Solana Stumbles At $100 Level As Bulls Recover The Market
Solana price action indicates that bulls are attempting to regain the market. SOL prices begin the daily trading chart in a horizontal trend. As the market encounters resistance at the $100.5 level, solana prices are trading close to $100. Bulls will attempt to drive prices higher in order to reclaim the $101 level. If prices can be pushed below $99.5, the bears will be able to take control of the market.
In the previous 12 hours, Solana prices have fluctuated between $97.10 and $100.54, with the cryptocurrency gaining 0.11%.
Solana Recovers Above $100
As the cryptocurrency trades near to the $100.5 level, the bulls are encountering some resistance, but there is a lack of momentum for additional increases. The digital asset controls 1.84 percent of the whole cryptocurrency market, with a trading volume of over $1.2 billion.
SOL prices have a market capitalization of $33.4 billion, putting the cryptocurrency in sixth place overall. Solana prices are attempting to break through $100.0 in order to initiate a bullish surge that might return the cryptocurrency to $101. The next level of resistance will be $103, followed by the all-time high of $133.35.
SOL/USD 1-day price chart, source: TradingView
After a strong surge towards the $101 mark, the daily price chart for SOL/USD shows that Solana prices are hunting for support. The market is now in a sideways trend, and there may be some short-term consolidation. The market will be bearish if it falls below $99, but if the bulls regain control, a return to $103 is possible.
The market’s slide is being held back by the negative trendline, but buyers are striving to go beyond it. As market hesitation takes hold, the RSI indicator is trading near the 50.0 level. The MACD has crossed over to the bearish side, which might send prices lower in the short term, but the bulls are still trying to push prices higher.
Alternatively, another slide to the downside might be triggered by a likely rejection from the 55-day SMA, which bulls have been unable to push and close prices above over the past four trading days. Bears have enough room to move lower with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) below 50, setting up the perfect strategy to break below the $95 level and open up the can for another 10% loss to $85. If that level fails to hold, the $75 level, which was identified by the bearish triangle established in February and March, may come into play.
Featured image from The Getty Images, chart from TradingView.com
Cardano (ADA) Real Volume Suggests Downtrend Is Far From Over
Cardano (ADA) has been one of the worst-hit cryptocurrencies in the market. The digital asset which had seen a high of $3.10 now lives on past glory as it is now trading below the $1 mark. This has been going on for a while which has convinced some investors that the end of this onslaught is coming to an end. However, on-chain metrics suggest that this is far from the case and in fact, the downtrend is not close to ending anytime soon.
On-Chain Metrics Are Bad
One thing that has always gone well for Cardano has been the amount of activity that is recorded on the network. The cryptocurrency which boasts a cult-like following has been one of the best-performing networks in terms of activity and traffic. At some point even rivaling, or surpassing, the leading smart contract network, Ethereum, in terms of volume. But it seems this reign is coming to an end as Cardano’s network activity has slowed significantly.
At the beginning of the month, Cardano’s real volume on a daily basis had surged as high as $750 million passing through the network in a day. However, as the price of the digital asset has declined and investor sentiment has turned negative, its real volume has taken a hit.
ADA real volume on a decline | Source: Messari
Snoop Dogg’s NFT launch on the network had helped to bolster activity on the network but this soon died down. The result of this has been a constant decline in real volume. At the time of this writing, the real volume for the network is now sitting as low as $37 million on a daily basis.
What This Means For Cardano
The price of any cryptocurrency in the space can easily be linked to the network activity of that asset. This is why the decline in the real volume for Cardano spells out more bad news for the value of the digital asset.
A surge in this real volume has usually coincided with a surge in the price of ADA. What this alludes to is that with real volume down, with no signs of picking up soon, then there is not enough momentum to trigger another recovery trend for the cryptocurrency.
ADA falls below $1 | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com
Rather, as the real volume continues to decline, it is expected that the price of the digital asset will decline with it. This could see the value of ADA testing at the $0.7 level in the month of May. Although this has historically been a bullish month so there is a chance ADA will recover if the market does.
ADA is trading at $0.84 at the time of writing. The digital asset is down 72.52% from its September 2, 2021, all-time high.
chart from TradingView.com
YGG SEA Partners with Solana Ventures to Supercharge Game Development in SE Asia
Taipei, Taiwan, 28th April, 2022, Chainwire
YGG SEA has formed a new partnership with Solana Ventures, the investment arm of Solana Labs, that will bolster the Yield Guild Games subDAO’s operations in Southeast Asia. This exclusive strategic agreement will lead to the provision of resources to the region’s game developers and broader gaming community. The partnership is part of a $500,000 private investment round co-led by Solana Ventures for YGG SEA.
Solana Ventures will work closely with YGG SEA’s country managers to develop training programs on building projects on the Solana blockchain, and connect game development studios to engineering resources to help deploy new titles in the Solana ecosystem. This will expedite game development and product launches in Southeast Asia, a region that has 225 million gaming and e-sports fans.
“Southeast Asia is a major hub of innovation in blockchain games, and we are excited to partner with YGG SEA to build sustainable value in the Southeast Asian communities and developer ecosystem. Game companies should not only focus on monetization. Our plans are to build out learning and development resources to create real, long-term value in Southeast Asia, and ultimately help bring the best games and products to market,” said Matt Beck, Head of Solana Ventures.
Meanwhile, as the range of titles that are available to the members of the play-to-earn community diversifies, YGG SEA’s scholars will be able to access a growing number of popular games built on Solana.
YGG SEA’s relationship with Yield Guild Games and its team of gaming industry veterans place the subDAO in the unique position to bring the most fun and engaging titles to the region, while helping local players benefit from the play-to-earn game model. Southeast Asia’s gaming community is an integral part of the global video game industry, and Solana’s long-term plans include significant expansion in the region. Solana’s partnership with YGG SEA is a monumental step toward achieving that goal.
“The demand for play-to-earn games is higher than ever, especially in Southeast Asia’s countries. YGG SEA’s core team and country managers have a deep understanding of the cultural nuances in this diverse region, and have been building our community of scholars from the ground up since early 2022. The new partnership with Solana Ventures will give YGG SEA an incredible boost and help us offer the best resources to players and developers in Southeast Asia as we continue to serve the needs of the region’s gamer communities,” said Evan Spytma, CEO and Co-Founder of YGG SEA.
About Solana Ventures
Solana Ventures funds projects for the Solana blockchain. Its mission is to accelerate the growth of the Solana blockchain and adjacent ecosystems by providing capital to the most promising teams building in the crypto ecosystem.
Website: https://solana.ventures
About YGG SEA
YGG SEA, the first subDAO of Yield Guild Games, is a decentralized autonomous organization for acquiring and managing NFTs used in the metaverse. Our mission is to create the biggest and most sustainable play-to-earn virtual economy in Southeast Asia. YGG SEA is a founding member of the Asia Blockchain Gaming Alliance.
Website: https://yggsea.io
Twitter: https://twitter.com/yggsea
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/yggsea
Medium: https://medium.com/@yggsea
Media Contact: Dominick Steer, [email protected]
Splinterlands and Rad Intelligence to Work Together to Expand Global Guild/Scholar Program
Philadelphia, PA, 28th April, 2022,
Splinterlands, the #1 most played blockchain game, today announced that it will work in partnership with Rad Intelligence (RAD AI) to help expand its global Guild/Scholar program. The scholar program gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to own their own Guilds and create meaningful income opportunities for themselves and people around the world.
The partnership is set to provide marketing infrastructure for a variety of blockchain based projects by showcasing how Rad Intelligence’s AI EQ can drive the important Splinterlands initiatives. The deal aims to bridge the gap between traditional web 2.0 and web 3.0 marketing strategies and will showcase the results on the Hive blockchain for all web 3.0 projects to see.
Jeremy Barnett, Rad Intelligence’s Chief Executive Officer said: “Our primary focus is educating entrepreneurs about the core benefits of the Splinterlands Guild and Scholar program. It’s a privilege for us to be able to work closely with Splinterlands, the leader in play-to earn (P2E) Web3 gaming. We look forward to playing a small part in their successful efforts to catalyze and build this brave new world”. Barnett continues, “Marketing is typically a never ending jargon filled bowl of confusion. By putting the results of each Web3 marketing experiment on the blockchain, we create an encyclopedia of marketing intelligence accessible to everyone.”
Liam Labistour, Splinterlands’ Director of Growth said, “Splinterlands has successfully built the infrastructure for, and is ready to create a free market economy with its newest update to ranked rewards and the card market. In doing so, Splinterlands has seen community led micro ecosystems being formed within the framework of the game.” He continues, “Guild and scholar models are a great example of this. Scholars, who act as members of a guild, are able to earn consistent and reliable income from playing Splinterlands with guild-delegated-assets. We believe this is a key puzzle piece to community growth and are proud to support this new economy to our fullest capacity.”
By using RAD’s AI EQ to create high volumes of sequential episodic content, people from around the world can now be educated on how to participate safely and opportunistically in the Splinterlands play-to-earn gaming ecosystem.
About Splinterlands
Splinterlands is a play-to-earn blockchain game that uses digital trading cards. These cards are NFTs with a limited supply. Each player owns NFTs cards that are utilized on the battleground by users across the world. Players earn massive rewards from different play-to-earn activities within the platform. To date, players have played over 2 billion games with over 10 million games played daily and over 100,000 cards per day transacted. The game is played in 146 countries across the world and is available in 12 languages.
About Rad Intelligence (RAD AI)
Rad Intelligence (RAD AI) has developed a marketing AI with emotional intelligence (EQ) that delivers a better way to create authentic, highly engaging influencer marketing programs. This results in unified and integrated marketing at economies of scale that helps strengthen your brand, while generating the frequency needed to crush KPIs. Brands use RAD AI informed content across the entire marketing mix, including paid advertising, blogs, emails, and brand owned properties. The company is based in Los Angeles, CA and was founded in 2018.
