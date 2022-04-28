Blockchain
Nirmala Sitharaman’s Fast Yet Clear Crypto Views For India!
- Nirmala Sitharaman is confident with crypto in India.
- Points out various negative impacts of crypto too.
- India to launch its own CBDC in 2023.
Being one of the world’s largest crypto users in the country, India has a lot to play with the entire crypto industry. The prominent role India plays decides and ought to impact the entire crypto and blockchain ecosystem.
In such terms, whatsoever, decision’s the nation takes in regards with cryptocurrency has to be seriously looked upon and followed. In such terms, the Finance MInister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman has been in talks of crypto for the last two years. Currently, the nation has either legalized crypto completely nor imposed a ban on them.
This current state cannot continue forever, and India has to take upon a decision soon. And so, all the processes with regards to cryptocurrency are taking place hastily. On the other hand, Nirmala Sitharaman, who’s currently on her week-long tour in the U.S, had a storm session with students from Stanford University, upon which she put out her views and future crypto plans for India.
India’s Crypto Plans
Accordingly, the Finance MInister of India states that crypto indeed plays a major role in the current world, and could not be left out. At the same time owing to the major users of crypto being from India, the nation has to take certain clear and distinctive decisions upon the subject.
Moreover, the Finance Minister states that India will not get into any decisions hastily when it comes sto crypto and that they will be analyzing clearly all the merits and demerits. In addition, she utters that the Indian government is indeed supporting and encouraging by all means all the technology that revolves around the crypto industry, especially the blockchain.
However, she states that there are extreme concerns with high possibilities of money laundering and frauds, which has to be regulated and devised properly. Though it’s delayed, this is the major reason for the delays, the MInister states.
Besides, not to forget the fact that Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a hefty 30% tax on all sorts of crypto transactions, and which is currently in implementation since April, 2022. Also, she revealed that the Reserve Bank of India will be soon coming up with its own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) by the year 2023.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Market Stays Fearful For Third Straight Week
Data shows the Bitcoin fear and greed index has continued to display low values for the third straight week as the market remains fearful.
Bitcoin Fear And Greed Index Currently Points At “Fear”
According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the BTC market has now remained fearful for the 3rd consecutive week.
The “fear and greed index” is an indicator that tells us what the general sentiment among investors in the Bitcoin market currently is.
The metric uses a numeric scale that runs from one to hundred for representing this sentiment. All values above fifty signify that the market is greedy right now
On the other hand, indicator values below the cutoff show that the market sentiment is that of fear at the moment.
End values of above 75 and below 25 represent investor sentiments of extreme greed and extreme fear, respectively.
Historically, tops have tended to form during periods of extreme greed, while bottoms have formed during extreme fear.
Because of this, some investors believe that it’s best to buy during the former, while the latter periods are best for selling.
Related Reading | Glassnode Data Shows A Bullish Bitcoin Crossover Has Recently Occurred
Contrarian investing is a trading technique that uses this idea. This famous quote from Warren Buffet encapsulates the philosophy: “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.”
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin fear and greed index over the past year:
The BTC market seems to be fearful at the moment | Source: Arcane Research's The Weekly Update - Week 16, 2022
As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin fear and greed index is currently showing a value of 27, corresponding to a sentiment of fear.
This value is right on the edge of extreme fear, and the market has stayed around this value for the past few weeks. During that period, the indicator’s value has also had some dips to extreme fear.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Bearish Signal: 600-Day MA Starts To Break Down
The reason behind this trend may be the fact that BTC has been stuck in consolidation for a while now, showing no real movement.
The report suggests that investors seem to be anxiously waiting for Bitcoin to make a move before they take any action.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $39k, down 7% in the last week. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 12% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
Looks like the price of the crypto has plunged down over the past day | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Arcane Research
Blockchain
Top 3 Altcoins Bearing Huge Potential in 2022
- Cronos is up 1.42% in the last 24 hours.
- Purchased land parcels are used to traverse, construct, and profit from in Decentraland.
Let us look at the top 3 altcoins bearing huge potential in 2022.
Gala (GALA)
Gamers will be able to take control of their games with Gala Games, which promises to revolutionize the gaming business. As a company, Gala Games aims to provide “blockchain games you’ll actually want to play.” As a result of this initiative, gamers will no longer be able to spend hundreds of dollars on in-game assets and hours playing the game, which might be taken away from them at any time.
According to CMC, the Gala price today is $0.168819 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $272,392,875 USD. Gala is down 1.63% in the last 24 hours.
Cronos (CRO)
In the Cronos Chain, a decentralized, open-source blockchain established by Crypto.com payment, trading, and financial services firm, CRO is the native cryptocurrency token. Cronos Chain is one of Crypto.com’s solutions for improving personal control over money, securing user data, and protecting users’ identities via the adoption of cryptocurrencies.
According to CMC, the Cronos price today is $0.388169 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $56,919,818 USD. Cronos is up 1.42% in the last 24 hours.
Decentraland (MANA)
As a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain, Decentraland (MANA) lets anyone develop, enjoy and sell their content and apps in a safe and secure environment. Purchased land parcels are subsequently used to traverse, construct, and profit from. In 2017, an initial coin offering (ICO) was held for Decentraland. After a year-long closed beta, the virtual world officially opened its doors to the general public in February 2019 and opened to the public in February 2020.
According to CMC, the Decentraland price today is $1.85 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $240,914,510 USD. Decentraland is down 0.62% in the last 24 hours.
Blockchain
Why This Ethereum Indicator Points to Bullish Continuation
Ethereum briefly bounced back from its critical support zone, but the bears resumed their attack. The second crypto by market cap has returned to an area that must be defended to prevent further losses.
Related Reading | TA: Ethereum Revisits $2.8K, Why Upsides Might Be Limited
At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $2,840 with a 3% loss in the last 24-hours.
The general sentiment in the market has been trending to the negative as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and larger cryptocurrencies experience more downside. However, some experts have been providing bulls with hope as long as the crypto market can sustain its current levels.
A pseudonyms trader pointed at ETH’s price current structure and determined that it can trend upwards from its present price. The trader looked at Ethereum’s On Balance Volume (OBV) and said it is “still alive”.
As seen below, this metric has been moving sideways since the start of April despite ETH’s price action. In that sense, the trader said the bullish biased remains as long as the OBV is capable of sustaining these levels.
Ethereum has been making higher highs and higher lows throughout 2022 and seems poised to bounce back to the former above $3,000, as the chart above shows. The pseudonym trader said:
You may think I’m still being biased bullish but I can’t call this chart bearish yet. OBV has held support on the daily, and we still have made a higher low. Break one of those and I lose my bullish thesis.
In the past, these long periods of consolidation in the price of Ethereum and its OBV have been followed by important rallies. In May and June last year, the price of large cryptocurrencies trended to the downside and then move sideways before re-entering uncharted territory.
Should You Sell Ethereum At Its Current Levels?
The crypto market, as many operators have been pointing out across social media platforms, is moving in tandem with traditional equities. These assets are reacting to a negative earnings season for major companies and the possibility of an aggressive shift in monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve (FED).
The Nasdaq 100 index, highly correlated with Ethereum and the crypto market, has been displaying weakness as it trends further downwards in 2022. As long as this index remains on a bearish trend, crypto seems unlikely to regain its strength.
Related Reading | Will The Ethereum Merge Skyrocket ETH?
However, current levels could operate as a short-term bottom for ETH and BTC prices. The pseudonym trader said the following about the current price action and its capacity to bounce upwards:
“Selling major support is one of the biggest mistakes traders make”. Look what happened last time people were selling Bitcoin. At least wait until support breaks if you want to sell.
Nirmala Sitharaman’s Fast Yet Clear Crypto Views For India!
Covid Interrupts But Cannot Stop Film at Lincoln Center From Honoring Cate Blanchett
Health Insurance For Seniors – The Preferred Choice
Missouri National Guard sending armored personnel carriers to Ukraine
Zach Wilson excited about Jets’ future ahead of NFL Draft: ‘I have full trust in everything they’re doing’
101 Bail Bonds – Going Along for the Ride
After leaving endorsement convention in labor, Erin Maye Quade hasn’t ruled out running in senate primary
Somehow, Jaguars will botch No. 1 pick in NFL Draft | Commentary
Judge denies Nationals’ request to order Orioles-controlled MASN to pay $23 million into escrow
Forces that Move Stock Prices
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife