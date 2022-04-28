Connect with us

News

Passport : Big News! Passport can be made sitting at home, you can apply like this

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Passport : Big News! Passport can be made sitting at home, you can apply like this
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Passport : Big News! Passport can be made sitting at home, you can apply like this

Every person in India needs Aadhar card and PAN card in many ways. Similarly, passport is also considered necessary. 

If you are planning to travel abroad then it is considered important to have a passport with you. If suddenly you have to travel abroad and you do not have a passport, then you have no option but to cancel this trip.

Earlier one had to visit the passport office for several months to get a passport made. Not only this, sometimes it used to get longer due to some important document.

Taking a step towards the digital revolution, the Government of India has made the passport making process online a few years back. Today people can easily take advantage of applying for passport after visiting the official website sitting at home.

You have to apply for passport sitting at home

Now you do not need to stand in long lines and go to the passport office while sitting at home to get a passport made. The process of making a passport has been done online by the Government of India in the direction of digital revolution.

People can easily take advantage of applying for a passport after visiting the official website after sitting at home.

You can apply in these steps

  • First of all, one has to go to the support service portal1.passportindia.gov.in/.
  • On the homepage, click on New User Registration.
  • Now enter the requested information and enter the captcha code and click on Register.
  • – Go to the option of User Login and then enter the login ID.
  • Now click on Apply for Fresh Passport and Re-Issue of Passport.
  • After this some details are asked.
  • Now you have to click on Pay and Schedule.
  • After this you have to select your appointment date.
  • Now the receipt can be downloaded by clicking on Print Application Receipt.
  • Your appointment and police verification is done.
  •  Your passport is mailed to your home in 3 weeks.

The post Passport : Big News! Passport can be made sitting at home, you can apply like this appeared first on JK Breaking News.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Giants and Jets NFL Draft preview: Pair dominating top 10 hopes to make more than history

Published

6 mins ago

on

April 28, 2022

By

Giants and Jets NFL Draft preview: Pair dominating top 10 hopes to make more than history
google news

It’s a good week for guys named Joe in New Jersey.

Jets GM Joe Douglas and Giants GM Joe Schoen hold four of the top 10 picks combined in the first round of Thursday night’s NFL Draft: the Jets at Nos. 4 and 10, the Giants at Nos. 5 and 7.

This is the first time ever the Jets and Giants together have held four or more picks in the top 10 of a single draft. They are also picking back-to-back in the top 10 for the fifth time, and for the first time since Saquon Barkley and Sam Darnold went Nos. 2 and 3 in 2018, respectively.

Long gone are the days of New York annually hosting the NFL’s draft spectacle in Midtown. The glitzy Las Vegas strip is this week’s host for Roger Goodell’s podium parade.

But New York football is still center stage in 2022, controlling the top 10 with significant influence to shape how the board falls for the rest of the league.

“It will be exciting,” Schoen, 42, said last week of his first draft as an NFL GM. “Something you dream about. For that day to finally be here, it will be really cool.”

DIFFERENT TIMELINES

Teams picking in the top 10 normally are bad, losing teams, so they’re rebuilding for the long-term. The Giants and Jets indeed are tied for the worst record in the NFL the past five years at 22-59.

But the two franchises aren’t at the same spot in their processes, so they seem to be approaching their top picks differently:

Douglas, 45, a fourth-year GM, has a second-year head coach in Robert Saleh and a second-year quarterback in Zach Wilson. Douglas, sounds like he intends to draft two players at picks No. 4 and 10 that can help his team win now. He knows there is pressure to show results.

“We expect to be playing in meaningful games in December and in tighter games,” the Jets GM said at last week’s pre-draft press conference. “I can tell you we have 10 players on our board that we’d be very excited to add to the team.”

Schoen, a first-year GM, has a first-year coach in Brian Daboll and a fourth-year QB in Daniel Jones. Schoen is open for business on draft board trades — and deals for players on his roster — that can gain him more premium assets for his roster’s foundation and future.

Ideally, he’d trade down and acquire an extra 2023 first-round pick for when he might be searching for a new quarterback, as the Philadelphia Eagles hold two already themselves.

He hasn’t ruled out trading up or making the picks at Nos. 5 and 7, either.

“We’re open to moving back, moving up, staying as well,” Schoen said during the pre-draft process. “We want to compete today and build for tomorrow.”

These New York franchises rarely make trades with each other.

Douglas sent defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the Giants’ Dave Gettleman in Oct. 2019 for a 2020 third-round pick and a 2021 fifth-rounder.

Before that, the Giants and Jets hadn’t completed a trade since 1983. The Jets sent a conditional pick to the Giants for O-lineman Chris Foote in a deal later nullified when Foote was waived.

Maybe Douglas’ recent trade history with the Giants makes them a match again. But if not, he’ll still impact the Giants by picking at No. 4 directly before their selection at No. 5.

Prior to Barkley and Darnold going Nos. 2 and 3 in 2018, that hadn’t happened since 1997, when the Giants took receiver Ike Hilliard at No. 7 and the Jets selected linebacker James Farrior at No. 8.

It first happened in 1977, when the Jets took OT Marvin Powell and the Giants grabbed DE Gary Jeter.

The most famous and successful instance was in 1981, though, when the Giants picked Hall of Fame pass rusher Lawrence Taylor at No. 2 before the Jets picked running back Freeman McNeil at No. 3.

Both franchises hope to hit the bullseye Wednesday, too.

MAKING HISTORY

Rarely have two teams controlled so much capital in the top 10 of an NFL Draft.

In the common draft era, two teams have held a combined four top-10 picks on three times, per NFL Research and Elias Sports Bureau:

It happened in 2000 with Baltimore (Ravens) and Washington, in 1979 with Buffalo and Chicago, and in 1973 with Baltimore (Colts) and Philadelphia.

Bears defensive end Dan Hampton is the lone Hall of Famer that came out of those groups at No. 4 overall in 1979.

Most recently, the Ravens took running back Jamal Lewis and wide receiver Travis Taylor at Nos. 5 and 10 in 2000, respectively, while Washington picked LB LaVar Arrington at No. 2 and OT Chris Samuels at No. 5.

The Jets’ original pick in this year’s draft is No. 4 overall. They got No. 10 from the Seattle Seahawks in the Jamal Adams trade. The Giants’ original pick is at No. 5. They got the No. 7 pick from Chicago by trading back last year so the Bears could take QB Justin Fields.

These picks now represent major opportunities for the Giants’ Schoen to get his rebuild off and running, and for the Jets’ Douglas to plug and play talent at positions of need.

The last time a team had two picks in the top 10, the Cleveland Browns took QB Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall and CB Denzel Ward No. 4 in the 2018 draft.

It has happened seven times from 1990 on. In 1994, the Indianapolis Colts got Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk at No. 2 before taking LB Trev Alberts at 5.

The next time it happened in 1997, the Seahawks landed corner Shawn Springs at No. 3 and Hall of Fame offensive tackle Walter Jones at 6.

The Giants hope that one day they may be comparing Thursday’s draft haul to that 1997 Seahawks class, with Cincinnati corner Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, Mississippi State tackle Charles Cross and Alabama tackle Evan Neal (if he’s still on the board) as some of their most likely options in the top 10.

EXPERIENCE VS. THE FIRST TIMER

Schoen, the former Bills assistant GM, was asked last week if he has a draft day routine.

“I used to golf when there was less pressure,” he said with a laugh.

So the big chair could feel much different for him on Thursday, especially working under the New York spotlight. It will be instructive to see how Schoen handles that pressure with so much at stake.

Douglas, on the other hand, has been here before. He is running his third draft.

At the same time, his 13-36 record means he has to get this right, especially since the arrow is pointing down on his first 2020 class, including first-round pick Mekhi Becton and second-round pick Denzel Mims.

Schoen is also dealing with a unique challenge in holding two picks separated by the Carolina Panthers’ selection at No. 6. He has to try and gain specific insight into Panthers GM Scott Fitterer’s plans, since that could impact a pick or trade at No. 7.

“I’ve thought about that several times,” Schoen said. “What are they doing, trying to figure out what position they might go. That will make a difference in what you do.”

This is only the fourth time a team has had two top-10 picks split by one team in the NFL’s common draft era. The last time was 1990, when the New England Patriots took LB Chris Singleton at No. 8 and DT Ray Agnew at No. 10.

So what will happen Thursday night?

“If you have a crystal ball, I’d love to see it,” Schoen said.

All eyes are locked on the Giants and Jets. New York football will chart a course for this year’s draft.

()

google news
Continue Reading

News

JKSSB Selection list for Junior Statistical Assistant Posts Released, Download PDF

Published

36 mins ago

on

April 28, 2022

By

JKSSB Selection list for Junior Statistical Assistant Posts Released, Download PDF
google news

Provisional selection List for the posts of Junior Statistical Assistant (Finance Department), Divisional cadre Kashmir/Jammu advertised vide Advertisement Notification No. 04 of 2020 under Item No. 107 and 113 respectively.

The provisional Selection List/Allocation of Cadre was placed before the Board in its 201st meeting held on 23rd of April 2022, and after extensive discussion, the aforesaid Provisional Selection List, was approved for further necessary action.

Now, therefore, in view of the above:

Download JKSSB PDF

  • Provisional Selection List/Allocation of Cadres for Junior Statistical Assistant posts advertised vide Advertisement Notification No. 04 of 2020, under Item No. 107 and 113, in Finance Department, is hereby notified as Annexure- ‘A’ and ‘B’ to this notification respectively.
  • The aforesaid Provisional Select List shall be subject to the outcome of any writ petition(s) /WP (C) pending in any court of competent jurisdiction.
  • Formal recommendation to the concerned Indenting Department Shall be made separately.
  • Furthermore, candidate(s), having grievance, if any, with regard to provisional Select List, may appear before the Board by or before 05-05-2022 along with representation.

The post JKSSB Selection list for Junior Statistical Assistant Posts Released, Download PDF appeared first on JK Breaking News.

google news
Continue Reading

News

The 5 Best Hangover Pills—2022 Update

Published

48 mins ago

on

April 28, 2022

By

The 5 Best Hangover Pills—2022 Update
google news

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

With so many hangover pills on the market right now, it can be hard to know which ones actually work the best.

Hangover pills are popular natural remedies that claim to support your body’s ability to deal with alcohol and support recovery. With that, they promise to reduce the intensity of hangovers so that you can get more done with your day.

But do hangover pills really work? and if so, which product is the right fit for you?

In this review, we’re going to take a closer look at some of the best-known hangover pills on the market right now.

How do hangover pills work?

Before we get into our list of best hangover pills, it’s important to understand how hangover pills are supposed to work.

The science of hangovers is complicated, to say the least. In fact, scientists are still not sure exactly why we get hangovers. But generally speaking, it’s agreed that a combination of factors including dehydration, inflammation, sleep disturbance, hormonal imbalance, and the direct toxin effect of alcohol are all involved.

That’s why drinking a few glasses of water doesn’t really help that much because hangovers aren’t just caused by dehydration.

Hangover pills are packed with ingredients like vitamins, electrolytes, and amino acids that support your body’s recovery after drinking alcohol. And although research into these products is limited, there is some science to back up their claims.

An important point to realize is that hangover pills do not cure hangovers and do not prevent the damaging effects of drinking too much alcohol. They should be seen as an additional aid to your hangover recovery routine.

With that said, let’s get straight into our top picks.

The 5 best hangover pills of 2022

  1. AfterDrink
  2. NoDaysWasted 
  3. Cheers
  4. Flyby
  5. Purple Tree

1. AfterDrink 

1651138809 710 The 5 Best Hangover Pills—2022 Update

1651138809 710 The 5 Best Hangover Pills—2022 Update

AfterDrink has been in the hangover prevention game for years and is well established as one of the best products on the market. It’s a premium hangover pill with all-natural, high-quality ingredients.

Key features:

  • Science-backed ingredients
  • 100% natural ingredients and vegan friendly
  • High doses of key ingredients (DHM, Milk thistle, Prickly pear, B vitamins, and more)
  • Manufactured in the US, in an FDA-approved facility.
  • 30-day money-back guarantee

Directions:

You have to take 3 capsules with a meal before drinking alcohol and 3 more after you finish drinking

Cost per hangover:

$4.38 if you buy a single $35 bottle. Discounts are available with multi-pack offers.

Click here to buy AfterDrink from the official website.

2. DHM Detox by NoDaysWasted

The 5 Best Hangover Pills—2022 Update

The 5 Best Hangover Pills—2022 Update

As the name suggests, NoDaysWasted is a hangover pill that promises to reduce hangover severity and retain some productivity instead of being in bed all day.

It comes in a convenient recyclable packet that you can carry with you on your night out. It’s especially useful if you’re planning on staying over at a friend’s and not keen on taking a whole bottle out with you.

Key features:

  • Only 2 capsules per night out
  • Convenient packaging
  • Good value for money 
  • Good selection of ingredients

Directions:

Take 2 capsules before, during, or after your night out

Cost per hangover:

One box contains 10 packets. That means each night out will cost you $2.99

Click here to buy DHM Detox from the official website.

3. Cheers

1651138810 361 The 5 Best Hangover Pills—2022 Update

1651138810 361 The 5 Best Hangover Pills—2022 Update

Arguably one of the most well-known hangover pills on the market, Cheers takes the lead in terms of its brand and reputation. They used to be called Thrive+ but recently re-branded.

They have solid ingredients and a well-rounded product. On top of this, they also offer a range of other liver support supplements and rehydration mixes which you can purchase in bundles.

Key features:

  • One of the most popular hangover pills
  • Thousands of reviews
  • Offer a money-back guarantee if you don’t feel at least 50% less hungover
  • Discounts available with bundles

Directions:

Take 2 to 4 capsules after your last drink or before bed.

Cost per hangover:

One standard size tub costs $34.99 and contains 36 capsules. That means if you take the higher dose, each hangover will cost you $3.89.

Click here to buy Cheers from the official website.

4. Flyby

The 5 Best Hangover Pills—2022 Update

The 5 Best Hangover Pills—2022 Update

Flyby is another popular hangover pill that has helped thousands of people recover from their hangovers. The founder got the idea after a trip to South Korea where he tested a few hangover remedies on himself. After being shocked by how well they worked, he decided to make his own hangover pill for the US market.

Flyby has since expanded its product range into hangover prevention drinks, rehydration electrolytes, and liver health supplements.

Key features:

  • Good value for money
  • Natural ingredients
  • Well-known brand
  • Sell lots of other complementary products

Directions:

Take 3 capsules before drinking, and another 3 straight after your last drink (similar to AfterDrink)

Cost per hangover:

A single large bottle contains 90 capsules at $34.99. Each hangover will cost $2.33.

Click here to buy Flyby from the official website.

5. Purple Tree

1651138810 567 The 5 Best Hangover Pills—2022 Update

1651138810 567 The 5 Best Hangover Pills—2022 Update

Purple tree is a relative newcomer in the hangover pill category. What sets it apart is how much it costs because it’s one of the cheapest on the market. With that, it doesn’t have as much of a comprehensive ingredients list as the other hangover pills on the market. Nevertheless, it’s a great entry point product if you’re on a tight budget.

Key features:

  • Cheapest hangover pill
  • Contains most anti-hangover ingredients
  • Available in different sizes

Directions:

Take 2-3 pills during or straight after drinking alcohol.

Cost per hangover:

A single large bottle contains 60 pills at $19.95. Each hangover will only cost $1.

Click here to buy Purple Tree from the official website.

Who should use hangover pills?

We all know that hangovers get worse with age. For most of us, hangovers become particularly bad in our 30’s. If you’re nodding along while reading this, you know exactly what I mean.

If the time has come in your life when hangovers start to become more trouble than it’s worth, it may be time to consider adding a hangover pill to your supplement cupboard.

But that’s not to say hangover pills will completely prevent you from getting a hangover. As we’ve mentioned before, they are not “hangover cures”.

With that said, they could make a tangible difference to your recovery, if you adhere to all the must-do hangover prevention steps. These include keeping well hydrated, eating before drinking alcohol, and most importantly, drinking within your limits.

How much do hangover pills actually help?

The thing everyone wants to know above all else is; do hangover pills actually work? and if so, by how much will they make a difference?

If you check out the reviews of the hangover pills mentioned in this article, you’ll notice that there are thousands of people who feel better after taking them. Amongst them, there are also many people who don’t see much benefit at all.

As with all supplements (and even medicines), they affect us all differently. The only thing that’s certain is that hangover pills do not cure hangovers or protect your body from the damaging effects of drinking too much alcohol.

But if you’re someone who wants to try anything in order to feel better after drinking, hangover pills are a small investment that may drastically reduce the severity of your hangovers.

Things to consider before buying a hangover pill

Ingredients

The ingredients are, by far, the most important factor when it comes to choosing which hangover pill to buy. Does it contain science-backed ingredients, and if so, is the dosage sufficient?

You may come across hangover pills that contain loads of ingredients and find that the doses are very small. And If the doses are tiny, the supplement might be ineffective.

Price

Price is an important consideration for all of us. Going for the most expensive product doesn’t mean it’ll give you the best results. As always, going back and comparing the ingredients formula of different products is key to seeing whether you are getting the most value for your money.

Safety

Knowing where your choice of supplement is made can be reassuring. Is it manufactured in a country with high regulatory standards like the US or UK? Does the manufacturing facility adhere to good manufacturing practice guidelines (GMP)?

On that note, we’re going to take a closer look at some of the best hangover pill ingredients next.

Some ingredients to look out for

If you take a closer look at the ingredients in hangover pills, you’ll notice that most of them are made up of several different herbal extracts, amino acids, vitamins, and electrolytes.

Hangover pills utilize natural ingredients to support your liver’s detoxifying capacity, as well as boost antioxidant levels.

We mentioned before that there isn’t much research into natural hangover remedies, so the benefits reported are mostly anecdotal.

Prickly pear

Prickly pear is packed with antioxidant-rich polyphenols. These are powerful antioxidants with several reported health benefits. It’s one of the only natural remedies that has actually been studied in hangovers. And the results from a 64-person study showed that prickly pear improved symptoms of a hangover. More research needs to be done in larger trials to prove it helps, but it’s a promising start.

Milk thistle

The active ingredient in Milk thistle is called silymarin and it’s been used traditionally for centuries to support liver health. Studies have shown that milk thistle can reduce inflammation associated with fatty liver disease. With that said, it’s not been studied for hangovers per se, but many people swear by its benefits for reducing the severity of symptoms.

Ampelopsis Grorseedentata (Dihydromyricetin)

The active ingredient in this plant is called Dihydromyricetin  (Also known as “DHM”). It’s a popular hangover pill ingredient that features in all of the products mentioned in this review.

The reason why it’s gained popularity is that a few studies have shown it may increase alcohol metabolism in rats. However, other studies have said DHM makes no difference. So it’s unclear whether it has any real benefit for hangovers. With that said, it still functions as an antioxidant which helps neutralize harmful by-products of metabolism.

Ginger

Ginger is one of the best-known natural anti-nausea remedies around. In fact, doctors still recommend it as a first-line remedy for mild morning sickness during early pregnancy. Aside from this, ginger’s main active ingredient “gingerol” is a powerful antioxidant.

Ginseng

Ginseng is one of the only other herbal extracts (along with prickly pear) that’s been tested by scientists as a remedy for hangovers. A small study in 25 men showed that taking ginseng before drinking reduced the symptoms of a hangover. It’s only a very small study, but hopefully, it’ll spark more future research.

L-Cysteine

Cysteine is a semi-essential amino acid and the precursor to glutathione which is a potent antioxidant. Glutathione is often referred to as the body’s “master antioxidant” because it’s the most powerful known. The problem is that you can’t absorb glutathione directly from the gut. Hence why Cysteine (one of the precursors to glutathione) is used instead.

Alpha-lipoic acid

Alpha-lipoic acid is a co-factor that is made naturally in the body and is also found in lots of different foods. You’ll often see it in hangover pills because of its antioxidant properties.

B vitamins

Pretty much every hangover pill contains at least a few B vitamins. Most commonly, vitamins B1, B3, and B6 because they are heavily involved in the metabolism of the things we eat and drink, including alcohol.

Vitamin C and E

We all know that having normal levels of vitamin C is important for our immune system. But did you know it’s also a powerful antioxidant?

Vitamin E works alongside Vitamin C as natural antioxidants that clear up harmful by-products.

Ingredients to avoid

Caffeine

It’s a stimulant that may rumble your stomach if already feeling nauseous. Caffeine is also a diuretic which means it can exacerbate dehydration. Furthermore, caffeine is a stimulant that will leave you jittery and distrust your sleep.

Reaching for a cup of coffee in the morning when hungover is the norm for lots of people. But because of the reasons above, it’s probably not the best option. The products mentioned in this article do not contain caffeine.

Artificial fillers/coloring

Pretty self-explanatory point. The best hangover pills don’t cut corners and only pack what’s necessary in the capsules. We’ll take a look at this point in more detail next.

How to tell which hangover pills are the best quality

Most of the hangover pills on the market contain similar ingredients, but the quality of these products can vary greatly. And it can be quite difficult to tell unless you know what to look for. Here are some of the things that differentiate premium products:

Fillers and anti-caking agents: These are used to pack out the empty space in capsules to make them look more full. Others are used as “flow agents” during the manufacturing process. You can check the labels for ingredients such as magnesium stearate, silicon dioxide, and titanium dioxide which are the most commonly used. The best hangover pills don’t use these ingredients and opt for natural alternatives such as rice flour.

– Artificial colors and flavoring: Some brands use artificial colors and flavors to enhance the look and taste of their product. Ultimately, we believe the only things we should be putting in our supplements should be beneficial, active ingredients. You may also prefer to avoid additives.

– Standardized herbal extracts: The herbal extracts in hangover pills such as Milk thistle, DHM, and Ginseng are grown all over the world. Depending on the region it’s grown in, the extract will contain a different amount of active ingredients. To get around this variation, top brands use standardized extracts which are guaranteed to contain a minimum amount of active ingredients.

– Proprietary blends: If you take a closer look at some hangover pill ingredients tables, you may notice that several ingredients are hidden behind a “proprietary blend”. This means you won’t be able to tell the actual doses of the ingredients in the blend. Proprietary blends are cheaper to manufacture and that’s why top hangover pills usually list out every ingredient so you know exactly what you are consuming.

How do you take hangover pills?

The products mentioned in this review require you to take anywhere between two to six capsules each time you drink and you may be wondering: why so many?

Well, it’s because capsules only have a limited amount of space you can fill with ingredients. Therefore, multiple capsules are required to get a large enough dose that actually works. Simply put, fitting enough nutrients at a high enough dose, in a single capsule, is just not possible.

That’s why it’s really important to follow the directions, otherwise, you’ll be taking doses that may be too small to have any real effect.

Are they safe?

We’ve only included hangover pills that are made from natural ingredients and have good reputations in this review. Therefore, they are usually well-tolerated with low side effect profiles.

But they all contain a combination of herbal extracts that you may have not been exposed to before. That means there is always a chance that one or more ingredients may not sit well with you.

Naturally, there is a greater risk of side effects if you are already taking other medications that may interact. That’s why you should always speak to your physician before trying a new supplement.

If you do experience side effects, don’t take them anymore and speak to your doctor.

Places to buy hangover pills

Most of the supplements featured on this list are available to buy from the official product manufacturer websites, and some are also available at other online retailers such as GNC, CVS, and Walgreens. Amazon is also another good option as their prime delivery service is unrivaled.

One of the advantages of buying a supplement from an official website is that you can be sure that you’ll be getting a genuine and authentic product. On top of this, you’re more likely to get the best bundle deals.

Hangover pills vs drinks, patches, and IV drips

You’ve probably seen all different types of so-called “hangover cures” around. From health centers that’ll hook you up to a fluorescent IV drip to vitamin patches, and drinks.

All options have various positives and negatives, but for us, hangover pills are the most convenient, deliver the highest doses, are the most cost-effective, and ultimately work the best.

At the end of the day, it mainly comes down to personal choice and you may want to try a few different products to see what works best for you.

Whether you chose to go for a supplement pill, drink, or patch, it’s always important to look at the ingredients formula to check if it contains ingredients that work.

How to get the most benefit from hangover pills

We’ve said throughout that hangover pills are not miracle cures. To get the most out of them, you still need to drink within your limits and do everything else you can to prevent waking up with a hangover. These include:

1) Drink enough water

Everyone knows dehydration is one of the causes of a hangover. That’s because alcohol is a diuretic which means it makes your kidneys push out more water. Alcohol does this by blocking the release of a hormone from your pituitary gland called vasopressin.

Therefore, taking regular water breaks is essential if you want to prevent getting a bad hangover. Try drinking a glass of water between each alcoholic drink. Better still, you could consider investing in electrolyte mixes. These usually come in handy sachets which you mix with water that enhance absorption.

2) Avoid drinking darker-colored spirits

Red wine and whiskey hangovers are notoriously bad. And there’s a good reason for it. They contain higher amounts of congeners which have been shown in studies to make hangovers worse. Congeners are formed when alcohol is aged in barrels and also during fermentation which is why they taste as they do. But unfortunately, they are bad news for hangovers so consider switching to lighter colored drinks.

3) Eat before drinking alcohol

We all have that one friend who comes out without having had dinner and is the first to leave the party. Alcohol is absorbed much faster from your gut if it’s empty which will make you drunk much faster. As they say, slow and steady wins the race and eating before drinking is key to this.

4) Stay away from caffeinated mixers

Caffeine is a diuretic like alcohol. That’s why caffeinated mixers like Coca-cola and Red Bull can be doubly bad for dehydration. Furthermore, the stimulant effect of caffeine lasts for hours after. This means it will massively reduce your sleep quality by keeping it light and easily disturbed. In summary, mixing alcohol and caffeine is usually a bad combination if you’re trying to prevent waking up with a hangover.

In summary, if you follow these tips in combination with taking a hangover pill, you’ll have the best chance of waking up feeling OK.

Hangover Pill FAQs

What is the best time to take hangover pills?

It depends on the brand you choose to go for. However, the best products on the market recommend taking the pills before, during or after your last drink. But these instructions are relatively vague, right?

If the dosing recommends taking the pills before drinking, it’s best to take them within 2 hours of your first drink and ideally with a meal. This is enough time for the ingredients in the capsules to be absorbed by your cells and get to work.

If the dosing recommends also taking pills after your last drink, then any time before you go to sleep is fine if you are drinking in the evening. Otherwise, within 1 hour of your last drink if you’re drinking during the day and not planning on sleeping anytime soon.

In summary, the more nutrients are available while alcohol is in your system, the better. That’s because the harmful by-products of alcohol metabolism are produced as soon as you start drinking.

What if I take fewer pills than the recommended dose?

Lots of people decide to take fewer pills than the recommended dose. Especially as some of the products featured on this best hangover pill review require you to take 6 capsules!

And smaller doses may be enough for some people so it’s worth a try. However, the recommended dose is there for the reason of delivering a large dose of nutrients to support recovery. So don’t be surprised if you take fewer pills than the recommended dose and don’t feel the benefits.

Can I take hangover pills if I’m already hungover?

You certainly can. But whether it will actually help reduce your symptoms is less likely. By the time you’ve woken up with a hangover, the damage caused by alcohol has already taken place. The hangover you’ve woken up with is a sign from your body that it’s struggling.

So even though there’s no harm in taking hangover pills when already hungover, they aren’t really designed to be a remedy for this. You may be better off with some OJ and painkillers!

Do hangover pills speed up alcohol metabolism?

Definitely NO. If you’re planning on taking hangover pills to sober up faster, it’s not going to happen.

It’s useful to know that your liver breaks down alcohol at a rate of approximately 1-2 hours for every “standard drink” or “unit of alcohol”. So if you’ve had a few drinks in the evening, it can take several hours for your blood alcohol levels to drop to zero. Also, the rate at which people metabolize alcohol varies greatly. It depends on factors such as your age, gender, height, weight, and genetics. So it’s really not a good idea to try and time it.

Wrapping things up

That concludes our review of the best hangover pills on the market right now. We’ve walked you through all the most important features to look out for and how they work.

Always remember that hangover pills are not a substitute for sensible drinking habits. That means, making sure you don’t mix your drinks, avoiding doing shots and drinking on an empty stomach as well as keeping well hydrated.

If hangovers are becoming unbearable and you’re looking for a natural remedy to give you that extra helping hand, hangover pills could be the answer.

With that said, you can’t go wrong with any of the products we’ve selected in this best hangover pill review.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending