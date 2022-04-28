News
St. Paul Realtors boost community projects through charitable foundation
As a Realtor, Man Huynh knows his profession hasn’t always gotten a good rap. Realtors connect homebuyers and home sellers, quite literally walking prospective new city residents into what could be their future housing. But some have also played a role, nationally and historically, in redlining efforts that have segregated communities by race, income and ethnicity, effects still felt decades later.
Huynh, a resident of Highland Park and president of the St. Paul Area Association of Realtors charitable foundation, has tried to set a softer tone.
Since 2018, when he served as president of SPAAR, which is composed of some 8,000 Realtors, the charitable foundation has issued $100,000 annually in grants toward community projects, several of them focused on celebrating or supporting communities of color.
“It’s super gratifying,” Huynh said. “It’s one of those things where when you see the impact that you have on a community where you live and work, it changes your own well-being.”
Some of those charitable efforts have been overshadowed by the pandemic, and not every community partnership has turned out as planned.
In 2018, the foundation donated $50,000 to Meals from the Heart, Inc. and $50,000 to Rondo Avenue, Inc., the organizers of the Rondo Days street festival in St. Paul.
The next year, the foundation issued two grants to Great River Greening and the Rondo Center for Diverse Expression. In 2020, another $50,000 grant supported the Mapping Prejudice project at the University of Minnesota, which maps areas of the Twin Cities where racial covenants written into housing deeds explicitly barred sales to Black and ethnic owners prior to the federal Fair Housing Act of 1968.
The next year the St. Paul Area Association of Realtors and Just Deeds — an initiative dedicated to actively removing racial covenants from property deeds — parted ways.
SPAAR is no longer listed on the Just Deeds website as a “project partner,” though the Minneapolis Area Realtors still are.
“One of the reasons we didn’t stay a partner is SPAAR does everything through members,” said Jennifer Kovacich, a spokesperson for SPAAR. “They had moved forward to attaching our name to some things before our members were on board. There was some language we felt we didn’t have the opportunity to review it as much as we wanted to, and they were in a rush to launch. But the work of Just Deeds, SPAAR is fully behind.”
Also in 2020, $25,000 went toward the Housing First Minnesota Foundation, with another $25,000 funding Safe Summer Nights police cook-outs and outreach events in St. Paul.
Last year, the SPAAR foundation issued one grant — $100,000 for Bridging, a nonprofit that outfits residents transitioning out of homelessness with furniture such as dresser-drawers.
The foundation, which is running grants under the tag line “Better Agents, Better Communities,” will accept grant applications through May 27 focused on advocacy, communications, professional development or community engagement. More information is online at spaar.com/realtors-charitable-foundation.
TikTok sleuths think Amber Heard’s lawyer is a secret Johnny Depp fan
Mets send a message after getting hit by yet another pitch, benches clear in loss to Cardinals
ST. LOUIS — The Mets finally sent a message, and this one seemed inevitable.
Benches and bullpens cleared in the bottom of the eighth after Mets reliever Yoan Lopez sent a fastball up and in to Nolan Arenado, who then implored Lopez to come after him. Arenado shoved Mets catcher Tomas Nido out of the way and players from both dugouts spilled onto the field as commotion took over Busch Stadium in the Mets’ 10-5 loss to Cardinals in the series finale on Wednesday afternoon.
Pete Alonso, who was hit in the helmet on Tuesday for the second time this season, was in the middle of the ugly scrum that formed in the center of the diamond. The Mets first baseman was eventually wrestled to the ground by a Cardinals coach, who was later ejected. Alonso and Starling Marte lead the majors in hit by pitches with four each. Arenado was also ejected from the game, but Mets reliever Lopez was not.
The Mets had nothing to lose in the eighth, one inning after J.D. Davis was beaned on his left foot/ankle and left the game alongside a trainer. They were trailing by five runs and, most of all, were pissed off and emotional about getting drilled over and over and over.
Davis became the fifth Mets batter in this three-game Cardinals series to get hit by a pitch. The Mets lead the major leagues with 19 hit by pitches, and it’s not even close. Three other teams are tied for second with 11 hit by pitches.
3 things we heard from the Bears, including Robert Quinn wanting to stay in Chicago and Ryan Poles on Byron Pringle’s arrest
The Chicago Bears held two events Tuesday at Halas Hall.
General manager Ryan Poles met with reporters to talk about his plans for his first draft with the team. And members of the organization gathered to honor the recipients of the annual Brian Piccolo Award.
Along with Poles’ draft preparation and his thoughts on position depth within the draft class, here are three we learned at the events.
1. Robert Quinn hopes his résumé helps his case for staying with the Bears amid the staff changes.
The defensive end, who was the veteran recipient of the Piccolo Award, said the first thing that popped into his head when the Bears fired former general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy and hired Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus was “this isn’t my first coaching change.”
“Sucks to say, but I’ve been through many in my career,” the 11-year NFL veteran said. “The only thing I thought of was hopefully my résumé or my production from last year gives me a little weight to keep my foot in the building. At the end of the day, it’s a business. Again, you see Khalil Mack getting traded.
“I didn’t expect to go anywhere, or want to go anywhere, but again, this is a crazy business.”
Quinn said he was shocked when he heard Mack was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL Network reported Tuesday teams were inquiring about trade scenarios for Quinn but noted the Bears weren’t shopping him.
Quinn said he’s not thinking about the possibility and instead is focused on trying to repeat the stellar individual season he had in 2021, when he had 18½ sacks, 22 quarterback hits and four forced fumbles.
“Physically, mentally, spiritually, make sure that’s all put together,” he said. “(Finding) ways to get the best version of myself every day. This isn’t my first rodeo, so I think I know how to prepare during the offseason.”
Quinn didn’t attend the Bears voluntary minicamp last week because he said he’s still trying to get his body right, but he was with Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams while at Halas Hall for the Piccolo Award ceremony.
“Calm, cool and collected,” he said of the duo. “They want to get to know the man before the player, so they get to know your family and who you are. Anyone can watch game film and figure out who you are as a player, but to get to know your guys in the locker room, it just shows the type of character they have. So you can build up a stronger locker room and friendship in the building.”
2. Poles said the team is ‘in a good place’ with Byron Pringle after the wide receiver’s arrest.
A Florida Highway Patrol officer arrested Pringle on Saturday on charges of reckless driving and driving on a suspended license after suspecting the Bears wide receiver of doing a “donut” on the street in his 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.
Poles said Pringle notified him of the arrest and communicated “the right way.” Poles said he was glad everyone was fine after the incident but declined to go into detail about their conversations.
Poles signed Pringle to a one-year deal in March after working with him over Pringle’s first four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.
“I know him very well,” Poles said. “It’s not a reflection of who he is at all. You don’t want your guys in the news at all. At that point, it’s disappointing. But we had good conversations about it. We’re in a good place. We’ll keep that between us.”
3. Quinn and running back Khalil Herbert accepted the Piccolo Awards.
Herbert was the rookie recipient of the award, voted on by players for teammates who embody “the courage, loyalty, teamwork, dedication and sense of humor of the late Brian Piccolo.” Herbert, a 2021 sixth-round draft pick, had 103 carries for 433 yards and two touchdowns.
Herbert said he knew a little bit about Piccolo’s story before accepting the award. Quinn learned about the former Bears player in college when he won the ACC’s Piccolo Award for the conference’s most courageous player.
Doctors discovered Quinn had a brain tumor when he was a senior in high school, and he originally was told he had only a week to live. But the tumor was benign, and Quinn had surgery to enable him to live with the tumor.
Quinn said he felt a connection with Piccolo, who died of cancer at 26.
“I remember looking at my mom for I don’t know how long, kind of (in) disbelief,” Quinn said. “More in shock. I mean, you try being 17 and they tell you you’ve got a week. … But after a couple of days I kind of came to grips with it — ‘I’m about to leave this world.’
“I was trying to go out as happy as possible and I guess from there on out, I just tried to live that same way because we all go though bad things. It’s just how you approach it and make the most of your situation. I’ve been blessed to still be here today and keep making positive of my situation.”
