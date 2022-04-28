Finance
The Real Truth About Fixed Index Annuities In A Bear Market
But what has the market done and what was the average return from the beginning of the stock market. Well, let us investigate the truth, believe it will be a real eye-opener.
We have had a bear market about every seven years, except for the current run of the bulls. It’s just math folks, your broker or financial advisor can manipulate the numbers, but they will never tell you the real truth because the truth will upset their rice bowl and expose their high commission and hidden fees.
Let us look at the S&P over another time frame:
In January 2000, the S&P 500 was at 1,469, January 2013, the S&P was at 1,469, that is a zero return for 13 years. Yet your broker or financial advisor tells you nothing out does the market; it always comes back. While history does confirm the rise and fall of the market, the question is the timing. Will the market be down at a time you may need your funds?
Here is another truth. Starting in January 2000, the S&P 500 was at 1,496 as of January 2019 the S&P was at 3,110. The fact is that over 19 years and the market returned 3.9%. Yet, your broker and financial genius, on all the business networks, only give you half-truths because that is what sells.
Suppose you are approaching retirement or are already retired, should your hard-earned money be exposed to that kind of market risk.
Most people do not have the luxury of waiting for a market reversal, and they cannot afford those losses and nor do you have the time for the market to come back. It could take 5-7 years to get you back to even, and that is only if the market will allow you to get back to even. Get out of the Wall Street casino, the Wall Street boys are sharks, and they will eat you alive.
Let us look at this myth of average returns and the truth of actual returns. Let’s say the market, in one year, had a 50% decline and the next year it had a 50% incline. What would you hear from your financial advisor? You would hear, “Folks we have some great news, the market is up 50%!”, yet the truth is in that one year, the returned was 0%. We should be more practical than to put a bet down with the Wall Street casino because the truth is playing in the market is legalized gambling.
Back to the bet, we put $100,000 down, and the market goes down 50%, we now have $50,000. Next year the market return goes up 50%; most folks say great we are back even. The truth is you a sitting at the casino table, and you made only $25,000 on top of your $50,000 you have $75,000 the fact is you are still down $25,000. Again, you cannot absorb these losses in retirement, and it is time to get out of the Wall Street casino.
You say, “Okay, but where can I put my money and have it safe from market risk, never losing my principal and still get a decent return?” Let us minimize the damage of the bear market and consider a Fixed Index Annuity.
You ask, “What is a Fixed Indexed Annuity?” A Fixed Indexed Annuity is how to keep your money safe, get consistent guaranteed growth and income that you will never outlive.
A Fixed Indexed Annuity is a contract between you and an insurance company. The Fixed Indexed Annuity offers you the opportunity for tax-deferred growth based in part on changes in a market index. However, you are not taking risks within the market. The insurance company offers you a return based on an index, sheltering the risk. Additionally, they offer you the option to convert your annuity into a steady, guaranteed lifetime income stream, all while protecting your hard-earned principal from the uncertainty of market volatility.
Many Fixed Index Annuities have zero fees unless you choose a specific rider that may make sense for your goals. With a Fixed Indexed Annuity, you can never lose your principal. You will see growth with the market increases, based on the Fixed Indexed Annuity you choose from the Insurance Company, and if the market goes down, you never lose a dime. You can only go up or sideways, never down.
Purchase a Dream Condominium for a Comfortable Stay
Purchasing a property has been a gruesome activity. It may be a high-end property or an affordable one. You may be puzzled by the presence of so many real estate dealers. The investments are generally huge, so getting hold of a reliable property dealer is very essential. You need to survey the real estate market to find out the names of the major property developers in your region. Try to do some background checking before finalizing on the property developer. Client reviews are easily available on the internet. A wrong choice may land you in deep soup.
Purchase residential property at the most apt location
The location of the Condo For Sale is very important. It should not be too far away from the heart of the city. It makes the commuting part difficult and time-consuming. If it is too far off, the city amenities may be missed out. Again, you have to travel some distance to get all the facilities which a city life has to offer. What is required is a balance between the two. There are several real estate projects that are strategically located which has the easy access to the city related facilities as well as at a distance from the busy traffic of the city.
Get your dream accommodation
If you are looking for a suitable property at the Philippines, large real estate developers dealing with Condominium can come to your rescue. Any large developer will be able to provide you a wide assortment of properties to choose from. They have several integrated urban townships all across the country. They are highly focused on customer satisfaction and of you are bent on class and comfort; they will help you find your dream accommodation. You need not face the hassles of paper work. They will take care of these tedious issues.
Impeccable after sales services
A reputed property developer can be relied upon the quality of the accommodation that it sold. The landscaping is done adequately for creating the befitting surroundings in a housing project. It has years of track record of creating happy customers. The company is professionally managed and always delivers the properties to the buyer as per the agreed time schedule. In the case of any lacuna found, these companies are ready to provide the after sales services for the apartments that they have sold to the customers.
Invest in promising properties
Properties are good objects to be invested in. Prices of properties generally surge with time. You can buy such a promising property which can give good appreciating price after a few years. It is a wide mode of investment that can give much higher return than the traditional investment methods. There are several ways of making payments for purchase. You can directly purchase the property with the entire money paid in full. This will allow the least outflow of money. You can opt for down payment methods, where you will be able to pay a certain sum of down payment and get ownership of the property at attractive discounts. There is the third option of no down payment which effectively draws up the property cost higher.
Tips on How to Sell Stock Photos
Stock photography sites have made it easier for photographers to sell their photos online. However, just because you take photos does not mean a stock photo site, like Istockphoto for example, will accept them into their marketplace. To be able to sell your photos on a stock photo website, the website must believe your images can sell. Fortunately, photo blogs throughout the Internet are providing advice on how to sell your photos. Here are some helpful tips:
Narrow Your Focus: Yuri Arcurs, a well known professional stock photographer, writes a blog full of interesting facts on how to sell stock photography. In his blog post “What Should I Shoot and What Sells Well” he tells his readers to develop a niche of their own, and pursue it endlessly. I think that this works with anything that you do. I really love food photography and felt a lot better once I realized that that was where I wanted to direct my focus. And guess what? My photos got better. The better you are at your subject, the more of a competitive edge you will have within the marketplace. And remember, if you are to develop a niche, make sure you are honest with yourself. Is this something you really care about? Do you love shooting it? If you’re devoted to your subject, the more likely you are to invest the time it takes to make your photos compelling and genuine.
Add Some Edginess: Arcurs also suggests having a selection of photos in your portfolio that have an edgier feel (for the full details check out his article ‘I Spy With My Little Eye’). This edgier feel can be attained in a way that still enables you to sell your photo. Arcurs calls this adding a little ‘mess’ to your photo. In the photos displayed throughout his article, there is always a distracting element. A portrait is taken through glass, or through grass for example. By adding a little ‘mess’ to a photo you make it visually engaging and inspire curiosity in your viewers. If done right this is a recipe for increased sales.
Research the marketability of your subject: Is your subject in demand? Are there already a lot of people shooting your subject? Perform a search and see if your potential subject is something people are looking for. If you see that there is a market for your subject, but there are not that many photos of it available for purchase (such as less than 10,000 images) chances are it’s a good subject to start shooting.
Plan Your Shoots: Professional photography doesn’t just happen on it’s own. Plan your shots in advance. First scout a location or subject. Get an idea for the type of lighting you want by visiting it during different times of the day and remember to take notes. Don’t forget to bring appropriate releases for the models or property owners to sign.
Selecting Keywords: Make sure to appropriately keyword your subject so that other people can find it online. Use stock photo keyword tools to properly describe your photos. Another handy tip is to test the popularity of keywords through the Google AdWords keyword tool to determine the most effective combination that buyers might search for.
Sell your photos on multiple stock photography websites: Most stock photography sites are not exclusive, and allow you to sell the same photos on more than one site. The more exposure for your photos, the better your chances are of selling your photos and increasing your monthly revenue.
Many of these bloggers make it clear that photographers need to gear their efforts towards producing photos that will sell on these stock photo sites. Unfortunately, this does not always encourage creativity. Most stock photo sites expect certain types of photos to sell, and often reject many good photos in the process. I think things would be better for buyers and photographers alike if the stock photo site’s standards for selecting photos was less strict. As time changes, you never know what kind of images buyers will be looking for. I think it’s problematic to assume that buyers are not interested in more creative photography. Why not try putting it in the market and see if it sells? If you give buyers more choices, they may use them.
Buffett – Don’t Buy Stocks Just Because They Are Undervalued
Buffett, like many other great investors, tends to be very discriminating-he avoids the temptation of buying a stock that seems alluring at the moment. Any stock can potential be a value if the price is right, but Buffett doesn’t allow himself to be fooled into buying stocks just because they are undervalued.
Eventually, each of the 10,000 or so U.S.-list stocks, including the Qualcomms and Oracles of the world, will trade at undervalued price, but only a small fraction of the 10,000 companies offer compelling long-term growth prospects. Most have poor fundamentals or an erratic growth history and should be shunned. Many others will provide periodic trading gains and then languish when the investment community tires of their stock and seeks short-term profits elsewhere. As you hone your stock picking over time, you will eventually whittle down your short list of buy candidates to a few dozen. Then, you can zero in on this list and purchase them, one at a time, as their prices fall to favorable levels.
You should avoided the temptation of buying stocks simply because you have cash on hand, Buffett believes. More often than not, a havey wallet invites mistakes. At the beginning of 1999, Buffett was holding more than $35 billion in cash and bonds in Berkshire Hathaway’s investment portfolio. He was content to hold this great sum of money, which was equal to the total yearly output of dozens of smaller countries, indefinitely until he found suitably priced companies to purchase. In contrast, most investors feel a psychological need to put their loose change to work almost immediately. Rather than patiently wait for their favroite stocks to decline, they purchase shares of lower quality companies without spending time to study their fundamental properties.
Buffett avoids this trap by identifying all the stocks he wishes to own over the next several years and buys them one at a time, but only when they fall to an attractive price. If the stocks do not fall to his desired price immediately, he takes no action. He knows that the odds favor a decline in price sooner or later. In the interim, he will devote his attention to other desirable companies whose prices may already have fallen to appealing levels.
To help you practice the taking-strike method, you should keep a list of your prospective stock prices. The list should include the maximum price you would willingly pay for the company today. Post this list in a convenient place and check it periodically.
The obvious advantage to warehousing stocks is that it forces you to be vigilant. Before buying, you must determine a reasonable value of the company, which means studying the enterprise. Putting some time into the valuation proves will greatly decrease your chance of buying prematurely. Buying companies in this manner also allows you to build the portfolio you really want and prevents you from adding undesirable stocks simply because you have idle money. In addition, the method harnesses your impatience and – most important- ensures top performance because you will be overpay for any company.
You should update your checklist periodically to make sure your target prices are reasonable. If a company’s growth prospects dwindle, the original buying price you set may be too high. Conversely, if the company’s fundamentals improve, the stock may not retreat to your buying level again. In such cases, you must reappraise the company to determine whether it is truly worth a higher share price.
The point is, when you don’t have to invest, don’t feel you should invest. Once you attain confidence in your own stock picking, you’ll naturally make fewer and fewer buy-and-sell decisions. Being a successful investor gives you the same luxury as having a 20-game lead over the second place team in September. You can rest the bat on your shoulder and take strikes indefinitely because it won’t change the outcome of the season.
PUT YOUR FAVORITE STOCKS IN INVENTORY.
The top 10 high schools in Missouri
Bond set at $1M for boy accused of killing western Wisconsin girl
Teens charged with murder after cab driver’s body found at a high school
Omar Kelly: Robert Hunt looks to build on impressive second season and thrive in Dolphins’ new blocking scheme
Bitcoin Market Stays Fearful For Third Straight Week
Andrew Garfield quits acting to be ‘ordinary for a while’
Top 3 Altcoins Bearing Huge Potential in 2022
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
