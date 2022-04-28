News
Rehabbing with Saints, Alex Kirilloff just trying to stay on the field
Outfielder Alex Kirilloff said he felt he was “pretty close” to being able to rejoin the Twins after making his second rehab appearance with the Saints on Wednesday afternoon at CHS Field.
Kirilloff, who has been sidelined with a sore right wrist, played left field after serving as designated hitter on Tuesday night.
He was 0-for-4 in the Saints’ 3-2 victory over the Nashville Sounds. Afterwards, he said he was to speak with Twins officials later in the day and that it will be a joint decision on whether he rejoins the Twins or remains in St. Paul.
“I feel pretty good overall,” Kirilloff said. “Cold weather doesn’t help, but all things considered, I think it went pretty well.”
Kirilloff acknowledged that he still experienced some discomfort in the wrist, but said, “It was a lot better than it was before, so that’s encouraging.”
The Twins placed the 24-year-old Kirilloff on the injured list due to inflammation in his right wrist. Kirilloff had surgery on the wrist last July to repair a torn ligament and missed the remainder of the 2021 season.
Exactly what was causing the inflammation is not known. Kirilloff received a cortisone injection in the wrist prior to his rehab stint with the Saints and said it definitely had a positive affect.
“Structurally now (the wrist) is better than it was,” he said, “because of the procedure I had done. We’re encouraged by how it has felt so far.”
Kirilloff, a first-round draft pick by the Twins in 2016, has only been able to play one full season — 2018, in Class A ball — since turning professional.
Asked if there have been times when injury setbacks have gotten him down, Kirilloff said, “Of course. But I don’t like to harp on it too much. I just like to focus on things I can control. That’s how I respond to them.”
He played 55 games in 2016 before undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery. Rehabbing the injury also cost him the entire 2017 season.
Kirilloff began the 2019 season on the injured list due to a wrist injury unrelated to his current issue. He finished the season at Double-A, batting .283 with nine home runs and 43 RBIs.
With 2020 minor-league baseball wiped out due to Covid, Kirilloff would like nothing more than to get into the lineup and stay there.
“Injuries are definitely frustrating,” he said. “But they are part of the game. Sometimes you can’t control how they happen — more so on how you respond to them. That is what I’m focused on.”
BRIEFLY
The Saints won Wednesday on Royce Lewis’ walk-off single in the 10th inning. Lewis is hitting .309 on the season. … Jose Miranda hit his second home run of the season. … Starting pitcher Devin Smeltzer gave up one run in five innings of work. He is 1-1 with a 1.42 ERA after four starts this season.
After John Means undergoes successful Tommy John surgery, Mike Elias and the Orioles look ahead to what’s next
As Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias detailed what the next 12 to 18 months look like for left-hander John Means, another part of him looks toward the rest of the rotation, too.
By the time Means returns from Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery — Elias hopes Means will be ready in the first half of the 2023 season — the rotation around him will look different. There are arms currently in the rotation still developing, such as left-hander Bruce Zimmermann. But with a crop of prospects on the way to Baltimore and bullpen pieces who might still find their way into starting roles, Elias expressed hope for Means and the pitching staff, even if it takes a full year.
“I feel like the talent’s there,” Elias said Wednesday on a video conference. “We’ve just got to get luck and keep all these guys together and get them performing, and it would be very special, I think, to have any three, four, five of these guys clicking at the same time in an Orioles rotation. And we’re doing our damnedest to try to get that to be the case, but it’s never easy.”
Means, who underwent his elbow reconstruction surgery Wednesday morning in Dallas, will return to Baltimore to begin his rehabilitation with Dr. Sean Curtin and head athletic trainer Brian Ebel. Once he progresses, Means will likely report to Sarasota, Florida, to continue his workouts at the spring training facility there.
In the future, Means will be a centerpiece to a rotation that includes prospects Grayson Rodriguez, DL Hall and Kyle Bradish. Those three pitchers have yet to make their major league debuts, although that could change this season — and for Bradish, it could be sooner rather than later.
The right-hander holds a 1.20 ERA in three starts for Triple-A Norfolk, and while he was initially scheduled to start Wednesday for the Tides, Bradish was moved to Friday’s probable starter. After right-hander Chris Ellis landed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Tuesday, the Orioles have yet to determine who will start in Ellis’ place this weekend against the Boston Red Sox. With Bradish moved to Friday, he could be in line to start in Baltimore, instead.
“I think anybody in our Triple-A [staff] who’s pitching long and pitching as well as Kyle has put themselves in good contention for joining this rotation,” Elias said. “Up until the Ellis injury, we had five starters that were going pretty good. We’re in a situation right now this week where our focus is on the next couple of games here versus the Yankees, which is kind of an all-hands-on-deck approach from the pitching staff, and I think once we get through these next couple of games, we’ll take a look at who’s rested on the major league roster and see what we do with that fifth rotation spot going forward. But certainly, he and other people have put themselves on the radar for helping the staff this year.”
Hall, ranked as the No. 3 prospect in Baltimore’s pipeline per Baseball America, is further off from joining the Orioles. He’s set to make his first start of the season for High-A Aberdeen on Friday.
Hall had remained in Florida for extended spring training as he recovered from a stress reaction in his left elbow that cut short his 2021 season. Now he’s beginning to ramp up, throwing four-plus innings in simulated games in Florida. He should reach about that length for Aberdeen on Friday, too.
“It’s just about covering innings, throwing strikes, not having any injury setbacks,” Elias said. “The stuff and the velocity are certainly there, and I think we’re gonna see that on display on Friday. And, look, once he’s back to being himself in Bowie — the guy’s on the 40-man roster. He’s got major league stuff.”
Double-A Bowie is as high as Hall has reached thus far. A successful outing in High-A Aberdeen could propel him onward to Double-A before another stop at Triple-A Norfolk. That timeline slows how soon Hall could reach the majors. But there are other options Baltimore could turn toward, apart from Bradish, Hall and Rodriguez.
Right-hander Matt Harvey rejoined the organization on a minor league deal earlier this month and will throw an extended spring game in Florida on Thursday. The prospects for Harvey are muddled, however, with the possibility of a suspension from Major League Baseball for violating the league’s drug policy. Elias said Harvey will report to a minor league affiliate once he’s ramped up in an extended spring training.
Other options include right-hander Mike Baumann, who currently holds a bullpen role. Left-hander Keegan Akin also has starting experience.
So while there’s uncertainty regarding what the rotation might look like this weekend against the Red Sox, there’s more hope from Elias about what it’ll look like in a year once Means returns.
“As John’s injury demonstrated, pitching is a very fragile thing and you might even make the argument it’s more of a numbers game,” Elias said. “But I can’t complain about the fact that we have a guy like John, who will be coming back from surgery.”
Adley Rutschman’s development
Catcher Adley Rutschman, the top prospect in baseball, made his first rehab start for High-A Aberdeen on Tuesday, working back from a right tricep strain suffered just as major league spring training got underway.
Rutschman doubled and walked in Tuesday’s start, catching the first five innings. He returned to the IronBirds’ lineup Wednesday as the designated hitter.
Before Rutschman’s injury, Elias said the 24-year-old showed in minor league camp in February that he’s “one of the best talents in the organization, if not the sport.”
“If he puts himself back to that point in time, I can’t see a whole lot more that he probably needs to prove in the minor leagues other than he is himself,” Elias said. “So we’ll take it one day at a time. You hear him talk. That’s his mindset. I think that’s part of what makes him such a great athlete is the ability to keep that mindset and we’re only on Day 2 of his minor league rehab assignment today.”
Gophers freshman guard Abdoulaye Thiam enters transfer portal
Gophers men’s basketball player Abdoulaye Thiam has entered the NCAA transfer portal. He is the only Minnesota player from last season to exit via the portal.
Thiam, a freshman guard from Orlando, Fla., played only 49 minutes across 15 games in the 2021-22 season. He played his first season at Indian River State College in Fort Pierce, Fla.
“I want to personally thank (Thiam) for being a part of our program!” Ben Johnson tweeted Wednesday. “Total pleasure to be with and work with every single day. We all wish him nothing by success and hope he kills it at his best opportunity like I know he will.”
Thiam’s departure will open up another scholarship for Minnesota.
McCarthy defends 1/6 audio, House GOP backs ‘next speaker’
By LISA MASCARO
WASHINGTON (AP) — House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy assured colleagues Wednesday he never asked then-President Donald Trump to resign over the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, defending private conversations that have spilled into the open and jeopardized his leadership.
It was McCarthy’s first face-to-face meeting with House Republicans amid the fallout from his criticisms of Trump as well as the party’s most far-right members, but it’s probably not the last time he’ll have to shore up his own standing as leader. In line to become House speaker if Republicans win control in the fall midterm election, McCarthy has treacherous months ahead.
For now, he received a standing ovation.
One Republican in the room said the meeting was “cathartic” for lawmakers. Another voiced confidence that McCarthy would be the “next speaker.”
“He’s got the support of the conference and then some,” Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., said as he left the private session at GOP headquarters across the street from the Capitol.
Yet amid the show of support, McCarthy was challenged by two of the party’s most hard-right lawmakers — Matt Gaetz of Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia — who said they felt particularly singled out by the leadership team over their fiery comments around Jan. 6. Trump ally Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., who helped organize challenges to the 2020 election results, also voiced concerns, another Republican said.
The detractors are a political force among the Republicans, but they also appeared to be in a dwindling minority as rank-and-file lawmakers rallied around McCarthy, the man who recruited many of them to Congress and is now raising untold millions to win back the House.
“You guys obsess over January 6. Nobody cares,” Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., told a gaggle of reporters outside House GOP headquarters. “It’s history.”
A California Republican long eyeing the speaker’s gavel, McCarthy is at a critical juncture as he works to ascend to the top leadership position. It will be his second try after a failed 2015 bid — but one now fully dependent on his volatile relationship with Trump, who still holds great influence over the party and can make and break careers.
New audio recordings released in recent days by The New York Times portray McCarthy as fed up with Trump in the aftermath of the Capitol attack, when the defeated president rallied his supporters to head to Congress and object to Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.
In the recordings, McCarthy is heard telling Republicans privately that he was considering asking Trump to resign. In another recording released late Tuesday, McCarthy warns that dangerous public commentary from Gaetz and others is “putting people in jeopardy” of potential violence.
McCarthy has denied The New York Times account of events, leading Democrats and others to call him a liar, as audio of the secretly recorded calls was released. The House committee investigating Jan. 6 is seeking an interview with him.
On Wednesday, McCarthy stood at party headquarters and defended his actions, suggesting he was merely running through possible scenarios as Democrats moved to impeach Trump in the aftermath of the violent siege.
In the GOP meeting, McCarthy clearly stated that he never asked the president to resign, the Republicans said. He has also publicly said he did not do so. The Times did not report that he asked Trump to resign, only that he told Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and other members he would.
As president, Trump had affectionately referred to McCarthy as “My Kevin,” one of his earliest endorsers, but their relationship has frayed over time. McCarthy momentarily turned on Trump as his supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 to disrupt certification of Biden’s 2020 presidential win.
In the days after the riot, it seemed Republicans in Washington might part ways with Trump. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell gave blistering speeches against Trump, and McCarthy’s public and private conversations at that time show flashes of anger and the depth of angst over the shocking, devastating riot by Trump supporters.
But once Biden took office McCarthy quickly went to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida to patch things up with the defeated president.
Trump and McCarthy spoke last week, and the former president told the leader he was “not mad” about the disclosures.
To become speaker if Republicans win back the House, McCarthy would need to win at least 218 votes.
“President Trump said their relationship has never been stronger. That’s good enough for me,” said Roger Williams, R-Texas. “We’re totally supportive of Kevin McCarthy.”
“He’s got my support. He’s got everybody else’s support, too,” he said.
Still, Gaetz and other detractors remain a force McCarthy must contend with, much like the lawmakers six years ago who denied him backing to become speaker. He abruptly dropped out of the race.
Gaetz tweeted late Tuesday that the private comments from McCarthy and Rep. Steve Scalise, the No. 2 Republican leader, to Cheney and others are “the behavior of weak men, not leaders.” He brushed off interviews Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Among past rivals for the speaker’s gavels, Scalise of Louisiana is no longer outwardly chasing McCarthy for the job, and has in fact become wrapped in the Jan. 6 fallout.
Scalise also faced questions Wednesday in the private meeting after the Times had reported that he joined McCarthy in raising concerns about Gaetz’s public comments at the time, Republicans said.
Scalise said the call had been a private conversation, and no one had been accused of anything.
In a statement, Scalise said “it’s pathetic” that this is what the media chooses to cover. He said with inflation, crime and other issues, it’s obvious that Democrats and the media “continue to double down on their obsession with January 6th” to distract public attention from “the absolutely dismal state of the country.”
Yet other Republicans remained noncommittal about McCarthy. Asked if he still has the votes to be the party leader, Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., said, “Time will tell.”
From the Democratic side, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the caucus chairman who is also seen as a potential speaker candidate if Democrats retain control, dismissed the Republican strategy for winning back the House as nothing but lies.
“Every day it’s a five-point playbook: Number one, lie. Number two, lie. Number three, lie. Number four, lie. Number five, lie again,” he said.
Jeffries said it would be nice if, “instead of the infighting, the chaos, the shots fired against each other, the knife fights in a phone booth that is the modern day House Republican Conference, that they would actually decide to work with us on issues of importance to the American people.”
___
Associated Press writers Kevin Freking and Alan Fram and video journalist Rick Gentilo contributed to this report.
