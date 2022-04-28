News
The 5 Best Hangover Pills—2022 Update
With so many hangover pills on the market right now, it can be hard to know which ones actually work the best.
Hangover pills are popular natural remedies that claim to support your body’s ability to deal with alcohol and support recovery. With that, they promise to reduce the intensity of hangovers so that you can get more done with your day.
But do hangover pills really work? and if so, which product is the right fit for you?
In this review, we’re going to take a closer look at some of the best-known hangover pills on the market right now.
How do hangover pills work?
Before we get into our list of best hangover pills, it’s important to understand how hangover pills are supposed to work.
The science of hangovers is complicated, to say the least. In fact, scientists are still not sure exactly why we get hangovers. But generally speaking, it’s agreed that a combination of factors including dehydration, inflammation, sleep disturbance, hormonal imbalance, and the direct toxin effect of alcohol are all involved.
That’s why drinking a few glasses of water doesn’t really help that much because hangovers aren’t just caused by dehydration.
Hangover pills are packed with ingredients like vitamins, electrolytes, and amino acids that support your body’s recovery after drinking alcohol. And although research into these products is limited, there is some science to back up their claims.
An important point to realize is that hangover pills do not cure hangovers and do not prevent the damaging effects of drinking too much alcohol. They should be seen as an additional aid to your hangover recovery routine.
With that said, let’s get straight into our top picks.
The 5 best hangover pills of 2022
- AfterDrink
- NoDaysWasted
- Cheers
- Flyby
- Purple Tree
1. AfterDrink
AfterDrink has been in the hangover prevention game for years and is well established as one of the best products on the market. It’s a premium hangover pill with all-natural, high-quality ingredients.
Key features:
- Science-backed ingredients
- 100% natural ingredients and vegan friendly
- High doses of key ingredients (DHM, Milk thistle, Prickly pear, B vitamins, and more)
- Manufactured in the US, in an FDA-approved facility.
- 30-day money-back guarantee
Directions:
You have to take 3 capsules with a meal before drinking alcohol and 3 more after you finish drinking
Cost per hangover:
$4.38 if you buy a single $35 bottle. Discounts are available with multi-pack offers.
Click here to buy AfterDrink from the official website.
2. DHM Detox by NoDaysWasted
As the name suggests, NoDaysWasted is a hangover pill that promises to reduce hangover severity and retain some productivity instead of being in bed all day.
It comes in a convenient recyclable packet that you can carry with you on your night out. It’s especially useful if you’re planning on staying over at a friend’s and not keen on taking a whole bottle out with you.
Key features:
- Only 2 capsules per night out
- Convenient packaging
- Good value for money
- Good selection of ingredients
Directions:
Take 2 capsules before, during, or after your night out
Cost per hangover:
One box contains 10 packets. That means each night out will cost you $2.99
Click here to buy DHM Detox from the official website.
3. Cheers
Arguably one of the most well-known hangover pills on the market, Cheers takes the lead in terms of its brand and reputation. They used to be called Thrive+ but recently re-branded.
They have solid ingredients and a well-rounded product. On top of this, they also offer a range of other liver support supplements and rehydration mixes which you can purchase in bundles.
Key features:
- One of the most popular hangover pills
- Thousands of reviews
- Offer a money-back guarantee if you don’t feel at least 50% less hungover
- Discounts available with bundles
Directions:
Take 2 to 4 capsules after your last drink or before bed.
Cost per hangover:
One standard size tub costs $34.99 and contains 36 capsules. That means if you take the higher dose, each hangover will cost you $3.89.
Click here to buy Cheers from the official website.
4. Flyby
Flyby is another popular hangover pill that has helped thousands of people recover from their hangovers. The founder got the idea after a trip to South Korea where he tested a few hangover remedies on himself. After being shocked by how well they worked, he decided to make his own hangover pill for the US market.
Flyby has since expanded its product range into hangover prevention drinks, rehydration electrolytes, and liver health supplements.
Key features:
- Good value for money
- Natural ingredients
- Well-known brand
- Sell lots of other complementary products
Directions:
Take 3 capsules before drinking, and another 3 straight after your last drink (similar to AfterDrink)
Cost per hangover:
A single large bottle contains 90 capsules at $34.99. Each hangover will cost $2.33.
Click here to buy Flyby from the official website.
5. Purple Tree
Purple tree is a relative newcomer in the hangover pill category. What sets it apart is how much it costs because it’s one of the cheapest on the market. With that, it doesn’t have as much of a comprehensive ingredients list as the other hangover pills on the market. Nevertheless, it’s a great entry point product if you’re on a tight budget.
Key features:
- Cheapest hangover pill
- Contains most anti-hangover ingredients
- Available in different sizes
Directions:
Take 2-3 pills during or straight after drinking alcohol.
Cost per hangover:
A single large bottle contains 60 pills at $19.95. Each hangover will only cost $1.
Click here to buy Purple Tree from the official website.
Who should use hangover pills?
We all know that hangovers get worse with age. For most of us, hangovers become particularly bad in our 30’s. If you’re nodding along while reading this, you know exactly what I mean.
If the time has come in your life when hangovers start to become more trouble than it’s worth, it may be time to consider adding a hangover pill to your supplement cupboard.
But that’s not to say hangover pills will completely prevent you from getting a hangover. As we’ve mentioned before, they are not “hangover cures”.
With that said, they could make a tangible difference to your recovery, if you adhere to all the must-do hangover prevention steps. These include keeping well hydrated, eating before drinking alcohol, and most importantly, drinking within your limits.
How much do hangover pills actually help?
The thing everyone wants to know above all else is; do hangover pills actually work? and if so, by how much will they make a difference?
If you check out the reviews of the hangover pills mentioned in this article, you’ll notice that there are thousands of people who feel better after taking them. Amongst them, there are also many people who don’t see much benefit at all.
As with all supplements (and even medicines), they affect us all differently. The only thing that’s certain is that hangover pills do not cure hangovers or protect your body from the damaging effects of drinking too much alcohol.
But if you’re someone who wants to try anything in order to feel better after drinking, hangover pills are a small investment that may drastically reduce the severity of your hangovers.
Things to consider before buying a hangover pill
Ingredients
The ingredients are, by far, the most important factor when it comes to choosing which hangover pill to buy. Does it contain science-backed ingredients, and if so, is the dosage sufficient?
You may come across hangover pills that contain loads of ingredients and find that the doses are very small. And If the doses are tiny, the supplement might be ineffective.
Price
Price is an important consideration for all of us. Going for the most expensive product doesn’t mean it’ll give you the best results. As always, going back and comparing the ingredients formula of different products is key to seeing whether you are getting the most value for your money.
Safety
Knowing where your choice of supplement is made can be reassuring. Is it manufactured in a country with high regulatory standards like the US or UK? Does the manufacturing facility adhere to good manufacturing practice guidelines (GMP)?
On that note, we’re going to take a closer look at some of the best hangover pill ingredients next.
Some ingredients to look out for
If you take a closer look at the ingredients in hangover pills, you’ll notice that most of them are made up of several different herbal extracts, amino acids, vitamins, and electrolytes.
Hangover pills utilize natural ingredients to support your liver’s detoxifying capacity, as well as boost antioxidant levels.
We mentioned before that there isn’t much research into natural hangover remedies, so the benefits reported are mostly anecdotal.
Prickly pear
Prickly pear is packed with antioxidant-rich polyphenols. These are powerful antioxidants with several reported health benefits. It’s one of the only natural remedies that has actually been studied in hangovers. And the results from a 64-person study showed that prickly pear improved symptoms of a hangover. More research needs to be done in larger trials to prove it helps, but it’s a promising start.
Milk thistle
The active ingredient in Milk thistle is called silymarin and it’s been used traditionally for centuries to support liver health. Studies have shown that milk thistle can reduce inflammation associated with fatty liver disease. With that said, it’s not been studied for hangovers per se, but many people swear by its benefits for reducing the severity of symptoms.
Ampelopsis Grorseedentata (Dihydromyricetin)
The active ingredient in this plant is called Dihydromyricetin (Also known as “DHM”). It’s a popular hangover pill ingredient that features in all of the products mentioned in this review.
The reason why it’s gained popularity is that a few studies have shown it may increase alcohol metabolism in rats. However, other studies have said DHM makes no difference. So it’s unclear whether it has any real benefit for hangovers. With that said, it still functions as an antioxidant which helps neutralize harmful by-products of metabolism.
Ginger
Ginger is one of the best-known natural anti-nausea remedies around. In fact, doctors still recommend it as a first-line remedy for mild morning sickness during early pregnancy. Aside from this, ginger’s main active ingredient “gingerol” is a powerful antioxidant.
Ginseng
Ginseng is one of the only other herbal extracts (along with prickly pear) that’s been tested by scientists as a remedy for hangovers. A small study in 25 men showed that taking ginseng before drinking reduced the symptoms of a hangover. It’s only a very small study, but hopefully, it’ll spark more future research.
L-Cysteine
Cysteine is a semi-essential amino acid and the precursor to glutathione which is a potent antioxidant. Glutathione is often referred to as the body’s “master antioxidant” because it’s the most powerful known. The problem is that you can’t absorb glutathione directly from the gut. Hence why Cysteine (one of the precursors to glutathione) is used instead.
Alpha-lipoic acid
Alpha-lipoic acid is a co-factor that is made naturally in the body and is also found in lots of different foods. You’ll often see it in hangover pills because of its antioxidant properties.
B vitamins
Pretty much every hangover pill contains at least a few B vitamins. Most commonly, vitamins B1, B3, and B6 because they are heavily involved in the metabolism of the things we eat and drink, including alcohol.
Vitamin C and E
We all know that having normal levels of vitamin C is important for our immune system. But did you know it’s also a powerful antioxidant?
Vitamin E works alongside Vitamin C as natural antioxidants that clear up harmful by-products.
Ingredients to avoid
Caffeine
It’s a stimulant that may rumble your stomach if already feeling nauseous. Caffeine is also a diuretic which means it can exacerbate dehydration. Furthermore, caffeine is a stimulant that will leave you jittery and distrust your sleep.
Reaching for a cup of coffee in the morning when hungover is the norm for lots of people. But because of the reasons above, it’s probably not the best option. The products mentioned in this article do not contain caffeine.
Artificial fillers/coloring
Pretty self-explanatory point. The best hangover pills don’t cut corners and only pack what’s necessary in the capsules. We’ll take a look at this point in more detail next.
How to tell which hangover pills are the best quality
Most of the hangover pills on the market contain similar ingredients, but the quality of these products can vary greatly. And it can be quite difficult to tell unless you know what to look for. Here are some of the things that differentiate premium products:
– Fillers and anti-caking agents: These are used to pack out the empty space in capsules to make them look more full. Others are used as “flow agents” during the manufacturing process. You can check the labels for ingredients such as magnesium stearate, silicon dioxide, and titanium dioxide which are the most commonly used. The best hangover pills don’t use these ingredients and opt for natural alternatives such as rice flour.
– Artificial colors and flavoring: Some brands use artificial colors and flavors to enhance the look and taste of their product. Ultimately, we believe the only things we should be putting in our supplements should be beneficial, active ingredients. You may also prefer to avoid additives.
– Standardized herbal extracts: The herbal extracts in hangover pills such as Milk thistle, DHM, and Ginseng are grown all over the world. Depending on the region it’s grown in, the extract will contain a different amount of active ingredients. To get around this variation, top brands use standardized extracts which are guaranteed to contain a minimum amount of active ingredients.
– Proprietary blends: If you take a closer look at some hangover pill ingredients tables, you may notice that several ingredients are hidden behind a “proprietary blend”. This means you won’t be able to tell the actual doses of the ingredients in the blend. Proprietary blends are cheaper to manufacture and that’s why top hangover pills usually list out every ingredient so you know exactly what you are consuming.
How do you take hangover pills?
The products mentioned in this review require you to take anywhere between two to six capsules each time you drink and you may be wondering: why so many?
Well, it’s because capsules only have a limited amount of space you can fill with ingredients. Therefore, multiple capsules are required to get a large enough dose that actually works. Simply put, fitting enough nutrients at a high enough dose, in a single capsule, is just not possible.
That’s why it’s really important to follow the directions, otherwise, you’ll be taking doses that may be too small to have any real effect.
Are they safe?
We’ve only included hangover pills that are made from natural ingredients and have good reputations in this review. Therefore, they are usually well-tolerated with low side effect profiles.
But they all contain a combination of herbal extracts that you may have not been exposed to before. That means there is always a chance that one or more ingredients may not sit well with you.
Naturally, there is a greater risk of side effects if you are already taking other medications that may interact. That’s why you should always speak to your physician before trying a new supplement.
If you do experience side effects, don’t take them anymore and speak to your doctor.
Places to buy hangover pills
Most of the supplements featured on this list are available to buy from the official product manufacturer websites, and some are also available at other online retailers such as GNC, CVS, and Walgreens. Amazon is also another good option as their prime delivery service is unrivaled.
One of the advantages of buying a supplement from an official website is that you can be sure that you’ll be getting a genuine and authentic product. On top of this, you’re more likely to get the best bundle deals.
Hangover pills vs drinks, patches, and IV drips
You’ve probably seen all different types of so-called “hangover cures” around. From health centers that’ll hook you up to a fluorescent IV drip to vitamin patches, and drinks.
All options have various positives and negatives, but for us, hangover pills are the most convenient, deliver the highest doses, are the most cost-effective, and ultimately work the best.
At the end of the day, it mainly comes down to personal choice and you may want to try a few different products to see what works best for you.
Whether you chose to go for a supplement pill, drink, or patch, it’s always important to look at the ingredients formula to check if it contains ingredients that work.
How to get the most benefit from hangover pills
We’ve said throughout that hangover pills are not miracle cures. To get the most out of them, you still need to drink within your limits and do everything else you can to prevent waking up with a hangover. These include:
1) Drink enough water
Everyone knows dehydration is one of the causes of a hangover. That’s because alcohol is a diuretic which means it makes your kidneys push out more water. Alcohol does this by blocking the release of a hormone from your pituitary gland called vasopressin.
Therefore, taking regular water breaks is essential if you want to prevent getting a bad hangover. Try drinking a glass of water between each alcoholic drink. Better still, you could consider investing in electrolyte mixes. These usually come in handy sachets which you mix with water that enhance absorption.
2) Avoid drinking darker-colored spirits
Red wine and whiskey hangovers are notoriously bad. And there’s a good reason for it. They contain higher amounts of congeners which have been shown in studies to make hangovers worse. Congeners are formed when alcohol is aged in barrels and also during fermentation which is why they taste as they do. But unfortunately, they are bad news for hangovers so consider switching to lighter colored drinks.
3) Eat before drinking alcohol
We all have that one friend who comes out without having had dinner and is the first to leave the party. Alcohol is absorbed much faster from your gut if it’s empty which will make you drunk much faster. As they say, slow and steady wins the race and eating before drinking is key to this.
4) Stay away from caffeinated mixers
Caffeine is a diuretic like alcohol. That’s why caffeinated mixers like Coca-cola and Red Bull can be doubly bad for dehydration. Furthermore, the stimulant effect of caffeine lasts for hours after. This means it will massively reduce your sleep quality by keeping it light and easily disturbed. In summary, mixing alcohol and caffeine is usually a bad combination if you’re trying to prevent waking up with a hangover.
In summary, if you follow these tips in combination with taking a hangover pill, you’ll have the best chance of waking up feeling OK.
Hangover Pill FAQs
What is the best time to take hangover pills?
It depends on the brand you choose to go for. However, the best products on the market recommend taking the pills before, during or after your last drink. But these instructions are relatively vague, right?
If the dosing recommends taking the pills before drinking, it’s best to take them within 2 hours of your first drink and ideally with a meal. This is enough time for the ingredients in the capsules to be absorbed by your cells and get to work.
If the dosing recommends also taking pills after your last drink, then any time before you go to sleep is fine if you are drinking in the evening. Otherwise, within 1 hour of your last drink if you’re drinking during the day and not planning on sleeping anytime soon.
In summary, the more nutrients are available while alcohol is in your system, the better. That’s because the harmful by-products of alcohol metabolism are produced as soon as you start drinking.
What if I take fewer pills than the recommended dose?
Lots of people decide to take fewer pills than the recommended dose. Especially as some of the products featured on this best hangover pill review require you to take 6 capsules!
And smaller doses may be enough for some people so it’s worth a try. However, the recommended dose is there for the reason of delivering a large dose of nutrients to support recovery. So don’t be surprised if you take fewer pills than the recommended dose and don’t feel the benefits.
Can I take hangover pills if I’m already hungover?
You certainly can. But whether it will actually help reduce your symptoms is less likely. By the time you’ve woken up with a hangover, the damage caused by alcohol has already taken place. The hangover you’ve woken up with is a sign from your body that it’s struggling.
So even though there’s no harm in taking hangover pills when already hungover, they aren’t really designed to be a remedy for this. You may be better off with some OJ and painkillers!
Do hangover pills speed up alcohol metabolism?
Definitely NO. If you’re planning on taking hangover pills to sober up faster, it’s not going to happen.
It’s useful to know that your liver breaks down alcohol at a rate of approximately 1-2 hours for every “standard drink” or “unit of alcohol”. So if you’ve had a few drinks in the evening, it can take several hours for your blood alcohol levels to drop to zero. Also, the rate at which people metabolize alcohol varies greatly. It depends on factors such as your age, gender, height, weight, and genetics. So it’s really not a good idea to try and time it.
Wrapping things up
That concludes our review of the best hangover pills on the market right now. We’ve walked you through all the most important features to look out for and how they work.
Always remember that hangover pills are not a substitute for sensible drinking habits. That means, making sure you don’t mix your drinks, avoiding doing shots and drinking on an empty stomach as well as keeping well hydrated.
If hangovers are becoming unbearable and you’re looking for a natural remedy to give you that extra helping hand, hangover pills could be the answer.
With that said, you can’t go wrong with any of the products we’ve selected in this best hangover pill review.
China Is Insisting On a Zero-Covid Approach That Isn’t Working
China is experiencing its worst Covid-19 outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic, driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Chinese authorities have insisted on a so-called “dynamic zero-Covid” approach, which involves strict lockdown, frequent mass PCR testing and quarantine in designated facilities, in a bid to eradicate the virus in affected areas.
This approach was proven effective during previous Covid surges in China, including the original coronavirus’ outbreak in Wuhan in early 2020 and an outbreak in Xi’an driven by the Delta variant in late 2021.
But the effort to tackle Omicron has been in vain so far. In Shanghai, which has been under a citywide lockdown since late March, daily Covid cases remain at record high levels and have spread to dozens of cities and provinces. It’s estimated about 370 million people in China, more than the entire population of the U.S., are currently under some degree of lockdown. In Beijing, China’s capital city, local authorities launched mass PCR testing this week on its 22 million residents after dozens of cases were detected. Residents fear a lockdown may be next.
Why isn’t China’s zero-Covid policy working?
The short answer is that Omicron is simply too contagious to be stopped. Research has shown that Omicron BA.2, the dominant strain in Shanghai, is about 10 times more infectious than the original coronavirus and can essentially spread through airborne transmission. Even under strict stay-at-home rules, people could still contract the virus through bathroom pipes from neighbors, according to reports during Omicron’s outbreak in Hong Kong in January and February.
In Shanghai and other locked down cities, mass PCR testing, a key component of the government’s zero-Covid approach, actually makes it easier for the virus to spread by frequently having large crowds of people line up for tests. The logic behind mass testing is to identify every Covid case in a community and then quarantine them so that the chain of transmission is terminated. That method has apparently failed. Despite being locked down for a month, Shanghai still steadily reports around 20,000 new cases each day with no sign of the curve bending downwards.
Infectious diseases experts both in China and abroad have warned that the zero-Covid policy is neither sustainable nor necessary, particularly given the new strain’s significantly lower hospitalization and death rates than the original coronavirus. Even if it works temporarily, the same virus or a new strain of it will likely return once a society reopens.
“Shanghai has been locked down longer than four times the maximum incubation period of Omicron. New case data make no sense according to the law of infectious diseases,” Miu Xiaohui, a retired infectious diseases doctor based in Shanghai and a vocal critic of China’s zero-Covid policy, said on his WeChat platform on April 23.
“Essentially it’s playing whack-a-mole. (Coronavirus) will simply keep coming back,” Keith Neal, a molecular virology professor at the U.K.’s University of Nottingham, told Reuters in January.
Outside China, most countries have abandoned lockdown measures knowing that Omicron tends to cause much milder symptoms than previous Covid strains. They have instead focused on increasing vaccination rates and protecting high-risk populations such as the elderly and people with immunocompromised conditions.
Why is China insisting on this ineffective solution?
China’s health care officials have argued that the country can’t afford to to let Covid-19 spread because its limited health care infrastructure won’t be able to handle severely ill patients, even with Omicron’s low hospitalization rate.
Vaccination coverage is also less widespread than in other nations, especially among seniors. Government data shows that 80 percent of people age 60 and above in China have received two shots of Covid vaccine—much lower than Japan’s 98 percent and Korea’s 90 percent. Among people age 80 and above, only half have received two shots, and less than 20 percent have received a third booster.
Adding to the worry is the low efficacy rate of the Covid vaccines used in China. The only two shots available, developed by state-owned Sinovac and Sinopharm, were found to be less effective than Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine at preventing death in elderly people during Omicron’s outbreak in Hong Kong, where residents had access to both vaccines.
In mainland China, the government has resisted importing mRNA vaccines, for unstated reasons, despite BioNTech, which develops the Pfizer vaccine, having a partnership with Shanghai-based Fosun Pharmaceutical since early 2020.
A more important—yet rarely spoken—reason for the aggressive measures is President Xi Jinping’s political standing. In October 2020, Xi held a high-profile meeting in Beijing to declare victory over the coronavirus after keeping mainland China almost Covid-free for more than six months. He lauded the zero-Covid policy as an example of the Chinese Communist Party’s “institutional superiority” over other regimes. At a meeting with the World Health Organization earlier that year, Xi bragged about personally directing China’s fight against the coronavirus.
Giving up the zero-Covid policy at this time would bea humiliationfor Xi, who is seeking an unprecedented third five-year term as president during the Communist Party’s 20th National Congress in the fall. Meanwhile, angered Shanghainese are comparing Xi’s inhumane public health policy to the brutal Cultural Revolution during the 1960s and 1970s under Mao Zedong’s dictatorship.
How much longer will lockdown last and at what cost?
It’s unlikely to see China changing its high-level Covid policy, at least until Xi is reelected. Some extreme nationalists argue China should stick to its zero-tolerance policy for at least ten years, claiming Covid is part of a campaign of biological warfare launched against China by the West.
On a more practical level, existing lockdown measures in Shanghai and nearby cities will likely stay in place for weeks until Covid cases begin to drop. Meanwhile, outbreaks elsewhere could trigger a new round of lockdowns.
The economic cost is already staggering. Major investment banks have slashed projections of China’s full-year GDP growth from above 5 percent to 4.5 percent, according to a CNBC poll this week of nine banks, including Morgan Stanley, Barclays and Citi. That’s a full one percent below China’s official 2022 GDP growth target of 5.5 percent.
To global economy, that means more supply chain disruptions, higher inflation and possible accelerated U.S.-China decoupling.
“China is too big a ship to change direction. It does not have the wisdom or capability to do it as neatly as Hong Kong or Taiwan,” Jin Dong-yan, a virology professor of Hong Kong University, said in January after the first Omicron case was detected in mainland China. “It is challenging and costly either to maintain it or to give it up.”
‘I hope the phone rings’: Why the Ravens see opportunity in draft day trades
A cigar dangling in his left hand, Steve Bisciotti considered the question and looked toward the horizon. Amid the serenity of a postcard-perfect day in Palm Beach, Florida, the late-afternoon sun bouncing off the sky blue waters of the Atlantic Ocean, came a nervous excitement. Someone had just asked about trading draft picks.
“I drive Eric crazy,” the Ravens owner said at the NFL owners meetings last month. The trade machine in his own head started to whir, calculations Bisciotti had learned from watching general manager Eric DeCosta, the architect of the strength-in-numbers strategy that has come to define Ravens drafts.
“I can tell you what I could turn that 14th pick into right now in a million different scenarios,” Bisciotti said, and he replayed a typical conversation with DeCosta: What if the Ravens traded down nine spots in Thursday’s first round to get another second-round pick, somewhere in the 50s? Then what if they traded out of the first round altogether, dealing No. 23 overall for No. 39 and an early-third-round pick? Wouldn’t that be something, trading away the team’s highest pick in six years for three more top-70 selections?
“You know, the phone has to ring,” Bisciotti recalled DeCosta telling him. “I said, ‘Oh, I understand that. This is a game that you can’t play by yourself. You actually need somebody to call you, right?’”
As the Ravens prepare for a draft that could stabilize a franchise reeling from a losing season — their first since 2015 — and grappling with the uncertainty of quarterback Lamar Jackson’s financial future in Baltimore, there are limits on what team officials know. They don’t know who will be available at No. 14 overall, though they have a pretty good idea. They don’t know who might call Thursday, Friday or Saturday or what they might offer. They don’t know who might listen when they call with their own proposals.
But the Ravens, maybe more than any NFL front office, see opportunity in the unknown. The draft, DeCosta said last year, is a “luck-driven process” that rewards teams that collect picks like lottery tickets. The Ravens have 10 selections in this year’s draft, including four in the top 100, and DeCosta has said that the team’s goal is to have nine to 12 overall every year. To experts around the league and even outside it, the Ravens’ conservative approach is an honest reckoning with the realities of team building and the uncertainties of the draft.
“I think there’s a lot of truth to it,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, a former Ravens scout, said in a conference call last week. “I do think that every draft has some players that come in clear packaging, where I feel like you know exactly what you’re getting. There’s not a lot of them. …
“Outside of that, the vast majority of these players, it’s going to be largely dependent on where they go, how they’re used, how they’re coached, who they’re with. I think there is a lot of logic behind trying to get as many bites at the apple as you can, or using those resources to try and find those clear-packaging players. … I think the moral of the story is when you have all these picks, you give yourself a lot more options. I think there’s a lot of wisdom in that.”
Since DeCosta’s promotion to assistant general manager in 2012, the Ravens have drafted at least nine players in all but four years. Compensatory picks have helped them build their stockpiles; by passing on expensive homegrown free agents, the Ravens have been awarded mid-round selections that they’ve used to draft standouts like fullback Kyle Juszczyk, center Ryan Jensen and tight end Nick Boyle. The team has three of the top 13 compensatory picks in this year’s draft alone.
The Ravens have been just as willing to trade away their most precious picks. Since 2010, they’ve traded down in the first round in four drafts, down in the second round in two drafts and down in the third round in one draft. Their biggest gamble — moving into the end of the first round in 2018 to take Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson — came after moving back from No. 16 and again from No. 22. The Ravens’ 12-player class that year included three future All-Pros: Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr.
Overall, only the Minnesota Vikings (46 picks) have drafted more players than the Ravens since 2018, according to a team spokesman. The Cincinnati Bengals are tied for second with 38. Just behind them, with 37, are the Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots and Washington Commanders. Only the Commanders haven’t won a playoff game in that period.
“If you have 10 or 12 draft picks in any given year, even if you suck at drafting, you’re probably going to hit on five or six picks,” DeCosta told former Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff recently on his podcast, “The GM Journey.”
“Now, if you’re good at drafting, which we aspire to be, maybe you hit on nine out of 12 draft picks, which is a pretty good percentage. Now you have nine young players on your roster [as] you’re churning your roster every single year. … Once you do it a couple of times and you can get 15, 20, 25 good, young, ascending players, it’s easier to let veteran players leave.”
An academic study shaped the Ravens’ approach to the draft. In 2005, professors Cade Massey and Richard Thayer first published “The Loser’s Curse: Decision Making and Market Efficiency in the National Football League Draft,” which DeCosta called a “seminal” document. In evaluating NFL draft decisions, Massey and Thayer found that traded-for players performed no better than would be expected for their draft position. And for nearly three-quarters of the trades that were evaluated, a team would have acquired more starts by trading down than by using its pick.
“In paying a steep price to trade up, teams are paying a lot to acquire a pick that is worth less than the ones they are giving up,” they wrote.
Trading down, Massey said in an interview last week, became “the No. 1 prescription that came out of that research.” He noted that attempts to replicate the study have drawn similar conclusions.
“When you’re playing the lottery, you want as many draws as possible,” said Massey, a University of Pennsylvania professor who works in the Wharton business school’s operations, information and decisions department. “You want as many tickets as possible. And it’s not all lottery, by any means, but there’s a lottery aspect of it. And it’s a lot more lottery than we often like to admit. And certainly more often than an expert wants to admit.”
About a decade ago, Massey said an NFL team asked him to determine which front office to emulate in the draft. In his research, he found little to distinguish one from another. “They were all equally good at the draft,” Massey said; the success of one draft was “almost completely unrelated” to the team’s success in the next year’s draft.
Massey referenced a concept introduced by investment strategist and professor Michael J. Mauboussin: the “paradox of skill” — the idea that in fields combining luck and skill, luck becomes increasingly important to determining success, even as skill levels rise.
The variance in NFL draft results, Massey said, is “the hallmark of a chance-driven process. And it’s chance-driven not because the scouts and the general managers don’t have skill. It’s that none of them have markedly more skill than the others. And that’s the paradox of skill. Whenever all competitors have the same degree of skill, then the outcomes are a product of chance.”
Massey, a Ravens fan who called the analytically minded organization “as sharp as there is in the NFL,” said teams seeking an edge in the draft have to look for “a different signal” amid the noise. The Ravens, along with others, have turned in recent years to GPS tracking data from companies like Catapult to better measure prospects’ top speed, acceleration, deceleration and more. Team officials have also touted their relationships at schools with coaches and support staffers, confident that their conversations produce more well-rounded player evaluations.
But until teams find new ways of considering the draft, Massey said, his best advice is to trade back. Not that Bisciotti would need any convincing. Over his three-plus-minute response to the question of trading picks last month, he joked that he studied the so-called Jimmy Johnson draft pick value chart “more than I ever studied in school.” He talked about standard deviations. He threw out numbers like he was a Wall Street floor trader.
Bisciotti’s hope, as he explained it, was that the Ravens could draft their fourth-, fifth- or sixth-ranked prospect at No. 14 overall. Giving up the pick would likely mean losing a potential top-10 prospect from their haul of three potential top-50 prospects. But if they traded well enough, Bisciotti said, they could end up with five top-50 prospects anyway.
“I hope the phone rings,” he said. “I hope the phone rings.”
Divya Bharti’s Sister Is A Stunning Beauty And We Could Not Agree More
The beauty of the late Bollywood actress Divya Bharti is still discussed today. There have been many beautiful actresses in the nineties but she was one of the prettiest. Her presence in the Bollywood industry was brief but she made a mark after working on a few films. At the age of 19, Divya suddenly bid goodbye to this world. The actress still lives in everyone’s heart.
Divya Bharti was a Stunning Beauty
Divya’s film career was short due to her sudden demise in 1993. But her work was loved by all so was her beauty. Today we are going to tell you about a beautiful actress who matches her beauty. She is none other than Divya Bharti’s cousin, Kainaat Arora, who is an actress and a model.
Is her sister more beautiful than Divya Bharti?
The beauty of her sister has been a topic of discussion too. The name of the sister of the late actress Divya Bharti is Kainaat Arora. She is known for her fashion sense and appearance. Her sister Kainaat’s beauty gives a stiff competition to Divya Bharti’s.
Kainaat has worked in many Punjabi films and is a well-known Punjabi actress. She has a huge fan base and is loved by everyone. In the year 2010, the actress Kainaat Arora made her acting debut with the movie “Khatta Meetha”. Kainaat did a cameo in a song in the movie. In the year 2013, she stepped into Bollywood and the actress became quite popular after her performance in the film “Grand Masti”.
After the Punjabi film industry, she made a mark in the Bollywood world too. Kainaat’s film earned more than Rs 136 crore at the box office. Besides films, the actress is also very active on social media. She often shares some great photos on her social media. In the recent pictures, she is looking very beautiful and hot. The fans are going crazy over the pictures and praising her beauty a lot. Her picture is receiving a lot of likes and comments from the netizens. Divya Bharti’s sister Kainaat Arora has become quite famous for her mesmerizing beauty and her acting skills.
Her flawless looks and her uncanny resemblance to Divya Bharti attracted a lot of attention. Kainaat has been off the screens for a while and was last seen in the 2015 release Farar. Kainaat Arora is still waiting for a head start in the Bollywood industry.
Check out some of her stunning pictures:
Who is prettier? Divya or Kainaat? Comment down below
The post Divya Bharti’s Sister Is A Stunning Beauty And We Could Not Agree More appeared first on MEWS.
