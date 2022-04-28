Finance
Search Engine Marketing is a Term Used to Describe Online Promotion
Search Engine Marketing is the term used to describe promotion and advertising that generates traffic from Search Engines. Marketing websites through Search Engines allows qualified traffic to be generated, this is because people have already typed a criteria into the Search Engine. Their criteria entered is queried against the Search Engines Database and relevant websites will be displayed.
The Wikipeida definition of Marketing is:
“Marketing is an ongoing process of planning and executing the marketing mix (Product, Price, Place, Promotion often referred to as the 4 Ps) for products, services or ideas to create exchange between individuals and organizations.”
Interestingly, Wikipedia references the the four new P’s that are now more common due to technology making such a strong impact. These new P’s are:
- Personalization: Where people are now receiving marketing messages that are specifically targeted to their needs.
- Participation: When people who use the brand are participating with a real experience that is associated with the brand.
- Peer-to-Peer: Consumers are now able to interact with other consumers, discussing and recommending the brands that they trust and have used. Messages created by the big brands may not be as strong as they used to be, the Internet allows a open platform for the consumer message to come through.
- Predictive modeling: Predicting the outcomes of consumers from the actions that are taken with marketing activity’s.
In the cut-throat world of internet business, one of the most important considerations is how to draw visitors to your website. You could have the most exciting and original content, the most innovative approach and the best features of any site around, but if nobody knows the site exists then it will not do any good.
One of the key factors in becoming a success online is to have your website well placed on the popular search engines and to effectively advertise your product or services. The term Search Engine Marketing (SEM) was originally used to describe paid visibility within the search engines. It has now become a somewhat blanket term to describe Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) and Pay Per Click (PPC) advertising. It encompasses all the activities that involve marketing your website to generate more site visitors.
Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)
SEO is the practice of matching your content to how you wish to be found. This may involve keyword writing or meta-tags with keyword lists and other more subtle tweaks. There are two things to bear in mind with SEO:
You cannot control exactly what people will search for, and hence you cannot control exactly what the user will find. This means that you cannot decide in advance which of your pages will get the most visits.
There are no ongoing costs involved, only the initial outlay of having your website’s content optimized.
There has been some controversy surrounding certain SEO practices, some of which make the content of a website very unclear or full of spam. The major search engines will penalise a website for overuse of bad SEO practices. If you choose SEO, make sure you get someone who really knows what they’re doing or you may end up with negative search engine positioning results.
Pay-Per-Click Advertising
With pay-per-click advertising, you get advertising space on a website, and pay only when somebody clicks the link. While this can lead to increased traffic to your website and increased sales, you must ensure that the provider you choose has adequate protection measure in place against “click fraud”.
Another form of PPC advertising comes in the form of search engine services like Google AdWords. This gives you not only paid inclusion in search engine results but also advertising across a range of subscriber sites. You can even use image, banner and video ads with this method.
PPC Marketing is one of the most flexible internet marketing methods available, in comparison to other website marketing techniques it provides instant, targeted results to boost your customer enquires.
From outsourcing your PPC management to a PPC consultant or internet marketing organisation allows you to benefit from expert experience and qualifications to deliver the best pay per click results possible.
Other Methods
There are other ways to advertise online such as buying advertising space for your banner or video ads on popular websites. Some will offer an advertising model where you pay for space rather than clicks. Others online marketing methods offer pay for impressions, where you pay for a predefined amount of impressions that your advert will be displayed to potential customers. This can be very effective if the advertisement is placed on a complimentary website.
The Next Generation BI Tools – Cloud BI Solutions
The Traditional BI Marketplace:
The Traditional Business Intelligence (BI) market has come a long way since the term ‘business intelligence’ was first introduced into the corporate lexicon. Today, there is an endless array of products and services to help businesses with their BI projects – query and reporting software, dashboard analytics, data warehousing, ETL tools and consulting services, just to name a few. While all of these different products, vendors and their offerings provide marginal value differentiation, they all have something in common – they are tools for IT.
Despite the progress over the past two and a half decades, business intelligence is still very much a complicated and costly proposition for most organizations. A typical BI project at a mid-sized enterprise requires years of hard work by IT and consultants before end-users are able to realize value. A recent Aberdeen research report cited that up to 40% of BI projects are abandoned before completion due to their cost and complexity. It also stated that of those business intelligence projects that are completed, 50% fail to meet end-users expectations, resulting in not only low end-user adoption.
End User Friendliness – Contrary to vendors’ claim “BI tools are for everyone”, business intelligence is still very much an IT centric endeavor. Traditional business intelligence tools exist primarily to help IT provide a limited set of hard-coded reports and metrics to business users. Want a new report? Ask IT. Want to see an existing report by a new dimension? Go to IT. Want to add a drill down to your graph? Add it to the IT queue. What is needed is self-service analytics that allows end-users to create and customize dashboards, reports and metrics, without IT help.
Purpose – Functionality Alignment – Most traditional BI tools fail to integrate and align business needs with the BI functionality. Providing end users with actionable business analytics requires a huge amount of domain expertise. A manufacturing company, for example, has a tremendous amount of transaction data collected from purchase orders, sales orders and production planning systems. Knowing how to define important metrics and also where to get the data and present it to end users is incredibly challenging. Employing a ‘general purpose analysis’ BI tool and overlooking industry-specific need is a big error in judgment during investment decision. Also, the hard-coded architecture of the BI tools leaves no room for adaptation to different environments.
Foresight – The traditional BI tools tend to place too much emphasis on historical data. This ‘Rear View Mirror’ or ‘Post Mortem’ approach works fine for Sales Intelligence or Financial Intelligence but from operational standpoint, these tools are considerably lacking. When it comes to operational intelligence, it is real-time information, and not the after-the-fact analysis, which holds relevance as it enables the business user to take corrective action before the things get out of hand.
Cost – Traditional BI solutions require a tremendous amount of work and capital before providing value and are often times abandoned or unusable by business users due to their inherent complexity. This has made BI affordable only to big corporations which can afford to hire consultants, buy software tools, and build out BI infrastructure (and survive a potential failed BI project). Does that mean that mid-sized businesses cannot hop on the BI bandwagon?
Is there an alternative to traditional BI tools?
The answer is “Yes”. Web-based, cloud BI applications are a new paradigm in business intelligence. They deliver far greater ROI and faster time-to-value than traditional BI tools, offering end-users actionable information within hours of getting started. BI applications also significantly reduce the amount of complexity for IT, proving a pre-built BI infrastructure, dashboards reports, and analytics, without any hardware, software or services. BI applications enable business to focus their energies on analytics that lead to improved business performance, rather than business intelligence systems and processes.
In these times of economic hardships, Cloud BI comes as a welcome relief due to its low barriers to entry in terms of cost and effort. Cloud BI solutions often require zero up-front investments and provide value within days of deployment, instead of the 6+ months it takes with traditional BI solutions.
The 4P Marketing Strategy – How to Choose the Right Products
If you are a B2B company and want to grow your business by adding new products to your existing product portfolio this article and my other related articles will help you. They describe how a 4P Marketing Strategy can help you produce a successful “product launch” plan for your chosen marketplace.
A marketing strategy based on the marketing 4P’s looks at four key marketing and sales areas that need to be considered when producing your product launch plan:
1. Product. How to choose the right product to sell?
2. Place. Where to find the customers who will buy it?
3. Promotion. How to “package” and promote your product?
4. Price. How to choose a sales price that’s acceptable and profitable?
I don’t intend to cover all of the 4P’s in this article. I am going to focus on the first one by providing some advice and guidance on “How to choose the right product to sell”.
Choosing the Right Product
If you already have a successful B2B business or you want to grow one quickly it’s important to be able to assess whether your new product will fit in with your current product portfolio and whether it will meet the requirements of your marketplace.
Looking at your product in the context of the 4P’s of marketing is an excellent way of doing this. I have used the 4P Marketing Strategy approach for many years when launching new products. It’s easy to understand and when used correctly it’s very effective.
To be confident that you’re taking the right product to the market place you must be able to answer the following questions:
– Will the product sell in your market place?
– Can it be sold profitably?
– What skills and experience do you need to sell it?
Will the product sell in your marketplace?
If you are considering taking on a new product from another company do some research first to establish whether the product has a good sales history and whether your existing customers are likely to buy it?
If the product isn’t being sold successfully elsewhere or is only being sold successfully by companies with a very different company profile from yours you need to make a realistic assessment of the extra marketing and sales costs that are likely to be incurred before your new product can become profitable. You also need to carry out some “consultative research” with your existing customers to find out whether they would buy your new product. If they wouldn’t, you need to understand why. (You may find that it’s necessary to talk to other contacts within the same company or consider approaching companies in different market sectors if the customers in your main market sectors indicate that they are unlikely to buy your new product).
Can it be sold profitably?
Make a list of all the things you’ll need to do to market and sell your product. Use this list to build a spreadsheet of your projected marketing, sales and administrative costs and compare these with your forecast sales for the new product. Use some simple calculations to work out how long it will take before your product becomes profitable.
Sometimes it makes sense to sell a product even if it doesn’t make a profit! If your new product is very complimentary to existing products in your product portfolio and can be used to boost sales of these products it could still be worthwhile selling it. It may eventually become profitable on its own, or prepare the ground for another similar product that will be profitable (e.g. one you develop yourself).
Take into consideration all the factors identified in your previous research and don’t forget to include some estimated costs for the effort and time that you and/or your work colleagues will need to put in to launch and sell your new product.
What skills and experience must you have to sell it?
If your product is a very different type of product from those you are currently selling you will need to get some additional help (staff or bought-in resources) with your marketing and selling. Alternatively you could acquire the knowledge and skills required to market and sell the product by buying in consultancy services and training.
Whichever of these two options you choose, until you have built up a good level of knowledge and skill you won’t do a very good job helping your customers understand what the product will do for them. Neither will you be able to support them well once they’ve decided to purchase it.
The Value of the 4P Marketing Strategy Assessment
The reason why the first step of the 4P Marketing Strategy approach is so important is that it will help you reject a product that might not become very profitable and provide you with information that you will be able to use to select an alternative product that will fill the same gap in your product portfolio much better.
There may be other questions that you need to get answers to in addition to those we have considered above, but if you can provide comprehensive and satisfactory answers to my three main questions you will be able to move forward and start working on the other P’s of your 4P Marketing Strategy.
I hope I have made it very clear that thorough research is very necessary at this stage. It’s very easy to decide to skip this research if you have been “bowled over” by an exciting new product that you want to start selling as soon as possible. But bear in mind that every new product you take on will distract you from other important marketing and sales tasks.
If your new product starts to sell well soon after it’s launched into your marketplace all your effort will seem worthwhile. You’ll soon be able to invest in additional resources and help to maximize the sales of your new product. However, if your new product turns out to be unprofitable or provides only a small profit you will have wasted a lot of time and money that could have been invested in marketing and selling your existing products.
In summary, a 4P Marketing Strategy will help you develop a detailed, solid plan for the launch of your new product and will also help you to feel confident that you have the right product to ensure that this plan will succeed.
The Virtual World Market
The Internet has brought about wonderful new opportunities for a wide range of businesses. Success, though, doesn’t come easy for all of them.
While some websites get millions of visitors, millions of websites pass almost unnoticed. However, there are two simple things you can do attract visitors to your site and, implicitly, make money out of it.
Anything can be traded over the Internet. Make your own personalized choice of the products and services you are offering on your website, and your own policy that makes your business stand out from other similar businesses.
Theory is one thing, sometimes much easier than practice itself. Just like the real market, the virtual world market is a very competitive place with its own rules, where you have to make every effort to succeed.
Applying SEO techniques is one way to make your website more visible to the online community. If you don’t have the time to learn how to do this, look for expert help.
Online advertising is a great way to make money. Whether you have a commercial site selling your own products or services or not, always make room on your site for what other people or companies are selling.
One way to make immediate profit from your website through advertising is to place pay per click (PPC), pay per impression (cost per mille or CPM), and pay per action, pay per lead, and pay per order ads on your site.
Differently from print advertising, in online not only advertising space and has a price. Rather than that, what counts more is the number of people who visit a site and who click on an advertisement. The more people do that, the more money you’ll make.
