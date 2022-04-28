News
Orioles ace John Means undergoes Tommy John surgery, once rare but now seen in one-third of MLB pitchers
Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery was once so rare that when the procedure’s namesake had it in 1974, many believed he’d never pitch again. Now, it’s so common that one doctor has performed three such surgeries on Major League Baseball pitchers in the past two weeks.
Orioles ace John Means became the latest, receiving the surgery Wednesday morning in Texas from Dr. Keith Meister. Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias called the surgery “successful” and said the club expects Means to return “at some point in 2023.”
“Everything went great,” Elias said.
It can take 18 months to come back from the procedure, so the road ahead for Means is lengthy. But it’s also a well-trodden path, as hundreds of hurlers have had the surgery and continued their careers. In 2021, about one-third of MLB pitchers were Tommy John veterans.
The surgery repairs a torn ligament in the elbow — the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL), which connects the humerus to the ulna — with a tendon from elsewhere in the body.
When John, a Los Angeles Dodgers lefty, tore his UCL and received the surgery for the first time nearly a half-century ago, it was radical and experimental. But because of increased pitch velocity and arm usage, especially in youth athletes, the injury and the surgery have become more common for pitchers, who repeatedly and violently snap their arm as fast as possible.
“Throughout everything human beings do on the face of the Earth, there’s almost nothing that puts that kind of stress in that location in your elbow,” said Andrew Cosgarea, an orthopedic surgeon at Johns Hopkins who served as the Orioles’ team physician from 2000 to 2010. “And that’s the crazy thing about throwing that round, white ball 100 miles an hour.”
Tommy John surgery remained a rarity for most of the 20th century, but by 2012, one in seven MLB pitchers had received it. In 2017, that figure had climbed to one in four, and as of last season, one in three had undergone the operation, based on data compiled by baseball analyst Jon Roegele.
Meister, Means’ surgeon, also performed the operation on two MLB pitchers (Luke Jackson and Deolis Guerra) on the same day, April 13, earlier this month.
Rico Garcia, who signed with the Orioles in the offseason, had Tommy John surgery more than a year ago and continues to rehab.
“It was a pretty easy decision to make just because it was torn so badly, there wasn’t much to think about it,” he said Tuesday.
But there was a time when a torn UCL made for a different, easy decision: retirement. It essentially ended the career of Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax in 1966.
A decade later, when John pitched in an MLB game a year and a half after a tendon in his right forearm had been moved to his left elbow, his Dodger teammate Mike Marshall, who was studying for a Ph.D. in kinesiology, called it “the greatest accomplishment I’ve ever seen.”
John, 31 at the time of the surgery, was named the National League’s Comeback Player of the Year and went on to pitch until he was 46 years old. He logged more seasons and innings after his surgery than he did before.
More success stories followed. David Wells had the surgery in 1985, and Hall of Famer hurler John Smoltz, Washington Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg, New York Mets right-hander and two-time National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob DeGrom and 40-year-old Adam Wainwright, pitching his 17th season with the St. Louis Cardinals, also excelled post-operation.
But misconceptions around the benefits of Tommy John are as old as the surgery itself.
“I know they had to graft a new arm on Tommy John, but did they have to give him Koufax’s?” opposing hitter Pete Rose joked in 1977.
“Whatever they did in that surgery room, baseball better hope they kept the blueprint,” famed sportswriter Jim Murray wrote at that time. “Some clubs would like to send their entire pitching staffs in for the operation.”
The surgery’s success in so many pitchers has led to the incorrect belief, by some, that the procedure can be advantageous to anyone — even to those who don’t have a torn UCL.
“That’s a misunderstanding of some patients and some patients’ parents,” Cosgarea said.
But the surgery can help only those who have a torn UCL. And it has its downsides; the recovery often takes more than a year, some pitchers don’t return as strong as they were before, and like any surgery, there are risks. In an exceptionally rare case, a George Mason pitcher who’d attended high school in Salisbury died last year following complications from Tommy John surgery.
Although Tommy John surgery only makes sense for throwing athletes (if the average person tore their UCL, it’s unlikely surgery would be needed), it’s not limited to MLB. A 2015 study found that 57% of those who undergo Tommy John are between the ages of 15 and 19 and more than 30 pitchers drafted in the 2021 MLB draft had already had the surgery.
The increase in Tommy John in recent years is primarily because of overuse — simply throwing too hard and too often — starting from a young age.
“This isn’t just something that happens in the major leagues,” Cosgarea said. “Problems start early on, and they’re cumulative.”
One of the youngest to ever undergo Tommy John surgery was Hayden Hurst, who received the procedure in eighth grade in 2008. A two-sport standout, he went on to become a 2019 first-round pick for the Ravens as a tight end.
In 80 to 85% of cases, Tommy John surgery is successful, meaning that a player returns to the level at which they previously competed. The recovery process typically takes 12 to 18 months, and throwing begins five or six months after the operation.
For Means, who was an All-Star in 2019 and remains under team control through 2024, that could mean a potential return would come midway through the 2023 season. But each player is different, both in their timeline and in their results.
Does Garcia, who received the surgery just over a year ago, now feel like the same pitcher he was before?
“We’ll see,” he said. “I mean, I think I’m the same. It’s just going out there and competing, working with what I got.”
Baltimore Sun reporter Nathan Ruiz contributed to this article.
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she ‘recently’ discovered she has anxiety
Covid Interrupts But Cannot Stop Film at Lincoln Center From Honoring Cate Blanchett
The talent on stage could remove masks, but the audience assembled before them in Alice Tully Hall Monday night were less blessed. That’s the celebrity red carpet in the day of Covid for you!
It took Film at Lincoln Center (née Film Society of Lincoln Center) 47 years to get around to honoring “the Meryl Streep from Down Under,” Australia’s own chameleon-in residence, Cate Blanchett. To give you an idea of her range: not only is she able to get away with impersonating Bob Dylan and Katharine Hepburn, she gets Oscar-nominated and even an Oscar for the effort.
The Chaplin Award (named for its first recipient back in 1972) used to come with a phalanx of the honoree’s name-brand co-stars, who’d introduce a group of film clips they appeared in, then retire to glitter up the after-party. Times have changed, and the celebrity count is way down.
Todd Haynes, who directed the actress to two Academy Award shots (Carol and I’m Not There, the movie that saw Blanchett’s turn as Dylan), was to lead “A Conversation with Cate Blanchett” on stage, but tested positive the day of and had to cancel. Strike Two: Guest Speaker Bradley Cooper, her Nightmare Alley co-star, likewise was “not feeling well and unable to attend the festivities.”
It fell (upward) to Daniel H. Stern, President of Film at Lincoln Center, to bring this brimming bad news to the Alice Tully Hall crowd. They, of course, responded en masse with a primal moan.
“I’m here!” trilled a statuesque celeb in the orchestra section. It was the evening’s honoree, and the moans turned immediately and memorably into roars of delight. She proved quite enough.
Blanchett was not entirely abandoned on her big night. Several of her directors sent filmed testaments to her considerable worth. Austin filmmaker Richard Linklater, who guided her through Where’d You Go, Bernadette, took it upon himself to do The Big Reveal: that she’s half-Texan, half-Australian. Her dad was a US Navy officer who settled in Australia after World War II.
Martin Scorsese admitted he didn’t just love making a movie with Blanchett, he felt a bit blessed by the experience. (His movie was the Howard Hughes bio The Aviator and Cate was Kate—Hepburn.) “The role called for her to do something that I think is extraordinarily difficult, which was to take a very famous and extremely recognizable person and bring her to life as a character in our film,” he said. “I found out that this was exactly the kind of challenge Cate was up for, and to watch her taking it on was really a learning experience. Did you ever see an actor who is so brave and so daring on the one hand and at the same time so confident in her ability to meet that problem head on?”
Fellow Aussies Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness chimed in with cheery sentiments. “We were at drama school around the same time, and everyone was talking about Cate Blanchett,” he remembered. “You were, for us, the north star—your courage, your range of the work that you do, your commitment to theater and to your community. You are extraordinary.”
Such testimonials served as punctuation for the film clips that illustrated the depth and range of Blanchett’s performances. After the clips had run their course, the evening went into the chat portion of the program. Co-deputy editor of FALC’s Film Comment Devika Girish, having chalked up an earlier podcast with Blanchett, took on the interview duties that Haynes was to do.
The blast of Blanchett Concentrate in the film clips left the actress a little shaky. “Sorry, I’m still reeling from the reel,” she said as she joined Girish on stage for the sit-down grilling.
At 52, she is the second-youngest person ever to receive the Chaplin Award, so Girish logically wondered what in the Blanchett upbringing started her off on this professional track.
The answer was the midday movie on TV—lots of horror, lots of “elementary deductions” from Basil Rathbone, lots of Westerns which her father loved. Also, “I caught Bette Davis at the B-grade end of her career, and I was completely obsessed by her.” And by one Davis doozy in particular: a 1973 TV-movie called Scream, Pretty Peggy, in which Bette had a son (Ted Bessell) who put his girlfriend inside of a sculpture. (Blanchett, by the way, prefers the one-syllable pronunciation of Bette.)
But the performance that has stayed with Blanchett the longest was a rare dramatic turn from an actress primarily known for comedy—Mary Tyler Moore’s portrayal of a mother grieving for a drowned son in 1980’s Oscar-winning Ordinary People. “There was something about the boiling frustration, rage and pain—and unexamined grief—in that woman,” she recalled. “I thought her performance was so full of history—but delivered with such restraint. That’s one of the performances I really remember watching as a teenager and being monumentally affected by.”
How has growing up in Australia affected her as an artist? Blanchett greeted that question with remarkable candor: “Artists in Australia are not particularly valued by the government. There’s been a long history of Australians not consuming their own cultural products, so there’s a wonderful lack of interest in what you have to offer as an artist—which is right, because you expect the oranges to be thrown at you, and, when they’re not, you go, ‘Okay, it’s working.’
“If you have a chance to go overseas, you wouldn’t say to Rameau, ‘Thou shalt not travel.’ You do get inside other cultures by getting inside their filmmaking culture or their theatrical practice, or their literary practice, whatever it is. Australia is a very interesting place to grow up in, but I never once thought I would be an actor. I certainly didn’t feel I would be sitting here tonight. I’m sorry if I appear a bit strange, but I am massively overwhelmed about tonight’s honor.”
She pointed to the “Cate Blanchett” sign above her. “I’m not quite sure who that person is.”
Blanchett may have a right to wonder who that person is, given how many richly varied other people she has inhabited on the screen in some 90 films. They all, she was quick to confess, have the same constant: “Fear. Absolute fear. I’ve been married for quite a long time now, and so I can no longer ask my husband. I just turn over and go, ‘Andrew?’ And he goes, ‘It’ll be fine.’
“This notion of working out how you do it, working out who you are or working out your relationship to the work—it’s just nonsense, I think. When things are working, it’s all about flow, and you don’t need to ask questions until the flow stops. If it’s flowing, it’s easy, so you don’t think about the process. I think each project, each group of people that you’re with, each director, each script—reveals everything you need to do. There’s more inconsistency than consistency, but, if there was anything, it would probably be the fear of finally being found out.”
And what keeps Blanchett going back for more? “It’s the conversation with people. I’m not being disingenuous when I say that every time a film comes to an end, I feel profoundly what Liv Ullmann describes of Ingmar Bergman’s last moment on a set. She worked with him on Scenes from a Marriage, and they literally did not say goodbye to one another. He just walked out the door and left. It’s hard to say goodbye to those things. Every time I finish, I think, ‘That’s it. It’s done. I’m moving on to another chapter. There’s so much else to do in the world.’ Then you have a conversation with someone. It’s a wonderful idea. What they’re asking you to do is weird and impossible, and you think, ‘Oh, okay,’ and you do it again. You start thinking about time left.”
This thought led Blanchett to remember the 2010 Chaplin Award winner, director Robert Altman: “Years ago, we were talking about making a version of Mata Hari, and we were talking about dates, and I was trying to wiggle something around,” she recalled. “Do you remember that wonderful documentary that Laurie Anderson made about the face where you split the face in half, and each half projects something different? I said, ‘I don’t know if we can do it in the next six months,’ and he looked at me with the death side of his face, and he said, ‘Cate, I don’t have a lot of time.’ You do start thinking, ‘Well, how much time do I have?’”
But Blanchett’s immediate future seems pretty much mapped out: three features and two television series. Ahead for her are close encounters of the first kind with Pedro Almodovar (A Manual for Cleaning Women), Warwick Thornton (The New Boy, in which she plays a nun who must deal with a nine-year-old Aboriginal orphan boy) and Francis Ford Coppola (Megalopolis).
Missouri National Guard sending armored personnel carriers to Ukraine
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri National Guard is sending an “undisclosed number” of M-113 Armored Personnel Carriers to Ukraine. The vehicles are used to move soldiers and equipment across the battlefield while providing protection from small arms fire and the effects of artillery.
The latest on Ukraine from the Associated Press:
The U.S. pressed its allies Tuesday to move “heaven and earth” to keep Kyiv well-supplied with weapons as Russian forces rained fire on eastern and southern Ukraine amid growing new fears the war could spill over the country’s borders.
For the second day in a row, explosions rocked the separatist region of Trans-Dniester in neighboring Moldova, knocking out two powerful radio antennas close to the Ukrainian border. No one claimed responsibility for the attacks, but Ukraine all but blamed Russia.
In other developments, Poland and Bulgaria said the Kremlin is cutting off natural gas supplies to the two NATO countries starting Wednesday, the first such actions of the war. Both nations had refused Russia’s demands that they pay in rubles.
Poland has been a major gateway for the delivery of weapons to Ukraine and confirmed this week that it is sending the country tanks.
The potential effect of the gas cutoff was not immediately clear. Poland said it was well-prepared for such a move after working for years to reduce its reliance on Russian energy.
Poland also has ample natural gas in storage, and it will soon benefit from two pipelines coming online, analyst Emily McClain of Rystad Energy said.
Bulgaria gets over 90% of its gas from Russia, and officials said they were working to find other sources. McClain cited a Bulgarian deal to purchase gas from Azerbaijan.
Two months into the fighting, Western arms have helped Ukraine stall Russia’s invasion, but the country’s leaders have said they need more support fast.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin convened a meeting Tuesday of officials from about 40 countries at the U.S. air base at Ramstein, Germany, and said more help is on the way.
“This gathering reflects the galvanized world,” Austin said, adding that he wanted officials to leave the meeting “with a common and transparent understanding of Ukraine’s near-term security requirements because we’re going to keep moving heaven and earth so that we can meet them.”
After unexpectedly fierce resistance by Ukrainian forces thwarted Russia’s attempt to take Ukraine’s capital, Moscow now says its focus is the capture of the Donbas, the mostly Russian-speaking industrial region in eastern Ukraine.
In the small city of Toretsk in the Donbas, residents are struggling to survive, collecting rainwater for washing up and fervently hoping for an end to the fighting.
“It’s bad. Very bad. Hopeless,” said Andriy Cheromushkin. “You feel so helpless that you don’t know what you should do or shouldn’t do. Because if you want to do something, you need some money, and there is no money now.”
Russian advances and heavy fighting were reported in the Donbas, with one town, Kreminna, apparently falling after days of street-by-street fighting, according to the British military.
In the gutted southern port city of Mariupol, authorities said Russian forces hit the Azovstal steel plant with 35 airstrikes over the past 24 hours. The plant is the last known stronghold of Ukrainian fighters in the city. About 1,000 civilians were said to be taking shelter there with an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian defenders.
“Russia has drastically intensified strikes over the past 24 hours and is using heavy bunker bombs,” said Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol’s mayor. “The number of those wounded will be clear once the rubble is cleared.”
He also accused Russian forces of shelling a route it had offered as an escape corridor from the steel mill.
Beyond Mariupol, local officials said at least nine people were killed and several more wounded in Russian attacks on towns and cities in the east and south. Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region of the Donbas, said on the Telegram messaging app that Russian forces “continue to deliberately fire at civilians and to destroy critical infrastructure.”
Russian missile fire also knocked out a strategic railroad bridge along a route that links southern Ukraine’s Odesa port region to neighboring Romania, a NATO member, Ukrainian authorities said. No injuries were reported.
Ukraine also said Russian forces shelled Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, which lies in the northeast, outside the Donbas, but is seen as key to Russia’s apparent bid to encircle Ukrainian troops in the Donbas from the north, east and south.
Ukrainian forces struck back in the Kherson region in the south.
The attack on the bridge near Odesa — along with a series of strikes on key railroad stations a day earlier — appears to mark a major shift in Russia’s approach. Until now, Moscow has spared strategic bridges, perhaps in hopes of keeping them for its own use in seizing Ukraine. But now it seems to be trying to thwart Ukraine’s efforts to move troops and supplies.
The southern Ukraine coastline and Moldova have been on edge since a senior Russian military officer said last week that the Kremlin’s goal is to secure not just eastern Ukraine but the entire south, so as to open the way to Trans-Dniester, a long, narrow strip of land with about 470,000 people along the Ukrainian border where about 1,500 Russian troops are based.
It was not clear who was behind the blasts in Trans-Dniester, but the attacks gave rise to fears that Russia is stirring up trouble so as to create a pretext to either invade Trans-Dniester or use the region as another launching point to attack Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the explosions were carried out by Russia and were “designed to destabilize,” with the intention of showing Moldova what could happen if it supports Ukraine.
Austin, the U.S. defense secretary, said the U.S. was still looking into blasts and trying to determine what was going on, but added: “Certainly we don’t want to see any spillover” of the conflict.
With the potentially pivotal battle for the east underway, the U.S. and its NATO allies are scrambling to deliver artillery and other heavy weaponry in time to make a difference.
German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said her government will supply Gepard self-propelled armored anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has faced mounting pressure to send heavy weapons such as tanks and other armored vehicles.
Austin noted that more than 30 allies and partners have joined the U.S. in sending military aid to Ukraine and that more than $5 billion worth of equipment has been committed.
The U.S. defense secretary said the war has weakened Russia’s military, adding, “We would like to make sure, again, that they don’t have the same type of capability to bully their neighbors that we saw at the outset of this conflict.”
A senior Kremlin official, Nikolai Patrushev, warned that “the policies of the West and the Kyiv regime controlled by it would only be the breakup of Ukraine into several states.”
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov cautioned that if the Western flow of weapons continues, the talks aimed at ending the fighting will not produce any results.
Diplomatic efforts to end the fighting also continued. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the U.N. said they agreed in principle that the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross should be involved in the evacuation of civilians trapped in the steel plant in Mariupol. Putin said Ukrainian troops were using civilians in the plant as shields and not allowing them to leave.
