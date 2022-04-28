News
St. Paul location near Macalester College is the first Starbucks in Minnesota to unionize; Minneapolis votes to be counted Monday
Workers at a Snelling Avenue Starbucks coffee shop near Macalester College voted 14-1 on Wednesday to form a union, making the St. Paul site the first Starbucks in Minnesota to unionize.
The 20 workers will now move on to bargaining their first labor agreement. “They’re officially our newest union members,” said Esau Chavez, organizer with the Midwest regional board of Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union.
A second Starbucks location at 4712 Cedar Ave. in Minneapolis is still collecting employee mail-in ballots, which will be counted on Monday. Both the Minneapolis and St. Paul locations launched labor drives in February, petitioning local and national Starbucks management to voluntarily recognize their bargaining units, which the employers did not.
Nationally, workers at more than 250 Starbucks shops have filed for labor recognition, up from 70 in December, Chavez said, and more than 25 locations in 14 states have held final votes and joined organized labor.
Starbucks maintains more than 32,000 stores across the world, including upwards of 15,000 stores in the U.S. About two-thirds of the U.S. locations are corporately managed, and one-third are licensed franchises.
Ireland Baldwin says dad Alec is ‘suffering tremendously’ after ‘Rust’ shooting
Meta Is Investing in AI and Video to Defeat the Existential Threat of TikTok
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is investing in artificial intelligence and short-form video content as it continues to face down the existential threat of TikTok.
TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance has risen to immense popularity since the pandemic, attracting at least one billion monthly active users as of September, and Meta is taking the app’s success as a serious indication of what users want. To defend against TikTok, Meta is putting more resources into short-term video while deploying artificial intelligence to power content recommendations, the company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on an earnings call with investors April 27.
AI should help steer users across Meta’s platforms to the “most interesting content,” Zuckerberg said.
“In Facebook, that includes not just video but also text posts, links, group posts, re-shares and more,” he said. “In Instagram, that includes photos as well as video. In the future, I think that people will increasingly turn to AI-based Discovery Engines to entertain them, teach them things, and connect them with people who share their interests.”
Meta’s investment in AI is significant. In January, the company announced it was building what it called the fastest supercomputer in the world—the AI Research SuperCluster—with the express purpose of improving Meta’s AI capacity. “We wanted this infrastructure to be able to train models with more than a trillion parameters on data sets as large as an exabyte, which, to provide a sense of scale, is the equivalent of 36,000 years of high-quality video,” the company said.
Reels—Instagram’s short-form video tool and TikTok competitor—accounts for 20% of the time users spend on Instagram. What Meta is doing with Reels as a sort of TikTok copycat tool is not a new phenomenon: The company deployed Instagram stories to compete with Snapchat’s feature in 2016.
Meta also is paying a conservative consulting firm to deploy negative stories about TikTok including falsely linking dangerous viral trends that started on Facebook to TikTok.
TikTok’s advertising revenue is expected to reach $11.6 billion, topping Snapchat and Twitter’s combined for 2022. But it still has a long way to catch Meta’s, whose advertising revenue across all its platforms was $115 billion in 2021.
Rain continues through Saturday when severe storms are possible
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The unsettled weather is ramping up as we approach midday with scattered showers increasing from west to east. Definitely not “all day” type rainfall. Occasional showers are likely today through tonight. The showers will continue Friday with a few rumbles of thunder not out of the question.
The only window of opportunity or concern for severe storms in the near future is Saturday. They should move through the area from roughly noon into the afternoon and early evening.
The severe weather may be in metropolitan St. Louis to the east across southern Illinois. It’s a somewhat marginal set-up, but still enough ingredients on the table that we need to look at Saturday as a possible severe weather day.
Rainfall amounts will be annoying, but not terribly worrisome over the next few days. Totals of 1-2 inches are expected northwest of St. Louis with up to 1 inch possible in the region. Lower rainfall totals are expected southeast of St. Louis.
