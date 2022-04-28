News
Pete Alonso clears concussion protocol; Buck Showalter talks to MLB about numbers of players hit by pitches
ST. LOUIS — For the second time in two and a half weeks, Pete Alonso was back in the Mets lineup and playing first base the day after getting hit on the helmet by a pitch.
Alonso passed concussion protocol on Tuesday after a Kodi Whitley changeup cracked his helmet in the eighth inning of the Mets’ 3-0 win over the Cardinals. Alonso took first base following the hit by pitch, but he was fired up and jawed at the Cardinals after getting beaned head-high for the second time in 19 games this season.
Mets manager Buck Showalter — who has said over and over that, at some point, it doesn’t matter if these hit-by-pitches are intentional or not — does not want his pitchers retaliating by drilling the opposing team. The skipper indicated the best revenge is winning.
“There’s a lot of emotion flying around. Stop, think this through,” Showalter said. “There’s a lot of ways to show your toughness other than reciprocating hitting somebody else in the head. Then all of a sudden somebody’s career is over and somebody’s laying there with blood coming out of their ears. How do you really feel? Was it worth it? No, it was kind of stupid. But there’s a lot of frustration.”
Showalter added: “I asked somebody today, have you been hit by a 96 mph fastball in the neck? It’s painful, and it’s also scary. You’re trying to make a living out of trying to get to these pitches that you got less than a second to react to.”
Mets players, particularly pitcher Chris Bassitt, were emotional after Tuesday’s win about all the hit-by-pitches. The Amazin’s entered Wednesday leading the league in getting drilled with 18, seven more than any other team. Bassitt and catcher James McCann called out MLB on Tuesday for failing on multiple levels to address gripping issues on the ball.
Showalter and GM Billy Eppler spoke to the league on Wednesday morning, the manager said. Showalter was satisfied with MLB’s receptiveness toward the dangerous issue, one that could go from bad to worse in seconds in terms of injury.
“The problem, too, is [MLB] can’t just say, all right, let’s do this,” Showalter said. “They have to go through the players’ union. They have to go through the owners. It’s not just an easy, snap-your-finger thing.”
But players believe there is a quick solution, one that could be solved in-season rather than waiting until the winter or another five years until the next Collective Bargaining Agreement expires. McCann suggested placing a pine tar rag near the back of the mound, next to the rosin bag. Former Mets pitcher and current SNY broadcaster Ron Darling suggested keeping the ball in play once it falls in the dirt or the grass, because then it becomes tackier.
Showalter reminded his pitchers that they are allowed to carry a wet rag in their back pocket to help them grip the ball. But that’s not exactly an ideal solution on cold, chilly nights like the ones at Busch Stadium this week. The rosin bag behind the mound requires a bit of perspiration to be used effectively, which is why pitchers can be seen taking their caps off and running their fingers through their hair for sweat.
Last year, MLB cracked down on pitchers using sticky substances on balls in an effort to lower spin rates, which was impacting players’ ability to hit the ball and thus decreasing offensive production. Some substances, like Spider Tack, were proven to effectively increase velocity for pitchers. But sticky substances also helped pitchers grip the ball, and without it, some are struggling with their command.
“Let’s face it, the problem is that the pitchers went too far one way,” Showalter said. “And the question is whether we as an industry have gone too far the other way. … It’s so easy to sit around and complain about things. What’s the solution? That’s more what I’m interested in. Obviously, there’s an issue. But what’s the solution? I’m all ears.”
Much of the offseason commotion surrounding Jaylen Waddle now having top NFL speedster Tyreek Hill in the same receiving corps has been about the impending race between the two that Hill hyped up in his initial press conference as a Miami Dolphin.
That race is still yet to occur. Waddle, speaking at team facilities on Wednesday, quipped it will take place when media members participate in their own race.
But far more important than one or the other establishing who is indeed the fastest receiver on the team, Waddle stands to benefit from Hill’s presence and learn from the six-time Pro Bowl selection, so he can take the next step in his game heading into his second NFL season.
Waddle said he has had film sessions with Hill and the rest of the team’s receiving corps during their three-plus weeks in the offseason workout program that have been instrumental for him as he looks to expand on his NFL rookie receptions record of 104 set in 2021, to go with 1,015 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
“We watch tape every day,” said Waddle. “Honestly, the whole group goes out there, pinpoints what everyone’s doing well and how we can learn from each other.”
Waddle doesn’t have to watch Hill-specific tape too often. That’s something he has already done plenty to pick up on things Hill has done over his stellar career with the Kansas City Chiefs before the Dolphins traded five draft picks, including a first- and second-rounder in this week’s draft, to acquire him.
“I watched enough Tyreek tape before he got here,” Waddle said, adding that in their sessions Hill will explain certain techniques he uses to manipulate cornerbacks and coverage to get open.
One of emphasis for Waddle and the whole receiving unit across the board heading into 2022 is to get yards after the catch.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said last week the Dolphins want to “YAC the heck out of teams.”
Waddle and Hill both ranked in the top 20 in the NFL last season in terms of yards after catch. Hill was 17th at 444 and Waddle 19th at 439. But those numbers don’t appear as strong when one looks at how many receptions it took for each to reach those numbers, both with triple-digit catches on the season. In yards after catch per reception, Waddle and Hill ranked 104 and 109, respectively.
“I go back and look at all the film last year. Try to improve my game, not just in YAC, but in different areas,” said Waddle, who has previously noted on the I Am Athlete podcast, which the South Florida Sun Sentinel participated in, that he wants to increase his yards after catch. “Knowledge of the game, identifying defenses faster, things like that. When you go back and look at it, when you self-evaluate, that’s pretty much what I’ve been doing all offseason.”
Hill, Waddle and new free agent acquisition Cedrick Wilson are all capable of playing in the slot. Wilson played it most last season with the Dallas Cowboys, but he’s also the tallest of the bunch at 6-foot-2, something Tagovailoa said last week surprised him when he met him. The trio, along with tight end Mike Gesicki, who lined up in abundance in the slot last season, figure to rotate between that alignment and playing on the boundary.
Waddle said receivers are still in the early stages of learning new coach Mike McDaniel’s offense, before they start figuring out how often pass catchers will line up in different spots.
“We’re still in a learning process. We’re trying to get the formations and the basics of the offense down,” Waddle said. “It’s different schemes, different offense. How we line up, where we line up, splits going to be important. So, just knowing the ins and outs of the offense is going to be important.”
With the unit versatile in how it can line up, it could figure to create confusion for defenses, and the yards after catch can often come more easily as space opens up from the vertical threats that Hill and Waddle present with their speed.
“We all know Cheetah is fast,” said Waddle of Hill, who has been clocked as hitting the fastest in-game speed in the NFL. “I’m known for being a speed guy. I think it’s something that’s going to be helpful to open up different things in the offense. Just knowing they have to respect the vertical threat.”
As for that race to really determine who’s faster: “You just can’t race a cheetah straight up. You got to sneak up on him,” Waddle said.
Read: Department of Human Rights report on Minneapolis Police Department
Following a nearly two-year investigation, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights on Wednesday released a report showing the Minneapolis Police Department has engaged in a pattern of race discrimination for at least a decade.
Read the full report below.
