Tips on How to Sell Stock Photos
Stock photography sites have made it easier for photographers to sell their photos online. However, just because you take photos does not mean a stock photo site, like Istockphoto for example, will accept them into their marketplace. To be able to sell your photos on a stock photo website, the website must believe your images can sell. Fortunately, photo blogs throughout the Internet are providing advice on how to sell your photos. Here are some helpful tips:
Narrow Your Focus: Yuri Arcurs, a well known professional stock photographer, writes a blog full of interesting facts on how to sell stock photography. In his blog post “What Should I Shoot and What Sells Well” he tells his readers to develop a niche of their own, and pursue it endlessly. I think that this works with anything that you do. I really love food photography and felt a lot better once I realized that that was where I wanted to direct my focus. And guess what? My photos got better. The better you are at your subject, the more of a competitive edge you will have within the marketplace. And remember, if you are to develop a niche, make sure you are honest with yourself. Is this something you really care about? Do you love shooting it? If you’re devoted to your subject, the more likely you are to invest the time it takes to make your photos compelling and genuine.
Add Some Edginess: Arcurs also suggests having a selection of photos in your portfolio that have an edgier feel (for the full details check out his article ‘I Spy With My Little Eye’). This edgier feel can be attained in a way that still enables you to sell your photo. Arcurs calls this adding a little ‘mess’ to your photo. In the photos displayed throughout his article, there is always a distracting element. A portrait is taken through glass, or through grass for example. By adding a little ‘mess’ to a photo you make it visually engaging and inspire curiosity in your viewers. If done right this is a recipe for increased sales.
Research the marketability of your subject: Is your subject in demand? Are there already a lot of people shooting your subject? Perform a search and see if your potential subject is something people are looking for. If you see that there is a market for your subject, but there are not that many photos of it available for purchase (such as less than 10,000 images) chances are it’s a good subject to start shooting.
Plan Your Shoots: Professional photography doesn’t just happen on it’s own. Plan your shots in advance. First scout a location or subject. Get an idea for the type of lighting you want by visiting it during different times of the day and remember to take notes. Don’t forget to bring appropriate releases for the models or property owners to sign.
Selecting Keywords: Make sure to appropriately keyword your subject so that other people can find it online. Use stock photo keyword tools to properly describe your photos. Another handy tip is to test the popularity of keywords through the Google AdWords keyword tool to determine the most effective combination that buyers might search for.
Sell your photos on multiple stock photography websites: Most stock photography sites are not exclusive, and allow you to sell the same photos on more than one site. The more exposure for your photos, the better your chances are of selling your photos and increasing your monthly revenue.
Many of these bloggers make it clear that photographers need to gear their efforts towards producing photos that will sell on these stock photo sites. Unfortunately, this does not always encourage creativity. Most stock photo sites expect certain types of photos to sell, and often reject many good photos in the process. I think things would be better for buyers and photographers alike if the stock photo site’s standards for selecting photos was less strict. As time changes, you never know what kind of images buyers will be looking for. I think it’s problematic to assume that buyers are not interested in more creative photography. Why not try putting it in the market and see if it sells? If you give buyers more choices, they may use them.
Buffett – Don’t Buy Stocks Just Because They Are Undervalued
Buffett, like many other great investors, tends to be very discriminating-he avoids the temptation of buying a stock that seems alluring at the moment. Any stock can potential be a value if the price is right, but Buffett doesn’t allow himself to be fooled into buying stocks just because they are undervalued.
Eventually, each of the 10,000 or so U.S.-list stocks, including the Qualcomms and Oracles of the world, will trade at undervalued price, but only a small fraction of the 10,000 companies offer compelling long-term growth prospects. Most have poor fundamentals or an erratic growth history and should be shunned. Many others will provide periodic trading gains and then languish when the investment community tires of their stock and seeks short-term profits elsewhere. As you hone your stock picking over time, you will eventually whittle down your short list of buy candidates to a few dozen. Then, you can zero in on this list and purchase them, one at a time, as their prices fall to favorable levels.
You should avoided the temptation of buying stocks simply because you have cash on hand, Buffett believes. More often than not, a havey wallet invites mistakes. At the beginning of 1999, Buffett was holding more than $35 billion in cash and bonds in Berkshire Hathaway’s investment portfolio. He was content to hold this great sum of money, which was equal to the total yearly output of dozens of smaller countries, indefinitely until he found suitably priced companies to purchase. In contrast, most investors feel a psychological need to put their loose change to work almost immediately. Rather than patiently wait for their favroite stocks to decline, they purchase shares of lower quality companies without spending time to study their fundamental properties.
Buffett avoids this trap by identifying all the stocks he wishes to own over the next several years and buys them one at a time, but only when they fall to an attractive price. If the stocks do not fall to his desired price immediately, he takes no action. He knows that the odds favor a decline in price sooner or later. In the interim, he will devote his attention to other desirable companies whose prices may already have fallen to appealing levels.
To help you practice the taking-strike method, you should keep a list of your prospective stock prices. The list should include the maximum price you would willingly pay for the company today. Post this list in a convenient place and check it periodically.
The obvious advantage to warehousing stocks is that it forces you to be vigilant. Before buying, you must determine a reasonable value of the company, which means studying the enterprise. Putting some time into the valuation proves will greatly decrease your chance of buying prematurely. Buying companies in this manner also allows you to build the portfolio you really want and prevents you from adding undesirable stocks simply because you have idle money. In addition, the method harnesses your impatience and – most important- ensures top performance because you will be overpay for any company.
You should update your checklist periodically to make sure your target prices are reasonable. If a company’s growth prospects dwindle, the original buying price you set may be too high. Conversely, if the company’s fundamentals improve, the stock may not retreat to your buying level again. In such cases, you must reappraise the company to determine whether it is truly worth a higher share price.
The point is, when you don’t have to invest, don’t feel you should invest. Once you attain confidence in your own stock picking, you’ll naturally make fewer and fewer buy-and-sell decisions. Being a successful investor gives you the same luxury as having a 20-game lead over the second place team in September. You can rest the bat on your shoulder and take strikes indefinitely because it won’t change the outcome of the season.
PUT YOUR FAVORITE STOCKS IN INVENTORY.
Is It Wise to Invest in Hiring a Mobile App Agency?
In today’s competitive edge, your business strategy needs to be drafted well to deliver the great outcomes. It is important to take an overview of current market trends to explore ideas to make an effective strategy matching your business needs.
Today, majority of businesses adopted a mobile strategy and witnessed impressive results in terms of improving customer engagement and increasing demands of products and services. This maximized the importance of roles and responsibilities of a mobile app agency that serves organization with advanced apps based on their expectations.
Businesses nowadays frequently invest in hiring a mobile app development agency to make their mobile strategy successful. We are going to discuss certain reasons why hiring mobile development company is a decisive step for any business.
Improve Brand Identity
A business strategy should be focused on increasing brand popularity, which is necessary to increase sales of products and services. While designing an app for businesses, a mobile app agency focuses on developing a brilliant app that ensures to improve brand recognition.
The app displays logo of your brand on screen and allows users to visualize it easily. This makes users familiar of your logo and recognize your brand easily. This works effectively in increasing awareness of your brand in the market.
Know Your Target Audience
You will not be able to make an effective business strategy unless you are not familiar of your target audience. A mobile app lets businesses grab an opportunity to interact with their customers directly. This enables business to know the customers in terms of their needs, preferences, behaviors, expectations, etc. These factors are highly important in making result-driven sales strategies.
Display Products and Services Among Millions
Mobile app is the best platform to showcase your products among numbers of target customers. This helps you encourage customers to gather details of your offerings and purchase if they find it relevant. This not only works in increasing popularity of your products and services, but also their demand in the market. A mobile app agency also serves businesses with a customizable app solution to help them in displaying their offerings in the desired way to entice customers.
Customer Retention
Business often faces difficulties when it comes to retaining their past customers. A mobile app agency understands this thing well and helps businesses in retaining even those customers who left their services. The agency develops artificial intelligence based app that helps businesses gather customers’ data of their past interaction and utilize it to know their behaviors and preferences. This helps them draw up the business strategies accordingly.
Increase Customer Engagement
While building an app, the mobile app agency often focuses on developing the right app matching primary objectives of your business. The agency knows how to lure customers and develops a highly advanced app enabled with robust features to ensure an increasing user engagement.
Stay Ahead of Competitors
Before developing a mobile app, a mobile agency finds details of your competitors and analyzes their mobile strategies. This helps the agency make a solid app development strategy by avoiding those mistakes committed by your competitors. They develop a smart application that makes your business stay ahead of rivals.
What Is the FTSE?
The FTSE pronounced “Footsie” is the term used to describe a share index of the 100 most highly capitalised UK companies listed by the London Stock exchange.
It is was jointly owned by two companies, the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange who maintain the index under the independent FTSE group but the London Stock Exchange recently announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the 50 per cent stake in FTSE International Limited, from Pearson, that the London Stock Exchange Group does not already own. Following the transaction which is expected to close in Q1 2012 subject to customary closing conditions, FTSE International Limited will be wholly owned by the London Stock Exchange Group..
When it began originally in January of 1984 it had a base level or starting point of 1,000 points and has since moved to a level around 5,500 as of November 2011.
It reached its peak in December of 1999 when during the height of the Internet bubble the index reached 6,950.
The FTSE is in essence a league table with the FTSE 100 being the top league and then the FTSE 250 and the FSE 350 and the FTSE All- Share bringing up the rear respectively.
The FTSE 100 is considered a badge of honour when attached to a company and the companies eligible are all highly capitalised. It is the benchmark of performance for the listed companies.
Component companies must meet a number of requirements set out by the FTSE Group, including having a full listing on the London Stock Exchange with a Sterling or Euro denominated price on the Stock Exchange Electronic Trading Service, and meeting certain tests on nationality, free float, and liquidity. In the FTSE, share prices are weighted by market capitalisation, so that the larger companies make more of a difference to the index than smaller companies.
Companies can be demoted and promoted between the FTSE leagues. They are reviewed quarterly and subject to certain conditions. A company who’s capitalisation has fallen below a certain amount will be demoted and replaced with a lower league company who’s capitalisation has performed highly. When you hear about the FTSE 100 “rising”, what it basically means is that the value of shares in the top 100 companies on the London Stock Exchange is increasing.
A demotion from any of the FTSE index’s can have a very negative effect on shares with investors moving away.
