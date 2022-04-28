News
Recession ahead? US economy shrinks by 1.4% in Q1 despite consumer spending
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank last quarter for the first time since the pandemic recession struck two years ago, contracting at a 1.4% annual rate, but consumers and businesses kept spending in a sign of underlying resilience.
The steady spending suggested that the economy could keep expanding this year even though the Federal Reserve plans to raise rates aggressively to fight the inflation surge. The first quarter’s growth was hampered mainly by a slower restocking of goods in stores and warehouses and by a sharp drop in exports.
The Commerce Department’s estimate Thursday of the first quarter’s gross domestic product — the nation’s total output of goods and services — fell far below the 6.9% annual growth in the fourth quarter of 2021. And for 2021 as a whole, the economy grew 5.7%, the highest calendar-year expansion since 1984.
The economy is facing pressures that have heightened worries about its fundamental health and raised concerns about a possible recession. Inflation is squeezing households as gas and food prices spike, borrowing costs mount and the global economy is rattled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s COVID lockdowns.
Still, the U.S. job market — the most important pillar of the economy — remains robust. And in the January-March quarter, businesses and consumers increased their spending at a 3.7% annual rate after adjusting for inflation.
Economists consider that trend a better gauge than overall GDP of the economy’s underlying strength. Most analysts expect the steady pace of spending to sustain the economy’s growth, though the outlook remains highly uncertain.
Last quarter’s slowdown followed vigorous growth in the final quarter of 2021, driven by a surge in inventories as companies restocked in anticipation of holiday season spending. Businesses did continue rebuilding inventories last quarter, but they did so more slowly, hindering growth in the process.
Imports also surged in the January-March quarter as businesses and consumers bought more goods from abroad while U.S. exports rose more slowly. That disparity widened the trade deficit and subtracted from the quarter’s growth.
The weakness of the economy’s overall growth rate contrasts with the vitality of the job market. At 3.6%, the unemployment rate is nearly back to the half-century low it reached just before the pandemic. Layoffs have reached historically low levels as employers, plagued by labor shortages, have held tightly onto their workers.
Wages are rising steadily as companies compete to attract and retain workers, a trend that has helped maintain consumers’ ability to spend. At the same time, though, that spending has helped fuel inflation, which reached 8.5% in March compared with 12 months earlier.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled a rapid series of rate increases to combat higher prices. The Fed is set to raise its key short-term rate by a half-percentage point next week, the first hike that large since 2000. At least two more half-point increases – twice the more typical quarter-point hike — are expected at subsequent Fed meetings. They would amount to one of the fastest series of Fed rate hikes in decades.
Powell is betting that with job openings at near-record levels, consumer spending healthy and unemployment unusually low, the Fed can slow the economy enough to tame inflation without causing a recession. Yet most economists are skeptical that the Fed can achieve that goal with inflation as high as it is.
News
Mets have no regrets as series of plunkings leads to bench-clearing brawl against Cardinals
ST. LOUIS — The Mets finally sent a message, and this one seemed inevitable.
Benches and bullpens cleared in the bottom of the eighth after Mets reliever Yoan Lopez sent a fastball up and in to Nolan Arenado, who then shouted and motioned at Lopez to pitch lower than head-high. Arenado shoved Mets catcher Tomas Nido out of the way and players from both dugouts spilled onto the field as commotion took over Busch Stadium in the Mets’ 10-5 loss to Cardinals in the series finale on Wednesday afternoon.
“You’d be putting words in my mouth that it was intentional, which it wasn’t,” manager Buck Showalter said.
Pete Alonso, who was hit in the helmet on Tuesday for the second time this season, was in the middle of the ugly brawl that formed in the center of the diamond. The Mets first baseman was eventually wrestled to the ground by a Cardinals coach, Stubby Clapp, who was later ejected.
Alonso said he took issue with Cardinals pitcher Genesis Cabrera and Clapp for grabbing his collar and pulling him down from behind, rather than coming straight at him.
“I thought that was kind of cheap, going from behind. If you want to hold me back, you want to restrain me, go at me like a man,” Alonso said.
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said he had no issue “at all” with Clapp tackling Alonso to the ground because the coach was looking out for his own team.
“I’m a big strong guy,” Alonso said. “They don’t know my temper. If I wanted to put somebody in the hospital, I easily could. But I was just out there trying to protect my guys.”
“There’s consequences whether it’s on purpose or not and we’re going to stand up for ourselves,” the slugger continued.
Arenado was also ejected from the game for charging the mound, but Mets reliever Lopez was not because umpire Mark Wegner later told a pool reporter that he did not believe the pitch was intentional. Lopez later said the ball got away from him on his pitch to Arenado, but he was more than OK with Arenado’s reaction to the high and tight pitch.
“I was happy with that, because I knew that I got him out of his comfort zone,” Lopez said. “And they took him out of the game because of it.”
The Mets (14-6) had nothing to lose in the eighth, one inning after J.D. Davis was hit on his left foot/ankle, which forced him to leave the game alongside a trainer. Davis, who was celebrating his 29th birthday on Wednesday, sported a gray walking boot in the locker room after the game. The area he was hit was structurally intact and X-rays on his left foot came back negative, though the swelling was expected to take a couple of days to subside.
Davis was the fifth Mets batter in the three-game Cardinals series to get hit by a pitch.
The Amazin’s were trailing by five runs when Lopez threw up to Arenado and, most of all, were pissed off and emotional about getting drilled over and over. Showalter said he was satisfied with the way his team handled the situation, and that it was clear based on the umpires’ ejections that they agreed with him.
The Mets lead the major leagues with 19 hit by pitches, and it’s not even close. Three other teams are tied for second with 11 hit by pitches. Alonso and Starling Marte (as well as Yankee Anthony Rizzo) lead the majors in hit by pitches with four each. Alonso and Francisco Lindor have been hit head-high this season.
“We don’t take this stuff lightly,” Alonso said. “Whether it’s on purpose or on accident, guys are still getting hit in the head. Doesn’t matter.”
Alonso and Showalter indicated they do not expect tensions between the two clubs to carry over into their next meeting, a four-game series at Citi Field beginning May 16. The Cardinals felt the need to stand up for themselves, and the Mets felt the same, the Mets first baseman said.
But Alonso was still baffled that major-league pitchers could miss the strike zone this badly, adding the amount of hit-by-pitches have been incomprehensible ever since MLB’s crackdown on sticky substances last year.
Davis echoed Alonso, in that if pitchers have become so used to sticky substances that they struggle to find their command without them, then they need to revisit their plan of attack. Even if the heat maps and scouting reports are telling opposing teams to pitch up and in to Mets hitters, pitchers should not be attempting that game plan if they don’t have command, Davis said.
“Big leaguers that are supposed to be the best in the world at what they do shouldn’t be missing up above guys’ necks,” Alonso said. “No one should be throwing neck balls.”
()
News
Government Polytechnic College Recruitment 2022 For Various Posts
Government Polytechnic College Recruitment 2022 For Various Posts
Vacancy details of Government Polytechnic College Recruitment 2022: Applications are invited
Engagement of Guest Faculty in Government, Polytechnic College Bandipora for the academic session May-June 2022
Applications are invited from eligible candidates for the engagement of Guest Faculty for the following:
Vacancy details of Government Polytechnic College Recruitment 2022:
1. Guest Lecturer (Physics)
Qualification: Masters Degree In Physics from a Recognized University. Preference Will be given to higher Qualification.
2. Computer/l.T
Qualification: Bachelors/Masters Degree In Concerned Discipline Or Equivalent From Recognized University Or 3-Years Diploma In Appropriate Branch 0f Engineering/Discipline Or Equivalent From A Recognized University/ Board. Preference Will Be Given To Higher Qualification.
Where to Apply for Government Polytechnic College Recruitment 2022:
The Curriculum Vitae (CV) mandatory including qualification and relevant experience should be mailed on [email protected] by or before 05-05-2022.
Salary: The selected guest Faculty will be paid @Rs.750 per hour lecture subject to the ceiling of Rs.20,000 per month.
Terms and Conditions:
The engagement of Guest Lecturers is for a period of one Academic Session or till the post is filled by regular faculty whichever may happen earlier.
For further details visit or contact:
Address: Government Polytechnic College, Watpora Bandipora
Contact No:-01957-225319
Email: [email protected]
Website:
The post Government Polytechnic College Recruitment 2022 For Various Posts appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
‘Picard’ S2E9: ‘Hide and Seek’ Brings (Nearly) All This Season’s Threads Together
After a few weeks of dragging its feet, Star Trek: Picard delivers an action-heavy penultimate chapter that brings nearly all of the season’s ongoing threads together. The road to the climax hasn’t been the smoothest, but this ten-hour Trek is finally beginning to pay off with the simultaneously explosive and introspective “Hide and Seek.” The episode resolves multiple season-long subplots in a way that is acceptable, but would be more satisfying had they been set up with more care.
The best of the bunch is, unsurprisingly, the thread that’s gotten the most attention: Picard’s repressed memories from his childhood. While sneaking through the tunnels beneath Chateau Picard to evade Adam Soong’s quasi-Borg strike force, Jean-Luc recalls the complete series of events that inspired his fantasy-infused flashback from back in “Monsters.” As implied in that episode, there’s more to this story than Picard had allowed himself to relive during his coma dream. That memory concluded when his father Maurice (James Callis) locked his mother Yvette (Madeline Wise) away during a manic episode. By the end of “Hide and Seek,” we learn that young Jean-Luc let her out and that, later that night, she took her own life.
This season has been occupied with tracing the origins of Picard’s fear of intimacy back to a key moment in his past. Giving this well-explored character a new, defining childhood trauma is a tall order to begin with, especially since his hesitancy to commit to a romantic relationship has always been presented as a consequence of his career. However, if you’re going to give him a deeper psychological wound that informs his choices throughout his life, it should have some heft and some texture, and I think the storytellers have done this. In “Monsters,” we see Picard confront a mental projection of his father, who he’s always remembered as an abusive husband who crushed his mother’s spirit. There’s the implication that Picard has lived with the fear of finding that same darkness in himself and smothering any partner who comes close enough, but that alone wouldn’t be totally convincing. We’ve known Picard for over 30 years, and he’s never revealed a hint of his father’s bitterness in any of his relationships. That doesn’t mean it can’t be something he fears, but it does make it a weak emotional hook for his character.
The reveal that he unknowingly aided his mother’s suicide, however, has a bit more resonance to it. Once, as a boy, Picard made a decision purely out of love that had tragic results. Too young to understand that none of this is his fault, he decided that the way to avoid repeating this heartbreak was to keep that metaphorical door to his heart closed, even (or especially) when someone comes knocking. In an effort to abide by his mother’s last wishes, he buries this memory and, unconfronted, it quietly guides his behavior throughout his life. This is the level of deep-seated wound that works, a specific enough moment to leave a powerful impact but a vague enough lesson that it can fit in with what we know about the character. Still, Picard’s admission that he’s often fantasized about seeing his mother as an old woman—a nod to her appearance as a manifested figment of his imagination in an early Next Generation episode—might have been more meaningful if we’d also seen Old Yvette this season, perhaps while exploring his subconscious back in “Monsters.” Instead of folding this retcon into the story as a mislead that deepens the mystery, the storytellers merely throw in a bit of dialogue to assure die-hard fans that they haven’t forgotten her earlier cameo.
The story of Dr. Agnes Jurati and the Borg Queen is also mostly resolved this week. After a heated battle aboard La Sirena, the Queen is about to land a killing blow on Seven of Nine, but the emotional distress that this causes Jurati’s body allows her to assert some control. Putting the fight on hold, Jurati pitches the Queen a radical new strategy that she believes will prevent the Borg’s defeat in both the Prime and Confederation timelines: rebuilding as a true collective of willing participants. Instead of mindless drones acting out the Queen’s commands, these new Borg would be individuals joined in both thought and purpose, empowered with the benefits of Borg implants and none of their weaknesses. Agnes argues that there’s already an example of her ideal Borg in Seven of Nine, a brilliant, daring, selfless hero who they have both, at one time, loved. Intrigued by this proposal, Queen Agnes, now one being, drops off the rest of the crew and takes off into space aboard La Sirena to attempt this experiment. (We have likely seen the results of this already, in the season premiere, and will almost certainly see it again in the finale.)
This story, too, has found an ending that works. This season has reframed the Borg Queen as driven by the desire for connection more than the desire for power. She has already experienced the rise and apparently inevitable fall of her empire across multiple timelines, and with the added, outsized influence of Agnes in her mind, it’s not unthinkable that she might be willing to try something new. It’s also an intriguing idea on a narrative level to shake up the Borg, who have become less and less effective as outright villains over time. While the initial depiction of the Borg as an unstoppable force of nature will likely always be the coolest and most iconic, we’re now decades removed from it, and new Star Trek stories should be pushing forward, not looking for routes backward. Queen Jurati restoring Seven of Nine’s Borg implants in order to save her life also dovetails nicely with Seven’s arc for the season. Seven’s story may not have gotten much time in the foreground, but the show has never lost sight of the effect that living as a human for the first time has had on her. For her to become Borg again, just as she was, but as an example of a better future for the universe, helps her to become more accepting of herself.
What’s missing from this equation is connective tissue between Seven and the Queen, and especially between Seven and Jurati. The entire fate of the galaxy hinges on Agnes and the Queen’s shared admiration for Seven, but neither character has spent practically any time with her this season. While fans of Voyager are certainly acquainted with Seven and the Queen’s twisted mother/daughter relationship, there’s been little to reestablish it in this series. Worse, Seven and Agnes have never really had a story together. They certainly respect each other as colleagues, but there’s never really been any attempt to establish a specific dynamic between them on screen. This doesn’t outright kill the impact of this episode’s climactic scene, but it does limit it significantly.
The episode’s weakest element is Dr. Adam Soong’s pursuit of Picard and Tallinn through the Chateau’s catacombs. Soong is a boring antagonist compared to the Borg Queen, and he’s stuck delivering some generic and uninspiring villain speeches. It doesn’t help that he’s flanked by an army of nondescript soldiers who have apparently received no benefits whatsoever from being crudely assimilated by the Borg Queen. Seeing them dispensed with by Raffi and Seven or a sword-wielding holographic Elnor is good fun, but it doesn’t do much to fight the perception that Dr. Soong is a born loser who accomplishes nothing on his own or even with extraterrestrial help. This is a problem, given that he’s our remaining threat for the season finale. He still plans to sabotage Renée Picard’s Europa Mission, but it’s hard to imagine him amounting to anything more than a nuisance, a distraction from the real main event that is the final meeting between Picard and Q. Still, this penultimate episode goes a long way towards rewarding the experience of this season as a whole, and provides some hope that the finale will not only wrap things up nicely but also leave the characters and the Star Trek universe in a new, more interesting place.
Recession ahead? US economy shrinks by 1.4% in Q1 despite consumer spending
Cake DeFi Introduces New Product “Borrow” Enabling Users To Maximize Their Returns
Mets have no regrets as series of plunkings leads to bench-clearing brawl against Cardinals
Government Polytechnic College Recruitment 2022 For Various Posts
The African University Librarian In The Information Age
‘Picard’ S2E9: ‘Hide and Seek’ Brings (Nearly) All This Season’s Threads Together
Apartment building on fire in north St. Louis
Militants in Niger Delta – Bad For Nigeria, Could Be Good For Angola & Ghana
FOMOLab Unveils Private Sale Date And Accompanying Initial DEX Offering On UpLift DAO
Items Not Valid for Foreign Exchange (FX) in the Nigerian FX Markets
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations