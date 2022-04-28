News
More lefties, fewer problems for Twins’ Max Kepler
Somewhat lost in the madness of the Twins’ walk-off victory on a two-base throwing error Tuesday was a productive day for Max Kepler. The right-fielder was 2 for 4 with an RBI double and two-run home run that gave the Twins a 3-1 lead on the Detroit Tigers headed into the eighth inning.
But after a three-run home run by Javier Baez put the Tigers ahead, the Twins eked out a 5-4, walk-off victory when Trevor Lanach and Gio Urshela scored on Detroit catcher Eric Haase’s errant throw to the third baseman, the last in an unfortunate series of events that started when Miguel Sano’s line drive to right glanced off the glove of right-fielder Robbie Grossman.
“There were about five different things that could have happened on that play,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said.
It certainly altered the Kepler-heavy narrative. Before the eighth, the storyline was tilting toward left-handed-hitting Kepler’s game-winning success against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez.
Not to Kepler, though.
“To me, a lefty is the same as a righty; it’s always been that way,” he said before Wednesday night’s game against the Tigers at Target Field. “Whoever wants to touch on lefty-lefty being a tougher matchup can, but in my opinion, since I grew up playing baseball, it never really jumped out at me until I got to this level of baseball.”
Kepler is a .211 career hitter in 720 at-bats against lefties in his six-plus full seasons in the majors compared to .242 against right-handers. But Baldelli said co-hitting coach David Popkins recently suggested leaving Kepler in against left-handers and it “seems to have played out pretty good.”
Kepler is hitting .300 against lefties (6 for 20) with a homer and four RBIs against lefties this season. Before Wednesday’s game he had hit safely in six of his past seven games with a .364 average, a homer, three RBIs, five walks and four strikeouts. The Twins were 5-2 in those games.
“Everybody used to blow it out of proportion, that lefty versus lefty is something out of the ordinary,” Kepler said. “I never really looked at it until I got to this level and I’ll be honest, it got into my head a couple times when I was platooned against lefties. It does make it harder to see a certain arm when you don’t get to face it, regardless of whether it’s a righty or a lefty. But to me, it’s always been the ball coming from a different angle.
“The more you get to see it, the more you’ll get adjusted to it.”
Kepler got around on two pitches for his double and home run, the second clearing the home run porch in right. Asked what the pitch was, he said, “Something offspeed, changeup or slider.”
“Usually when I’m doing well, I don’t even know what I’m hitting,” he added. “I’m just seeing it to the bat and making contact.”
SHRINKING ROSTERS
Sonny Gray’s bullpen session on Tuesday was a success, Baldelli said, but the veteran right-hander will throw once more off a mound before making a rehab start in Florida when the Twins are at Tampa Bay this weekend.
On the injured list with a hamstring strain, Gray will pitch for one of the Twins’ Class A organizations in Florida before returning to Minnesota. “As important as any piece to this is the roster is going to be shrunk,” Baldelli said.
Because of the short spring, major league active rosters were expanded to 28 for the first three weeks of the season. They go back to 26 starting Monday, with a 14-pitcher limit through May 29. So, the Twins want to get Gray ready to go. He has made just one big-league start this season.
“We’re not going to have the luxury of just bringing bullpen guys out to cover innings for starters going forward,” Baldelli said. “So, getting into May, Sonny makes his start, we’re going to need him to make a full start. So, because of that, we’ll make sure he gets built up a little bit.”
BRIEFLY
Gary Sanchez, out with abdominal discomfort, was scheduled to go through a full workout on Wednesday and expected to start Thursday’s series finale against the Tigers.
News
Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr. established himself as a ‘top-ten center’ — what’s next?
The on-court progress Orlando Magic big man Wendell Carter Jr. made during the 2021-22 season was evident.
Carter averaged several career highs, including points (15), rebounds (10.5) and assists (2.8) and effective field goal percentage (57.6%) — a field-goal percentage formula that adjusts for 3-pointers being worth more than made 2-pointers.
He started to dominate the simple parts of the game while expanding his skillset on both ends of the floor as the season progressed.
“Wendell has already established himself this season as a top-ten center,” Jeff Weltman, Magic president of basketball operations, said during a recent appearance on FM 96.9 The Game’s Open Mike with the Orlando Sentinel’s Mike Bianchi. “Wendell’s numbers reflect tremendous growth, but his game isn’t reflected by his numbers.
“This is a guy, who everything that he does is about winning. Tremendous young guy. His future is entirely in front of him and all he does is lift his teammates up — on the court [and] off the court.”
It’s the off-the-court aspect of the game Carter believes he’s grown the most since the Magic traded for him in March 2021.
Even though he turned 23 years old less than two weeks ago, Carter, the No. 7 pick in the 2018 draft, was one of more veteran players who consistently played on a team that finished the season with nine players who started their NBA careers since 2019.
“Even though I’m one of the younger players in this league, being on this team with a lot of younger guys — first-year, second-year players — I just went through the same things they’re going through now,” Carter said. “Kind of just showing them through the ropes a little bit. What to expect, what not to expect. That’s the biggest jump I’ve taken.”
Carter’s leadership looked differently depending on the situation.
One day it’s winning an auction at the Orlando Magic’s Food and Wine Festival in late March to take his teammates to the Dominican Republic over the summer. Another day it’s speaking up in the locker room during halftime when they’re facing a deficit and not playing well.
Because of the team’s youth and chemistry, Carter feels emboldened to step up as a leader.
“With us being so young, we got the chemistry that kind of just came out of nowhere,” he said. “The next step for us would be being able to hold each other accountable and being able to respond from that. We’ll be able to grasp that pretty easily.”
Carter believes he can be one of the main guys who can hold others accountable going forward.
“I’ve already taken that first step by being that guy people follow by example,” he said. “The next step I can take is being that big brother to everybody. I feel pretty comfortable doing it now that we’ve created that relationship between all of us.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
UF’s Zachary Carter hopes return to Gators pays dividends in NFL Draft
Defensive lineman Zachary Carter came back for another season at Florida holding high hopes, and left with few regrets despite his best-laid plans going awry.
Carter hopes NFL teams see how much he improved and endured during a five-year stretch, culminating with a second losing season and head coaching change rather than championship success.
Carter is confident whoever drafts him Thursday through Saturday will land a player better for his experiences and prepared for the transition to the next level.
“That’s my whole demeanor,” Carter said. “I kind of developed that throughout college, just being a pro.”
During his time in Gainesville, Carter developed into a team captain, defensive stalwart, locker room presence and media spokesman. The 22-year-old also earned his degree in December 2021.
A year earlier, Carter decided to return for another season even though he received enough positive feedback to give him pause.
“It was one of those things I knew there was more that I could do,” Carter said.
Neither Carter nor the Gators accomplished all he envisioned.
Carter’s 5.5 sacks through five games put him on pace to challenge the school record of 13 (Alex Brown, 1999). Yet, he topped out at 8 as opponents ganged up to stop him and teammates battled injuries.
Hopes for an SEC title were dashed by early October. By the end of November, the Gators had hired Billy Napier to replace Dan Mullen, who’d replaced Jim McElwain in 2017 following Carter’s freshman season.
Carter soon will learn whether he improved his draft stock. He is consistently projected as a fourth-round selection.
Lined up at end after playing inside much of his career, Carter aimed to showcase versatility and position flexibility while increasing his production. He finished with a career-high 11 tackles for loss, including his 8 sacks.
“I just wanted to show that I was a complete player, I can stop the run, I can rush the passer and I wanted to lead my team,” Carter said. “We might not have had the team success that we wanted to have, obviously the goal was a championship. Individually I feel I did pretty good.
“That was my mission and I feel like I accomplished that.”
Carter said NFL teams have praised his efforts and anticipate a place for him in their scheme.
“I’m hearing from a lot of teams that kind of like how I fit in this defense … they see me as a puzzle piece to move around,” he said.
Carter continued to build his case for NFL teams during the Feb. 5 Senior Bowl and the Gators’ Pro Day March 28.
He participated in many drills for 28 NFL teams at Florida’s indoor practice facility. The 6-foot-4 Carter arrived at 285 pounds, his 2021 playing weight, but clearly was leaner having reduced his body fat from 25% to 18%.
Leading up to the event, Carter worked to improve his agility working at Michael Johnson Performance in McKinney, Texas.
“Defensive line is all about changing direction,” Carter said. “I really improved on that part of the game.”
Carter is expected to be just one of a few Gators drafted the next three days.
Cornerback Kaiir Elam could be selected in the late first round, but likely will fall to the second day (rounds 2 and 3). Tailback Dameon Pierce is projected as a Day 3 pick (rounds 4-7).
Carter is less concerned with where he goes in the draft than how he arrives to his new team.
“I look at it I just try to put my head down and work because I can’t really control that,” he said. “I’m going to put forth my best foot. Whatever round I go it’s a blessing, regardless, because I know a lot of guys would like to be in my shoes — Round 1 or Round 7 — it doesn’t matter.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Edgar Thompson at [email protected] oraafollow him on Twitter at @osgators.
()
News
Obituary: Gary Ales devoted decades to St. Paul Schools as a teacher, coach, counselor and beloved mentor
Gary Ales believed in making friends – one Tootsie Roll at a time.
Ales, a longtime teacher, counselor and coach in St. Paul Public Schools, would carry the oblong pieces of chewy, chocolate candy in his pocket and “hand them out to anyone and everyone he met, especially kids,” said Jean Ales, his wife. “He always left the house with some. It was a way to connect with people.”
That Tootsie Roll connection once helped save a man’s life.
Ales was driving on the High Bridge in St. Paul in 2016 when he spotted a young man standing on the ledge. Ales pulled over and started talking to the man. As neighbor Randall Johnson recounted in a “Sainted” item that ran in the Pioneer Press: “Gary told him he was sure he was loved by his family and friends, and that Gary would be his friend. … He offered the young man a Tootsie Roll. The man took it, smiled and stopped shaking. Police arrived and took him for help.”
Ales, 81, of St. Paul, died April 19 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul of complications related to an apparent stroke.
Ales bought the Tootsie Rolls in bulk at M. Amundson Cigar & Candy Co. in Bloomington. For decades, he gave away the bigger ones – close to 500 a week — but he had to switch to the mini version because of COVID-related supply-chain problems, Jean Ales said. “He liked them because they were easy to carry around,” she said. “They’re indestructible, I suppose.”
Former students often would stop Ales when he was out and ask for a piece of his trademark candy, she said. He always had one to give.
Ales was the founder of the Friendship Club, a youth service organization, at Johnson High School. Ales, who had once pursued a career in social work, started the Friendship Club in 1964 at Johnson as a way, he told the Pioneer Press in 2001, to take his psychology text and “make it a living textbook and practice leadership skills and serve the community.”
The club’s motto was: “It is not what you have that counts, it’s what you share that matters.”
“The only rule was to be kind and good,” Jean Ales said.
When he transferred to Humboldt High School, Ales started a Friendship Club there as well. The club touched thousands of students throughout the years, said Tou Ger Xiong, a former student who also played soccer and tennis for Ales.
“We lost one of the kindest souls St. Paul has ever known,” Xiong wrote in a Facebook post. “To know Coach was to know an angel who walked among us. He was a public servant not for any other reason but for the simple joy of serving others and seeing them grow.”
“You know how there are just some people who always give the impression that they love what they do? They’re genuine? They’re sincere? That was Coach,” said Xiong, who graduated from Humboldt in 1992. “There was something about him. He was just a happy teacher, and his joy was contagious. You’d walk down the hall at school, and he’d say, ‘Hey Tou! Great to see you! You look good, buddy! Here’s a Tootsie Roll.’ It was just a quick three-second interaction, but you just knew that he cared.”
Xiong, 48, of Woodbury, is an entertainer and motivational speaker. He said some of the most important life lessons he learned from Ales were on the tennis court.
“Even when we lost a match, he would still find some kind of a positive,” he said. “He’d say, ‘What did you learn today? You’re still a winner, right?’ If I lost a good match, he’d say, ‘Oh, Tou, you almost had it.’ He kept pushing you. ‘We’re going to do it next time, buddy.’”
Ales grew up in St. Paul and came to the public schools first as a student at the old Marshall Junior High and then played football and baseball at Central High School.
During his junior year at Central, he met Jean Allan in Ruby Moe’s American History class. “We sat in alphabetical order,” Jean Ales said. “He sat in front of me. The first day, he turned around, and said, ‘Whatever happened to Danny Pasoga?’ I was just speechless. Danny was a boy I had dated the year before. He had moved, and I didn’t have a clue what had happened to him.”
The couple started dating in the spring of 1957 and graduated in 1958. Ales got a scholarship to play football at the College of St. Thomas in St. Paul, and Allan started at the University of Minnesota; they married in January 1959. They were 18.
Gary Ales worked as a social worker at Catholic Charities and graduated with a degree in social work in 1962. But he really wanted to teach, so he got a master’s degree in education from St. Thomas in 1964 and started applying for teaching jobs, Jean Ales said.
Ales got two very different offers in the mail: one to teach psychology at St. Paul’s Johnson High School and one to try out for the Chicago Bears. “He never told me about (the invitation to try out for the Bears),” Jean Ales said. “He just really wanted to teach. That was more important to him. He just loved teaching and he wanted to focus on our family.”
Ales took the job at Johnson in August 1964, which “turned out to be a wonderful, wonderful place to start his career,” she said. Ales taught psychology and social studies and coached gymnastics and track and later coached football, she said. At Humboldt, he was a counselor and coached soccer, tennis and cross-country.
“He was born to work with kids,” Jean Ales said. “He always had a good attitude and a positive outlook. It was just who he was.”
After he retired in 2001, Ales worked part-time for a few years at the St. Paul Area Learning Center, a program for adult students.
The couple had four children: Bridget, Christopher, Sheila and Kevin. Kevin died in 1987 of a ruptured brain aneurysm while a senior at Highland Park High; Christopher died of a heart attack in 2012.
The couple also helped raise Gary Ales’ younger brother, Mark “Dino” Ales, who came to live with them after the brothers’ mother died, Jean Ales said.
A private family service is planned.
A public celebration of Ales’s life – “something in the spirit of Gary” – will be held sometime this summer, Jean Ales said.
