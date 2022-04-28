News
Somehow, Jaguars will botch No. 1 pick in NFL Draft | Commentary
Running off at the typewriter. …
Raise your hand if you trust the Jacksonville Jaguars to make the right choice with the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday night’s NFL Draft.
Anyone?
Anyone?
The Jaguars also had the No. 1 overall pick last season, but the pick was a no-brainer because purported can’t-miss franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence of Clemson was at the top of everybody’s big board. This year, there is no clear-cut No. 1, which means much-maligned Jaguars GM Trent Baalke and his brain trust will be expected to somehow make the astute and correct pick.
This is akin to giving a kindergartner some finger paints and telling him to re-create Whistler’s Mother.
Will the Jaguars choose Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who had a monster season for the Wolverines last year and finished second in voting for the Heisman Trophy?
Will they choose Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker, who wasn’t nearly as productive as Hutchinson but is said to have a “higher ceiling” and more “upside.”
Personally, if I were the Jags, I would protect Lawrence, my franchise quarterback, by drafting one of the two elite offensive tackles in the draft — North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu or Alabama’s Evan Neal. There’s no denying Lawrence played awful during his rookie year, partly because he was under duress for much of the season.
Of course, we know the Jaguars will somehow blow it.
If NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had a sense of humor, he’d step up to the podium tonight and declare: “With the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars select … The Wrong Guy!” …
Short stuff: How much has the NFL Draft grown over the years? Florida Gators legend Steve Spurrier, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1966 and was the first quarterback taken in the 1967 draft, told me once that he never even had a conversation with the San Francisco 49ers before they chose him No. 3 overall. The only team rep Spurrier talked to in those days before the advent of the NFL Combine was iconic trumpet player Al Hirt, who was a minority owner of the expansion New Orleans Saints. Hirt was playing a concert in Gainesville before the draft and contacted Spurrier to get him excited about the new team in New Orleans. Hirt was buried with his trumpet years ago, but now we have an entire network (ESPN) tooting the horn for the NFL Draft. …
Now that Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera has reached the 3,000-hit milestone, the Miami Marlins trading him in 2007 will go down as the worst business decision since Decca Records turned down the Beatles in 1962, telling them, “Guitar groups are on the way out.” Oopsy. … Jerry West wants an apology from HBO for the unflattering, dramatized portrayal of him in the series Winning Time about the building of the Showtime Lakers. Memo to the Logo: The Orlando Magic are still waiting on you to apologize for tampering (allegedly) with Shaq and convincing him to leave Orlando for L.A. all those years ago. … Was reading in the Sentinel earlier this week that Delta has become the first major U.S. airline to announce it will start paying flight attendants and cabin crews during the boarding process. Um, shouldn’t this be something all airlines do and why has it taken decades for this to happen? Last I checked, all of these employees are usually pretty damn busy during the boarding process. Hey, airlines, not paying your employees for working is an idea that should never fly!!! …
From Dwight Perry of the Seattle Times: “The Oakland Coliseum, home to the Athletics, has been invaded by an estimated 50-100 feral cats. Animal control has been trapping the squatters, spaying or neutering them and returning them to the ballpark. On the plus side, the Coliseum no longer has a rat problem!” … Move over, Miami Hurricanes Turnover Chain, and make way for the Tennessee Volunteers mink coat. That’s right, every time a player on the No. 1-ranked Vols baseball team hits a homer, he dons a full-length fake mink coat. If you ask me that’s taking showboating a little too fur, er, far. … Still can’t believe Elon Musk just bought Twitter for $44 billion. That’s almost as much as Texas A&M boosters spent on “NIL deals” for their No. 1-ranked recruiting class. … Headline at Beaverton.com: “Study finds cycling healthiest way to get hit by a car.” … I’m not normally one who endorses physical violence, but I have to admit I was rooting for Mike Tyson when he beat up the drunken, obnoxious airplane passenger who wouldn’t leave Tyson alone last week. Tyson, it seems, foreshadowed the incident in a Facebook post back in 2020 when he wrote: “Social media made y’all way too comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the face for it.” …
I saw where the Guinness Book of World Records just identified the oldest dog in the world as a chihuahua that lives in West Palm Beach and is 21 years, 109 days old. The dog is named TobyKeith after the country music superstar who sang the song, Should’ve Been a Cowboy. As for the chihuahua, he reportedly is working on a new song as well: Should’ve Been a Great Dane. … Speaking of records, did you see where somebody caught a 131-pound blue catfish in the Mississippi River the other day, surpassing the Mississippi state record by nearly 40 pounds? In related news, Manti Te’o said, “Puh-leeze, you call that a catfish?!” …
Last word: With Thursday being National Poetry Reading Day, the great G.K. Chesterton once pointed out: “Poets have been mysteriously silent on the subject of cheese.”
Judge denies Nationals’ request to order Orioles-controlled MASN to pay $23 million into escrow
A New York judge has declined to order the Orioles-controlled television network to pay an additional $23 million into an escrow account while the network’s decadelong broadcast rights fees dispute with the Washington Nationals continues.
The Nationals, in court papers, had requested that the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network add the money into an account already containing more than $100 million deposited by the network in 2019 pending its appeal of a decision in the case.
The additional $23 million amounted to interest fees that have accumulated on the $99.2 million being held for the Nationals should they win the appeal.
Interest is accumulating at a rate of $25,896 per day, according to documents filed with the New York Supreme Court.
As the interest mounts, Nationals’ attorneys argued that the new payment was necessary to make sure that MASN — which is majority-owned by the Orioles and broadcasts both teams’ games — could immediately fulfill its obligations if the network loses in court.
Thomas H. Sosnowski, an attorney for MASN and the Orioles, said in an interview Wednesday that the additional payment was unneeded.
“All we’re trying to do is prudently manage the network,” Sosnowski said. “What we believe they’re doing is trying to tie up MASN’s cash reserves to try to put pressure on the network before the Court of Appeals can decide the case.”
Sosnowski and other MASN and Orioles lawyers had argued in a January court document that paying the interest into escrow “would impose additional financial burdens on MASN without making one extra dollar available to the Nationals now.”
New York Supreme Court Justice Joel M. Cohen denied the Nationals’ request in a ruling from the bench and subsequent one-page order on Tuesday.
Nationals’ attorney Stephen Neuwirth did not return messages seeking comment.
The Orioles have a 77% stake in MASN, and the Nationals hold 23%. The imbalance was designed to ensure the Baltimore club’s long-term viability after the Nationals — the former Montreal Expos — arrived in 2005 into what was once exclusively Orioles’ territory.
Under a 2005 agreement, the Nationals’ stake in MASN — and the team’s share in its profits — started at 10% and increases by 1 percentage point a year, topping out at 33% in 2032.
The dispute dates to 2012, when the Orioles and Nationals could not agree on TV rights fees, which MASN pays equally to both clubs. The Nationals said they were not receiving fair market value from MASN for the rights to broadcast games.
The dispute is unusual because team-versus-team issues are normally handled within Major League Baseball — not in the courts.
At issue in the current appeal is the fairness of an MLB arbitration panel’s decision in 2019 that sided with the Nationals. MASN also says the league was not impartial and should not have been arbitrating the case.
First NFL draft under rookie Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah introduces uncertainty
For 15 years, Rick Spielman presided over Vikings drafts, and one could get a read on what he might do. The team was more likely to trade down than trade up in the first round and they were likely to accumulate a bunch of Day 3 picks.
Now, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is at the controls, having replaced Spielman, who was vice president of player personnel from 2006-11 and then general manager before being fired in January. So there is much uncertainty as the Vikings enter the three-day NFL draft Thursday with the No. 12 pick in the first round along with seven other selections.
“Spielman got predictable a little bit toward the tail end of his career,” ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid said. “You could kind of pinpoint some of the guys he was going to look at. … What makes it fun is we have no idea with Kwesi and the new regime. We have no idea what direction they’re going to go, whether they’re going to trade up or trade down or stay at number 12.”
Adofo-Mensah, 40, is a rookie general manager after being in San Francisco’s front office for seven seasons and Cleveland’s for two. Making Minnesota’s draft even more interesting is the Vikings also have a new head coach in Kevin O’Connell, who replaced the fired Mike Zimmer.
“It’s always intriguing when new people come in and to see how they operate,” NFL Network draft analyst Charles Davis said. “And it’s even more intriguing to see how (Adofo-Mensah) and a new head coach operate in tandem.”
With Spielman at the controls, the Vikings selected cornerbacks in the first round in 2013 (Xavier Rhodes), in 2015 (Trae Waynes), in 2018 (Mike Hughes) and in 2020 (Jeff Gladney). They might take a cornerback again in the first round this time, too, but Adofo-Mensah has been playing it coy.
Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, considered by most the top cornerback in the draft, will be long gone by No. 12. But there’s a chance LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr., whom the Vikings covet, still could be around at No. 12. If not, do the Vikings trade up to get him?
If Stingley becomes out of reach, do the Vikings take Washington’s Trent McDuffie or Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr. at No. 12? Or might they trade down and still be able to get one of them?
As it stands now, Minnesota would start Patrick Peterson, who turns 32 in July, at one cornerback spot and up-and-down Cameron Dantzler at the other. Adofo-Mensah was asked if the Vikings must draft a cornerback who could compete to start as a rookie.
“Every team has needs,” he said. “Ultimately, our job is to build a team that gives us the best chance to be the last one standing. There are just different ways to do it.”
If the Vikings don’t take a cornerback in the first round, they could select an edge rusher, with Eden Prairie native Jermaine Johnson II of Florida State a possibility if he slides. Or, if Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton is available, they could take him to be an immediate replacement for the departed Xavier Woods or an eventual replacement for 33-year-old Harrison Smith.
The odds are that the Vikings, who were 30th in the NFL last season in total defense, will take a defensive player in the first round. It remains possible they could take a wide receiver but Adofo-Mensah did offer one clue that they might not when talking about what receivers coach Keenan McCardell said in a recent meeting.
“Coach McCardell raises his hand and we’re at a certain pick, and he gives this impassioned plea to pick a different position than his,” said Adofo-Mensah, wanting to give an illustration of the team-first attitude on the coaching staff. “And there’s some great options that are there at his position.”
The receiver class is indeed deep, and the Vikings figure to snag one at some point in the draft. Minnesota’s other picks entering the draft are No. 46 overall in the second round; No. 77 in the third round; No. 156 in the fifth; Nos. 184, 191 and 192 in the sixth, and No. 250 in the seventh.
News
NFL Draft is expected to be thin on selections from UCF
The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday in Las Vegas and continues through the weekend and a number of Knights from the 2021 UCF football team are hoping to hear their name called during the three-day event.
After a program-record five Knights were picked in last year’s draft, this year’s could be light on UCF prospects picked.
UCF defensive tackle Kalia Davis was the only Knight selected in NFL.com’s latest seven-round mock draft, which was created by NFL analyst Chad Reuter. Davis is projected to be taken by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round.
If no Knights are picked this year, that would snap a five-year draft streak for the program. At least one UCF player has been drafted in 15 of the last 16 drafts — with 2016 being the lone exception.
UCF has eight draft-eligible athletes from this past season’s squad, including Davis, defensive end Big Kat Bryant, offensive linemen Cole Schneider and Marcus Tatum, receivers Brandon Johnson and Nate Craig-Myers, running back Woody Barrett, and defensive tackle Noah Hancock.
While Davis likely has the best chance of getting drafted — he was the only Knight to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine — there are other UCF prospects who have met with NFL teams before this weekend.
Following UCF’s pro day where he spoke with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers, Bryant went through a predraft workout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tatum worked out with the Bucs as well, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.
Schneider said he had scheduled a workout with Tampa Bay but it didn’t happen, Auman reported. Schneider said he has talked with the Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders.
As for Davis, he’s met with the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers. While NFL.com projects him as a late-round pick, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler views him as a fourth- or fifth-round selection.
The disparity between projections is likely because of Davis’ season-ending knee injury in October, combined with him sitting out the 2020 season during the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s played in five games in two seasons.
Davis said at the pro day that he would be ready for NFL training camp in July. It’s been a long but successful rehabilitation process.
“I started pool workouts about [in late January-early February],” Davis said four weeks ago. “I started putting on my cleats [in February], getting on the field. It feels really good. My doctor said I can start cutting [in April].”
If he’s able to make a full recovery as expected, Davis could become a playmaker at the next level. A first-team all-conference pick by Pro Football Focus in 2019, Davis has “outstanding upfield quickness,” according to Brugler.
“Overall, Davis’ tape has more flash than consistency, but he fires out of his stance with twitch and range to create backfield disruption vs. the run and as a pass rusher,” Brugler wrote. “He is a developmental three-technique prospect.”
The Knights have had success getting players to the league with 47 drafted since 1987, including 26 since 2008.
They’ve had seven top-100 picks since 2017.
Email Jason Beede at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede.
