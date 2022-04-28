News
NAACP sues Crestwood to block use of tax incentives on mall site development
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — The St. Louis County NAACP is suing the city of Crestwood over its redevelopment of the old Crestwood Mall.
The lawsuit is seeking to block Crestwood from using millions in tax incentives on a retail center anchored by a Dierberg’s grocery store at the former mall site. It’s asking the court to declare a TIF void for the development.
The NAACP wants to stop the project because it argues another grocery store is not needed in a well-served, upscale area while “food deserts” exist in many underserved communities.
“This is an abuse of taxpayers’ dollars,” said John Bowman, president of the St. Louis County NAACP. “Here, we are looking at the use of a TIF in a community that is already overserved, as opposed to it being used in a community underserved.”
Last week, Dierbergs Markets broke ground on the new 47-acre development called Dierbergs Crestwood Crossing. The groundbreaking ceremony was held on the site of the demolished Crestwood Mall.
Other businesses and 81 single-family homes are part of the development. The lawsuit was not filed against Dierbergs Markets.
The NAACP complains the grocer wants $17 million in tax incentives but no public hearings were held to allow the NAACP to object to the use of TIF funds.
“If you look at where these TIFs are located, they are always in white communities that are finically-well, where they have commerce and funding — opposed to investing where TIFs are really designed to be used. Dierbergs chooses not to locate its stores in minority communities,” said Bowman
Since the TIF act passed in 1982, “food deserts” have grown in St. Louis County. The USDA calls Ferguson and Spanish Lake “food deserts.”
The City of Crestwood released a statement, saying in part: “The City of Crestwood is disappointed to learn about a lawsuit filed by John Bowman and the St. Louis County NAACP concerning the use of tax increment financing (TIF) to redevelop the former Crestwood Mall site. The City intends to mount a vigorous defense against this politically-motivated lawsuit and will proceed with the redevelopment of this critical site.”
Crestwood Mayor Grant Mabie called the lawsuit “completely frivolous.”
“We are not deterred from proceeding, and we are confident we will ultimately prevail on the merits,” Mabie said in a statement.
News
Chicago Cubs injury report: Wade Miley moves closer to a rehab assignment, but Adbert Alzolay isn’t throwing yet
The Chicago Cubs will be waiting a little longer for their short-term injured pitchers to join the team.
Left-hander Wade Miley threw 46 pitches Wednesday afternoon, getting in three up-downs during a simulated game at Truist Park. The Cubs want to see how he feels before determining his next steps, but Miley is getting closer to going on a rehab assignment.
The veteran shouldn’t need more than two rehab outings before coming off the injured list. Given his experience and understanding of his body, Miley might need only one rehab start.
Right-hander Alec Mills was slated to make a rehab start Friday for Triple-A Iowa; however, he won’t pitch after feeling tightness in his right quadriceps while working out Tuesday. Mills will get a couple of days off before the Cubs implement his throwing schedule. He could throw another bullpen session before making his next rehab start.
Outfielder Clint Frazier, who went on the IL on April 20 after an appendectomy, is expected to go on a rehab assignment once he has fully healed. An appendectomy typically takes four weeks to come back from for hitters.
Frazier likely would have been optioned to Iowa when big-league rosters reduce from 28 to 26 players Monday. He was one of six outfielders on the Cubs active roster before going on the IL. A rehab stint would give him a chance to get in a rhythm at the plate after starting five of the Cubs’ first 12 games.
Three players on the 60-day IL can’t be activated before June 6.
Infielder David Bote, who is coming back from left shoulder surgery, likely will begin a rehab assignment in mid- to late May if he continues to trend in the right direction. That would put Bote on track to be activated as soon as he is eligible.
There isn’t an obvious spot on the big-league roster for Bote based on the current roster construction. While injuries could change that by the time Bote is full go, he does have a minor-league option the Cubs could use.
Right-hander Adbert Alzolay (right shoulder strain) is working out but not throwing yet. The team hopes Alzolay will begin the ramp-up process soon.
Part of the benefit of being on the 60-day IL is a pitcher coming off an injury like Alzolay’s has ample time to build arm and shoulder strength. Alzolay reported to spring training with the shoulder issue and got a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in early March. If the Cubs bring him back as a reliever, it would shorten the length of his rehab.
Left-hander Brad Wieck (left elbow strain) had a PRP injection in late March and is further behind Alzolay. He isn’t expected to return until the second half of the season.
Right-hander Manuel Rodríguez (right elbow strain) received a PRP shot with the hope of avoiding surgery. The Cubs will know more about Rodríguez’s outlook after he begins a throwing program in a couple of weeks.
Left-hander Steven Brault is on the Triple-A IL after an MRI during his physical in March showed a triceps issue. He is going through a strengthening program for his arm with a return possibly 2½ months away.
()
News
Chicago White Sox snap an 8-game losing streak on Andrew Vaughn’s 3-run homer: ‘Definitely something to build off’
Chicago White Sox starter Dylan Cease had a no-hitter through five innings.
But nothing comes easy when you’re on a losing streak, and by the time Wednesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals reached the bottom of the seventh, a three-run Sox lead had vanished and the score was tied.
Manager Tony La Russa noticed an encouraging mood in the dugout.
“Keep playing, keep playing, find a way,” La Russa said.
The Sox did just that.
Left fielder Andrew Vaughn broke the tie with a three-run homer in the seventh and the Sox snapped their eight-game slide by beating the Royals 7-3 in front of 12,363 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“It’s a game of baseball, a game of failure, it’s going to happen a lot,” Vaughn said of the losing streak. “We just kept grinding, going out there every single day and doing our best. We have 140 more to go at least, so just keep going and keep playing.”
Vaughn went 2 for 4 with four RBIs as the Sox won for the first time since beating the Tampa Bay Rays on April 16.
“I don’t know what our record is going to be when we get to the end, but it’s going to be whatever we’re good enough to perform,” La Russa said. “Because the head, heart and the guts are there. We’ve got plenty of that.”
They received a strong pitching performance from Cease, who allowed two runs on three hits with nine strikeouts and three walks in six innings.
“He was exceptional,” La Russa said.
Cease retired the first 13 batters before issuing a one-out walk in the fifth. He carried the no-hitter into the sixth, when Edward Olivares began the inning with an infield single.
Cease said he was thinking of the no-hitter “a little bit.”
“But it’s definitely not the main focus,” he said. “It’s noticing it more than just sitting there and dwelling on it.”
Bloop hits to right and left field in the sixth drove in runs, cutting the Sox lead to 3-2. The Royals tied it with a sacrifice fly an inning later.
It could have been a “here they go again” moment.
Instead, the Sox bounced back with a two-out rally in the bottom of the seventh.
Danny Mendick and Tim Anderson singled. The Royals brought in Scott Barlow, and Vaughn hit the first pitch over the left-field wall, giving the Sox a 6-3 lead.
“I was just looking for a good pitch,” Vaughn said. “I got a fastball middle up and put a good swing on it.”
Vaughn leads the Sox with four home runs.
“There were a lot of times during (2021) where he was our best run producer,” La Russa said. “Then toward the end he got a little tired maybe. But he’s a better hitter than he was last year, and he was good last year.”
The Sox added a run in the eighth. The seven runs were their most since a 10-1 win April 10 in Detroit.
“This is definitely something to build off,” Vaughn said. “Great at-bats, but we still have more in the tank.”
La Russa marked the end of the losing streak with a little dance as he entered Guaranteed Rate Field’s conference center for postgame interviews.
“It’s a lot more fun winning,” said third baseman Jake Burger, who went 3 for 4 with a solo home run. “Everybody’s laughing, having a good time, music’s bumping when you come back in (the clubhouse).
“We want to keep it that way.”
Injury updates
Center fielder Luis Robert continued to rehab from a groin strain suffered April 21 in Cleveland. He has not played since.
“He’s stepping up the workout every day,” La Russa said before Wednesday’s game. “When he can do everything without any discomfort, that’s when he’s green-lighted as far as I’m concerned because of all his activity, whether he’s playing defense or offense.
“As of (Tuesday), he still felt a little something when he moved side to side. So that has to disappear.”
Yasmani Grandal served as the designated hitter after leaving Tuesday’s game with “soreness in his legs.” Grandal went 1 for 3 with a walk and a run Wednesday.
Third baseman Yoán Moncada expects to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday. Reliever Joe Kelly is slated to pitch for Charlotte on Sunday.
()
News
Giancarlo Stanton hits 350th-career home run
Giancarlo Stanton had time to anticipate it. The Yankees slugger had gone 14 games without a home run, sitting on 249 career homers.
In his first at-bat Wednesday night, Stanton ended the slump and crushed his milestone 350th home run in the first inning.
Stanton’s 350th dinger was a 417-foot shot to right-center field that made him the 97th player in major league baseball to reach the 350-mark. The homer, off Orioles right-hander Tyler Wells, also gave the Yankees’ a 2-0 lead.
Stanton hit his 350th homer in his 1,341st game, making him the seventh fastest player to reach the mark.
The 14 games without a home run was one shy of his longest stretch without a home run with the Yankees.
The 32-year-old began the season on fire, hitting homers in the first two games of the season. He then went 57 plate appearances without a homer. He hit .218/.228/.236 with six RBI and a double in that span.
()
NAACP sues Crestwood to block use of tax incentives on mall site development
Why Your Digital Marketing Strategy Won’t Work Without SEO
Bitcoin Drops To $38K After Amazon Retraction On Accepting BTC Payments
Understanding Canine Diabetes In Beagles
Ethereum Attempts To Climb North; Is It Eyeing $3000?
Best Rated Homeowners Insurance Companies – How to Find Them
Using Web 2.0 to Earn Money From Home
Six Ways to Save on Flood Insurance!
Chicago Cubs injury report: Wade Miley moves closer to a rehab assignment, but Adbert Alzolay isn’t throwing yet
Chicago White Sox snap an 8-game losing streak on Andrew Vaughn’s 3-run homer: ‘Definitely something to build off’
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm