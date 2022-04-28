News
Teens charged with murder after cab driver’s body found at a high school
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Several teens are facing murder charges after a cab driver was killed during a robbery on Sunday. His body was found in the Hazelwood Central High School parking lot.
St. Louis County Police say that the suspects got into a cab driven by Dewight Price, 54, Sunday. They pulled out their guns during the ride and threatened to shoot him unless he handed over his cash. Price gave them the money and then attempted to run away. That is when the suspects shot him to death.
Police were called to a report of a shooting at Hazelwood Central High School at around 6:30 am Sunday. They found Price’s body with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Coron Dees, 19, Jeremiah Allen, 18, and Tywon Harris, 18 all face second-degree murder charges. They are all being held without bond.
A fourth 17-year-old suspect is also in custody. The juvenile case has been referred to the St. Louis County Family Court.
News
Omar Kelly: Robert Hunt looks to build on impressive second season and thrive in Dolphins’ new blocking scheme
There’s no way to pretend we didn’t see the athleticism Robert Hunt put on display last season.
In one play during a Week 10 nationally televised 22-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens the 6-foot-6, 330-pounder caught the everyone’s attention when he grabbed a screen pass and rumbled downfield before acrobatically diving into the end zone for what would have been a 7-yard touchdown reception — if he had been an eligible receiver.
While the play resulted in a penalty, the nation couldn’t stop talking — or tweeting — about the dazzling display of athleticism from the Dolphins big man, who went viral on social media.
It was that exact athleticism, the fancy footwork and cat-like quickness of a 330-plus pounder, that made the Dolphins select the Louisiana Lafayette standout in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, and eventually made him a rookie starter.
Fast forward to his third season, and Miami’s new coaches are hopeful that Hunt’s athleticism will allow him to thrive in the wide-zone running scheme they are installing, which puts a premium on athletic offensive linemen.
“I’m pretty athletic man. I don’t want to boost myself up too much, but I’m pretty athletic,” Hunt said Wednesday, at the conclusion of the Dolphins fourth week of their offseason workout program. “I can do any scheme. I can do power, outside zone, inside zone. Whatever you need me to do.”
According to Hunt, that could mean playing right guard, the spot he started 17 games at last season, or right tackle, the spot he started 11 games at in 2020.
From his standpoint, he’s working and learning how to play both positions because nothing has been decided yet regarding the starting five, and where everyone fits in. Terron Armstead and Connor Williams, the newcomers added as free agents this offseason, are likely penciled in as the starters on the left side, and Hunt, Liam Eichenberg, Austin Jackson, Solomon Kindley and Robert Jones are vying to determine who starts on the right side of the line.
At this point it’s anyone’s guess who fits where, and who excels in this wide-zone scheme, which focuses on moving the defensive line left and right to create cut-back running lanes for the tailbacks.
But it’s clear that Hunt’s experience, athleticism, and the fact he was the top performer on last year’s struggling Dolphins offensive line, puts him on solid footing for a prominent role.
It doesn’t hurt that this organization believes in Hunt’s upside, and plans to invest in his future because of all the intangibles he brings to the team.
That’s part of the reason the Dolphins targeted him in that 2020 draft, selecting him 39th overall, ahead of NFL standouts like Colts tailback Jonathan Taylor, Steelers receiver Chase Claypool and Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs.
Assistant general manager Marvin Allen told the Dolphins Drive Time podcast earlier this spring that Hunt was a player Miami’s scouting staff targeted because of his personality, and physical traits.
“I fell in love with the person. A guy this big, and that athletic. Everybody sees it,” Allen said. “He was so dominant, and he was that athletic. People got a chance to see a glimpse of the athleticism on the touchdown that wasn’t. It shows his athleticism and power. He’s just a great person. We can build with guys like that.”
Especially if he continues to improve his technique, and gets in better physical condition, which is necessary from a stamina standpoint because of all the running and movement Miami will be doing.
“We all know who Mike McDaniel is. We all know where he comes from, the 49ers. We know exactly what we’re doing out there,” Hunt said, referring to San Francisco’s old school, run-heavy approach to football under McDaniel, who was the team’s run-game coordinator for three seasons before spending last season as the offensive coordinator.
“I’m excited about the scheme and everything we’re going to do.”
His reasoning?
“I get to run off the ball. I like that. I like being physical. I like playing [physical] football,” said Hunt, whose unit paved the way for Miami to average 3.5 yards per carry, which ranked 29th in the NFL last season. “That’s what [this scheme] gives us a chance to do. … I’m trying to run off the ball. I’m trying to be better than I was last year and the year before. I’m excited for that.”
()
News
Andrew Garfield quits acting to be ‘ordinary for a while’
News
Russia strikes back by cutting off gas to 2 NATO nations
By YESICA FISCH, JON GAMBRELL and VANESSA GERA
POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia cut off natural gas to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday and threatened to do the same to other countries, dramatically escalating its standoff with the West over the war in Ukraine. European leaders decried the move as “blackmail.”
A day after the U.S. and other Western allies vowed to speed more and heavier weapons to Ukraine, the Kremlin used its most essential export as leverage against two of Kyiv’s staunch backers. Gas prices in Europe shot up on the news.
The tactic could eventually force targeted nations to resort to gas rationing and could deal another blow to economies suffering from rising prices. At the same time, it could deprive Russia of badly needed income to fund its war effort.
Western leaders and analysts portrayed the move by the Kremlin as a bid to both punish and divide the allies so as to undermine their united support for Ukraine.
Poland has been a major gateway for the delivery of weapons to Ukraine and confirmed this week that it is sending the country tanks. It has also been a vocal proponent of sanctions against the Kremlin.
Bulgaria, under a new liberal government that took office last fall, has cut many of its old ties to Moscow and likewise supported punitive measures against Russia. It has also hosted Western fighter jets at a new NATO outpost on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast.
The gas cuts do not immediately put the two countries in any dire trouble. Poland, especially, has been working for many years to line up other suppliers, and the continent is heading into summer, making gas less essential for households.
Yet the cutoff and the Kremlin warning that other countries could be next sent shivers of worry through the 27-nation European Union. Germany, the largest economy on the continent, and Italy are among Europe’s biggest consumers of Russian natural gas, though they have already been taking steps to reduce their dependence on Moscow.
“It comes as no surprise that the Kremlin uses fossil fuels to try to blackmail us,” said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “Today, the Kremlin failed once again in his attempt to sow division amongst member states. The era of Russian fossil fuel in Europe is coming to an end.”
State-controlled Russian giant Gazprom said it was shutting off the two countries because they refused to pay in rubles, as President Vladimir Putin has demanded of “unfriendly” nations. The Kremlin said other countries may be cut off if they don’t agree to the payment arrangement.
Most European countries have publicly balked at Russia’s demand for rubles, but it is not clear how many have actually faced the moment of decision so far. Greece’s next scheduled payment to Gazprom is due on May 25, for example, and the government must decide then whether to comply.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told the Polish parliament that he believes Poland’s support for Ukraine and the sanctions against Russia were the real reasons behind the gas cutoff. Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov called the suspension blackmail, adding: “We will not succumb to such a racket.”
On the battlefield, fighting continued in the country’s east along a largely static front line some 300 miles (480 kilometers) long.
Russia claimed its missiles hit a batch of weapons that the U.S. and European nations had delivered to Ukraine. One person was killed and at least two were injured when rockets hit a residential neighborhood in Kharkiv.
Western officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence findings, said Russia has made slow progress in the Donbas region in the east, with “minor gains,” including the capture of villages and small towns south of Izyum and on the outskirts of Rubizhne.
The offensive continues to suffer from poor command, losses of troops and equipment, bad weather and strong Ukrainian resistance, the officials said.
They said some Russian troops have been shifted from the gutted southern port city of Mariupol to other parts of the Donbas. But some remain in Mariupol to fight Ukrainian forces holed up at the Azovstal steel plant, the last stronghold in the city. About 1,000 civilians were said to be taking shelter there with an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian defenders.
Just across the border in Russia, an ammunition depot in the Belgorod region burned after several explosions were heard, the governor said. Explosions were also reported in Russia’s Kursk region near the border, and authorities in Russia’s Voronezh region said an air defense system shot down a drone.
Earlier this week, an oil storage facility in the Russian city of Bryansk was engulfed by fire.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak hinted at the country’s involvement in the fires, saying in a Telegram post that “karma (is) a harsh thing.”
In other developments:
— The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, said the safety level at Europe’s largest nuclear plant, now under Russian occupation in Ukraine, is like a “red light blinking” as his organization tries in vain to get access to the Zaporizhzhia power station for repairs.
— Amid rising tensions over gas, Moscow and Washington carried out a dramatic prisoner exchange, trading a Marine veteran jailed in Moscow for a convicted Russian drug trafficker serving a long prison sentence in the U.S.
With the help of Western arms, Ukrainian forces have been unexpectedly successful at bogging Russia’s forces down and thwarted their attempt to take Kyiv. Moscow now says its focus is the capture of the Donbas, Ukraine’s mostly Russian-speaking industrial heartland.
A defiant Putin vowed Wednesday that Russia will achieve its military goals, telling parliament, “All the tasks of the special military operation we are conducting in the Donbas and Ukraine, launched on Feb. 24, will be unconditionally fulfilled.”
Simone Tagliapietra, senior fellow at the Bruegel think tank in Brussels, said Russia’s goal in cutting off the flow of gas is to “divide and rule” — pit European countries against one another as they cast about for energy.
While Poland gets around 45% of its gas from Russia, it is overwhelmingly dependent on coal and said it was well prepared for the cutoff. It has ample gas in storage and will soon benefit from two pipelines coming on line, analyst Emily McClain of Rystad Energy said.
Bulgaria gets over 90% of its gas from Russia, but it could increase imports from Azerbaijan, and a pipeline connection to Greece is set to be completed later this year.
Europe is not without its own leverage since, at current prices, it is paying some $400 million a day to Russia for gas, money Putin would lose in a complete cutoff.
Russia can, in theory, sell oil elsewhere — to India and China, for instance. But it doesn’t have the necessary pipeline network in some cases, and it has only limited capacity to export liquefied gas by ship.
“The move that Russia did today is basically a move where Russia hurts itself,” von der Leyen said.
___
Gambrell reported from Lviv, Ukraine and Gera reported from Warsaw, Poland. Associated Press journalists Jill Lawless in London, Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, David Keyton in Kyiv, Oleksandr Stashevskyi at Chernobyl, Mstyslav Chernov in Kharkiv, and AP staff around the world contributed to this report.
Teens charged with murder after cab driver’s body found at a high school
Omar Kelly: Robert Hunt looks to build on impressive second season and thrive in Dolphins’ new blocking scheme
Bitcoin Market Stays Fearful For Third Straight Week
Andrew Garfield quits acting to be ‘ordinary for a while’
Tips on How to Sell Stock Photos
Top 3 Altcoins Bearing Huge Potential in 2022
Russia strikes back by cutting off gas to 2 NATO nations
Buffett – Don’t Buy Stocks Just Because They Are Undervalued
Man found fatally shot in St. Paul street ID’d as 33-year-old
Heat’s opponent options offer stark contrast: NBA scout weighs in on perceived 76ers-Raptors preference
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife