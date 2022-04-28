Finance
Serving the Military Who Serve Us All Year Long
Since Memorial Day is fast approaching, I would like to thank those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for America. I would also like to remember and thank all our veterans, active duty members, and their families on this very special weekend.
For the other 364 days of the year, over 72 credit unions around the country, with a specific field of membership of the military, are serving our servicemen and women when they need assistance with their finances.
Beyond these military credit unions, others around the U.S. are serving 1,429,995 active Navy, Marines, Air Force and Army personnel that maintain a gap between financial knowledge and those that actually maintain a personal relationship with a credit union or a bank. Further complicating the issue is that most military personnel are from the millennial generation, who don’t have a lot of trust in financial institutions.
Life is not simple for members of the military. They are frequently on the move, work abnormal hours, travel or even live overseas. This makes simple financial transactions like ATM access, deposits and money transfers extremely difficult. These young military men and women face unique financial challenges and are prime candidates for credit union membership.
• 27% of service members have credit card debt that exceeds $10,000. That’s compared to only 16% of civilians.
• Spouses of the military maintain a 26% unemployment rate and earn 25% less than non-military.
How Can Credit Unions Help This Segment of the Population?
• Offer credit cards specifically for the military and lower rates for consolidation loans.
• Provide financial products that offer specific incentives for smart money management behaviors.
• Feature first-time vehicle purchase discount programs for military families with little or no credit.
• Provide educational seminars for home buying, investments and retirement.
• Promote financial counseling programs to teach military members about credit reports and credit history, and personal money management.
• Maintain payroll deduction services to help personnel pay off loans directly from their salary or pensions.
• Maintain job boards and career counseling to support the service families in their area.
• Discounts on services and even theme park tickets are offered as a way to say “thank you for your service.”
If you are a veteran or military spouse and are considering opening a small business, consider joining a credit union for your banking needs. They offer incredible advantages for small business owners and because they are member owned, they always act in their member’s best interest.
Obviously there are many credit unions around the country that are aiding the financial needs of the U.S. military. Their service to the military isn’t just about business. It’s about providing outstanding financial products and services that our nation’s heroes deserve.
Finance
Retirement Planning In The 21st Century
Should You Retire?
There are a lot of reasons to stay on the job. Maybe you have an emotional attachment to your office chair or perhaps you think your work is just too important to leave behind.
The truth is that there are many reasons to leave a job and just as many not to leave. For most people, a career that spans 30 years quite enough. But is an early retirement realistic for you? Let’s take a look at some stuff.
When you’re 50, the government says you’ll live about another 33 years (that’s from Social Security’s Actuarial tables). That 33 year retirement may be longer than your entire working career.
Life expectancy is increasing by leaps and bounds with advances in medicine and technology and you might want to think in terms of a 40-year retirement. Maybe you should ask another question. Should you retire in the first place?
Rising costs and political uncertainty is causing a lot of people to have questions about the future. This alone makes it extremely important to figure out how to finance a successful retirement and how to get the most out of what we have.
What Will Retirement Cost?
Besides travel, golf, fishing, and classes in macrame, what else would you like to have on the agenda? How much will your retirement cost? Will you have enough income to do it all? If you’re still saving for retirement, how much more has to come out of each paycheck to raise that much stash? Good question! Lets get the answer!
One thing I didn’t think about was inflation and how much stuff will cost in 15 or 20 years. After all, if you look 20 years into the future you can bet that the $50K that looks like a good annual income now will certainly have to be larger to buy the same things then as it does today. Inflation can have an impact on how far your money goes.
But what’s inflation going to be through the years? Any figure you come up with is probably good enough to get you through the first year of retirement. We can guess what inflation will be and estimate what impact will it have over the 40 years after that?
Where To Retire?
Where are you going to live? With luck, the mortgage will be paid off so all you have to worry about for housing is property taxes and maintenance. Maybe you can sell out and downsize into a smaller place in a warmer climate. Sure beats having to shovel snow when you’re 70 years old, even if it is further away from family and friends. Besides, you don’t see the kids that much any more and they can always come for a visit.
You should probably think about insurance, too. You’re probably insured under group policies through work for disability, life, and health coverage right now. In fact, your employer probably kicks in part of or maybe even the entire premium for that wonderful insurance.
If you retire, you might lose that insurance coverage. Then what happens to your spouse and family if you’re inconsiderate enough to die at a young age? How will you pay for a major illness or hospitalization and all of the attendant physician’s bills if (heaven forbid) you should become permanently disabled?
You can probably forget about getting government help. You’re way too young for either Social Security or Medicare to apply. And even if you do qualify, government assistance may not be enough for a survivor and all the medical bills? If that’s the case, what are your alternatives? What about long-term care costs if you need it?
About now you’re probably thinking: “Hmmm, perhaps I should have a few more children to help support me in my old age.” Don’t worry, you don’t need more children. But you might not be able to leave your job. I’m just kidding about that. I’m positive you can retire at any age without having to increase the population or stay chained to a desk.
Finance
How Does Motorcycle Accident Insurance Differ From Auto Insurance in Pennsylvania?
In Pennsylvania, when you buy motorcycle insurance, there are different things to consider than when buying regular auto coverage. The major difference is that for car insurance, Pennsylvania Law requires a minimum coverage of $5,000 in medical coverage benefits, also called “no-fault” or PIP coverage.
With motorcycle insurance, though, Pennsylvania law does not require medical coverage. In fact, many motorcycle insurers don’t provide medical coverage in Pennsylvania.
Another major difference is that there is no “limited tort” with motorcycle insurance in PA. With Auto Insurance in PA, you must choose either limited or full tort. Full tort is more expensive but protects your rights to make a bodily injury/pain and suffering claim (there is no threshold requirement of a “serious injury” with full tort). With Motorcycle coverage in PA, basically, all claims are full tort.
The other major difference in PA is that under the Pennsylvania Motor Vehicle Financial Responsibility Law, it is harder for a health insurer to “subrogate” or make a lien to be repaid out of a car accident settlement or recovery. The health insurance plan must be of a certain type. With motorcycle claims, though, your health insurance is not subject to the same limitations and thus has a better chance to be repaid from an insurance claim. That may be more of a reason for you to consider getting medical coverage when you buy motorcycle insurance in PA.
Another difference is that if you are injured in a car, you are more likely able to “stack” or combine any other separate household auto insurance coverage. Say for example your brother lives with you and has a separate insurance policy – you might be able to get extra insurance coverage for a car accident under his policy. Often in Pennsylvania, when you are in a motorcycle accident, any house hold auto insurance will have an exclusion – that is no coverage- if you were an occupant of a motorcycle. So, you would not be able to stack, i.e., combine, your motorcycle insurance with household auto insurance in that instance.
CONSIDER THIS:
If you have no health insurance, you should look for a motorcycle insurer and policy which carries medical coverage. This is because if you have no medical coverage on your motorcycle, then your health insurance covers it.
If you have questions, you should make sure you have your agent explain the coverages to you.
You should also make sure you have the motorcycle insured for property damage. Keep all receipts for custom parts or accessories. If you ever have property damage to your motorcycle, you will need the receipts.
Finance
Apiary Investment Fund – The Prospects
Investing and earning handsome returns cannot be any easier, thanks to the Apiary Investment Fund. This proprietary trading fund is a well crafted financial investment program whose sole aim is to gift its investors with both financial knowledge and monetary gains.
Why Invest in the Apiary Investment Fund?
In the wake of widespread financial scams and fraudulent pyramid schemes that have conned unsuspecting customers off their hard earned savings, it is well understandable why someone would tread cautiously with the Apiary Investment Fund. “Prove to me that this investment fund is not another online scam” many people would ask. Well, the answer to this question is pretty simple and straightforward as outlined here!
The Apiary Investment Fund is not only an opportunity for you to make earnings from trading but a financial training program. It is an integrated financial business module that offers comprehensive training through the Apiary Trade Development Program. This is a very rich course that is designed to run for a period of twelve weeks. However, there is the flexibility of going through the course at a pace that you find convenient for you.
Is the Apiary Trade Development Program That Important?
Well, it should not be lost on you that the financial markets are quite volatile and the competition out there is simply cut-throat. Investing and making good earnings is an art by itself in that you will require hours of practice and mastering the art of taking well calculated risks. Be that as it may, going through the Apiary Trade Development Program is a tested and proven way of becoming a successful money manager not only with the Apiary Fund, but in any forex market worldwide.
Are There Any Costs Involved?
Think about it, ever heard of any investment program that takes you through a money management course and does not require you to deposit even a single cent into your trade fund? To go through the Apiary Trade Development training and internship program, you are required to part with $997. This covers for all the audio, visual course content as well as the trading software for practical lessons. The $97 is meant to cater for a technology/desk fee which covers all the real-time data, software licensing, and website and live streaming discussion access.
You can still access the training resources of this program even if you do not have intentions of becoming a money manager for the Apiary Fund at a cost of $97 per month. If you will be interested in joining the fund later on, you must take the three mandatory certificate classes for $300 each as this is the only way you qualify to get a funded account.
After successful completion of the course, the Apiary Investment Fund risk managers will be at hand to analyze and confirm that your virtual trading statistics are sufficient. Remember, the Apiary Investment Fund is not a security and thus you cannot invest your own money in it or pay for any risk deposit. Upon profitable trading, you will receive a profit split of 60% which you can withdraw from your funded account on the 20th day of each month.
