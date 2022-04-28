News
Review: Billy Crystal Deserves Better Than ‘Mr. Saturday Night’
Mr. Saturday Night | 2 hours 35 minutes | Nederlander Theatre, 208 W. 41st St. | 212-921-8000 | TICKETS
Mr. Saturday Night, the new Broadway musical starring Billy Crystal based on the 1992 movie that marked his screen directorial debut, is a waiting game. You wait for a reason why a beloved comic would spend 30 years obsessed with improving a mediocre idea. You wait for a fresh joke, a hint of originality, or a song that might not remind you of a dozen songs you’ve heard before. You wait for a flash of the special talent that has made Billy Crystal a comic legend. You wait for a scene or a sequence to deter you from checking your watch to see how long you’ve been sitting there. You wait for something to happen. You wait.
Alas, despite the charm of a star from yesterday, nothing ever happens. Mr. Crystal can sing, dance a little and invoke polite applause from pensioners old enough to remember vintage television shows from the 1940s and early ‘50s like the Colgate Comedy Hour. But the looks of incredulity on the faces of baffled youngsters in the audience beg the question, “What the fuck is going on here?” What transpires is a nostalgic look backwards at an era that only lives today on YouTube. The sets by Scott Pask, with walls of photos of Johnny Carson, Betty White, Milton Berle, Phil Silvers and other comedy legends nobody under 20 remembers, the show has the right ambience, and the character Mr. Crystal has created for himself (with co-writers Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel) brings back memories of genuine laughter as Buddy Young, Jr., once a master of insult humor and salty one-liners, now a washed-up has-been whose career has been reduced to occasional gigs on the retirement-home circuit. Miserable but unable to retire gracefully from a world of comedy that no longer exists, Buddy moves between flashbacks to the “good old days” and today, when he’s just a memory few people remember. Briefly you feel sorry for his sad predicament—until the fact comes to light that he was always a mean-spirited, self-destructive S.O.B. who abused his own loyal, long-suffering wife Elaine (a marvelously steadfast Randy Graff) and resentful, unforgiving daughter Susan (Shoshana Bean) and deceived and betrayed everyone who ever helped him, including his older brother, one-time partner and ex-manager Stan (the great character actor David Paymer), who now lives in Florida with his grandchildren and a new girlfriend. When Buddy’s death is accidentally announced on the Emmy Awards, it’s show-business news, the “Today” show invites him on the next morning, and Buddy’s forgotten career is suddenly reactivated with the help of a feisty, ambitious young agent determined to revive his stardom. The arc of the show follows everyone who loves him as Buddy repeats all of his old mistakes, ignores their attempts to help him (“My opening act was one Eddie Fisher—now I should take advice from this pisher?”), pushes them away, and ruins his career all over again—a laborious process that takes the entire second act to accomplish. His redemption, in time for a last-minute happy ending, blooms too late to revitalize the 2 and 1/2 hours that precede it.
Meanwhile, it must be said that Billy Crystal provides himself with enough high points to remind his fans why he is himself a comedy highlight in every venture. He scat sings like Ella Fitzgerald. The applause is justified when he does a Bronx parody of Saturday Night Fever in a hilarious skit called “Disco Jew”. He does a deliberately incomprehensible imitation of Marlon Brando called “Under the Waterfront”. He’s still a very amusing fellow when his material allows. Unfortunately, most of the old Catskill jokes fall flatter than a soggy matzoh. When he insults his own audience with pokes like “They’re still sitting Shiva for Lincoln” and “a few of them are still exhausted from building the pyramids”, people yell back “Oy” and “Vay”, but the jokes lie there, waiting for artificial resuscitation.
News
Great Rivers Greenway breaks ground on project in Brentwood
ST. LOUIS – Area residents will soon be able to walk, bike, or just enjoy the breeze at parks across St. Louis with the Deer Creek Greenway Connector. The groundbreaking for the project in Brentwood is happening on Thursday.
The new connector will create a walking and biking trail linking several parks in Brentwood, Webster Groves, and Maplewood. Brentwood and its partner Great Rivers Greenway will begin the groundbreaking at 10:30 a.m. along Manchester Road in the parking area south of Arby’s overlooking the Brentwood Bound project site. Area residents are invited to join.
The city and Great Rivers Greenway are partnering on the planning, design, and construction of the new paved greenway connection between Rogers Parkway and the Deer Creek Greenway at Brentwood Boulevard and Marshall Avenue. The greenway currently stretches two miles between the Deer Creek Shopping Center through Deer Creek Park in Maplewood to Lorraine Davis Park in Webster Groves. When complete, the greenway connector will create a paved, accessible walking and biking trail linking Brentwood’s Memorial Park to Lorraine Davis Park among others.
This project is part of the city’s Brentwood Bound plan that also includes the Deer Creek flood mitigation and Manchester Road improvements projects.
News
Letters: Twitter, Disney and the First Amendment to our Constitution
Implicating the First Amendment, or not
Two unrelated current events illustrate the importance of knowing what’s in our Constitution. The First Amendment says in part that “Congress shall make no law … abridging freedom of speech …”. Through the incorporation doctrine, this applies to state legislatures as well as the U.S. Congress.
Event No. 1: Elon Musk buys Twitter. There is nothing particularly remarkable about this story other than its magnitude, since rich guys buy companies every day of the week. But it is being talked about in mainstream media, and by otherwise intelligent people, as a “free speech” story. It has nothing to do with free speech, since there is no federal or state government involvement. No government is telling Twitter what it can or can’t include or exclude from its platform. By the same token, what Twitter does in this regard can’t be “censorship.” That is a term for what the government is prohibited from doing under the First Amendment. Twitter is not a state-owned or -controlled entity.
Event No. 2: The Florida legislature revokes the special status of Disneyworld, in retaliation for Disney’s exercise of free speech in opposing the state law prohibiting discussions of sexual preference in public elementary schools. This story directly implicates the First Amendment, unlike the Twitter story, since it is the state government punishing the corporation, which has free speech rights, for expressing its views. But in contrast to the Twitter story, it is NOT being discussed, for the most part, as a First Amendment matter. Instead, it is presented as a story about parental rights, or about whether Disney has become a “woke” company, etc., etc. This is true regardless of your views on the original state legislation, whether Disney should have expressed any view of it, or the legitimacy of Disney’s special status.
Read your Constitution. It is the document that provides for a checks-and-balances system that prevents tyrants from taking control of your body, property, and soul. Read it and treasure it, and defend it. But first, understand what it says, so that you can determine what is really going on and distinguish reality from “fake news.”
Matt Gilson, St. Paul
Look up and around
Children are becoming “zombies” due to incessant screen time! Parents would notice if their eyes weren’t glued to their phones.
In the 1960s a popular expression was “Stop and smell the roses.”
“Stop and look around you,” would be pertinent for today’s myopic kids.
Ann Redding, Minneapolis
The high price of security
I read with alarm of the cancellation of festivals and parades in St. Paul due to increased police costs.
The threat of vehicle-ramming attacks is real and significant.
However, according to Wikipedia, the best deterrent to these is the installation of barrier blocks, which can be rented for $6.38 each a day, not extra officers. Event organizers owe the city the usual detailed safety and security plans as part of the permit process, and may now need to wall off their core areas. But volunteer support is still important.
We were reminded recently by the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office in our CERT volunteer training that not every role in an event or even emergency has be to filled by a licensed officer. So any new, extra “anti-terror” law enforcement staffing is outside the reasonable scope (and budget) of event planners and belongs to the City.
Erik Westgard, Shoreview
Other people’s stuff
I recall a news story several years ago about a bank that incorrectly deposited several thousand dollars in the wrong account. The account holder spent the money rather than contacting the bank.
When I read the Sunday headline “How should state spend extra $10.5B?” my first thought was the Pioneer Press was encouraging our government to do something similarly unethical.
Then I read the article and discovered it is our governor and legislators who are wanting to spend the extra tax payments rather than return to the taxpayers. Isn’t that like taking other people’s stuff?
Pete Marcaccini, Oakdale
Dunk the dunk
Humbug indeed. For two weeks I’ve lamented the Minnesota Timberwolves’ demise in their playoff games against the Memphis Grizzlies. Two of the three games we’ve lost we’ve been unable to close the deal because we blew double digit leads.
Then, Wednesday morning, I opened the Pioneer Press, and what to my wondering eyes should appear but Ja Morant’s highlight dunk on the front page of the sport section This hurts. Please, no glorification photos of our opponents on the front page of the sports section. We don’t need to be reminded of the “if onlys.”
Put Morant’s dunk where it belongs, page two. After all this is our home. We are already in a bewildered state of despair and we certainly don’t need a Morant photo on the front page to add insult to our injury.
Geri Minton, St. Paul
News
The Best Skincare Products for Men in 2022
Paid Advertisement by Grooming Playbook
Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.
If you’re looking for men’s skincare products to keep your skin fresh and youthful, you’ve come to the right place. Depending on your specific needs, skincare products to consider may include facial cleansers, exfoliating scrubs, face moisturizers, masks, vitamin-C serums, aftershaves, shaving creams and eye sticks. You may need multiple products to round out an effective skincare routine.
Read on for our carefully curated list of the best skincare products for men that not only provide good value, but will also improve your appearance and skin health.
1. Blu Atlas Volcanic Ash Face Cleanser
Courtesy of Blu Atlas
If you’re seeking to combine exfoliation with cleansing, this premium face cleanser is our top pick. You only need a small amount (about the size of a dime) to rinse off dirt and grime. This premium Blu Atlas product, which is suitable for all skin types, tightens the pores and smooths the skin to perfection.
The secret ingredient in the formula is bentonite, a volcanic ash that absorbs oils and gets rid of impurities. It also includes lactobacillus ferment, which is a concentrated soothing agent. Research shows this ingredient may play a role in improving the microbiome of the skin. The skin’s microbiome consists of a vast number of microorganisms. These invisible lifeforms comprise viruses, fungi and bacteria, all of which influence your skin’s health.
To apply this product, use it to wash your face daily, using small circular motions when cleansing. After you’re through with cleaning the skin, rinse off the residue with lukewarm water. You will see a noticeable improvement after several uses. Learn more about this popular skincare treatment on Blu Atlas’ website.
2. Tom Ford Research: Creme Concentrate
Courtesy of Tom Ford
This hydrating and super-rich cream does not feel heavy on the skin; rather, it provides a barrier of protection, giving your skin added radiance and vitality. Because it works to diminish the appearance of lines and wrinkles, this high-priced cream is well worth the investment.
This cream is pumped full of skin-nourishing ingredients, including shea butter, cocoa butter, resveratrol, algae extract and Camellia sinensis leaf extract. Apply it at night to fully experience its smoothing properties.
Tom Ford Research also offers a highly rated serum that you can use with the cream. You can use the serum separately to achieve superior skin softening.
3. AHA Clay Mask by Baxter of California
Courtesy of Baxter of California
This skincare product ranks high for men who have problems with oily skin. Use the mask one to three times weekly to deeply clean your pores. This product contains bentonite and kaolin clay for an added measure of cleansing, while lactic acid serves to hydrate and exfoliate dead skin cells that age and dull the skin.
The oils and plant extracts in this product will revitalize and soften your skin. While you can use this mask once a week if you have normal skin, it is best suited for men who experience acne every now and then.
The AHA in the name stands for alpha hydroxy acid, a substance that evens out the skin’s tone and makes it smoother. The mask comes in a 3.4-ounce tube, and you only need to apply the mask for 10 minutes to get optimum results. Once you see the price, you’ll be hooked.
4. Bulldog Sensitive Moisturizer
Courtesy of Bulldog
Do you have sensitive skin? Some skincare products for men only irritate and inflame the pores. If this is the case for you, embrace the soothing ingredients in Bulldog’s Sensitive Moisturizer.
The formula features baobab oil to calm and clear the skin. Combine that with willow herb extract and you have a winning skincare combination. This fragrance-free product comes in a reasonably priced 3.3-ounce tube.
You will like the fact it softens the skin without leaving any sticky or greasy residue. To round out your skincare arsenal, you can also buy hand cream, lip balm, shower gel and beard balm through Bulldog’s convenient platform.
5. Grown Alchemist Regenerating Night Cream
Courtesy of Grown Alchemist
If you’re a man with mature skin, you’ll want a formula that works especially for you. Not only should this product nourish your skin type; it should regenerate and restore your skin so that it looks younger and fresh. One of the top night creams for mature skin is Grown Alchemist’s Regenerating Night Cream.
This product is well worth your investment, as it contains hyaluronic acid, a natural substance in the skin that is depleted as you age, as well as peptides, omega fatty acids and antioxidants that fight off the free radicals that lead to wrinkling. All of the ingredients in this formula work to smooth your skin and even out its tone.
6. Repairing Eye Stick by Disco
Courtesy of disco
Do you have dark circles, under-eye puffiness or fine lines around the eyes? If so, you’ll appreciate the results you’ll get from applying Disco’s dermatologist-developed Repairing Eye Stick. The anti-aging serum in this product reduces the look of fine lines and will give you a younger-looking appearance.
A best-selling product on the Disco website, this eye stick contains caffeine, which gets rid of undereye bags, as well as pycnogenol, an antioxidant derived from a French pine that lightens dark circles and neutralizes oxidative stress.
The B3 or niacinamide in this product helps reduce the look of crow’s feet, while the serum cools the skin, making you more refreshed. You can get this product through a regular refill subscription so you can stay looking your best.
7. Paula’s Choice Liquid Exfoliant
Courtesy of Paula´s Choice
If you have problems with clogged pores, blackheads or whiteheads, direct your browser to the Paula’s Choice website and get the brand’s liquid exfoliant. Voted as one of the Best Face Products for Men by GQ in 2019, this formula will unclog pores, get rid of acne, and smooth fine lines and wrinkles.
This product contains 2% salicylic acid, which is effective at getting rid of excess oil and deeply cleansing the skin. This product not only gets rid of the excess sebum that causes acne; it also sloughs away dead skin cells to improve your skin tone and texture.
Application is simple: All you need to do is apply this product with a cotton pad and follow up with a moisturizer.
8. Unseen Sunscreen by Supergoop!
Courtesy of Supergoop!
While the name “Supergoop!” does not immediately sound like a sunscreen that’s lightweight and non-greasy, you will find this product to be nearly weightless and always comfortable. This fragrance-free sunscreen does not leave a white residue and offers UV protection of SPF 40.
In fact, the innovative sunscreen goes on so smoothly that you will forget you applied it. Filters in this product, along with antioxidants like frankincense, make this sun-protection product stand out from the rest.
The hydrating complex, made from meadowfoam seed and shea butter, keeps your skin protected and smooth as well. While this product is oriented toward women, it has garnered praise from men’s publications like Men’s Journal.
9. Dollar Shave Club’s Acne Spot Eraser
Courtesy of Dollar Shave Club
Dollar Shave Club sells some of the best skincare products for men. If you are a younger guy who has trouble with the occasional pimple, you need this acne spot eraser. The Acne Eraser contains 2% oil-absorbing salicylic acid, a substance which is a known zit-zapper.
You can also benefit from soothing ingredients like jojoba oil, shea butter and sunflower seed oil, all of which work to prevent dryness or irritation. You can actually see results in as little as two hours, so this should be your go-to product for any pimple emergency.
10. UV-Defense Moisturizing Balm by Lumin
Courtesy of Lumin
Regardless of your skin type, you will love this sun-protection and moisturizing product by Lumin. Not only does it provide a barrier against UV rays; it also keeps the skin hydrated at the same time. The SPF 30 formula contains zinc oxide to provide broad-spectrum UV protection. Extracts of rosemary and papaya prevent premature aging while keeping the skin smooth and toned.
Keep your skin looking youthful and refreshed by using this product. Lumin’s sunscreen and moisturizer was a GQ Grooming Awards winner in 2021.
11. Clean Slate Balancing Cleanser by Caldera + Lab
Courtesy of Caldera + Lab
Some men want a simple product—one that will cleanse the skin without a lot of bogus hype. The balancing cleanser made by Caldera + Lab is a plant-based face wash which nourishes the skin while rinsing away impurities.
Lightweight in nature, this formula does not use harsh surfactants to keep the skin clean and healthy. Instead, it uses mineral-rich silt extracts, probiotics, water-loving amino acids and plant extracts to freshen and balance the skin. The skin cleanser features over 60 minerals, including squalane (for hydration), fireweed (which contains robust antioxidants) and nelumbo lotus (to firm and tone the skin).
This skin formula is pH balanced and has been dermatologically tested to provide optimum care for all skin types. You can sign up for a membership plan and receive this product every 45, 60 or 75 days.
12. Active Recovery Hydro-Gel Moisturizer by Geologie
Courtesy of Geologie
If you are active or on the go, this moisturizer will keep pace with you. Made with soothing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, allantoin, squalane and niacinamide, this moisturizer soothes sun-damaged skin and hydrates it to make it more supple and smooth.
This moisturizer does not contain a long list of ingredients because Geologie does not include fillers; its ingredients are all natural substances. They include aloe vera juice, glycerin and rosehip extract, all of which support better skin health.
If you are seeking a product that provides solid skincare, look no further than Geologie.
13. Morning Glow Vitamin C Serum by Hims
Courtesy of hims
Hims has long been known for making some of the best skincare products for men, and their popular Vitamin C Serum has been making waves for its brightening and antioxidant benefits. The vitamin C in this product helps grow and repair tissue. Because the body does not produce vitamin C, you need to get it from your skincare routine or from what you eat.
This Hims serum allows you to receive your daily dose of vitamin C. Made in a form of sodium ascorbyl phosphate, the C vitamin neutralizes the free radicals that speed up aging, while supporting collagen production. The added orange peel extract and hyaluronic acid make the skin smoother and softer.
Dermatological research studies suggest that applying vitamin C balances out the skin tone and lessens the look of dark spots. The hyaluronic acid in this product binds with water to provide skin cells with additional hydration.
Besides nourishing your skin cells with added moisture, you’ll find that your wrinkles or fine lines will become less noticeable. Keep your skin protected from environmental hazards by using this premium serum.
14. Smoothing Marine Cream by Clark’s Botanicals
Courtesy of Clark´s Botanicals
This moisturizer is an award-winning skincare product with notable ingredients such as marine botanicals, niacinamide and glycolic acid, offering an abundance of moisture and nutrients. The formula also includes algae microspheres to hydrate the skin, while atelocollagen smooths out fine lines.
The glycolic acid in this product exfoliates, while glucosamine HCI protects against destructive free radicals. The vegan cream also contains yeast, coffee extracts and jasmine, all of which provide a calming and nourishing effect. It is ideal for all skin types and is suitable for both men and women.
15. Caswell-Massey Almond Shave Cream
Courtesy of Amazon
Caswell-Massey has been producing skincare products and fine fragrances since its establishment in the U.S. in 1752, and today, men who use this shave cream still have plenty of good things to say about it. Made of natural ingredients, including coconut, chamomile and almond oil, the cream goes on light and is refreshingly soothing. Not only does the cream soften the beard for easier shaving; it also leaves the skin smooth and refreshed.
The sensitive skin formula is ideal for men who experience razor burn or bumps, as well as irritation or redness. Another bonus from using this moisturizing shave cream is its soft almond aroma.
Caswell-Massey products do not undertake any animal testing and do not contain any harmful ingredients like phthalates or sulfates.
16. Restoring Eye Cream by Brickell
Courtesy of Amazon
Brickell’s Restoring Eye Cream is an excellent choice for most men, as it can reduce problems with fluid retention or dark circles under the eyes.
The cream’s ingredients nourish and support the thin and fragile skin under the eyes with moisturizers like ceramides and hyaluronic acid that keep the area smooth while reducing the appearance of crow’s feet.
It also contains caffeine, aloe and peptides to keep the skin soft yet firm. Because caffeine is a vasoconstrictor, it reduces swelling around the eyes, while the other ingredients prevent dryness.
17. Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Daily Moisturizing Treatment for Men
Courtesy of Kiehl’s
If you want a reliable moisturizer for daily use, Kiehl’s provides a superior cream. This moisturizer not only re-energizes and revives the skin; it also contains vitamin C and caffeine for a firming and toning effect.
Chestnut extract is included to prevent cell destruction caused by free radicals, and antioxidant protection softens and hydrates. The non-greasy formula provides a fresh scent in a sulfate-free and paraben-free base. You can use the cream as an aftershave alternative to prevent irritation. Both non-greasy and absorbing, this product is recommended for all skin types, including men with sensitive skin.
18. Clean Break Oil-Free Moisturizer by Jack Black
Courtesy of Amazon
If you have oily skin, you will appreciate this oil-free moisturizer by Jack Black. Containing sea kelp, white tea and basil, this formula supports both hydration and toning with antioxidants and skin-soothing ingredients. Men like the non-greasy moisturizer, which is also a great substitute for an aftershave.
19. RESTORE Lip Balm by Doctor Rogers
Courtesy of Doctor Rogers
This plant-based lip balm heals cracks, and does so without any artificial or harmful ingredients like sulfates, phthalates, parabens, petroleum or lanolin. Plus, this all-around lip moisturizer can be applied to other areas, such as cuts, burns, eczema and even cuticles.
The balm, which comes in a .15 ounce tube, is made from just three ingredients, all of which are plant-based and biodegradable. The three potent ingredients are castor oil, hydrogenated castor oil (castor wax) and Euphorbia cerifera (candelilla) wax.
Tips and Tricks From Our Skincare Experts
If you’ve read this far, you should have a solid understanding of the types of products required to form a comprehensive men’s skincare regimen. However, knowing which products to buy only gets you halfway. Keep reading for our advice on how to make the best possible use of your skincare products based on your skin type.
How to Make the Best Use of Your Skincare Products
To ensure you use the best men’s skincare product for you, you should know your skin type first. You may have dry skin, normal skin, sensitive skin, oily skin or combination skin. Let’s define each skin type:
Normal skin
Normal skin is not overly sensitive, dry or oily. It is clear and even, and presents a balanced skin tone.
Dry skin
Dry skin may sometimes flake, and feels rough or dry to the touch.
Oily skin
Men with oily skin produce extra sebum, which causes the face to look greasy or shiny. Acne can be a problem, as sebum clogs the pores.
Sensitive skin
If your skin is sensitive, look for a product specifically formulated for sensitive skin, as many products can sting, burn or inflame skin that is sensitive.
Combination skin
Combination skin may be dry in certain zones and oily in others. If this sounds like your skin, you may need to search for products that are made specifically for combination skin or for all skin types.
Mature skin
Mature skin refers to skin that is starting to show some signs of aging, such as thinning, loss of suppleness, or fine lines and wrinkles.
How to Determine Your Skin Type
To figure out your skin type, clean your face and allow it to dry completely. If it feels tight or rough, your skin is dry. If you see oil or shininess, your skin is oily. If some areas are dry while others seem oily, you have a combination skin type.
Also, look at where fine lines or wrinkles are beginning to appear. For instance, if you have puffiness under the eyes, you’ll need to find an eye stick that will take care of the problem.
What You Should Choose as Skincare Essentials
When selecting products, first you should decide which to include as essentials in your daily skincare routine. These might include the following:
- Face wash
- Shaving cream
- Moisturizer and/or aftershave
- Beard balm or oil (if applicable)
- Sunscreen
You should use the above products for your daytime skincare needs.
Your nighttime essentials should include a night cream.
What Are Skincare Extras?
Once you start using the essentials in your skincare routine, you can add some extras. You can slowly work additional items into your regimen to either address specific concerns or enhance your grooming routine. Extras include the following:
- Eye sticks
- Exfoliators
- Spot treatments for acne
- Serums (such as vitamin C or hyaluronic serum)
- Lip balm
- Face scrubs
- Face masks
How Should You Establish Your Skincare Routine?
Once you’ve found skincare products you like, you should get into the daily habit of following a specific skincare routine. The steps below will get you started on the right track.
The Morning Routine
Cleanse the face
First, you need to wash your face in the morning. Your goal is to remove dirt, pollutants, grime and bacteria – all of which can trigger irritation or acne. Cleansing the skin gives you a fresh and clean base to apply your other skincare essentials.
Your cleanser may represent a moisturizing, oil-based product or a gel. This product should make the skin feel smoother.
Shave (on the days you choose to shave)
Washing your face will prevent bacteria from settling in your pores, which can lead to acne or irritation. Shave with the grain of your facial hair using short strokes. Rinse off the razorblade following each stroke and use cold water to rinse the residue off your face once you’re finished shaving.
Apply a men’s aftershave (preferably one that’s alcohol-free) and combine with a men’s moisturizer for optimal effect.
For a clean shave, you should shave every two to three days. If you only want to trim or style facial hair, then add shaving to your skincare routine every three to five days.
Treat the skin
While this is not a basic part of a daily skincare routine, you should add it after you start following a plan where you cleanse the face and add moisturizer and sunscreen. You don’t have to treat your skin every day; ideally, aim for one to three times a week.
Treatments include products that target certain skin concerns. These products may include toners or formulations designed to get rid of acne, treat hyperpigmentation or diminish the look of fine lines or wrinkles.
Moisturize daily
Moisturize your skin after you wash your face to restore hydration and keep it safe from free radicals and other environmental hazards. If you don’t add a moisturizer, you can greatly reduce your level of skin protection, which can lead to conditions like dryness, irritation and inflammation. Not using a moisturizer can also ultimately lead to wrinkles and dullness.
Add a sunscreen
The last step in your morning skincare routine is to add a sunscreen. It should be applied on top of your moisturizer, or be part of your daily moisturizer.
The Nighttime Routine
Cleanse the face
You should wash your face both in the morning and at night.
Add a nighttime moisturizer
Your nighttime moisturizer should be different from the one you use during the day. A nighttime moisturizer is used to support collagen production and encourage the turnover of skin cells, leaving your skin looking younger and refreshed.
Use an overnight mask (once a week)
As a supplement to your nighttime skincare routine, treat your skin with an overnight mask. This is usually done once a week. In most cases, you will apply a nickel-sized amount to your face and allow it to set overnight. In the morning, rinse the mask off before you clean your face.
Tips for Better Skincare
Choose any skincare product with care. You should review the ingredients and make sure that this product you’re using is designed for your skin type and specific skincare concerns. The following tips will give you further insight into choosing the right skincare products and developing good habits.
Look at the listed ingredients
When reading the descriptions for skincare products, you need to carefully read the label to make sure this product will work for you. Therefore, you need to answer some questions before you review products online.
- Is this product right for my skin type?
- Does this product have acne-fighting properties (if you have acne)?
- Does the formulation contain antioxidants that will prevent premature aging?
- Does this product contain ingredients that may cause irritation?
Take a look at the active ingredients
When you read product labels or review skincare products online, take a close look at the active ingredients or the ingredients that provide skincare benefits. Some of the popular ingredients include the following:
- Alpha hydroxy acid (fights free radicals)
- Hyaluronic acid (used to keep the skin supple and youthful)
- Vitamin E (serves as an antioxidant)
- Vitamin C (smooths the skin and serves as an antioxidant)
- Retinoids (reduce the appearance of fine lines)
Wear sunscreen inside and outside
Sunscreen is not a product that is only for outside use. You should also wear it indoors. Apply about one teaspoon of sunscreen rated SPF 30 or higher to the face in the morning. Even the sunlight streaming through the windows can trigger photo-aging.
Don’t use a bar soap that dries the skin
Your face wash is a crucial part of your skincare routine. Therefore, choose a facial cleanser that is designed for your specific skin care needs.
Cleanse your face after working out, and moisturize or treat it
If you work out, cleanse your face afterward to prevent clogged pores or breakouts. Add moisturizer or a treatment to lock in hydration and add sunscreen as you need it. Blu Atlas’ highly acclaimed Volcanic Ash Face Cleanser, which took the No. 1 spot on this list, is an excellent post-workout facial cleanser.
