Successful Marketing Tips For A Paintball Field
‘Build it and they will come’ is a phrase made popular by the Kevin Costner movie ‘Field of Dreams’. While this phrase is actually speaking of a baseball diamond built in the middle of a remote corn field, for some reason many new small businesses seem to think it applies to them. Too often the excitement for their new venture clouds their viewpoint into thinking the business they’re about to open will be so novel that all they will have to do is open the doors and they will be flooded with new customers. While this situation can happen, it is extremely rare and even more so for a business that appeals to such a limited demographic like a paintball field. The reality of the matter is if you don’t have a meticulous marketing plan set to start at least 8-10 weeks before opening day, you are already planning to fail.
The unfortunate statistic for small businesses is an 80% failure rate in the first 18 months. Forbes magazine will tell you the main reason for this is because they run out of money. While this is the reason they end up closing their doors, the reason behind this is simply from a lack of planning. Many new paintball field entrepreneurs get so caught up in the layout and construction of their business, they either completely forget about marketing or it’s an afterthought at best. Most of the time, the reason new start-up businesses run out of money is because they didn’t start their marketing efforts early enough or misfired their marketing altogether. The bottom line is they weren’t able to generate enough business to keep their operation running. Not starting your marketing efforts early enough will ensure your first few months of business will be slow and stressful. Misguided marketing is even worse as it wastes valuable time and limited start-up money to produce nothing.
Even though paintball may be one of the field owner entrepreneur’s favorite past times, it takes an adult to step out of oneself and realize not everyone has the same interest. In fact, paintball caters to a very small demographic making marketing to a broad spectrum audience useless. Because of this, it’s smart to avoid costly television commercials, radio and newspaper ads designed to ‘keep your field’s name in everyone’s mind’. This type of media should only be used to boost hype for specific events and not to provide the ‘regular exposure’ most sales reps will try to sell you. Since the game of paintball tends to only attract certain types of people, your most cost effective form of advertising is to target these specific groups. This is called niche marketing and if done correctly, can be very effective. The first task is to make a list of all the different niche groups who play paintball at commercial fields. Then target specific campaigns and promotions to only these groups.
Ages of players who participate in paintball is 8-40+, however it is recommended players be at least 18 years old. This is because the sting of being hit is often too intense for younger players. While it will take a little forethought, targeting youth for marketing your paintball field to could be a venture that pays off in the long run. Considering most fields cater to high school and above, youth players are a large demographic that tend to be left out in the commercial world. When making your initial equipment purchase, consider buying .50 caliber paintballs, guns and gear. These are a smaller size ball and do not hurt when they hit you compared to the larger, standard .68 caliber paintballs. This is a big decision because .50 caliber gear is limited on the types of guns available. It will be too costly to buy both .50 cal and .68 cal markers and balls for your field so you will have to decide on one and stick with it. While .50 caliber size gear is fairly limited on the types of markers available they are actually more cost effective than .68 caliber. Offering .50 caliber paintball will also allow you to market ‘pain-free’ paintball to the younger audience and cater to a market that’s virtually untouched.
Paintball is not gender specific however mostly played by males. It is not a sedentary game and it is much more fun for people who are more athletic and can move around quickly. Target specific marketing campaigns to facilities and programs geared toward youth, males and athletics. To do this, make contacts with groups like the local YMCA, athletic centers and even gyms. Meet with owners and/or planning managers to promote your field with informational fliers, special events and/or certain days or games you’ve scheduled just for their group. Most cities and towns have numerous health clubs. Consider setting up a one day paintball war for rival gyms to battle each other for a local title. This can also be done for high school sports teams during the end of their season or in between seasons. Many high school coaches like to keep their team together during down times with activities that are fun, challenging and different from the sport they normally play. It’s a good idea to market your field to these leaders and help them schedule an event that will help their team bond.
It’s quite common for certain groups to use outside activities for bonding exercises to bring a team closer together. Many corporate companies take their employees on white water rafting adventures, ropes courses and even paintball for this valuable experiences. Marketing your paintball field to every corporate company with more than 10 employees is a great idea for this purpose. Target every corporate company of this size within a 120 mile radius, set up a certain day on your field you will hold the event and/or offer them a special corporate rate. Take time to try and meet with HR executives or managers who may be interested and set up an event. Another good niche group to market your paintball field to is police and military personnel. Active duty soldiers/officers may want to rent your field for certain simulation tactical exercises. Inactive personnel often still love the adrenaline and strategy of a good battle and have the potential for being very good repeat customers. Offer these groups military and law enforcement discounts as well as group rates and/or special field times.
Don’t waste your time, energy and money trying to get every tax payer in your zip code to play at your field. The list goes on for specific niche groups to market to and the more creative you get with your promotions the better. Take your time thinking of more groups to communicate with and try to constantly come up with new ideas to get and keep them interested in playing at your field. Keep simple stats on which events/marketing campaigns and niche groups were the most successful so you know which ones to keep doing and which ones to go back to the drawing board on. Once you have a steady flow of new players coming, focus on internal marketing strategies to keep them coming back. For example, frequent player discounts, free tank refills or ammo after a certain number of games they’ve paid for, etc. Set up your paintball field from the beginning so it can be manipulated to host different events and competitions for different niche groups to play there and many players will call your field their home.
How To Become Freelance Seo Expert
Best SEO Services Chandigarh | SEO Expert India
Why I turned a freelance consultant?
I became sure of my skills to manage projects individually and deliver results to my clients when I succeeded on Upwork got my first project a gemstones website.. Whether you run a niche online store or want to traffic to your fitness, ecommerce, office website I am ideally suited for your needs. Years into this profession and I have learnt a smile yet powerful lesson – every project requires honest and sincere approach and needs to be developed from scratch. I keep it simple and never make tall promises. If someone comes to me with unrealistic dream, I make them aware of what’s realistically achievable or simply turn down the offer.
SEO isn’t a con game; it is serious business where traffic growth always rides on the back of a good strategy and flawless execution. SEO is a continuous process as it takes a lot of time and effort.
In search engine optimization (SEO) terminology, white hat SEO refers to the usage of optimization strategies, techniques and tactics that focus on a human audience opposed to search engines and completely follows search engine rules and policies.
… Also called Ethical SEO.
WHAT IS WHITE HAT SEO?
To optimize your website for intended users-what are the users searching for-search engines have to constantly make changes to their algorithms so they’re always providing the most relevant, and trustworthy results.
Why Choose Me?
Personalized Services – You don’t want to be impressed by a SEO expert and then have your project executed by a junior assistant.
This is what happens in large SEO firms but when you hire me I am the salesman, I am the SEO expert and also the HR. You are rest assured about success every time.
Complete Transparency -SEO isn’t a shady marketing technique that needs to be played in the underworld.
It is a complex task that needs deep understanding of the market, competition and opportunities to help you increase your discover-ability. I can do the work and deliver exceptional results. I will be a great addition to the team as I have the required skills and experience. It will make me stand apart from anyone else. Hiring me will make him look smart and make his life easier.
Looking for a reputable SEO Expert?
About Varun Kumar Riat
Hey! I Varun Riat, an Digital marketing specialist wishing to share knowledge about online marketing for your business.
In the last 2 years, I have optimized websites and run marketing campaigns for clients across the board On Page, Off page and PPC.
So If you want your website to rank in top serp contact me now – https://varunriat.wixsite.com/SEO-expert-india this is my website.
I have worked for many clients and each one of them was satisfied by my work.
SEO Experts Varun Riat is one stop solution for small and medium businesses.Hire a freelance SEO expert who uses with White Hat SEO techniques only to get site in top SERP results.
I can do that for you in 4-5 months time. I have ranked 10 websites across many industries like travel,restaurant,astrology,Yoga etc
How Does Information Technology Help in Marketing?
Information technology affects everything like producing products, transportation, raw materials, consumers, prices, time and workers. It will make the product reach the consumer, in good quality, and desired quantity, fast and at a low cost.
Technology has extended producing opportunities and media offerings as well as providing an entirely new way to look at existing marketing. This has resulted in changes in how marketers shove information to clients as well as how and when customers receive the information to capitalize on this ever-changing environment marketing and information technology functions need to work together strategically.
In the era of global, consumer-focused, quality-driven business viewpoint, the regulation of marketing plays a central role in the formulation and implementation of corporate strategies. This has placed great demands on the discipline’s primary functions of; communicating these efforts to customers, designing and implementing responsive marketing strategies for goods and services, and learning about customers and their needs.
At present each & every company wants to be globalized, so for this reason they do marketing of their products in the other countries using the IT medium. IT plays a vital role in the globalization of the company and the most popular medium for globalization is use of the internet. In a Marketing field most of the work is done by computer so we can say that IT is the essential factor of marketing.
Information technology may provide considerable benefits in marketing. However, successful use of IT involves the integration of IT planning and marketing planning. This presumes that:
– The use of IT is leaded by Information Systems Strategy; and
– This strategy is reproduced in the established information systems.
The value of IT as a prospective source of competitive benefit is clearly realized. But marketing information schemes strategies are not obviously reflected in the existing information systems. For example, databases assisting improved customer service were uncommon even though specialization and customer focus were emphasized in marketing strategies. This indicates that IT may not have forever been used to its full potential in marketing.
Search Engine Marketing is a Term Used to Describe Online Promotion
Search Engine Marketing is the term used to describe promotion and advertising that generates traffic from Search Engines. Marketing websites through Search Engines allows qualified traffic to be generated, this is because people have already typed a criteria into the Search Engine. Their criteria entered is queried against the Search Engines Database and relevant websites will be displayed.
The Wikipeida definition of Marketing is:
“Marketing is an ongoing process of planning and executing the marketing mix (Product, Price, Place, Promotion often referred to as the 4 Ps) for products, services or ideas to create exchange between individuals and organizations.”
Interestingly, Wikipedia references the the four new P’s that are now more common due to technology making such a strong impact. These new P’s are:
- Personalization: Where people are now receiving marketing messages that are specifically targeted to their needs.
- Participation: When people who use the brand are participating with a real experience that is associated with the brand.
- Peer-to-Peer: Consumers are now able to interact with other consumers, discussing and recommending the brands that they trust and have used. Messages created by the big brands may not be as strong as they used to be, the Internet allows a open platform for the consumer message to come through.
- Predictive modeling: Predicting the outcomes of consumers from the actions that are taken with marketing activity’s.
In the cut-throat world of internet business, one of the most important considerations is how to draw visitors to your website. You could have the most exciting and original content, the most innovative approach and the best features of any site around, but if nobody knows the site exists then it will not do any good.
One of the key factors in becoming a success online is to have your website well placed on the popular search engines and to effectively advertise your product or services. The term Search Engine Marketing (SEM) was originally used to describe paid visibility within the search engines. It has now become a somewhat blanket term to describe Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) and Pay Per Click (PPC) advertising. It encompasses all the activities that involve marketing your website to generate more site visitors.
Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)
SEO is the practice of matching your content to how you wish to be found. This may involve keyword writing or meta-tags with keyword lists and other more subtle tweaks. There are two things to bear in mind with SEO:
You cannot control exactly what people will search for, and hence you cannot control exactly what the user will find. This means that you cannot decide in advance which of your pages will get the most visits.
There are no ongoing costs involved, only the initial outlay of having your website’s content optimized.
There has been some controversy surrounding certain SEO practices, some of which make the content of a website very unclear or full of spam. The major search engines will penalise a website for overuse of bad SEO practices. If you choose SEO, make sure you get someone who really knows what they’re doing or you may end up with negative search engine positioning results.
Pay-Per-Click Advertising
With pay-per-click advertising, you get advertising space on a website, and pay only when somebody clicks the link. While this can lead to increased traffic to your website and increased sales, you must ensure that the provider you choose has adequate protection measure in place against “click fraud”.
Another form of PPC advertising comes in the form of search engine services like Google AdWords. This gives you not only paid inclusion in search engine results but also advertising across a range of subscriber sites. You can even use image, banner and video ads with this method.
PPC Marketing is one of the most flexible internet marketing methods available, in comparison to other website marketing techniques it provides instant, targeted results to boost your customer enquires.
From outsourcing your PPC management to a PPC consultant or internet marketing organisation allows you to benefit from expert experience and qualifications to deliver the best pay per click results possible.
Other Methods
There are other ways to advertise online such as buying advertising space for your banner or video ads on popular websites. Some will offer an advertising model where you pay for space rather than clicks. Others online marketing methods offer pay for impressions, where you pay for a predefined amount of impressions that your advert will be displayed to potential customers. This can be very effective if the advertisement is placed on a complimentary website.
