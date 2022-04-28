Finance
The 4P Marketing Strategy – How to Choose the Right Products
If you are a B2B company and want to grow your business by adding new products to your existing product portfolio this article and my other related articles will help you. They describe how a 4P Marketing Strategy can help you produce a successful “product launch” plan for your chosen marketplace.
A marketing strategy based on the marketing 4P’s looks at four key marketing and sales areas that need to be considered when producing your product launch plan:
1. Product. How to choose the right product to sell?
2. Place. Where to find the customers who will buy it?
3. Promotion. How to “package” and promote your product?
4. Price. How to choose a sales price that’s acceptable and profitable?
I don’t intend to cover all of the 4P’s in this article. I am going to focus on the first one by providing some advice and guidance on “How to choose the right product to sell”.
Choosing the Right Product
If you already have a successful B2B business or you want to grow one quickly it’s important to be able to assess whether your new product will fit in with your current product portfolio and whether it will meet the requirements of your marketplace.
Looking at your product in the context of the 4P’s of marketing is an excellent way of doing this. I have used the 4P Marketing Strategy approach for many years when launching new products. It’s easy to understand and when used correctly it’s very effective.
To be confident that you’re taking the right product to the market place you must be able to answer the following questions:
– Will the product sell in your market place?
– Can it be sold profitably?
– What skills and experience do you need to sell it?
Will the product sell in your marketplace?
If you are considering taking on a new product from another company do some research first to establish whether the product has a good sales history and whether your existing customers are likely to buy it?
If the product isn’t being sold successfully elsewhere or is only being sold successfully by companies with a very different company profile from yours you need to make a realistic assessment of the extra marketing and sales costs that are likely to be incurred before your new product can become profitable. You also need to carry out some “consultative research” with your existing customers to find out whether they would buy your new product. If they wouldn’t, you need to understand why. (You may find that it’s necessary to talk to other contacts within the same company or consider approaching companies in different market sectors if the customers in your main market sectors indicate that they are unlikely to buy your new product).
Can it be sold profitably?
Make a list of all the things you’ll need to do to market and sell your product. Use this list to build a spreadsheet of your projected marketing, sales and administrative costs and compare these with your forecast sales for the new product. Use some simple calculations to work out how long it will take before your product becomes profitable.
Sometimes it makes sense to sell a product even if it doesn’t make a profit! If your new product is very complimentary to existing products in your product portfolio and can be used to boost sales of these products it could still be worthwhile selling it. It may eventually become profitable on its own, or prepare the ground for another similar product that will be profitable (e.g. one you develop yourself).
Take into consideration all the factors identified in your previous research and don’t forget to include some estimated costs for the effort and time that you and/or your work colleagues will need to put in to launch and sell your new product.
What skills and experience must you have to sell it?
If your product is a very different type of product from those you are currently selling you will need to get some additional help (staff or bought-in resources) with your marketing and selling. Alternatively you could acquire the knowledge and skills required to market and sell the product by buying in consultancy services and training.
Whichever of these two options you choose, until you have built up a good level of knowledge and skill you won’t do a very good job helping your customers understand what the product will do for them. Neither will you be able to support them well once they’ve decided to purchase it.
The Value of the 4P Marketing Strategy Assessment
The reason why the first step of the 4P Marketing Strategy approach is so important is that it will help you reject a product that might not become very profitable and provide you with information that you will be able to use to select an alternative product that will fill the same gap in your product portfolio much better.
There may be other questions that you need to get answers to in addition to those we have considered above, but if you can provide comprehensive and satisfactory answers to my three main questions you will be able to move forward and start working on the other P’s of your 4P Marketing Strategy.
I hope I have made it very clear that thorough research is very necessary at this stage. It’s very easy to decide to skip this research if you have been “bowled over” by an exciting new product that you want to start selling as soon as possible. But bear in mind that every new product you take on will distract you from other important marketing and sales tasks.
If your new product starts to sell well soon after it’s launched into your marketplace all your effort will seem worthwhile. You’ll soon be able to invest in additional resources and help to maximize the sales of your new product. However, if your new product turns out to be unprofitable or provides only a small profit you will have wasted a lot of time and money that could have been invested in marketing and selling your existing products.
In summary, a 4P Marketing Strategy will help you develop a detailed, solid plan for the launch of your new product and will also help you to feel confident that you have the right product to ensure that this plan will succeed.
The Virtual World Market
The Internet has brought about wonderful new opportunities for a wide range of businesses. Success, though, doesn’t come easy for all of them.
While some websites get millions of visitors, millions of websites pass almost unnoticed. However, there are two simple things you can do attract visitors to your site and, implicitly, make money out of it.
Anything can be traded over the Internet. Make your own personalized choice of the products and services you are offering on your website, and your own policy that makes your business stand out from other similar businesses.
Theory is one thing, sometimes much easier than practice itself. Just like the real market, the virtual world market is a very competitive place with its own rules, where you have to make every effort to succeed.
Applying SEO techniques is one way to make your website more visible to the online community. If you don’t have the time to learn how to do this, look for expert help.
Online advertising is a great way to make money. Whether you have a commercial site selling your own products or services or not, always make room on your site for what other people or companies are selling.
One way to make immediate profit from your website through advertising is to place pay per click (PPC), pay per impression (cost per mille or CPM), and pay per action, pay per lead, and pay per order ads on your site.
Differently from print advertising, in online not only advertising space and has a price. Rather than that, what counts more is the number of people who visit a site and who click on an advertisement. The more people do that, the more money you’ll make.
The Benefits of Hiring a Professional Article Writing Service
Catching the attention of targeted visitors relies primarily on the quality of article available on your website. Your article should be engaging, informative and well-written to have any chance of converting visitors to buyers. However, while businesses can handle the task on their own, it requires a great deal of investment. One of the best ways of getting high quality article inexpensively is outsourcing to a professional article writing service.
Freelancers, websites and agencies will handle all your article writing needs. From blog posts to white papers to eBooks, if there is something you need written, they can write it for you in exchange for a specific fee. They have a pool of experienced and talent writers to help you create the quality article you require. Think these services aren’t for your business? Perhaps the wide range of benefits they offer may change your mind:
Improved Search Engine Rankings
Hiring a professional article writing service will ensure your website achieves high rankings in the search engine results, which, let’s face it, might not have been possible otherwise. By adding valuable and informative article to your website, an expert article writer will not only attract visitors, but also search engine spiders. This improves your search engine rankings considerably, which means you enjoy all the exposure.
Convenience of Automation
When you work with a professional article writing service, you have an automated system for article creation. They will provide you a high quality article on a consistent basis, well within your given deadlines. Hence, this eliminates the need to worry about managing your own article. If your present article is not up to the mark, investing in article writing services is definitely worth their while.
Vast Industry Experience
Another common benefit of these services is you will know for sure your article is being created by writers with years of experience. Their experience enables them to understand your target audience, how to research topics and the different techniques to generate the maximum buzz for your website. However, to ensure you get this, take your time to find the perfect article writing company for your writing needs.
Increases Exposure
You simply cannot gain exposure in search engine rankings without optimal keyword density in your article. Article writing professionals have a keen eye on the current trends and keywords, and will add them to your article in a meaningful and relevant way to get your website more exposure. That’s why article writing services are so beneficial. They are aware of all the technicalities, whereas the average Joe can forget about keyword placement and density, which in turn hurts your search engine rankings considerably.
As you can see, although hiring professionals comes with certain costs, the wide range of benefits offered by their valuable services make it worth the investment. So, do you need high quality article for your website? Contact your nearest contact writing company now!
Make Money Online – 6 Easy Steps Even If You Are Dead Broke!
How do I get started? I’m dead broke!
First of all, are you really serious or are you being led by the nose from something you’ve read about getting rich overnight? If it’s the latter, then this article isn’t for you. Okay, so if you are dead broke, busted, disgusted and you really want to make some money online, here are 6 easy steps you can do without spending one single penny:
Learn Basic SEO (search engine optimization) Techniques
Head on over to Cre8siteforums and do a search on “Starting the SEO Process” and “Quick Start Guide to SEO”; read all the information because nuggets are hidden in there. Then check out “SEOmoz Beginners guide to SEO.” After reading these you should know the very basics so that you can implement some of these strategies from the beginning.
Keyword Research
Wordtracker, one of the most popular keyword research tools, has a free service that you can use to dig up some keywords. Google has a free keyword tool also, so visit them and more than likely you will discover different keywords between the both of these.
Join Clickbank
Clickbank is an online retailer that specializes in digital products (ebooks, games, software, etc,) that you can buy and download immediately after purchase. They also have a free affiliate program that you can join and promote their products to make commissions.
Find A Good Product To Promote
Clickbank Marketplace is an excellent place to find products that are in high demand and that you can promote for up to 75% commissions. Search Clickbank’s Marketplace for quality products that don’t have a high refund rate. Look at the sales page and make sure that it is something that you don’t mind associating your name with because you are in the beginnings of making a reputation for yourself.
Start A Blog
Now that you have some understanding of SEO, keyword research skills and have a product to promote, you’ve got to get the word out. Having a blog is the quickest and easiest way to get your message out over the internet. Blogs are great for the novice because all you need are some basic computer skills and you can set up and design your blog in less than a half hour. So head over to Google’s Blogger and setup your free blog. There are directions and tutorials on the home page to help you along.
Start Promoting
Start writing articles for publication, look into bum marketing, find a forum and post nothing but quality information and use your signature for promotion of your product if the forum allows this. Following these 6 steps will get you give you a basic understanding of online marketing and help you learn the skill-set that is required for long term success to making money online.
