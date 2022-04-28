News
TikTok sleuths think Amber Heard’s lawyer is a secret Johnny Depp fan
Mets send a message after getting hit by yet another pitch, benches clear in loss to Cardinals
ST. LOUIS — The Mets finally sent a message, and this one seemed inevitable.
Benches and bullpens cleared in the bottom of the eighth after Mets reliever Yoan Lopez sent a fastball up and in to Nolan Arenado, who then implored Lopez to come after him. Arenado shoved Mets catcher Tomas Nido out of the way and players from both dugouts spilled onto the field as commotion took over Busch Stadium in the Mets’ 10-5 loss to Cardinals in the series finale on Wednesday afternoon.
Pete Alonso, who was hit in the helmet on Tuesday for the second time this season, was in the middle of the ugly scrum that formed in the center of the diamond. The Mets first baseman was eventually wrestled to the ground by a Cardinals coach, who was later ejected. Alonso and Starling Marte lead the majors in hit by pitches with four each. Arenado was also ejected from the game, but Mets reliever Lopez was not.
The Mets had nothing to lose in the eighth, one inning after J.D. Davis was beaned on his left foot/ankle and left the game alongside a trainer. They were trailing by five runs and, most of all, were pissed off and emotional about getting drilled over and over and over.
Davis became the fifth Mets batter in this three-game Cardinals series to get hit by a pitch. The Mets lead the major leagues with 19 hit by pitches, and it’s not even close. Three other teams are tied for second with 11 hit by pitches.
3 things we heard from the Bears, including Robert Quinn wanting to stay in Chicago and Ryan Poles on Byron Pringle’s arrest
The Chicago Bears held two events Tuesday at Halas Hall.
General manager Ryan Poles met with reporters to talk about his plans for his first draft with the team. And members of the organization gathered to honor the recipients of the annual Brian Piccolo Award.
Along with Poles’ draft preparation and his thoughts on position depth within the draft class, here are three we learned at the events.
1. Robert Quinn hopes his résumé helps his case for staying with the Bears amid the staff changes.
The defensive end, who was the veteran recipient of the Piccolo Award, said the first thing that popped into his head when the Bears fired former general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy and hired Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus was “this isn’t my first coaching change.”
“Sucks to say, but I’ve been through many in my career,” the 11-year NFL veteran said. “The only thing I thought of was hopefully my résumé or my production from last year gives me a little weight to keep my foot in the building. At the end of the day, it’s a business. Again, you see Khalil Mack getting traded.
“I didn’t expect to go anywhere, or want to go anywhere, but again, this is a crazy business.”
Quinn said he was shocked when he heard Mack was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL Network reported Tuesday teams were inquiring about trade scenarios for Quinn but noted the Bears weren’t shopping him.
Quinn said he’s not thinking about the possibility and instead is focused on trying to repeat the stellar individual season he had in 2021, when he had 18½ sacks, 22 quarterback hits and four forced fumbles.
“Physically, mentally, spiritually, make sure that’s all put together,” he said. “(Finding) ways to get the best version of myself every day. This isn’t my first rodeo, so I think I know how to prepare during the offseason.”
Quinn didn’t attend the Bears voluntary minicamp last week because he said he’s still trying to get his body right, but he was with Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams while at Halas Hall for the Piccolo Award ceremony.
“Calm, cool and collected,” he said of the duo. “They want to get to know the man before the player, so they get to know your family and who you are. Anyone can watch game film and figure out who you are as a player, but to get to know your guys in the locker room, it just shows the type of character they have. So you can build up a stronger locker room and friendship in the building.”
2. Poles said the team is ‘in a good place’ with Byron Pringle after the wide receiver’s arrest.
A Florida Highway Patrol officer arrested Pringle on Saturday on charges of reckless driving and driving on a suspended license after suspecting the Bears wide receiver of doing a “donut” on the street in his 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.
Poles said Pringle notified him of the arrest and communicated “the right way.” Poles said he was glad everyone was fine after the incident but declined to go into detail about their conversations.
Poles signed Pringle to a one-year deal in March after working with him over Pringle’s first four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.
“I know him very well,” Poles said. “It’s not a reflection of who he is at all. You don’t want your guys in the news at all. At that point, it’s disappointing. But we had good conversations about it. We’re in a good place. We’ll keep that between us.”
3. Quinn and running back Khalil Herbert accepted the Piccolo Awards.
Herbert was the rookie recipient of the award, voted on by players for teammates who embody “the courage, loyalty, teamwork, dedication and sense of humor of the late Brian Piccolo.” Herbert, a 2021 sixth-round draft pick, had 103 carries for 433 yards and two touchdowns.
Herbert said he knew a little bit about Piccolo’s story before accepting the award. Quinn learned about the former Bears player in college when he won the ACC’s Piccolo Award for the conference’s most courageous player.
Doctors discovered Quinn had a brain tumor when he was a senior in high school, and he originally was told he had only a week to live. But the tumor was benign, and Quinn had surgery to enable him to live with the tumor.
Quinn said he felt a connection with Piccolo, who died of cancer at 26.
“I remember looking at my mom for I don’t know how long, kind of (in) disbelief,” Quinn said. “More in shock. I mean, you try being 17 and they tell you you’ve got a week. … But after a couple of days I kind of came to grips with it — ‘I’m about to leave this world.’
“I was trying to go out as happy as possible and I guess from there on out, I just tried to live that same way because we all go though bad things. It’s just how you approach it and make the most of your situation. I’ve been blessed to still be here today and keep making positive of my situation.”
Timberwolves can’t close out the Grizzlies. Here’s proof times four.
Tuesday’s Game 5 in Memphis served as an all-too-familiar scene this season. The Timberwolves held a late, significant lead over the Grizzlies, only to collapse in cataclysmic fashion to lose.
Same old story, same old song and dance when these two teams meet this season.
If Minnesota holds a fourth-quarter advantage over the Grizzlies, Timberwolves’ fans are left to hold their breaths and hope. The Wolves are the first NBA history to lose multiple games within a playoff series in which they led by double-digits going into the final quarter.
In five losses to Memphis during the regular season and playoffs this season, Minnesota held a lead in the fourth quarter of four of them. Minnesota has blown three double-digit fourth-quarter leads this season — and all three have come against the Grizzlies.
Here’s a look back at the blown leads, dating back to the early stages of the regular season:
Nov. 8: Memphis 125, Minnesota 118, OT
An early regular-season game won’t live in the same infamy as playoff blunders, but this collapse was equally as impressive.
Anthony Edwards hit a jumper with 7 minutes, 30 seconds left to put Minnesota up 16 points. The Wolves lead was still 14 with 5:05 to play and nine with three minutes to play.
Then the Grizzlies proceeded to go on a 12-0 run over the next two and a half minutes, capped by a Ja Morant three-pointer to put Memphis up three with 32 seconds to play.
Karl-Anthony Towns actually banked in a miraculous, 40-foot shot at the horn to send the game to overtime. It was tied with two minutes to play in the extra session before Memphis, fittingly, put the game away with a game-closing 8-1 run.
Minnesota’s highest in-game win probability, per ESPN: 99.1 percent
Jan. 13: Memphis 116, Minnesota 108
At first blush, this game doesn’t seem as though it belongs with the other three in this group. The Timberwolves’ biggest lead was nine points. But it, too, highlighted Minnesota’s ability to close Memphis out.
A D’Angelo Russell layup with 2:45 to play put Minnesota up 106-105 over Memphis, who was riding a 10-game winning streak at the time. That advantage held until under two minutes to play.
But Memphis scored the game’s next 11 points. Minnesota endured a 2-minute, 40-second scoring drought in which it missed three shots and committed three turnovers until Edwards’ meaningless dunk with five seconds to play.
April 21: Memphis 104, Minnesota 95
The Timberwolves led Game 3 of their first-round playoff series by 26 points in the first half, and held a 25-point advantage with 15 minutes to play. A 2-1 series lead looked to be in hand, until Memphis erupted. It took the Grizzlies just 6 minutes, 37 seconds to erase the hefty deficit.
In total, Memphis went on a 50-13 run to not only rally, but convincingly put the Timberwolves away. Minnesota went 3 for 19 from the field in the fourth quarter, including a woeful 1 for 11 from deep.
Minnesota’s highest in-game win probability, per ESPN: 99.6 percent
April 26: Memphis 111, Minnesota 109
Towns buried a triple with 9 minutes, 38 seconds to play to up the Timberwolves’ lead to 13 points. The moment the ball splashed through the net, Towns put his finger to his mouth to shush the Memphis crowd.
That same crowd was sent into a euphoric state shortly thereafter when Morant hit the game-winning layup with a second to play to give the Grizzlies a 3-2 series lead.
Minnesota still led by 11 with fewer than seven minutes to play. But the Grizzlies scored the next 10 points.
Morant scored 16 points in the final six minutes, including 13 straight for Memphis after Patrick Beverley deemed the moment after he scored to end Memphis’ 10-0 run with a bucket in the paint as the appropriate time to taunt Morant as being “too small.”
Minnesota’s highest in-game win probability, per ESPN: 95.5 percent
3 things we heard from the Bears, including Robert Quinn wanting to stay in Chicago and Ryan Poles on Byron Pringle's arrest
Timberwolves can't close out the Grizzlies. Here's proof times four.
