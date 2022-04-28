Petition for Amber Heard to be dropped from ‘Aquaman 2’ passes 2M signatures

ST. LOUIS – Police have issued an endangered silver advisory for a 71-year-old man.

Don Lee went missing from 531 Candlelight in Hazelwood at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said he was last known to be assisting a female friend. His cellphone was turned off. He also needs medication and a breathing machine due to his medical conditions.

Police described him as being 5’9″ and 142 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jogging suit with white stripes on the jacket arms and pants legs.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000 ext 1.