really able to interact with the delegates. She had to go. She couldn’t stay any longer.”
Emmerich acknowledged that Maye Quade asked to take the contest to a primary, but he said she decided to suspend her campaign before he could respond. He went on to win the endorsement, receiving 71 percent of the vote with 29 percent favoring no endorsement.
Stroessner said the convention chairs could not “unilaterally close or delay the endorsement process.”
“When Erin ultimately requested to withdraw from the endorsement process, we did not second-guess her decision,” Stroessner said “If a delegate had wanted to postpone the endorsement, they could have made a motion for postponement, which the convention would have then voted on. No such motion was made.”
Maye Quade gave birth to Harriet Blake Maye Quade about a day after the convention, according to her wife Alyse Maye Quade’s social media post.
“Mom did awesome, even in the moments that got a little intense, and especially when it came to pushing baby girl out,” Alyse’s post said. “I’ll never look at my wife the same again, she is so powerful.”
Somehow, Jaguars will botch No. 1 pick in NFL Draft | Commentary
Running off at the typewriter. …
Raise your hand if you trust the Jacksonville Jaguars to make the right choice with the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday night’s NFL Draft.
Anyone?
Anyone?
The Jaguars also had the No. 1 overall pick last season, but the pick was a no-brainer because purported can’t-miss franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence of Clemson was at the top of everybody’s big board. This year, there is no clear-cut No. 1, which means much-maligned Jaguars GM Trent Baalke and his brain trust will be expected to somehow make the astute and correct pick.
This is akin to giving a kindergartner some finger paints and telling him to re-create Whistler’s Mother.
Will the Jaguars choose Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who had a monster season for the Wolverines last year and finished second in voting for the Heisman Trophy?
Will they choose Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker, who wasn’t nearly as productive as Hutchinson but is said to have a “higher ceiling” and more “upside.”
Personally, if I were the Jags, I would protect Lawrence, my franchise quarterback, by drafting one of the two elite offensive tackles in the draft — North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu or Alabama’s Evan Neal. There’s no denying Lawrence played awful during his rookie year, partly because he was under duress for much of the season.
Of course, we know the Jaguars will somehow blow it.
If NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had a sense of humor, he’d step up to the podium tonight and declare: “With the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars select … The Wrong Guy!” …
Short stuff: How much has the NFL Draft grown over the years? Florida Gators legend Steve Spurrier, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1966 and was the first quarterback taken in the 1967 draft, told me once that he never even had a conversation with the San Francisco 49ers before they chose him No. 3 overall. The only team rep Spurrier talked to in those days before the advent of the NFL Combine was iconic trumpet player Al Hirt, who was a minority owner of the expansion New Orleans Saints. Hirt was playing a concert in Gainesville before the draft and contacted Spurrier to get him excited about the new team in New Orleans. Hirt was buried with his trumpet years ago, but now we have an entire network (ESPN) tooting the horn for the NFL Draft. …
Now that Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera has reached the 3,000-hit milestone, the Miami Marlins trading him in 2007 will go down as the worst business decision since Decca Records turned down the Beatles in 1962, telling them, “Guitar groups are on the way out.” Oopsy. … Jerry West wants an apology from HBO for the unflattering, dramatized portrayal of him in the series Winning Time about the building of the Showtime Lakers. Memo to the Logo: The Orlando Magic are still waiting on you to apologize for tampering (allegedly) with Shaq and convincing him to leave Orlando for L.A. all those years ago. … Was reading in the Sentinel earlier this week that Delta has become the first major U.S. airline to announce it will start paying flight attendants and cabin crews during the boarding process. Um, shouldn’t this be something all airlines do and why has it taken decades for this to happen? Last I checked, all of these employees are usually pretty damn busy during the boarding process. Hey, airlines, not paying your employees for working is an idea that should never fly!!! …
From Dwight Perry of the Seattle Times: “The Oakland Coliseum, home to the Athletics, has been invaded by an estimated 50-100 feral cats. Animal control has been trapping the squatters, spaying or neutering them and returning them to the ballpark. On the plus side, the Coliseum no longer has a rat problem!” … Move over, Miami Hurricanes Turnover Chain, and make way for the Tennessee Volunteers mink coat. That’s right, every time a player on the No. 1-ranked Vols baseball team hits a homer, he dons a full-length fake mink coat. If you ask me that’s taking showboating a little too fur, er, far. … Still can’t believe Elon Musk just bought Twitter for $44 billion. That’s almost as much as Texas A&M boosters spent on “NIL deals” for their No. 1-ranked recruiting class. … Headline at Beaverton.com: “Study finds cycling healthiest way to get hit by a car.” … I’m not normally one who endorses physical violence, but I have to admit I was rooting for Mike Tyson when he beat up the drunken, obnoxious airplane passenger who wouldn’t leave Tyson alone last week. Tyson, it seems, foreshadowed the incident in a Facebook post back in 2020 when he wrote: “Social media made y’all way too comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the face for it.” …
I saw where the Guinness Book of World Records just identified the oldest dog in the world as a chihuahua that lives in West Palm Beach and is 21 years, 109 days old. The dog is named TobyKeith after the country music superstar who sang the song, Should’ve Been a Cowboy. As for the chihuahua, he reportedly is working on a new song as well: Should’ve Been a Great Dane. … Speaking of records, did you see where somebody caught a 131-pound blue catfish in the Mississippi River the other day, surpassing the Mississippi state record by nearly 40 pounds? In related news, Manti Te’o said, “Puh-leeze, you call that a catfish?!” …
Last word: With Thursday being National Poetry Reading Day, the great G.K. Chesterton once pointed out: “Poets have been mysteriously silent on the subject of cheese.”
