Three Things You Need to Understand About Medical Billing
Are you going to start your medical practice? Do you know that you have to deal with cumbersome medical billing along with offering the best medical care to your patients? Well, if you do not know it, you are at the right place.
In today’s post, I am going to discuss three important things that you must understand about medical billing. Knowing these things will make your life, as a medical professional, easier.
So, what is medical billing?
Medical billing is nothing, but a payment practice in the health system of the United States. In this system, medical care providers, such as dentists, doctors, orthopedists, etc. submit and follow up on claims with medical insurance companies so as to get the payment for the medical services they offer to the patients.
In the past, it was done manually on paper: medical service providers need to fill, submit claims themselves. Now, with the advent of specialized software, medical billing has become quite easy for medical service providers. What’s more, now, medical care providers can manage, submit claims, and receive payments for a large number of patients quickly.
Here are three things you should know.
A bridge between doctors and insurance companies
As I said earlier, medical billing is the process in which you send invoices to health insurance providers. These invoices include the details of the treatments you have provided to your patients. Often, these invoices are referred as claims. Sometimes, insurance companies pay the full amount of claims. And sometimes, patients also pay a part of it. This all depends on the terms and conditions of health insurance policy.
Now it is done through specialized software
These days, medical care providers use specialized software. And the use of these software applications reduces the risk of error and efficiently manages client information and insurance claims. What’s more, software programs streamline activities from submitting claims to managing insurance and patients’ payments and patient billing.
Now, with the use of the web or cloud-based software applications, involved parties can access the system anywhere and anytime.
You can outsource it
As a medical care provider, you always try to offer the best care to your patients. However, it is never easy to provide high-quality patient care along with higher productivity and increased cash flow. And making the matter worse, the regulations and payer guidelines are changing all the time.
So the best way to handle the situation is to outsource medical billing. These days, one can easily access medical billing service for the practice of any size. You will get a full range of practice management solutions that will free your staff from cumbersome physician billing and remittance tasks. And the best thing is you will be able to focus on patient care.
These are three things you must know if you are going to start your medical practice soon.
Life Insurance Fraud – Churning And Twisting
Some dishonest life insurance agents are involved in certain fraudulent practices and you should be aware of them. One is churning and the other is twisting. How do those agents carry them out such life insurance fraud and what do you do if you’re a victim? You’ll do well to watch out for them and avoid the stress.
If an agent tricks a policyholder into draining his or her life insurance policy to fund a new one with the same insurer it is referred to as churning. Important information about the full consequence of their action is dishonestly withheld by the agent involved.
Twisting is almost the same thing but for a little difference. Whereas churning tricks a policyholder to drain policy funds for a new policy with the same insurer, twisting is where a policy holder is tricked into draining funds from their life insurance policy for a policy with another insurer.
Run, don’t walk if an agent promises you a new policy that will give you more coverage without increasing your premium. Such an agent is trying to trick you into draining funds from your whole life insurance policy.
Those who fall victims really do not get any bill for new premiums until they exhaust funds in their old whole life insurance policy. For some it could take up to two years before they find out.
What if you or yours have been scammed? Is there anything you can do? And is there any way of getting more coverage for less? For those who’ve been scammed there’s help and for those who want more for less, there’s a way.
Your state’s department of insurance will help if you’ve been scammed. Many of them have documents online that will outline steps you should take. Many reputable insurance companies will quickly compensate you once it’s established that you were a victim of such fraud. You get better response if you make your complaint to an insurer’s head office.
For those who want more for less…
Shopping right is the sure way to ensure you pay less for more coverage. The range of quotes returned by different insurers can be as small as a few dollars or as much as a few thousand. Once you can get the insurer that offers your profile the best price/value, you’ll be paying far less for coverage that could be costing someone of a similar profile much more with another insurer. You increase the likelihood that you’ll get the very lowest life insurance rate if you get quotes from up to five insurance quotes sites.
Benefits of Social Studies
There are many benefits of social studies, which teachers should make clear when writing lesson plans. However, with educators specializing in very particular fields of education, it has caused many issues in the education system. Social studies is one field where some teachers lack the adequate knowledge to teach students. Social has many different areas of focuses including the following:
· Anthropology
· Archeology
· Geography
· History
· Economics
· Civics
· Political science
· Culture
· Sociology
These various areas all focus on how human behaviors work and how individuals interact with the world we live in along with the cultures that make up society. Understanding history allows our society to continue growing and build upon the information and education that is already out there.
Students that are not learning social will have difficulties when trying to find jobs and interacting with the culture they live in. Anthropology is one area that needs to be discussed as it shows information pertaining to the evolution of human life. This important field shows how the globe has been populated along with studying of the human body. It can be credited to aiding in modern forensics thanks to the study of human bones and the human body to understand cultural and racial differences.
Social studies is also based on the education of economics, law, and political science. This teaches children how wealth is distributed in the world along with global issues, which is among the benefits of social studies. The recent recession is living proof that our society needs to understand how our spending habits impact the country and the entire world. Students need to learn about inflation, recession, unemployment, investments, and taxation in order to become contributing members of society. Law is another very important subject matter that our children must understand. It is needed to know the laws of your country in order to live by them. How does law enforcement work? How do I impact the city I live in? These are just some of the questions that will be answered when a student is able to spend time learning social studies.
How about understanding how life forms on our planet? This is another type of social studies called geography. Understanding geography helps to understand weather patterns, earthquakes, and many other things that can impact our lives in an instant. This is just one of the benefits of social studies.
There are many other areas of social studies and each of them has their own benefits. For instance, psychology, which is important to learn about to see how the human mind works. Students need to see how their brain works, especially as they are growing and dealing with things that can impact the chemicals and things in their bodies, which has a direct impact on their brain. Communication is another area that needs to be taught as it helps students learn how to communicate and to understand the language they speak.
With today’s global society, there are many benefits of social studies. It will allow them to understand differences in all of the cultures that they are exposed to. It also allows them to understand behaviors along with what their role is in society and how their impact could change the world in some way. The main goal of social studies is to help students become responsible members of society, which will aid in reducing crime along with controlling debt. It will aid in increasing students knowledge of moral and ethical values in their lives, providing our country with a positive future, but only if teachers prepare well and create lesson plans that communicate these ideas.
Getting Lost in Translation
Virtual teams (VTs) are increasingly popular work arrangements. Their undeniable efficiencies are tempered by cultural and language differences that lead to what I call ‘Lost in Translation’ challenges. One common difficulty noted in global virtual teams pertains to differences in understanding English, both in levels of competency and interpretation. For example, words such as “yes” or “done” often mean different things in different cultures. I purpose four strategies that may increase your effectiveness as a virtual manager. These recommendations come from extensive research that I conducted about culture in the virtual space which includes extensive interviews with virtual managers and team members.
Four Strategies to Get UN-Lost in Translation
When researching material for my book I asked VT managers and team members: how do you get team members un-lost in translation despite cultural differences? Below are suggestions worth repeating.
1. Be Curious
Keep an open mind, sharpen your ‘people antenna’ and ask questions. Know that your culture is not the only one in the world. Be willing to learn about various cultures and trust your colleagues enough to ask questions. If your team is a cross cultural one, ask everyone to participate in creating a team glossary so members are clear on the different variations of English expressions.
2. Adapt to Cross Cultural Differences by Putting it in Writing
Encourage your team to understand and adapt to each other’s personal work styles and preferences. To facilitate this, provide multiple communication channels, clear directions for each phase of a project and check in frequently. For many cultures it is better to follow-up with the written word to confirm the verbal. Many managers follow-up their virtual meetings with written summaries to ensure clarity. Some cultures (many Asian cultures) are more structured and respond to a ‘tell me how to do it and I will wait for your direction’ approach, while other cultures (the U.S.) are more entrepreneurial and might ‘go ahead and do it and get sloppy‘ as one VT manager at a technology company pointed out.
3. Create Cross Cultural Collaboration
When working across cultures and time zones, it is important to create commonalities across your team. One way to do that is to create shared goals, provide clear and specific direction and offer support and encouragement. Besides putting communication routines in place and regularly checking on your virtual team, what else can you do? A VT manager from a Litigation Firm told me, “It is just a matter of finding that connection with people; finding the common piece that connects us as human beings, and it always starts with respecting people and their experiences and discovering new ways for linking people.”
4. Become a True Manager of Cultures
Whether local or global, look at the landscape beyond the horizon, recognizing that events at one location impact another. I call this type of visionary leadership VISTA-leadership. It requires advanced understanding, visioning, and a hyper-openness to how people interact in different cultures.
As so beautifully put by a client who led a global team at a Healthcare Solutions Company, “When it comes to becoming a manager of cultures, you need to know that you don’t know. There are so many unknowns and you have to manage and look for them.”
I hope these four strategies for getting UN-lost in Translation will help you translate English to English across your own teams.
Copyright 2011 – Yael Zofi and AIM Strategies®. All Rights Reserved
