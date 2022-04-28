News
Recipe: Mac and cheese gets an upgrade with wine-braised fennel
It’s hard to go wrong with macaroni and cheese. A staple comfort food, its cheesy goodness is loved by kids and adults alike, for lunch, dinner or a late-night snack. Even the blue-box variety can hit the spot in a pinch. But to really take it to the next level, you really should go all out with a rich, homemade cheese sauce.
This recipe gets an elegant upgrade with the addition of fennel, an aromatic veggie with a licorice-like flavor and crunch that reminds you of celery. It gets a quick braise in Marsala wine, which makes it sweet, and the leftover cooking liquid is then used to make the creamy sauce with mascarpone and Swiss cheese instead of the traditional cheddar. Diced ham steak — leftovers from an Easter ham — make the dish even more of a hearty keeper.
The original recipe calls for making the mac and cheese in a buttered casserole dish, but I made it a one-pot meal by combining everything in the 12-inch cast iron skillet used to make the cheese sauce. I also used shredded Swiss instead of the recommended grated Gruyère.
Don’t skimp on the panko-and-Parmesan topping: It adds a delicious crunch.
CAMPANELLE GRATIN WITH HAM AND BRAISED FENNEL
Serves 6.
Adapted from “Lush Life: Food & Drinks From the Garden” by Valerie Rice (Prospect Park, $35)
- For fennel:
- 6 cups water
- 4 small fennel bulbs, sliced
- 1/4 cup sweet Marsala wine
- 2 fresh bay leaves
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- For sauce:
- 1/4 cup unsalted butter
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 cups cooking liquid from braised fennel
- 1 8-ounce container mascarpone
- 1 cup grated Swiss cheese
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
- For assembly:
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 8 ounces dried campanelle pasta
- 6 ounces ham steak, cut into 1/2-inch dice
- 1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
- 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
Prepare fennel: Place water, fennel, Marsala, bay leaves and salt in a 4-quart saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until fennel is tender, about 15 minutes. Strain, reserving 2 cups of cooking liquid. Set braised fennel aside.
In a large cast-iron skillet, prepare sauce: Melt butter in pan over medium-low heat. Add flour and stir until fragrant and golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Gradually whisk in reserved fennel liquid. Bring mixture to a boil and cook until thickened, about 5 to 8 minutes. Add mascarpone, Swiss, salt and pepper, then stir to incorporate. Keep warm while you prepare pasta.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Bring a large pot of water seasoned with 1 tablespoon of salt to boil. Add pasta and only partially cook for 4 minutes, stirring occasionally (it will continue cooking in the oven). Drain pasta.
Mix pasta with braised fennel and ham in the skillet with the cheese sauce. Stir to combine well, making sure all of the pasta is coated in sauce. Cover with panko and Parmesan, then drizzle with oil. Bake until top is golden brown and pasta is bubbling, about 35 to 40 minutes
Serve hot.
News
As Zach LaVine enters free agency, DeMar DeRozan sets a high bar for his Chicago Bulls teammate: ‘Max player, max talent, max everything’
After ending his last season under contract with the Chicago Bulls in COVID-19 isolation, the future is uncertain for guard Zach LaVine. But teammate DeMar DeRozan feels certain about one thing — whoever lands LaVine will need to dig deep into their wallet.
As LaVine enters free agency eligible for the NBA’s maximum contract, DeRozan advocated for the two-time All-Star.
“Max player, max talent, max everything,” DeRozan said. “He’s one of those players in this league that you don’t see too often. I tell him all the time how envious I am of the things he’s able to do. He deserves everything that’s coming to him.”
DeRozan and LaVine created the one-two punch this season that the Bulls had needed for years to lift them to their first postseason berth since 2017. The duo combined for 52.3 points per game in the regular season, providing the bulk of the Bulls offense.
Their relationship began last summer when they spent time together in Chicago and flew back and forth to Los Angeles to discuss the future of the Bulls.
“We had a lot of dialogue before we even stepped out there on the court,” DeRozan said. “That sort of set the foundation from there. Everything just carried over once we got on the court.”
While LaVine’s athleticism and playmaking stood out, DeRozan said he was most impressed by LaVine’s intense competitive edge.
“He’s just the ultimate competitor,” DeRozan said.
That drive carried off the court. LaVine once spent an entire flight playing tic-tac-toe against DeRozan, who kept beating his younger teammate using a few tricks he picked up from his daughter. No matter how many times DeRozan won, LaVine insisted on a rematch.
“He wouldn’t leave me alone until he beat me,” DeRozan said with a laugh.
Re-signing LaVine will be a priority for the Bulls, who spent the recent years of their rebuild forming a team around him.
LaVine never has controlled his NBA destination. He was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2014 and traded to the Bulls in 2017. He agreed to an offer sheet with the Sacramento Kings in 2018 as a restricted free agent, but the Bulls exercised their right of first refusal to retain him for four additional years.
Despite spending eight years in the NBA, this was LaVine’s first winning season. Before his first playoff series, LaVine emphasized his loyalty to both franchises despite that lack of success.
“Everybody’s got to play the card that they’re dealt,” LaVine told the media before Game 1. “It just took me a little longer than everybody else, but I didn’t cop out and go to a different team.”
()
News
Why Liam Hendriks doesn’t like intentional walks: ‘I’m never thinking about putting somebody on,’ the Chicago White Sox closer says
Liam Hendriks is not a fan of intentional walks.
“Don’t ever put anyone on when I’m on the mound,” the Chicago White Sox closer said Wednesday, displaying his competitiveness.
The topic came up in the aftermath of the team’s decision to pitch to Byron Buxton with first base open in the 10th inning of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Twins. Buxton hit a three-run homer off Hendriks as the Twins beat the Sox 6-4.
“(A) 3-1 (count), he’s 0 for 2 career off me,” Hendriks said. “Obviously it’s not the middle of the stretch that he’s on right now. This is a guy that was drafted (No. 2 overall in 2012) for a reason. He’s got all the talent in the world.
“But I’ve been able to beat him on pitches in similar locations before in my career and I know that I trust my stuff no matter what. I’m never thinking about putting somebody on base or pitching scared because that’s when you get into trouble.”
Hendriks, who is tied for second in the American League with four saves, has been recovering from a “back spasm issue” since Sunday. Kendall Graveman pitched the final two innings of the Sox’s 7-3 win against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“We are taking it day by day and it all depends on how the next step goes,” Hendriks said.
The issue popped up between the ninth and 10th innings at Target Field, he said.
“I don’t know what happened,” Hendriks said. “I went to grab a towel and walked slowly on the tile in cleats and just couldn’t stand up right after that. They tried to take me out and I just kept telling them no. Probably in hindsight it would have been a good thing. But my stubborn (butt) is going back out there no matter what.
“The pain came without slipping. It just clenched while walking on tile. I deal with it every now and then, but this one just didn’t go away. Usually it will happen and then I’ll be able to walk around for a little bit and it’s fine. It just didn’t go away this time unfortunately.”
Hendriks said he felt it “a little bit” while on the mound.
“Not so much actually pitching,” he said. “There were a couple of throw backs (to the mound) that tweaked it a little bit. You see everything was up, a lot higher than usual, and I think it was a little factor of not being able to finish my pitches and stuff like that.
“Still no excuses for what happened in that game. I should have been able to get it done regardless of how I’m feeling. I usually have that tack of being able to throw the pitch when I need to. Unfortunately it didn’t work.”
Hendriks, the AL Reliever of the Year in 2020 and 2021, said of Buxton’s 469-foot home run: “If you’re going to give up a walk-off homer, you might as well make it the longest in Statcast-era history, right?”
Hendriks has one intentional walk this season after having only one in 2021 and one in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season with the Oakland Athletics.
“I have no fault with me attacking (Buxton) because he’s a free swinger,” Hendriks added. “If I get it into a better location, he doesn’t do that much damage with it. And then I have a chance of facing a guy who I have always had tough at-bats with, with (Luis) Arraez (2 for 4 career vs. Hendriks) on deck. I’m not trying to put a guy on for a contact guy with the winning run on second base.”
Hendriks met with reporters before the Sox snapped their eight-game losing streak Wednesday.
“I have complete faith in this group,” Hendriks said. “We’ve got a bunch of guys, bench guys on this team who on any other team are starters. That’s a tribute to the talent level in this clubhouse and what we are able to do.
“If we get those couple of dink hits that will fall in or make a pitch or a lineout here and there, the entire vibe changes. I spoke to (second baseman Josh Harrison) about it (Tuesday). We still need to remain that cocky, that arrogant, that confident group because no matter what, we know we’ve got the talent in this clubhouse and we can go on a run.”
()
News
Daywatch: Schools and police punish students with tickets for minor misbehavior | Death of a dream house | Bulls season ends with Game 5 loss to Bucks
Good morning, Chicago.
Across Illinois, police are ticketing thousands of students a year for in-school adolescent behavior once handled only by the principal’s office — for littering, for making loud noises, for using offensive words.
Unpaid fines are sometimes sent to collections or deducted from parents’ tax refunds. And, unlike records from juvenile court, these cases can’t be expunged under state law.
Ticketing students violates the intent of an Illinois law that prohibits schools from fining students as a form of discipline. Instead of issuing fines directly, school officials refer students to police, who then ticket them for municipal ordinance violations, an investigation by the Tribune and ProPublica has found.
Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.
COVID-19 tracker | More newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Daily horoscope | Ask Amy | Today’s eNewspaper edition
Lightfoot’s free gas and CTA fare card giveaways narrowly win City Council approval
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s free gas and public transit card giveaway narrowly passed the City Council Wednesday after aldermen debated whether the measure will truly help struggling residents or simply be a political “gimmick.”
The plan to hand out 50,000 gas cards, worth $150 each, and 100,000 Chicago Transit Authority fare cards, $50 each, passed 26-23 despite reservations from several aldermen that it was a political stunt and would be largely ineffective.
Lightfoot brushed off the criticism: “Am I solving every problem with this? Of course not.”
- A coalition of news organizations convened by the Tribune is seeking to block the Chicago Park District’s efforts to seal a pending lawsuit alleging Lightfoot yelled obscenities at and defamed a Park District attorney during a call about a Christopher Columbus statue.
School resource officers are under scrutiny again in CPS as dozens of high schools reconsider the controversial police program
Forty-one high schools will once again evaluate their safety plans and decide by June 15 if they will continue in Chicago Public Schools’ controversial school resource officer program.
Last summer, 19 schools decided to retain both of their uniformed Chicago police officers; 22 schools chose to keep just one officer; and 12 schools voted to exit the SRO program. Based on the school votes, the board in September approved a one-year, $11 million agreement with the Chicago Police Department for this program.
- Measures aimed at easing ongoing teacher shortage signed into law by Gov. Pritzker
Death of a dream house: Despite owner’s pleas, DuPage County tears down unfinished mansion that became trespassers’ oasis
As Masud Arjmand sat in a Naperville coffee shop last week, describing the 15-year odyssey that turned his would-be dream house into a target for demolition, an excavator was already taking bites out of the unfinished Spanish-style mansion and piling the rubble into a huge heap.
Informed of that by a Tribune reporter, Arjmand appeared stunned. “It’s being torn down?” he said. “How could they do that?”
He was apparently the last to know.
Meta expanding massive $1 billion DeKalb data center, set to power everything from Facebook to Instagram beginning next year
Meta, the social media giant formerly known as Facebook, is expanding its massive $1 billion data center under construction in DeKalb to nearly 2.4 million square feet, putting the college town west of Chicago at the center of its metaverse.
Slated to open next year, the five-building complex filled with servers and other computing equipment will create 200 jobs and power everything from Facebook posts to Instagram photos as one of 17 Meta data centers across the U.S.
- In other business news, ComEd customers will begin receiving a credit for about $20 per month in June, an unexpected dividend from the state’s bailout of three struggling nuclear power plants last fall.
DeMar DeRozan is stymied by the Bucks in the Bulls’ season-ending 116-100 loss in Game 5
The Chicago Bulls season ended with an air of inevitability Wednesday night as the team crumpled against the Milwaukee Bucks in a 116-100 Game 5 loss to close their best-of-seven first-round series.
Now it’s time for the autopsy, columnist Paul Sullivan writes: Should Bulls fans focus on the progress more than the ending?
And after ending his last season under contract with the Bulls in COVID-19 isolation, the future is uncertain for guard Zach LaVine.
- NFL draft storylines for Bears: Ryan Poles’ biggest dilemma, the hole at wide receiver and the appeal of trading down
- 12 intriguing wide receiver options for the Bears in the NFL draft
- The Cubs bullpen continued to be a strength in a 10-inning win against the Braves
- The White Sox snapped an 8-game losing streak
()
Recipe: Mac and cheese gets an upgrade with wine-braised fennel
As Zach LaVine enters free agency, DeMar DeRozan sets a high bar for his Chicago Bulls teammate: ‘Max player, max talent, max everything’
Know the Right Profile For An MBA From A Business School
Why Liam Hendriks doesn’t like intentional walks: ‘I’m never thinking about putting somebody on,’ the Chicago White Sox closer says
Daywatch: Schools and police punish students with tickets for minor misbehavior | Death of a dream house | Bulls season ends with Game 5 loss to Bucks
Recipe: Leeks and fish get a lift from tangy salsa verde
Enterprise Success Through Websites
12 intriguing wide receiver options for the Chicago Bears in the NFL draft
Review: Billy Crystal Deserves Better Than ‘Mr. Saturday Night’
Payday Loans Online: Filling In The Fiscal Gap Between Paydays!
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm