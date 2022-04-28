Connect with us

Read: Department of Human Rights report on Minneapolis Police Department

19 seconds ago

Read: Department of Human Rights report on Minneapolis Police Department
Following a nearly two-year investigation, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights on Wednesday released a report showing the Minneapolis Police Department has engaged in a pattern of race discrimination for at least a decade.

Read the full report below.

The top 10 high schools in Missouri

6 mins ago

April 28, 2022

The top 10 high schools in Missouri
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – US News and World Report has released its annual ranking of the best schools in the nation. Some of the best schools in Missouri are located in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas.

They did not offer a ranking for private schools. You can check the directory for any school’s enrollment and the ratio of students to teachers.

The publication uses several factors to determine a school’s rank. A third of a school’s score is determined by whether students are ready to go to college. Seniors need to earn a qualifying score in at least one AP or IB exam. Scores on state tests to graduate from high school make up another 40 percent of the score. Another 30 percent includes factors like graduation rates, curriculum, and underserved student performance.

Students in Missouri need at least 24 credits to graduate. The Missouri Assessment Program is used to assess their knowledge. They can also enroll in the LifeSmarts program to be an informed consumer.

Top 10 Missouri Public High Schools in 2022:

  1. Metro Academic and Classical High School – St. Louis
  2. Lincoln College Prep. – Kansas City
  3. Ladue Horton Watkins High School – Ladue
  4. Ewing Marion Kauffman High School – Kansas City
  5. Collegiate School Of Medicine and Bioscience – St. Louis
  6. Clayton High School – Clayton
  7. Lafayette Sr. High School – Wildwood
  8. Kirkwood Sr. High School – Kirkwood
  9. Parkway West High School – Ballwin
  10. Marquette Sr. High School – Chesterfield
Bond set at $1M for boy accused of killing western Wisconsin girl

12 mins ago

April 28, 2022

The body of Iliana (Lily) Peters, 10, was found in the woods near her aunt's house in Chippewa Falls, Wis., on April 25, 2022, the day after her father reported her missing. Police suspect homicide. (courtesy of the Chippewa Falls Police Department)
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A judge set a $1 million cash bond Wednesday for a 14-year-old boy prosecutors say fatally strangled and then sexually assaulted a 10-year-old western Wisconsin girl.

The boy, who authorities say was known to the victim, Illiana “Lily” Peters, appeared in adult court in Chippewa County by video from a juvenile detention center and was identified only by his initials.

Judge Benjamin Lane agreed to Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell’s request for the high bond and ordered the defendant not to possess any weapons and avoid contact with minors, except for supervised visits with his siblings.

Lily’s body was found Monday morning near a walking trail in Chippewa Falls. She disappeared Sunday after leaving an aunt’s house located blocks away.

“Protection of (the) community also is necessary in this case given his statements regarding his intentions and his statements regarding that when he did get off the trail, he punched the victim in the stomach, knocked her to the ground, essentially strangled her, hit her with a stick, before strangling her to the point of death — before he then sexually assaulted her,” Newell told the judge at the bond hearing.

The defense has argued for $100,000 cash bond.

Although the judge sealed the criminal complaint, Newell said after the hearing that three charges were filed against the boy, including first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault and first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13 resulting in great bodily harm.

Illiana (Lily) Peters. (Courtesy of the Chippewa Falls Police Department)

The judge set a May 5 status hearing in the case.

Kelm announced the arrest of the suspect Tuesday evening.

“While nothing will bring Lily Peters back or change what happened, we are very grateful to be able to deliver this news for the family and for the community,” Kelm said.

Earlier Tuesday, police executed a search warrant at the home of Lily’s aunt and the last place the girl was seen before she disappeared. Kelm said the search warrant was for “information tied to the killing.”

Police from local, state and federal agencies have been working 24 hours a day since the girl was reported missing, Kelm said, thanking the many law enforcement agencies and neighboring police departments that have been assisting.

Kelm also thanked the community for more than 200 tips that were provided to law enforcement and were “critical” to the investigation.

Residents dressed in purple to honor Lily, and purple balloons and “Justice for Lily” banners could be seen around the community of about 13,000. People left drawings, flowers, candles and stuffed animals at Lily’s elementary school and on a downtown bridge.

Chelsea Torgerson kept her daughter home from school Tuesday.

“Just for my own peace of mind, I wanted to keep her home,” Torgerson told the Star Tribune. “I know these things happen in the world every day, but this is just so close.”

Torgerson’s daughter, 8-year-old Ava Johnson, attends Parkview Elementary School — the same school where Lily was a fourth-grader.

“It’s every parent’s worst nightmare,” Torgerson said.

Chippewa Falls is approximately 100 miles east of the Twin Cities.

Teens charged with murder after cab driver's body found at a high school

18 mins ago

April 28, 2022

Teens charged with murder after cab driver's body found at a high school
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Several teens are facing murder charges after a cab driver was killed during a robbery on Sunday. His body was found in the Hazelwood Central High School parking lot.

St. Louis County Police say that the suspects got into a cab driven by Dewight Price, 54, Sunday. They pulled out their guns during the ride and threatened to shoot him unless he handed over his cash. Price gave them the money and then attempted to run away. That is when the suspects shot him to death.

Police were called to a report of a shooting at Hazelwood Central High School at around 6:30 am Sunday. They found Price’s body with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coron Dees, 19, Jeremiah Allen, 18, and Tywon Harris, 18 all face second-degree murder charges. They are all being held without bond.

A fourth 17-year-old suspect is also in custody. The juvenile case has been referred to the St. Louis County Family Court.

