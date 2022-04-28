News
Shah Faesal rejoins Govt service, says life has given him ‘another chance
Shah Faesal rejoins Govt service, says life has given him ‘another chance
Shah Faesal rejoins Govt service, says life has given him ‘another chance’
SRINAGAR, Apr 28: Former IAS officer Shah Faesal, who had quit the Government service in 2019 citing rising intolerance in the country and to float a political party, has rejoined the service, officials said on Thursday.
They said Shah Faesal’s resignation had not been accepted.
Faesal’s services have been kept at the disposal of the J-K’s general administration department, the officials said, adding “he is awaiting the orders of posting”.
Shah Faesal, who was the first UPSC topper from Jammu and Kashmir, had on Wednesday dropped hints about his return to the Government service.
In a series of tweets, he spoke about his idealism letting him down in 2019 when he resigned from the government service to join politics.
“8 months of my life (Jan 2019-Aug 2019) created so much baggage that I was almost finished. While chasing a chimera, I lost almost everything that I had built over the years. Job. Friends. Reputation. Public goodwill. But I never lost hope. My idealism had let me down,” he said.
“But I had faith in myself. That I would undo the mistakes I had made. That life would give me another chance. A part of me is exhausted with the memory of those 8 months and wants to erase that legacy. Much of it is already gone. Time will mop off the rest in believe,” he added.
Though Shah Faesal did not spell out what he meant by “another chance”, speculation has been rife here over the past one year that he might return to the government service either as an IAS officer or in some advisory role to the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.
“Just thought of sharing that life is beautiful. It is always worth giving ourselves another chance. Setbacks make us stronger. And there is an amazing world beyond the shadows of the past. I turn 39 next month. And I’m really excited to start all over again,” he tweeted.
There was an outpouring of support for the IAS topper from his friends and former civil services colleagues.
Shah Faesal, who had topped the UPSC examination in 2009, resigned from the service in January 2019.
He floated his own political party — Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement — in March that year and had plans to contest the assembly elections which were to be held.
He was arrested in the wake of the Abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into union territories on August 5, 2019.
However, after his release, Faesal gave up on politics and started dropping hints of making a coming back to the government service.
He has been an ardent supporter, on social media, of the present BJP Government’s policies. He has been often sharing speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on his Twitter handle. (Daily excelsior)
The post Shah Faesal rejoins Govt service, says life has given him ‘another chance appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Why Elon Musk’s Twitter Acquisition Is a Smart Investment and Not Just a Vanity Project
In November 2021, Elon Musk launched a Twitter poll in November 2021 asking his 80 million followers whether he should sell 10 percent of his Tesla shares, about $20 billion worth. At the time, Michael Burry, the hedge fund investor best known for predicting the 2008 financial crisis and inspiring the bestseller The Big Short, suggested the Tesla CEO wasn’t selling his company’s shares because he needed cash to pay tax bills like he claimed. Rather, Burry theorized, he just wanted to reap some profit from Tesla stock while it was still trading at an absurdly high valuation.
Could that be what he is doing with the acquisition of Twitter?
The Tesla CEO struck a deal with Twitter’s board on April 25 to buy the social media company for $44 billion in cash. According to the financing plan Musk had laid out earlier, he will have to sell $21 billion worth of Tesla shares to fund the purchase. Assuming the deal actually happens (and there are doubts), he plans to borrow the rest from investment banks and put up more Tesla shares as collateral.
That out-of-pocket portion is roughly 10 percent of Musk’s ownership in Tesla. In theory, he could have found the money elsewhere, such as his other highly valuable company, SpaceX, estimated to be worth more than $100 billion. (Musk owns 47 percent of SpaceX, according to the company’s Federal Communications Commission disclosure.)
But Tesla is a much more obvious choice, both because its shares are publicly traded and therefore liquid and because Musk’s ownership is massive.
Musk’s fortune is valued at $250 billion by Bloomberg. Nearly 85 percent of that is tied to Tesla stock and options. The rest is spread across his stakes in SpaceX, The Boring Company, Neuralink, Twitter, and other assets, per Bloomberg’s calculation.
Tesla stock is incredibly overvalued compared to its peers
However, Tesla stock is notoriously overvalued. Between 2020 and 2021, its share price skyrocketed nearly 14-fold without proportionate earnings data to justify the surge. As of this week, the electric carmaker has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 136. P/E ratio measures a company’s current share price relative to its actual earnings per share. The average P/E ratio of S&P 500 companies is 16. Other automakers, Tesla’s peer group, tend to have even lower P/E ratios: General Motors’ current ratio is 6.4, and Ford’s is 3.4.
Meanwhile, Twitter’s stock price has barely changed since the company’s trading debut in 2013, and Musk believes it has “tremendous potential” to grow. So, from both a business and investment perspective, it seems a smart move to free up some cash from an overvalued company and put it into an undervalued one.
!function(){“use strict”;window.addEventListener(“message”,(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data[“datawrapper-height”]){var t=document.querySelectorAll(“iframe”);for(var a in e.data[“datawrapper-height”])for(var r=0;r !function(){“use strict”;window.addEventListener(“message”,(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data[“datawrapper-height”]){var t=document.querySelectorAll(“iframe”);for(var a in e.data[“datawrapper-height”])for(var r=0;r In fact, Musk had begun diversifying his fortune away from Tesla (without losing his controlling position in the company) before ever laying eyes on Twitter. In the last two months of 2021, he unloaded roughly $20 billion worth of Tesla shares. After paying a gigantic $11 billion tax bill related to exercising stock options, he allocated about $3 billion to buying 9.2 percent of Twitter, he disclosed on April 4. It’s no secret that even Musk himself thinks Tesla stock is a bit overblown. “Tesla stock price is too high [in my opinion],” he tweeted in May 2020 after the carmaker’s share price soared on strong quarterly results. Seven months later, Musk told Tesla employees in an internal letter, “Investors are giving us a lot of credit for future profitability. But if, at any point, they conclude that’s not going to happen, our stock will immediately get crushed like a soufflé under a sledgehammer!” Tesla share price has nearly doubled since then.
!function(){“use strict”;window.addEventListener(“message”,(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data[“datawrapper-height”]){var t=document.querySelectorAll(“iframe”);for(var a in e.data[“datawrapper-height”])for(var r=0;r In fact, Musk had begun diversifying his fortune away from Tesla (without losing his controlling position in the company) before ever laying eyes on Twitter. In the last two months of 2021, he unloaded roughly $20 billion worth of Tesla shares. After paying a gigantic $11 billion tax bill related to exercising stock options, he allocated about $3 billion to buying 9.2 percent of Twitter, he disclosed on April 4. It’s no secret that even Musk himself thinks Tesla stock is a bit overblown. “Tesla stock price is too high [in my opinion],” he tweeted in May 2020 after the carmaker’s share price soared on strong quarterly results. Seven months later, Musk told Tesla employees in an internal letter, “Investors are giving us a lot of credit for future profitability. But if, at any point, they conclude that’s not going to happen, our stock will immediately get crushed like a soufflé under a sledgehammer!” Tesla share price has nearly doubled since then.
In fact, Musk had begun diversifying his fortune away from Tesla (without losing his controlling position in the company) before ever laying eyes on Twitter. In the last two months of 2021, he unloaded roughly $20 billion worth of Tesla shares. After paying a gigantic $11 billion tax bill related to exercising stock options, he allocated about $3 billion to buying 9.2 percent of Twitter, he disclosed on April 4.
It’s no secret that even Musk himself thinks Tesla stock is a bit overblown. “Tesla stock price is too high [in my opinion],” he tweeted in May 2020 after the carmaker’s share price soared on strong quarterly results. Seven months later, Musk told Tesla employees in an internal letter, “Investors are giving us a lot of credit for future profitability. But if, at any point, they conclude that’s not going to happen, our stock will immediately get crushed like a soufflé under a sledgehammer!”
Tesla share price has nearly doubled since then.
News
Dakota County man sentenced to three years in prison for firing gun in apartment while on meth
A Dakota County man has been sentenced to three years in prison for shooting through the ceiling and walls of his apartment while high on meth. Deputies tried to coax him to surrender over five hours one night last fall.
Brian David Lusk, 39, pleaded guilty in April to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and on Wednesday was convicted of the charge and sentenced by Judge Timothy J. McManus. A charge of intentionally discharging a firearm that endangered safety was dismissed by prosecutors. Lusk also received credit for 219 days already served in jail.
In a letter to the judge prior to sentencing, Lusk’s mother wrote that her son has struggled with his mental health for years and used alcohol and drugs “to relieve the pain.” She asked the judge to sentence him to treatment at Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge in Minneapolis instead of time in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, sheriff deputies were dispatched to an apartment building in the 19000 block of Lena Avenue in Marshan Township, just south of Hastings, about 10 p.m. on Sept. 21 after a man, later identified as Lusk, whispered to a 911 dispatcher that he could hear people upstairs planning to kill him.
When officers arrived, it took them some time to figure out from which apartment he had been calling. When they found Lusk, he claimed he was in the bathroom hiding from the killers and told deputies to kick the door down, according to the criminal complaint. They did not, but rather continued trying to get him to answer the door himself.
When he did not respond to the door or to calls or texts, officers went back outside to determine what they would do next. They heard a gunshot come from inside the apartment.
During the next several hours, Lusk fired many more times, according to the complaint. One resident reported a bullet hole in the floor of his apartment. An officer said a bullet struck a tree near where the officer was standing.
Officers were able to evacuate residents from surrounding apartments and called SWAT to assist with its Bearcat armored vehicle.
Lusk refused to come out of his apartment and continued firing, sometimes a single shot and sometimes a string of fire. Two more shots were directed at officers, the complaint states.
When Lusk failed to comply with police commands, SWAT officers entered the building about 3 a.m. At that point Lusk came out the front door holding an AR-15 style rifle. He was ordered to drop the gun and was taken into custody, the complaint states.
Using a warrant, officers searched the apartment and saw multiple bullet holes in the walls and ceiling of Lusk’s apartment. No one in the surrounding apartments and no officers were injured.
Lusk told officers he had heard people plotting against him. He believed they were inside the apartment and were going to kick in the bathroom door where he was hiding. He denied trying to shoot officers and admitted to using methamphetamine, the complaint states.
Lusk’s criminal record shows he pleaded guilty to a fifth-degree assault charge in 2003 as well as four DWI convictions.
News
2022 NFL draft guide: Top prospects, draft order, how to watch, what to read and more
Here’s everything you need to know before the 2022 NFL draft kicks off Thursday night in Las Vegas.
What time is the draft, and how can I watch it?
The first round gets underway Thursday at 8 p.m., with Rounds 2-3 beginning Friday at 7 p.m. and Rounds 4-7 starting Saturday at noon. Coverage of all three days will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network.
What is the draft order?
After some big trades last year and throughout the offseason, eight teams — the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams — do not have first-round picks, while eight other teams — the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, New York Jets, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs — have two. The top 32 looks as follows: (Here’s the full order of all 263 picks.)
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Detroit Lions
- Houston Texans
- New York Jets
- New York Giants
- Carolina Panthers
- New York Giants (via Chicago Bears)
- Atlanta Falcons
- Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos)
- New York Jets (via Seahawks)
- Washington Commanders
- Minnesota Vikings
- Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)
- Baltimore Ravens
- Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins)
- New Orleans Saints (via Indianapolis Colts)
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Philadelphia Eagles (via Saints)
- New Orleans Saints (via Eagles)
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- New England Patriots
- Green Bay Packers (via Las Vegas Raiders)
- Arizona Cardinals
- Dallas Cowboys
- Buffalo Bills
- Tennessee Titans
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Green Bay Packers
- Kansas City Chiefs (via San Francisco 49ers)
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)
Who are the top prospects?
Here are some of the top players at each position, with their consensus big board ranking and a link to their NFL.com scouting profile:
Quarterback
- Malik Willis of Liberty (No. 28 overall)
- Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh (No. 32)
- Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati (No. 42)
- Matt Corral of Ole Miss (No. 44)
- Sam Howell of North Carolina (No. 56)
- Carson Strong of Nevada (No. 99)
Wide receiver
- Garrett Wilson of Ohio State (No. 10)
- Drake London of Southern California (No. 12)
- Jameson Williams of Alabama (No. 13)
- Chris Olave of Ohio State (No. 17)
- Treylon Burks of Arkansas (No. 21)
- Jahan Dotson of Penn State (No. 31)
- George Pickens of Georgia (No. 46)
- Christian Watson of North Dakota State (No. 49)
- Skyy Moore of Western Michigan (No. 50)
Running back
- Breece Hall of Iowa State (No. 37)
- Kenneth Walker III of Michigan State (No. 43)
- Isaiah Spiller of Texas A&M (No. 63)
- James Cook of Georgia (No. 89)
- Brian Robinson Jr. of Alabama (No. 105)
- Dameon Pierce of Florida (No. 107)
Tight end
- Trey McBride of Colorado State (No. 52)
- Greg Dulcich of UCLA (No. 73)
- Jeremy Ruckert of Ohio State (No. 82)
- Isaiah Likely of Coastal Carolina (No. 97)
- Jelani Woods of Virginia (No. 98)
Offensive linemen
- Evan Neal of Alabama (No. 2)
- Ikem Ekwonu of North Carolina State (No. 5)
- Charles Cross of Mississippi State (No. 9)
- Tyler Linderbaum of Iowa (No. 14)
- Zion Johnson of Boston College (No. 20)
- Trevor Penning of Northern Iowa (No. 23)
- Kenyon Green of Texas A&M (No. 25)
- Bernhard Raimann of Central Michigan (No. 39)
- Tyler Smith of Tulsa (No. 47)
Cornerback
- Ahmad Gardner of Cincinnati (No. 6)
- Derek Stingley Jr. of LSU (No. 7)
- Trent McDuffie of Washington (No. 19)
- Andrew Booth Jr. of Clemson (No. 22)
- Kaiir Elam of Florida (No. 30)
- Kyler Gordon of Washington (No. 36)
- Roger McCreary of Auburn (No. 45)
Safety
- Kyle Hamilton of Notre Dame (No. 4)
- Daxton Hill of Michigan (No. 26)
- Lewis Cine of Georgia (No. 33)
- Jaquan Brisker of Penn State (No. 38)
- Jalen Pitre of Baylor (No. 41)
- Nick Cross of Maryland (No. 81)
Linebacker
- Devin Lloyd of Utah (No. 16)
- Nakobe Dean of Georgia (No. 24)
- Quay Walker of Georgia (No. 51)
- Chad Muma of Wyoming (No. 54)
- Christian Harris of Alabama (No. 57)
- Leo Chenal of Wisconsin (No. 61)
- Troy Andersen of Montana State (No. 69)
Edge rusher
- Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan (No. 1)
- Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon (No. 3)
- Travon Walker of Georgia (No. 8)
- Jermaine Johnson II of Florida State (No. 11)
- George Karlaftis of Purdue (No. 18)
- David Ojabo of Michigan (No. 29)
- Arnold Ebiketie of Penn State (No. 34)
- Boye Mafe of Minnesota (No. 35)
- Drake Jackson of Southern California (No. 59)
Defensive linemen
- Jordan Davis of Georgia (No. 15)
- Devonte Wyatt of Georgia (No. 27)
- Travis Jones of Connecticut (No. 40)
- Logan Hall of Houston (No. 48)
- Perrion Winfrey of Oklahoma (No. 53)
- DeMarvin Leal of Texas A&M (No. 55)
- Phidarian Mathis of Alabama (No. 68)
- Josh Paschal of Kentucky (No. 70)
What about the Ravens? What do they need?
The Ravens have 10 picks in the draft, including four in the top 100:
- Round 1, No. 14 overall
- Round 2, No. 45
- Round 3, No. 76
- Round 3, No. 100 (compensatory)
- Round 4, No. 110 (via New York Giants)
- Round 4, No. 119
- Round 4, No. 128 (via Arizona Cardinals)
- Round 4, No. 139 (compensatory)
- Round 4, No. 141 (compensatory)
- Round 6, No. 197
Cornerback, defensive line, edge rusher and offensive line are the team’s biggest needs. The Baltimore Sun previewed those positions and several others:
- Why Georgia DL Jordan Davis could be more than an elite run-stuffer
- Why Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning might be too good a fit to pass up at No. 14
- The pass rush needs a spark, and Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II shows elite flashes
- Why versatile cornerback Trent McDuffie might be the perfect player to fill out a thin secondary
- Why a wide receiver, a safety and a running back might be tempting in the early rounds
Here’s what columnist Mike Preston has to say about the Ravens’ draft plans and a few local prospects:
- The NFL draft is prime time for the Ravens to beef up and get back to their roots | COMMENTARY
- Ravens’ old-school approach to the NFL draft still works. Don’t expect it to change. | COMMENTARY
- Do the Ravens need to upgrade at linebacker? It’s open to debate. | COMMENTARY
- Chip on shoulder about to pay off for former Friends School star Tyler Badie in NFL draft | COMMENTARY
- For Gilman grad Thomas Booker, versatility on and off the field might get him to the NFL | COMMENTARY
- ‘Off-the-charts smart’ Chance Campbell, a former Calvert Hall and Maryland standout, is an NFL draft hopeful | COMMENTARY
Here’s what Baltimore Sun reporters Childs Walker and Jonas Shaffer and editor C.J. Doon make of the Ravens’ draft approach and this weekend’s stakes.
- Ravens roundtable: Predicting the first round, prioritizing needs and defining a successful draft
Here are two divergent views of how the Ravens should spend their picks:
- Dueling Ravens mock drafts: A lot of picks, a few trades and two very different first-round choices
Here are The Baltimore Sun’s final projections for all 143 picks in the first four rounds:
- 2022 NFL mock draft (Version 4.0): Four-round projections show the big picture
And here are some of the biggest Ravens storylines entering the draft:
- Five NFL draft questions that could shape the Ravens’ first round
Are there any local players who could get picked?
Here are the prospects with ties to Maryland.
()
Shah Faesal rejoins Govt service, says life has given him ‘another chance
What is the Market Going To Do?
Why Elon Musk’s Twitter Acquisition Is a Smart Investment and Not Just a Vanity Project
Changes About GST: Still More To Do
YGG SEA Partners with Solana Ventures to Supercharge Game Development in SE Asia
Chatbot Use in Distance Teaching and Mobile Learning
Choosing the Best Tax Preparation Service for You
Dakota County man sentenced to three years in prison for firing gun in apartment while on meth
Splinterlands and Rad Intelligence to Work Together to Expand Global Guild/Scholar Program
2022 NFL draft guide: Top prospects, draft order, how to watch, what to read and more
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations