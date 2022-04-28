Blockchain
Splinterlands and Rad Intelligence to Work Together to Expand Global Guild/Scholar Program
Philadelphia, PA, 28th April, 2022,
Splinterlands, the #1 most played blockchain game, today announced that it will work in partnership with Rad Intelligence (RAD AI) to help expand its global Guild/Scholar program. The scholar program gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to own their own Guilds and create meaningful income opportunities for themselves and people around the world.
The partnership is set to provide marketing infrastructure for a variety of blockchain based projects by showcasing how Rad Intelligence’s AI EQ can drive the important Splinterlands initiatives. The deal aims to bridge the gap between traditional web 2.0 and web 3.0 marketing strategies and will showcase the results on the Hive blockchain for all web 3.0 projects to see.
Jeremy Barnett, Rad Intelligence’s Chief Executive Officer said: “Our primary focus is educating entrepreneurs about the core benefits of the Splinterlands Guild and Scholar program. It’s a privilege for us to be able to work closely with Splinterlands, the leader in play-to earn (P2E) Web3 gaming. We look forward to playing a small part in their successful efforts to catalyze and build this brave new world”. Barnett continues, “Marketing is typically a never ending jargon filled bowl of confusion. By putting the results of each Web3 marketing experiment on the blockchain, we create an encyclopedia of marketing intelligence accessible to everyone.”
Liam Labistour, Splinterlands’ Director of Growth said, “Splinterlands has successfully built the infrastructure for, and is ready to create a free market economy with its newest update to ranked rewards and the card market. In doing so, Splinterlands has seen community led micro ecosystems being formed within the framework of the game.” He continues, “Guild and scholar models are a great example of this. Scholars, who act as members of a guild, are able to earn consistent and reliable income from playing Splinterlands with guild-delegated-assets. We believe this is a key puzzle piece to community growth and are proud to support this new economy to our fullest capacity.”
By using RAD’s AI EQ to create high volumes of sequential episodic content, people from around the world can now be educated on how to participate safely and opportunistically in the Splinterlands play-to-earn gaming ecosystem.
About Splinterlands
Splinterlands is a play-to-earn blockchain game that uses digital trading cards. These cards are NFTs with a limited supply. Each player owns NFTs cards that are utilized on the battleground by users across the world. Players earn massive rewards from different play-to-earn activities within the platform. To date, players have played over 2 billion games with over 10 million games played daily and over 100,000 cards per day transacted. The game is played in 146 countries across the world and is available in 12 languages.
About Rad Intelligence (RAD AI)
Rad Intelligence (RAD AI) has developed a marketing AI with emotional intelligence (EQ) that delivers a better way to create authentic, highly engaging influencer marketing programs. This results in unified and integrated marketing at economies of scale that helps strengthen your brand, while generating the frequency needed to crush KPIs. Brands use RAD AI informed content across the entire marketing mix, including paid advertising, blogs, emails, and brand owned properties. The company is based in Los Angeles, CA and was founded in 2018.
Coinbase-backed Portal Announces Partnership With Mintlayer in a Major Push for Bitcoin-based DeFi
San Francisco, United States, 28th April, 2022, Chainwire
Portal, a self-hosted wallet and true cross-chain Layer-2 DEX built on Bitcoin, officially announces its collaboration with Mintlayer, a Bitcoin sidechain protocol that aims to bring decentralized financial markets to the masses. The partnership will bring Portal’s uncensorable cross-chain DEX functionality to Mintlayer, giving new impetus to Bitcoin-based decentralized finance (DeFi).
Both Portal and Mintlayer are committed to enabling users to interact with the DeFi ecosystem in a private and secure environment with the lowest possible fees. The addition of sidechain assets issued on Mintlayer will increase the number of trading pairs available to Portal DEX users. The partnership will benefit Mintlayer by making its assets accessible to a larger user base through Portal’s DEX network.
Portal’s Executive Chairman Dr. Chandra Duggirala said, “Portal DEX supports many layers of financial and non-financial applications on Bitcoin. It means that the Bitcoin protocol does not need to be upgraded to achieve any new functionality. This can increase Bitcoin adoption, its security budget, and its usability as the truly global monetary system. Supporting Mintlayer sidechain assets naturally fits into our ecosystem approach to bringing many layers to Bitcoin.”
The partnership marks a major milestone in the growth of DeFi on the Bitcoin network. As more and more sidechains and blockchains become compatible with the Bitcoin network to access its liquidity, capital, and ecosystem, Portal will act as a gateway through which all the activity flows.
Mintlayer CEO Enrico Rubboli commented, “Mintlayer is a tokenization layer built on top of Bitcoin, enabling native swaps with BTC, including using the Lightning Network. Portal’s cross-chain DEX can help make multi-chain implementations more viable, allowing token issuers to take advantage of the unique capabilities of different protocols, including Bitcoin sidechains like Mintlayer, thereby plugging the entire web3 ecosystem to the most decentralized and valuable blockchain, and the world’s hardest money.”
Portal DEX is the first censorship resistant, Layer-2 cross-chain DEX that doesn’t use bridges or wrapping to transfer assets between different chains. It uses atomic swaps instead, which are much more secure. It is designed to bring liquidity to Bitcoin sidechain assets and layered applications. Having seamless cross-chain liquidity is the key to expanding utility and user base for any layered application built on Bitcoin.
About Mintlayer
Mintlayer is a Bitcoin sidechain that improves direct token interoperability enabling new ways to trade value, creating a system where new business models can flourish and participate in truly trustless finance. The protocol leverages technologically advanced scalability to enforce network security, increase node inclusivity, and ensure long-term sustainability. It aims to accelerate the future of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and contribute to scaling financial markets globally.
For further information, visit: https://www.mintlayer.org/
About Portal
Portal is DeFi built on Bitcoin. It makes trade unstoppable with anonymous, zero-knowledge swaps via the first true cross-chain DEX that’s trust-minimized. It eliminates minting wrapped coins (ie wBTC, wETH) or risky staking with intermediaries. With Portal, DeFi becomes a service that anyone can provide, maintaining anonymity within open, transparent markets with a security model as robust as Bitcoin mining.
Portal’s Layer 2 and Layer 3 technology enables building censorship-resistant communications, media and one-click cross-chain swaps, all on Bitcoin.
TrueUSD (TUSD) Stablecoin Names Five Current Bank Partners Holding Its USD Reserves
- Five prominent banks are presently working with TUSD.
- The auditing company Armanino is currently auditing TUSD.
The TrueUSD (TUSD) stablecoin has revealed the names of five of its current bank partners who protect its USD reserves. As of now, the TUSD stablecoins USD assets are held in the custody of Signature Bank, Silvergate Bank, Prime Trust, First Digital Trust & BitGo.
Signature Bank is the first FDIC-insured bank to offer a blockchain-based digital payments platform—Signet—which is built on the Ethereum blockchain. Using the Signet payment network, TUSD was able to begin 24-hour minting services within two minutes after partnering with the New York-based Signature Bank. As a result, TUSD’s financial services have been described as significantly enhanced. In addition, transactions in TUSD inside Signet are entirely free.
Silvergate is a new TUSD bank partner from 2021. This financial institution has accepted cryptocurrency transactions since it was one of the first to open accounts for the transactions. Another “efficient” token minting solution is provided by TUSD, which leverages the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN).
In addition to SEN, Prime Trust’s PrimeX strengthens TUSD’s near-instant minting and redemption capabilities. TUSD holders may manufacture and redeem tokens 24 hours a day, seven days a week on PrimeX, which provides rapid settlements. In addition, the first Digital Trust, the stablecoin partner, allows its users to create and redeem tokens. Because of this, TUSD has taken the opportunity to present its customers with more alternatives, particularly if they intend on minting or redeeming modest quantities of TUSD.
TUSD was one of BitGo’s first stablecoins added to the service. Secure multi-signature wallets from BitGo enable stablecoin purchases for TUSD customers. BitGo allows users to buy and sell TUSD without incurring any transaction fees. However, a minimum of $1,000 worth of TUSD must be minted and redeemed.
TUSD is looking at different methods to improve the services for its customers. In order to do this, it intends to develop partnerships with other banks. Armanino, a leading European auditing company, is reported to be auditing TUSD. Armanino will attest to TUSD’s smart contracts’ reliability. As a result, TUSD has become the first stablecoin on the market to adopt these security measures.
Dogecoin Plummets As Investors’ Doubts After Musk Twitter Takeover Unfold
Investors are raising concerns about Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. After soaring to a multi-week high price, the Dogecoin has crashed by 20% and is trading at $0.1381 with a total market cap of around $18 billion.
In an announcement on Monday, Twitter agreed to be acquired by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for $54 per share. This would give the company a value of more than $44 billion.
Related Reading | Dogecoin (DOGE) Struggles, Drops 9% After Elon Musk Twitter Buyout
Many people thought that Musk buying Twitter would help boost Dogecoin’s momentum. For 24 hours, it seemed as though they were right until the excitement and interest quickly dissipated from all sides.
Traders lost $281 million worth of “longs” to liquidation in the past 24 hours. Overall the total liquidation amount reached $350 million. This is the third-largest level in the month of April. Of that amount, about one-third ($128 million) came from bitcoin-tracked futures. While $92 million arose from ether futures. Futures tracking dogecoin lost $24 million, similar to Tuesday’s loss.
Doubts On Musk’s Twitter Acquisition
Some Twitter shareholders are concerned that the acquisition may not go through. For instance, their price per share is trading at $49, lower than offered ($54). In addition, the company currently has a market value of about $37 billion – $6 billion less than when this deal first began.
The acquisition of Twitter by Tesla may have unforeseen consequences for the company, particularly its impact on Elon Musk. Many believe he will exit this deal by paying a $1 billion breakup fee.
China is the biggest market for Tesla, and the company has a large plant over there. So there’s a chance that if Musk tweets something unfavorable about China, the country can punish him. China has strict laws against free speech, and anyone who breaks them risks being penalized by law enforcement.
The fear that Musk will not buy Twitter has caused the Dogecoin price to crash. However, it’s believed most investors think if this acquisition closes, it’ll be good news for DOGE because he vows to add them as a payment option.
Related Reading | Institutional Investors Bearish On Bitcoin, Ethereum. Here’s What They’re Buying
Dogecoin Price Prediction
The graph shows that the price of DOGE has been slowly dropping since it hit a high of $0.1725. This is called a double-top pattern.
A double-top is usually a sign that the price will go down. The DOGE coin is now close to the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. In addition, the Stochastic Oscillator has moved above the oversold level. It means that the price will probably keep going down. The next key support level is $0.1100. If the price goes above $0.15, this will invalidate the bearish view.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from Tradingview.com
