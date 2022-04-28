Connect with us

Petition for Amber Heard to be dropped from ‘Aquaman 2’ passes 2M signatures

2 mins ago

71-year-old Hazelwood man missing

8 mins ago

April 28, 2022

ST. LOUIS – Police have issued an endangered silver advisory for a 71-year-old man.

Don Lee went missing from 531 Candlelight in Hazelwood at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said he was last known to be assisting a female friend. His cellphone was turned off. He also needs medication and a breathing machine due to his medical conditions.

Police described him as being 5’9″ and 142 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jogging suit with white stripes on the jacket arms and pants legs.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000 ext 1.

To commemorate second anniversary of fan’s death, Orioles announce inaugural Mo Gaba Day

14 mins ago

April 28, 2022

The Orioles announced plans to host the inaugural Mo Gaba Day at Oriole Park at Camden Yards to honor the second anniversary of the superfan’s death. The 14-year-old Gaba died in 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Baltimore will hold Mo Gaba Day on July 28, when the Orioles host the Tampa Bay Rays at 12:35 p.m. Gaba was elected to the Orioles Hall of Fame a day before his death, enshrining the Baltimore sports fan in history. The Orioles will invite Gaba’s mom, Sonsy; friends; family and caretakers from Johns Hopkins Children’s Center to the game.

Fans who purchase tickets for Mo Gaba Day can choose to add a donation to the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Gaba’s honor during checkout.

The Orioles have honored Gaba’s legacy already this season at the Jimmy’s Famous Seafood stand near section 72 at Camden Yards. For every purchase of Mo Gaba’s Shrimp Platter, $1 is donated to the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.

Gaba, a Glen Burnie resident, was first diagnosed with cancer at 9 months old. He spent most of his life battling cancer and lost his vision before his death. But the illnesses didn’t stop him from supporting the Ravens and Orioles.

()

Starbucks drive-thru Depp vs. Heard tip jars sparks controversy

37 mins ago

April 28, 2022

