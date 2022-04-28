Finance
Sex or Gender
Alan Pease, author of a book titled “Why Men Don’t Listen and Women Can’t Read Maps”, believes that women are spatially-challenged compared to men. The British firm, Admiral Insurance, conducted a study of half a million claims. They found that “women were almost twice as likely as men to have a collision in a car park, 23 percent more likely to hit a stationary car, and 15 percent more likely to reverse into another vehicle” (Reuters).
Yet gender “differences” are often the outcomes of bad scholarship. Consider Admiral insurance’s data. As Britain’s Automobile Association (AA) correctly pointed out – women drivers tend to make more short journeys around towns and shopping centers and these involve frequent parking. Hence their ubiquity in certain kinds of claims. Regarding women’s alleged spatial deficiency, in Britain, girls have been outperforming boys in scholastic aptitude tests – including geometry and maths – since 1988.
On the other wing of the divide, Anthony Clare, a British psychiatrist and author of “On Men” wrote:
“At the beginning of the 21st century it is difficult to avoid the conclusion that men are in serious trouble. Throughout the world, developed and developing, antisocial behavior is essentially male. Violence, sexual abuse of children, illicit drug use, alcohol misuse, gambling, all are overwhelmingly male activities. The courts and prisons bulge with men. When it comes to aggression, delinquent behavior, risk taking and social mayhem, men win gold.”
Men also mature later, die earlier, are more susceptible to infections and most types of cancer, are more likely to be dyslexic, to suffer from a host of mental health disorders, such as Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), and to commit suicide.
In her book, “Stiffed: The Betrayal of the American Man”, Susan Faludi describes a crisis of masculinity following the breakdown of manhood models and work and family structures in the last five decades. In the film “Boys don’t Cry”, a teenage girl binds her breasts and acts the male in a caricatural relish of stereotypes of virility. Being a man is merely a state of mind, the movie implies.
But what does it really mean to be a “male” or a “female”? Are gender identity and sexual preferences genetically determined? Can they be reduced to one’s sex? Or are they amalgams of biological, social, and psychological factors in constant interaction? Are they immutable lifelong features or dynamically evolving frames of self-reference?
Certain traits attributed to one’s sex are surely better accounted for by cultural factors, the process of socialization, gender roles, and what George Devereux called “ethnopsychiatry” in “Basic Problems of Ethnopsychiatry” (University of Chicago Press, 1980). He suggested to divide the unconscious into the id (the part that was always instinctual and unconscious) and the “ethnic unconscious” (repressed material that was once conscious). The latter is mostly molded by prevailing cultural mores and includes all our defense mechanisms and most of the superego.
So, how can we tell whether our sexual role is mostly in our blood or in our brains?
The scrutiny of borderline cases of human sexuality – notably the transgendered or intersexed – can yield clues as to the distribution and relative weights of biological, social, and psychological determinants of gender identity formation.
The results of a study conducted by Uwe Hartmann, Hinnerk Becker, and Claudia Rueffer-Hesse in 1997 and titled “Self and Gender: Narcissistic Pathology and Personality Factors in Gender Dysphoric Patients”, published in the “International Journal of Transgenderism”, “indicate significant psychopathological aspects and narcissistic dysregulation in a substantial proportion of patients.” Are these “psychopathological aspects” merely reactions to underlying physiological realities and changes? Could social ostracism and labeling have induced them in the “patients”?
The authors conclude:
“The cumulative evidence of our study … is consistent with the view that gender dysphoria is a disorder of the sense of self as has been proposed by Beitel (1985) or Pfäfflin (1993). The central problem in our patients is about identity and the self in general and the transsexual wish seems to be an attempt at reassuring and stabilizing the self-coherence which in turn can lead to a further destabilization if the self is already too fragile. In this view the body is instrumentalized to create a sense of identity and the splitting symbolized in the hiatus between the rejected body-self and other parts of the self is more between good and bad objects than between masculine and feminine.”
Freud, Kraft-Ebbing, and Fliess suggested that we are all bisexual to a certain degree. As early as 1910, Dr. Magnus Hirschfeld argued, in Berlin, that absolute genders are “abstractions, invented extremes”. The consensus today is that one’s sexuality is, mostly, a psychological construct which reflects gender role orientation.
Joanne Meyerowitz, a professor of history at Indiana University and the editor of The Journal of American History observes, in her recently published tome, “How Sex Changed: A History of Transsexuality in the United States”, that the very meaning of masculinity and femininity is in constant flux.
Transgender activists, says Meyerowitz, insist that gender and sexuality represent “distinct analytical categories”. The New York Times wrote in its review of the book: “Some male-to-female transsexuals have sex with men and call themselves homosexuals. Some female-to-male transsexuals have sex with women and call themselves lesbians. Some transsexuals call themselves asexual.”
So, it is all in the mind, you see.
This would be taking it too far. A large body of scientific evidence points to the genetic and biological underpinnings of sexual behavior and preferences.
The German science magazine, “Geo”, reported recently that the males of the fruit fly “drosophila melanogaster” switched from heterosexuality to homosexuality as the temperature in the lab was increased from 19 to 30 degrees Celsius. They reverted to chasing females as it was lowered.
The brain structures of homosexual sheep are different to those of straight sheep, a study conducted recently by the Oregon Health & Science University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Sheep Experiment Station in Dubois, Idaho, revealed. Similar differences were found between gay men and straight ones in 1995 in Holland and elsewhere. The preoptic area of the hypothalamus was larger in heterosexual men than in both homosexual men and straight women.
According an article, titled “When Sexual Development Goes Awry”, by Suzanne Miller, published in the September 2000 issue of the “World and I”, various medical conditions give rise to sexual ambiguity. Congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), involving excessive androgen production by the adrenal cortex, results in mixed genitalia. A person with the complete androgen insensitivity syndrome (AIS) has a vagina, external female genitalia and functioning, androgen-producing, testes – but no uterus or fallopian tubes.
People with the rare 5-alpha reductase deficiency syndrome are born with ambiguous genitalia. They appear at first to be girls. At puberty, such a person develops testicles and his clitoris swells and becomes a penis. Hermaphrodites possess both ovaries and testicles (both, in most cases, rather undeveloped). Sometimes the ovaries and testicles are combined into a chimera called ovotestis.
Most of these individuals have the chromosomal composition of a woman together with traces of the Y, male, chromosome. All hermaphrodites have a sizable penis, though rarely generate sperm. Some hermaphrodites develop breasts during puberty and menstruate. Very few even get pregnant and give birth.
Anne Fausto-Sterling, a developmental geneticist, professor of medical science at Brown University, and author of “Sexing the Body”, postulated, in 1993, a continuum of 5 sexes to supplant the current dimorphism: males, merms (male pseudohermaphrodites), herms (true hermaphrodites), ferms (female pseudohermaphrodites), and females.
Intersexuality (hermpahroditism) is a natural human state. We are all conceived with the potential to develop into either sex. The embryonic developmental default is female. A series of triggers during the first weeks of pregnancy places the fetus on the path to maleness.
In rare cases, some women have a male’s genetic makeup (XY chromosomes) and vice versa. But, in the vast majority of cases, one of the sexes is clearly selected. Relics of the stifled sex remain, though. Women have the clitoris as a kind of symbolic penis. Men have breasts (mammary glands) and nipples.
The Encyclopedia Britannica 2003 edition describes the formation of ovaries and testes thus:
“In the young embryo a pair of gonads develop that are indifferent or neutral, showing no indication whether they are destined to develop into testes or ovaries. There are also two different duct systems, one of which can develop into the female system of oviducts and related apparatus and the other into the male sperm duct system. As development of the embryo proceeds, either the male or the female reproductive tissue differentiates in the originally neutral gonad of the mammal.”
Yet, sexual preferences, genitalia and even secondary sex characteristics, such as facial and pubic hair are first order phenomena. Can genetics and biology account for male and female behavior patterns and social interactions (“gender identity”)? Can the multi-tiered complexity and richness of human masculinity and femininity arise from simpler, deterministic, building blocks?
Sociobiologists would have us think so.
For instance: the fact that we are mammals is astonishingly often overlooked. Most mammalian families are composed of mother and offspring. Males are peripatetic absentees. Arguably, high rates of divorce and birth out of wedlock coupled with rising promiscuity merely reinstate this natural “default mode”, observes Lionel Tiger, a professor of anthropology at Rutgers University in New Jersey. That three quarters of all divorces are initiated by women tends to support this view.
Furthermore, gender identity is determined during gestation, claim some scholars.
Milton Diamond of the University of Hawaii and Dr. Keith Sigmundson, a practicing psychiatrist, studied the much-celebrated John/Joan case. An accidentally castrated normal male was surgically modified to look female, and raised as a girl but to no avail. He reverted to being a male at puberty.
His gender identity seems to have been inborn (assuming he was not subjected to conflicting cues from his human environment). The case is extensively described in John Colapinto’s tome “As Nature Made Him: The Boy Who Was Raised as a Girl”.
HealthScoutNews cited a study published in the November 2002 issue of “Child Development”. The researchers, from City University of London, found that the level of maternal testosterone during pregnancy affects the behavior of neonatal girls and renders it more masculine. “High testosterone” girls “enjoy activities typically considered male behavior, like playing with trucks or guns”. Boys’ behavior remains unaltered, according to the study.
Yet, other scholars, like John Money, insist that newborns are a “blank slate” as far as their gender identity is concerned. This is also the prevailing view. Gender and sex-role identities, we are taught, are fully formed in a process of socialization which ends by the third year of life. The Encyclopedia Britannica 2003 edition sums it up thus:
“Like an individual’s concept of his or her sex role, gender identity develops by means of parental example, social reinforcement, and language. Parents teach sex-appropriate behavior to their children from an early age, and this behavior is reinforced as the child grows older and enters a wider social world. As the child acquires language, he also learns very early the distinction between “he” and “she” and understands which pertains to him- or herself.”
So, which is it – nature or nurture? There is no disputing the fact that our sexual physiology and, in all probability, our sexual preferences are determined in the womb. Men and women are different – physiologically and, as a result, also psychologically.
Society, through its agents – foremost amongst which are family, peers, and teachers – represses or encourages these genetic propensities. It does so by propagating “gender roles” – gender-specific lists of alleged traits, permissible behavior patterns, and prescriptive morals and norms. Our “gender identity” or “sex role” is shorthand for the way we make use of our natural genotypic-phenotypic endowments in conformity with social-cultural “gender roles”.
Inevitably as the composition and bias of these lists change, so does the meaning of being “male” or “female”. Gender roles are constantly redefined by tectonic shifts in the definition and functioning of basic social units, such as the nuclear family and the workplace. The cross-fertilization of gender-related cultural memes renders “masculinity” and “femininity” fluid concepts.
One’s sex equals one’s bodily equipment, an objective, finite, and, usually, immutable inventory. But our endowments can be put to many uses, in different cognitive and affective contexts, and subject to varying exegetic frameworks. As opposed to “sex” – “gender” is, therefore, a socio-cultural narrative. Both heterosexual and homosexual men ejaculate. Both straight and lesbian women climax. What distinguishes them from each other are subjective introjects of socio-cultural conventions, not objective, immutable “facts”.
In “The New Gender Wars”, published in the November/December 2000 issue of “Psychology Today”, Sarah Blustain sums up the “bio-social” model proposed by Mice Eagly, a professor of psychology at Northwestern University and a former student of his, Wendy Wood, now a professor at the Texas A&M University:
“Like (the evolutionary psychologists), Eagly and Wood reject social constructionist notions that all gender differences are created by culture. But to the question of where they come from, they answer differently: not our genes but our roles in society. This narrative focuses on how societies respond to the basic biological differences – men’s strength and women’s reproductive capabilities – and how they encourage men and women to follow certain patterns.
‘If you’re spending a lot of time nursing your kid’, explains Wood, ‘then you don’t have the opportunity to devote large amounts of time to developing specialized skills and engaging tasks outside of the home’. And, adds Eagly, ‘if women are charged with caring for infants, what happens is that women are more nurturing. Societies have to make the adult system work [so] socialization of girls is arranged to give them experience in nurturing’.
According to this interpretation, as the environment changes, so will the range and texture of gender differences. At a time in Western countries when female reproduction is extremely low, nursing is totally optional, childcare alternatives are many, and mechanization lessens the importance of male size and strength, women are no longer restricted as much by their smaller size and by child-bearing. That means, argue Eagly and Wood, that role structures for men and women will change and, not surprisingly, the way we socialize people in these new roles will change too. (Indeed, says Wood, ‘sex differences seem to be reduced in societies where men and women have similar status,’ she says. If you’re looking to live in more gender-neutral environment, try Scandinavia.)”
How to Save Money and Get Discount Automobile Insurance in Florida
Florida is serious about automobile insurance. So serious that if you cancel an auto policy, or if a company cancels your policy for any reason, the state is immediately alerted and if you don’t replace the cancelled policy immediately your registration tags can be cancelled almost at once – and getting the tags reinstated can be time consuming.
The moral here is to buy the necessary automobile insurance before you drive a car on any public road in Florida. That’s why so many drivers are so anxious to save money and get discount automobile insurance in Florida.
The best place for most people to find discount automobile insurance in Florida is online – but before you jump online and start randomly comparing prices on policies, it would serve you well to consider some of the things you can do to help keep the cost of your insurance as low as possible right from the start.
One of the best things you can do to keep your rates as low as possible is to simply drive safely and legally at all times. If you drive too fast or make a habit of weaving in and out of traffic and you are ticketed for speeding or for any other moving violation then you can kiss the lowest rates for your insurance good-bye.
Even worse is a conviction for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) or Driving While Intoxicated (DWI). The first conviction for either offense will send your automobile insurance rates skyrocketing – a second conviction and you’ll be lucky to get automobile insurance at any price.
If you’re about to buy a new car talk to your agent first. You might be surprised at the difference in the cost of insurance between different models of cars. When it comes to the cost of automobile insurance, not all new cars are created equal.
If you can keep your car in a garage at night you can save on your insurance.
If you drive fewer than 500 miles each month you probably qualify for a Low Mileage Discount on your insurance premium.
Is your vehicle an older model, one with little or no Kelly Blue Book value? If so you can save money by canceling your collision and comprehensive coverage, since your insurance company will not pay you more than Blue Book value in any event.
Are you a student under age 25? If so you can trim close to 5% of the cost of your insurance simply by staying in school and maintaining at least a 3.0 grade point average. That should qualify you for a Good Student Discount.
Many companies also offer their drivers 55 or older the opportunity to take a special driver’s refresher course. If your company offers this course and you pass it, you can see a reduction of close to 10% on your monthly bill.
Increasing your deductible will decrease the cost of your automobile insurance. Be careful, however, and know ahead of time how you are going to pay for your deductible should you be involved in an accident.
With the information in this article you should be able to structure an automobile policy that will save you as much money as possible. With your dream policy in hand it’s now time to go online and make your side-by-side comparisons of your dream policy among as many different automobile insurance companies as you can.
In order to feel confident that you are seeing the best price from the greatest number of insurance companies you will need to make your online comparisons on at least 3 different websites.
It’s extra work, but the bottom line is that you will know for certain that you have saved money and gotten the best discount automobile insurance in Florida that you possibly can, and that will be a good feeling month after month, year after year.
Personal Financial Planning – Insurance
Insurance is the most common risk transfer technique in risk management.
There are 3 layers of insurance protection.
Firstly, the social layer, provided by national schemes. For Singapore, it will be the insurance from CPF like DPS, HPS, Medishield, Eldershild, CPF Life. They are usually the most basic required and premiums are most affordable. Secondly, the group layer. This is coverage provided by employers, unions or associations. Their premiums are also relatively affordable. However, they will no longer cover when leaving the organization and there is usually a age limit, resulting in a drop in coverage when it is most needed. Thirdly, the individual layer. This is purchased from insurers at the personal level to supplement the first two layers. Enhancing the coverage in scope and depth.
Classes of insurance:
– Life Insurance
– Investment-Linked Policy (ILP)
– Health Insurance
– Personal General Insurance
Life Insurance
The 3 main types of traditional life insurance are term, whole life and endowments. The most basic term policy is the Dependent Protection Scheme (DPS) by CPF. The premiums are the lowest in Singapore and can be paid by CPF OA. However, the limitation is that coverage is up to $46,000 and age 60. Another decreasing term policy by CPF is the Home Protection Scheme (HPS). A compulsory mortgage insurance for those using CPF to purchase their properties.
Investment-Linked Policy (ILP)
ILPs are mainly yearly renewable term insurance coupled with investment in unit trusts and the addition of more charges. They are subject to a different set of rulings, do not need trustees and fund selection is restricted to those within the insurer umbrella of funds. One advantage is the charges are transparent. However, they are numerous, tedious to compute and allows so much variation that it aims to confuse. They include:
(1) Initial sales charge – This is a one off charge factored into the bid-offer spread of the fund. Usually about 3 to 5% of the investment amount.
(2) Fund management fee – This is paid to the fund manager regardless of the performance of the fund. Usually 0.5 to 2% per annum and it is priced into (deducted from) the unit price.
(3) Benefit charge – The insurance coverage premium including all the riders are funded by deducting units. The premium is usually increasing based on the new age band.
(4) Policy fees – A flat monthly fee is charged regardless of the premium amount, to cover administrative expenses.
(5) Administrative charges – Additional fees paid for record keeping, transaction services, bank services, trustee services, and miscellaneous fees. Usually about 0.2 to 0.4% per annum and it is priced in as well.
(6) Fund switching charges – This will be charged when changing investment funds. Usually free for one switch per year.
(7) Premium holiday charges – This will be charged when the premium holiday feature is activated.
(8) Surrender charges – Charges imposed when surrendering the policy.
(9) Allocation – Amount of premiums used to purchase units is usually not 100% for the initial years. Example: 20% for 1st year; 40% for 2nd year; 60% for 3rd year; 80% for 4th year; before finally 100% from 5th year onwards.
Suitability of ILPs will be for those who have sufficient insurance cover and have excess budget which they would like to use to support their agents instead of investing in unit trusts directly.
Healthy Insurance
(1) MediShield and private shield plans
MediShield is the social insurance that provides the most basic cover. The disadvantages are that it has many sub limits for each of the covered expenses, expires at age 85 and provides coverage mainly for class B2/C wards. It is also subject to deductibles and co-insurance. It is paid by MediSave. Some employers may provide the second layer of cover. However, this cover will end when leaving the employer. Medical coverage is most needed in retirement, as a result, taking up a plan then will be subject to strict underwriting conditions (i.e. it will not be accepted or existing medical conditions will be excluded). The private shield plans allow coverage beyond age 85, but it needs to be taken before age 75. It usually does not have sub limits as it is “As Charged” coverage. Some insurers even cover the deductibles and co-insurance if a rider is purchased on top of the basic plan. The MOH website provides a comprehensive comparison of all the available private shield plans. The plan is most suitable for covering medical and ongoing treatments. With rising medical cost, this insurance is most necessary to avoid cost being an issue to seek the proper medical treatment.
(2) Critical illness
It provides a lump sum benefit if the insured is diagnosed to be suffering from one of the 30 selected illness or surgical procedure. The 30 illness are chosen from a list of illnesses by the Life Insurance Association of Singapore (LIA). Their definitions have all been standardized by the LIA. The 2 types of coverage are the acceleration and additional. The acceleration coverage shares the sum assured with the death/TPD benefit. The additional coverage is a separate cover on top of the basic sum assured, hence it can be higher than the basic sum. Variations include being issued as a stand-alone policy or a rider, having an early payout for the initial stages of the illness, and providing specific coverage for only one illness like cancer. It is most suitable to provide for treatment cost that may not be included in the HealthShield like expensive overseas or alternative/experimental treatment as well as additional care giving expenses incurred when critical illness is diagnosed.
(3) Disability income
It provides monthly income in the event the insured is unable to work as a result of an accident or illness.
The definition of disability varies in that the inability to work is confined to the insured’s own occupation, similar occupation or any occupation. It is most suitable to protect against the loss of income so as to maintain the living expenses in the event of disability and differs from TPD in that the definition is less stringent.
(4) Hospital cash
It provides a daily cash benefit for each day of hospitalization. It is usually limited to a specified number of days and a life time limit. It is most suitable for the self employed who will suffer income loss as a result of hospitalization.
(5) ElderShield and private plans
It provides a monthly benefit if the insured is unable to perform 3 out of the 6 activities of daily living (ADLs), namely feeding, bathing, toileting, dressing, mobility and transferring. ElderShield is the most basic level of coverage, providing $300 or $400 monthly for 60 or 72 months. It can be paid with MediSave. The private plans enhances these plans to provide higher benefits and longer duration of payout. It can be paid with MediSave up to a limit. It is most suitable to cover disability for those aged 40 and above. TPD coverage usually ends at age 60/65, but this provides life time coverage. And it is usually limited payment of premiums.
Personal General Insurance
(1) Packaged household
It provides coverage for the building and contents.
It is usually compulsory when a person takes up a housing loan.
(2) Valuable articles
It provides coverage for items with high monetary value like antiques, fine arts, etc.
It can be an itemized or blanket coverage.
It is usually for those who keep valuable items in their homes like art or antique collectors.
(3) Personal accident
It provides coverage for bodily injury caused by solely, directly, independent, external, violent and visible means.
It is most suitable for those with a budget constraint or are involved in blue collar work or are not able to obtain any of the traditional insurance due to medical underwriting restrictions.
(4) Motor
It is a compulsory insurance available as 3 types: Third party, Third party fire and theft (TPFT) and Comprehensive. Premiums will vary between insurers depending on the make, model, age of the car, driver’s age, occupation, experience. Note the amount of excess applicable and it is advisable to purchase NCD protection if NCD has accumulated to 50%.
Based on the risk management plan, those low frequency, high severity areas should be covered with the appropriate insurance. As insurance coverage and premiums vary between insurers, it will be prudent to get quotes from as many as possible. Insurance is usually a life long commitment, it will be wise to ensure the most value and suitable one is taken up.
Cheap House Insurance Guide: All of the Important Options to Consider When Looking for a Policy
There are many factors that affect home insurance rates, with the most obvious being your home’s age, location, construction type, and whether you want something beyond the basics. Don’t think that “cheap house insurance” refers to basic, almost worthless insurance. There are some good companies that offer decent coverage at an affordable price. Once again, the rates you will be charged depend on factors such as your location and the kind of home you live in, as well as the size of your property.
Make sure your coverage is adequate. Don’t under-insure just to save a bit of money every month. You don’t want to over-insure, either. Only insure your house for what it would cost to rebuild it in the event that it is utterly destroyed – NOT for “rebuying” cost. This is a crucial distinction as the market value takes into account the location and value of your property. Its current worth will not be the same as the price it will take to rebuild it as things like construction, permits, and material costs need to be taken into consideration.
Another thing to look into when shopping around for cheap house insurance is how much of your personal property will be included in the coverage. You’ll need to take home inventory to estimate the value of your belongings – especially your more valuable items. Basic policies often cover things like furnishings and flooring, but what about your electronics, jewelry, art collection, clothing, and anything else of value? Find out how a home insurance company will cover everything.
Cheap House Insurance Types
Like all types of insurance, house insurance is often about premiums vs deductibles. Whenever you make a claim, your deductible is going to be the amount you agree to pay before your insurance coverage kicks in. It’s all about whether or not you want to take the risk of having to pay extra out of pocket for repairs in order to save on monthly payments. What if your home is utterly destroyed, though? What if you live in an area that is prone to disasters like tornadoes or hurricanes? Do you live near a body of water? All it takes is a foot or two of water to get into your home to make it unlivable.
What if you have to stay somewhere else while your house is being remodeled or rebuilt? You might want to look into policies that will provide you with resources to help you while you are temporary unable to stay in your home.
The best place to help you obtain cheap house insurance is Lemonade. This organization makes obtaining insurance and filing claims a simple process. With Lemonade Homeowners Insurance, there is a flat fee, and claims are paid out super-fast.
