Finance
Renovation Loans: FHA 203(K), Fannie’s Homestyle Renovation Mortgage and Conventional Rehab Loans
With a plethora of homes still sold as short sales and foreclosures, renovation loans are increasingly popular with homebuyers. Many family dwellings are being redesigned for additional family members these days. As rental housing costs rise, families decide to live together and save money. There are multiple situations that could apply: boomerang children, aging parents, or divorced with grandchildren – the family home is in need of expansion or renovation to ensure everyone fits comfortably.
Rehab loans such as the FHA 203(k) program or the Fannie Mae HomeStyle Renovation Mortgage are the perfect answer for some first time homebuyers, too. If the borrower qualifies for the 203(k) program, the buyer can borrow based on what the house is expected to be worth after the home rehab is completed.
I will summarize some common home renovation loans available to consumers and some of the requirements for each. Interest rates are subject to vary for each loan detailed, so be sure to check with a qualified loan officer first, before embarking on a home purchase or refinance.
Renovation loans are effective for consumers and banks and mortgage companies because they offer the necessary resources to remove foreclosures from the market and redo them. Plus, these loans provide first time homebuyers, (who have historically been 30-40% of a healthy real estate market), the opportunity to renovate before moving in.
FHA 203(k) Rehab Loan
FHA insured home renovation loans are more popular now then ever before, because resources for renovations are greatly needed. A streamline 203(k) loan includes less than $35,000 in renovations. For homebuyers needing over $35,000 in rehab work, a full 203(k) is necessary.
To qualify for the FHA 203(k) loan, the borrower must agree to hire a real estate consultant to assess the construction plan and sign off on each phase. The project must be completed in six months, with five draws (or payments to contractors) allowed. A list of approved property renovations is included with the loan. Many borrowers feel this loan is too complicated – or the list of renovations too restricted for their projects. But the interest rate on FHA loans is low enough to make it worthwhile.
If interested in a FHA 203 (k) loan, find a mortgage broker with experience in this type of rehab loan to complete the transaction. FHA loans are typically available for owner occupied residences. These loans are government insured and have a more expensive mortgage insurance rate (PMI), with a 1.75% up front payment and a monthly payment of 1.35%, compared to other loan products. Jeff Hurd, Mortgage Banker with Fidelity Bank Mortgage in Newport News, Virginia, said “With conventional rehab loans, the consumer has the option to pay all of the PMI up front, monthly or have the lender pay it (LPMI).”
Fannie Mae’s HomeStyle Renovation Mortgage
When comparing the Fannie Mae HomeStyle loan to the 203 (k), Hurd says the HomeStyle loan product offers more flexibility with repairs and renovations and in the types of homes purchased. The Fannie Mae HomeStyle Loan offers a wider scope of renovation projects, and can be utilized on a second home and an investment property as well as a primary residence.”
Other advantages of the Fannie Mae HomeStyle Renovation Mortgage include less money down then conventional rehab loans (a minimum of 5%) and less cost for the mortgage insurance. Monthly mortgage insurance payments are reduced with higher down payments and/or a good credit score above 680. The conventional Homestyle will typically present a PMI pricing advantage over FHA. With Fannie Mae’s HomeStyle Renovation Mortgage, home purchases and improvements can be combined into one loan for virtually any property – and it doesn’t have to be Fannie Mae owned. The repairs or renovations must be permanently affixed to the structure and add value to the property. Lenders have to be pre-approved to sell this product, so make certain to ask the loan officer if he or she is participating in this home finance program.
Rehab Loans – the Time is Now
Now is a great time to purchase a home with a rehab loan. There are so many houses that may be in distress. Whether the house is bank owned, or it’s a foreclosure or short sale, or a homeowner is upside down and doesn’t want to put the money into a property to fix it up – there are homes to choose from. Right now homebuyers have a good opportunity to buy a house for a great price and renovate it with the financing. These rehab loan products make it easier to buy a house and complete home rehab projects at the same time, before the move in date. Chances are excellent that a consumer can purchase a property, make the necessary renovations and walk out of the transaction with equity in the home. Hurd says, “There is a market of savvy consumers ready to acquire these houses now.”
The housing market has changed tremendously over the last five to seven years. Because there are still vacant properties available in this real estate market, rehab loans are a means of obtaining these properties in need of repair. Homebuyers now can expand their choices of homes to live in because they can remodel to suit their needs. Real estate investors can purchase, rehab and rent or resell the property.
Rehab loans are an excellent stimulus for the real estate market and a great way for homebuyers to purchase what they want without having to worry about liquidating cash investments or having tens of thousands of dollars in addition to a mortgage to fund home renovations.
Rejected For A Home Loan – Moving On
Applying for a home loan is a time consuming process. So after going through all the stages of getting your financials organised, credit checks, and generally laying your financial soul bare to the lender, it can be heartbreaking when the answer is no. If this happens, it’s important to make sure you understand why the lender said no, and if possible ask for suggestions on how you can remedy whatever the lender identified as the problem. There are lots of reasons why lenders say no, and depending on which reason applies to you, it may be possible to improve your chances of success next time around.
Low Appraisal Value
Part of the loan application process includes getting an appraisal done on the property. Basically, this means that the lender won’t accept the price you paid for the property is accurate, and will only lend you money based on a lower price. This means that you’ll only get a smaller loan, which may well mean you can’t afford to buy the property without putting in a much bigger deposit.
There are a couple of possible solutions to this. One is, as I’ve already said, to put in a bigger deposit. Another is to go back to the seller and renegotiate the purchase price of the house, based on the appraisal you’ve received. It would be worthwhile confirming with the lender what price they would accept, in order for you to get the loan amount you need to complete the purchase.
Insufficient Deposit
Most lenders will want evidence that you have enough funds available to complete the sale. So they may check bank statements and other records to confirm the funds are there. Guess what – if the lender doesn’t have the evidence, your loan application will be rejected. Make sure you have the proof you need. If someone is giving you the money as a gift, have it in a bank account in your name, ready to show the lender. Alternatively, if the seller is going to take back a second mortgage on the property, make sure you have documents to support that. Finally, you may just have to put off your purchase until you’ve saved up more money.
Insufficient Income
All lenders have a “rule of thumb” that they use when it comes to assessing how much of your income can be used for mortgage payments. Most have a maximum of around 28% of gross monthly income (before tax). They will also look at any other debts you have to make regular payments on, including car loans, personal loans and credit card debt. Again, if the repayments exceed a certain percentage of your monthly gross income (usually around 36%) your loan application will be rejected. Other factors may come into it, such as a good credit record. Also, if you can comfortably show that you’re already paying out a large amount in other expenses, such as rent, or perhaps an existing mortgage (if you’re refinancing), then a lender may be willing to make an exception. The most important thing is to make sure that you don’t try and hide anything during the application process.
Too Much Debt
A lender’s main aim is to manage risk. They don’t want to have the hassle of foreclosing on your home, and so they will closely scrutinise your existing debt and how well or badly you manage it. If they see a history of steadily increasing credit card balances, or loans that never seem to get paid off, they’re unlikely to accept your application. Be aware, too, that although the balance of your $5000 credit card may currently be $0, the lender will still assess you as though you’ve spent the full $5000. So closing down credit cards you don’t use can be very helpful. Also, pay off as many other debts as possible before reapplying for a loan. And when you those lovely, friendly letters in the mail that tell you you’re preapproved for a limit increase on your credit card – tear them up!
Poor Credit History
Again, a lender wants to limit the risk involved in giving you a loan, and a poor credit history is a major flashing red warning signal to them. If you have lots of late charges listed, you have a number of unpaid loans, a history of insolvency or unpaid bills – you’re going to have trouble securing a home loan. Even making multiple applications for a home loan can worry a lender. This is an issue that won’t be fixed overnight, but over time you need to pay off outstanding debts, make sure you pay all your bills on time and over time your credit history will improve. If you’re only requesting a very low loan-to-value ratio, say 70% of the appraised value of the home, you may still be able to borrow, but you may have to accept a higher interest rate.
Having your home loan application rejected isn’t the end of the world. Maybe this time you fell short on the lender’s requirements, but if you take the time to learn what prompted the rejection, you have a way to move forward and make sure your application is accepted next time around. Remember, too, that being rejected may even be a blessing – after all, if the lender thought you couldn’t afford it, maybe they were right, and by rejecting you they’ve saved you a lot of financial hardship.
So find out why you were rejected, and move on with a plan to improve your application next time. Good luck!
Understanding Personal Finance – Tips For Everyone!
Do you have a good bit of debt? Are you struggling to control your spending? No matter what your financial woes, you must take steps to improve your financial future. In this article, you will learn ways to save and spend wisely, so you can keep control of your personal finances.
It is definitely possible to see a drop in your credit score while working to fix your credit. You may not have done anything to hurt it. Stay dedicated to accumulating positive information on your credit report, and your goals will eventually be within reach.
Keep a record of your expenses during a certain time period to determine exactly what your money is spent on. When you watch each penny, it is easier to save money later on.
Staying out of debt is your surest bet. A loan is okay if you need it to buy a car or a house. But, in your everyday life, you should avoid paying with credit at all costs.
Believe it or not, some debt is not bad. Good debts are investments like real estate. For example, owning a home or commercial real estate is generally tax-deductible in terms of interest on the loans, even without taking future appreciation into consideration. Another king of good debt is college loans. There are a number of different loan programs out there designed to put the burden of repayment on the students and not the parents. These generally offer low interest rates and postponed repayment periods that do not occur until graduation has passed.
You should always get rid of your financial documents in a safe manner. A high quality shredder is a noteworthy investment for this purpose. Fraud or identity theft are real dangers if you leave your sensitive documents to the mercy of recycling or waste disposal. Remember to always protect your financial documents.
Set up an automatic debit from your bank account to your credit card account to avoid missed payments. This will help keep you from forgetting.
With the recent downturns in the economy, diversifying your savings across different areas is a smart move. Keep some of your money in your savings account and some in your checking account. Invest some in gold, stocks and even in high-interest accounts. Utilize a variety of these vehicles for keeping your money safe and diversified.
Keep your credit score high. Having a high credit score can improve your chances of getting credit cards and qualifying for low interest loans. A certain minimum credit score is also a necessity if you want to rent a home, get utilities hooked up, or even just buy a cell phone plan. Treat your credit with the respect it deserves so that it does remain as high as possible.
Taking control of your personal finances will give you a sense of accomplishment, increase your credit scores and improve your life. Getting back on track is just a matter of wisely investing a little time and effort, though. Use the advice from this article to help guide you when making financial decisions. If you do, your financial problems will become but a distant memory.
Successful Marketing Tips For A Paintball Field
‘Build it and they will come’ is a phrase made popular by the Kevin Costner movie ‘Field of Dreams’. While this phrase is actually speaking of a baseball diamond built in the middle of a remote corn field, for some reason many new small businesses seem to think it applies to them. Too often the excitement for their new venture clouds their viewpoint into thinking the business they’re about to open will be so novel that all they will have to do is open the doors and they will be flooded with new customers. While this situation can happen, it is extremely rare and even more so for a business that appeals to such a limited demographic like a paintball field. The reality of the matter is if you don’t have a meticulous marketing plan set to start at least 8-10 weeks before opening day, you are already planning to fail.
The unfortunate statistic for small businesses is an 80% failure rate in the first 18 months. Forbes magazine will tell you the main reason for this is because they run out of money. While this is the reason they end up closing their doors, the reason behind this is simply from a lack of planning. Many new paintball field entrepreneurs get so caught up in the layout and construction of their business, they either completely forget about marketing or it’s an afterthought at best. Most of the time, the reason new start-up businesses run out of money is because they didn’t start their marketing efforts early enough or misfired their marketing altogether. The bottom line is they weren’t able to generate enough business to keep their operation running. Not starting your marketing efforts early enough will ensure your first few months of business will be slow and stressful. Misguided marketing is even worse as it wastes valuable time and limited start-up money to produce nothing.
Even though paintball may be one of the field owner entrepreneur’s favorite past times, it takes an adult to step out of oneself and realize not everyone has the same interest. In fact, paintball caters to a very small demographic making marketing to a broad spectrum audience useless. Because of this, it’s smart to avoid costly television commercials, radio and newspaper ads designed to ‘keep your field’s name in everyone’s mind’. This type of media should only be used to boost hype for specific events and not to provide the ‘regular exposure’ most sales reps will try to sell you. Since the game of paintball tends to only attract certain types of people, your most cost effective form of advertising is to target these specific groups. This is called niche marketing and if done correctly, can be very effective. The first task is to make a list of all the different niche groups who play paintball at commercial fields. Then target specific campaigns and promotions to only these groups.
Ages of players who participate in paintball is 8-40+, however it is recommended players be at least 18 years old. This is because the sting of being hit is often too intense for younger players. While it will take a little forethought, targeting youth for marketing your paintball field to could be a venture that pays off in the long run. Considering most fields cater to high school and above, youth players are a large demographic that tend to be left out in the commercial world. When making your initial equipment purchase, consider buying .50 caliber paintballs, guns and gear. These are a smaller size ball and do not hurt when they hit you compared to the larger, standard .68 caliber paintballs. This is a big decision because .50 caliber gear is limited on the types of guns available. It will be too costly to buy both .50 cal and .68 cal markers and balls for your field so you will have to decide on one and stick with it. While .50 caliber size gear is fairly limited on the types of markers available they are actually more cost effective than .68 caliber. Offering .50 caliber paintball will also allow you to market ‘pain-free’ paintball to the younger audience and cater to a market that’s virtually untouched.
Paintball is not gender specific however mostly played by males. It is not a sedentary game and it is much more fun for people who are more athletic and can move around quickly. Target specific marketing campaigns to facilities and programs geared toward youth, males and athletics. To do this, make contacts with groups like the local YMCA, athletic centers and even gyms. Meet with owners and/or planning managers to promote your field with informational fliers, special events and/or certain days or games you’ve scheduled just for their group. Most cities and towns have numerous health clubs. Consider setting up a one day paintball war for rival gyms to battle each other for a local title. This can also be done for high school sports teams during the end of their season or in between seasons. Many high school coaches like to keep their team together during down times with activities that are fun, challenging and different from the sport they normally play. It’s a good idea to market your field to these leaders and help them schedule an event that will help their team bond.
It’s quite common for certain groups to use outside activities for bonding exercises to bring a team closer together. Many corporate companies take their employees on white water rafting adventures, ropes courses and even paintball for this valuable experiences. Marketing your paintball field to every corporate company with more than 10 employees is a great idea for this purpose. Target every corporate company of this size within a 120 mile radius, set up a certain day on your field you will hold the event and/or offer them a special corporate rate. Take time to try and meet with HR executives or managers who may be interested and set up an event. Another good niche group to market your paintball field to is police and military personnel. Active duty soldiers/officers may want to rent your field for certain simulation tactical exercises. Inactive personnel often still love the adrenaline and strategy of a good battle and have the potential for being very good repeat customers. Offer these groups military and law enforcement discounts as well as group rates and/or special field times.
Don’t waste your time, energy and money trying to get every tax payer in your zip code to play at your field. The list goes on for specific niche groups to market to and the more creative you get with your promotions the better. Take your time thinking of more groups to communicate with and try to constantly come up with new ideas to get and keep them interested in playing at your field. Keep simple stats on which events/marketing campaigns and niche groups were the most successful so you know which ones to keep doing and which ones to go back to the drawing board on. Once you have a steady flow of new players coming, focus on internal marketing strategies to keep them coming back. For example, frequent player discounts, free tank refills or ammo after a certain number of games they’ve paid for, etc. Set up your paintball field from the beginning so it can be manipulated to host different events and competitions for different niche groups to play there and many players will call your field their home.
