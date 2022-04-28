News
Top 20 Bollywood Movies On Netflix To Binge Watch
Movies are the solace to our tired souls. They give us a sense of comfort, companionship, and lesson. Bollywood movies bring so much more than that. They offer all these things but give more light humor, dance, and songs. There are a plethora of genres in Bollywood like, romance, comedy, horror, thriller, biography, and so much more. Some are made to entertain us while others are made to educate us. Since the arrival of OTT platforms, many of these must-watch movies are available there. So, let’s dive right into it,
Here is the list of 20 Bollywood movies that you can see on Netflix now,
1. Dear Zindagi (2016)
Dear Zindagi features the top artists of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, and Alia Bhatt. Kiara has many childhood traumas that affect her personal and professional life. By happenstance, she meets Dr. Jehangir, a psychologist who makes her feel safe and comfortable with her past. This movie was an eye-opener for a lot of people who weren’t aware of childhood traumas and how they affect us.
Director: Gauri Shinde
IMDb rating: 7.5/10
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt
2. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)
Arjun, Kabir, and Imran, three close friends, reconnect for a three-week road journey in the film. They fly to Spain, where they encounter Laila, who falls in love with Arjun and encourages him in conquering his work compulsion. Imran wants to meet his birth father, an artist, and Kabir and his fiancée Natasha have severe problems. Each friend picks a violent sport for the group to participate in on their trip. A female version of the movie is in the works. This movie is one of the best Bollywood comedy movies.
Director: Zoya Akhtar
IMDb rating: 8.2/10
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol
3. Queen
Rani is a naïve, young girl who is set to marry Vijay but he calls off the wedding before the ceremony. This leaves Rani heartbroken so she decides to go on her honeymoon to Paris on her own. There, she faces a lot of challenges but does not give up and lives her life as she pleases. She makes a lot of friends, goes to parties, wins a cooking show-off, etc. When she returns to her home, she looks more confident and powerful than ever. This is such a feel-good movie which you shouldn’t miss.
Director: Vikas Bahl
IMDb rating: 8.2/10
Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkumar Rao
4. Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001)
Rich Rahul gets rejected by his father upon marrying a poor woman and comes to London to start a new life. Years later, his older brother Rohan sets out on a journey to reconcile the family by bringing Rahul back home. This is also one of the Bollywood movies with a romantic plot.
Director: Karan Johar
IMDb rating: 7.4/10
Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan
5. Om Shanti Om (2007)
Om Prakash, a young Bollywood actor, aspires to be a great star and is smitten by popular actress Shantipriya. Shanti is engaged to film producer Mukesh Mehra and is already expecting a child with him. Om’s hopes of reuniting with Shanti are dashed, but he is obliged to save her when Mukesh traps her in a strangled position, killing both of them. Om gets reborn as a Bollywood star 30 years later. Om meets Mukesh and they decide to make the film ‘Om Shanti Om’ together. Om will be reunited with his dear Shanti here, and he will begin to restore his memory, which will push him to explore, putting his life in jeopardy once more.
Director: Farah Khan
IMDb rating: 6.7/10
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone
6. Kapoor & Sons (2016)
Arjun and Rahul are brothers who often quarrel due to a misunderstanding from the past. They come home to see their 90 years old grandfather. They uncover their dad’s affair and Rahul being gay. Tia likes Arjun but kissed Rahul while drunk. All these cause a rift in the family but they are united again. Kapoor & Sons is a terrific family drama that takes you on an emotional journey. It’s a tearjerker, but it also depicts the complexities of middle-class existence.
Director: Shakun Bhatra
IMDb rating: 7.7/10
Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt
7. Taare Zameen Par (2007)
Ishaan is transferred to a boarding school after his parents criticize him for his low academic performance. However, Ram, an art teacher, recognizes his dyslexia and assists him in realizing his full potential. Ram identifies his talent for art and guides him to win an art competition in the end. Taare Zameen Par is one of the best Bollywood movies ever made.
Director: Aamir Khan, Amole Gupte
IMDb rating: 8.4/10
Cast: Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary
8. Jab We Met (2007)
Aditya, a distraught tycoon on the edge of suicide, boards a train aimlessly. He meets Geet, a free-spirited girl who is planning an elopement with her boyfriend and is drawn into her chaotic world.
Director: Imtiaz Ali
IMDb rating: 7.9/10
Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor
9. Pink (2016)
Pink is a fantastic Hindi film available on Netflix that explores the patriarchal aspect of Indian society, which is quick to condemn girls at every turn. The film is made excellent by Amitabh Bachchan’s outstanding portrayal as a retired lawyer who returns to practice to save three young girls who are accused of a crime. This is one to watch if you enjoy a good crime drama as it is one of the Bollywood movies with the best plot.
Director: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury
IMDb rating: 8.1/10
Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Tapsee Pannu
10. PK (2014)
PK is a humorous and heartwarming story. The plot centers around an alien who has arrived on Earth but has misplaced his clothes as well as the only means of communication with his spaceship. Amir Khan plays an alien who is having trouble adjusting to life on Earth. The film deals with a variety of societal norms and religious beliefs.
Director: Rajkumar Hirani
IMDb rating: 8.2/10
Cast: Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma
11. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, another cult masterpiece from Karan Johar’s brilliance, is another cult favourite. Bunny, a free-spirited travel enthusiast, has a coming-of-age story in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. The film starts with a bunch of friends having fun on vacation. Everyone soon moves on with their lives, only to resurface years later. During this time, a lot of things have changed, and everyone has changed tremendously. This lovely film is the third Bollywood film to earn more than 300 crores globally.
Director: Ayan Mukerji
IMDb rating: 7.2/10
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone
12. Haseen Dillruba (2021)
This is a must-see Bollywood film on Netflix for thriller and mystery fans. The film is based on Roald Dahl’s short story, Lamb to the Slaughter. Even though the film was not well regarded by critics, it managed to stay on Netflix’s Top 10 list for several weeks. The film revolves around a police investigation of a murder.
Director: Vinil Mathew
IMDb rating: 7/10
Cast: Vikrant Massey, Tapsee Pannu
13. Barfi (2012)
The film Barfi tells the narrative of three people who fall in love and how their lives alter as a result of their choices. Burfi is the main character. This film will cause you to rethink society’s definitions of abnormal and normal behaviour. This film will make you laugh, weep, and entertain you to the fullest extent possible. This is one of the best Bollywood movies in the comedy genre.
Director: Anurag Basu
IMDb rating: 8.2/10
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra
14. Tamasha (2015)
The film follows Ved Vardhan Sahni (Ranbir) through three different stages of his life: as a nine-year-old child, a 19-year-old adolescent, and a 30-year-old adult. Tamasha will not fail to touch your heart if you enjoy love films thanks to A.R Rahman’s soundtrack and Irshad Kamil’s lyrics.
Director: Imtiaz Ali
IMDb rating: 7.4/10
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone
15. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008)
The plot centres on two buddies who are unsure if they love each other. And, to disprove the doubters, they vow to find romantic companions for one other. However, once they complete their objective, they gradually discover that they did love each other. The story is simple, but the one-liners are fantastic. If you adore Bollywood masala films, you will thoroughly enjoy this one.
Director: Abbas Tyrewala
IMDb rating: 7.5/10
Cast: Imran Khan, Genelia D’Souza
16. Sanju (2018)
Whether or not you believe in the story of Sanjay Dutt shown in this film, no one can dispute that it is entertaining to see. Sanjay Dutt is played by Ranbir Kapoor, who is fantastic. Ranbir has mastered everything in this portrayal, from Sanjay Dutt’s voice to his body language. The film is also extremely enjoyable. This is an excellent Hindi film to see if you like great individual performances.
Director: Raju Hirani
IMDb rating: 7.8/10
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal
17. Kabir Singh (2019)
The film is a remake of the Telugu film “Arjun Reddy”. The plot follows Kabir Singh, a surgeon who becomes emotionally unstable after his girlfriend Preeti leaves him. The film grossed over 379 crores at the box office.
Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga
IMDb rating: 7.2/10
Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani
18. Andhadhun (2018)
Andhadhun would most likely win you over if you enjoy black comedy crime thriller films. The film is about a pianist named Akash who plays the piano while pretending to be blind. When he sees the murder of a former film actor, his life becomes engulfed in far too many issues.
Director: Sriram Raghavan
IMDb rating: 8.2/10
Cast: Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte
19. Guru (2006)
The film is mainly based on the experiences of Reliance Industries founder Dhiru Bhai Ambani. Guru is not a biography, but it is heavily inspired by his life. It tells the story of a villager who arrived in Bombay in 1958 and climbed to become the country’s most powerful industries tycoon.
Director: Mani Ratnam
IMDb rating: 7.7/10
Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai
20. 3 Idiots (2009)
Three Idiots is one of the best Netflix movies, based on Chetan Bhagat’s most renowned novel, Five Point Someone. The film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, depicts life in an engineering college. Rancho, the main character, is a witty rogue who has a unique answer to every challenge. After college, he mysteriously stopped communicating with everyone. Throughout the film, Raju and Farhaan, his two best friends whom he persuaded to believe differently, strive to locate him. This film has it all: drama, suspense, a compelling tale, and plenty of humor.
Director: Rajkumar Hirani
IMDb rating: 8.5/10
Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, R. Madhavan
Here you go! Pick up your popcorn and find a cozy place to watch all of these amazing movies with your loved ones. Bollywood movies are a treat to watch with fantastic plots and music. So, don’t miss the chance to watch these great movies.
Chicago Cubs bullpen continues to be a strength in a 6-3, 10-inning win against the Atlanta Braves
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross has the luxury of options in big moments.
Wednesday night was veteran reliever David Robertson’s turn to get out of a tough spot with the game on the line. With the score tied at 3 in the eighth, the Cubs brought in Robertson to face Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies with two outs and runners on second and third. Robertson needed only three pitches to induce an inning-ending groundout.
Robertson’s stellar start to the year continued when he came back out for the ninth to strike out the Braves’ best three power hitters. The shutdown inning set up the Cubs to win in the 10th on Willson Contreras’ RBI double and Patrick Wisdom’s two-run homer. Right-hander Rowan Wick earned his first save, striking out two.
“It’s shaping out really nicely,” Ross said of the bullpen. “Guys are starting to find their groove, fill their roles, and it feels like they’re all hands on deck down there, which is a nice feeling for me.”
Ross wasn’t concerned by Mychal Givens’ eighth-inning performance. Givens struck out the first two batters but got a little unlucky with a shift-busting opposite-field hit that led to four consecutive Braves reaching.
Robertson has been lights out for the Cubs with 8⅔ scoreless innings to begin the season, giving up just one hit, walking four and striking out 11.
Collectively, the Cubs bullpen has been on a roll.
In the last nine games including Wednesday, the bullpen owns a 1.36 ERA (six earned runs in 39⅔ innings) with 15 walks and 52 strikeouts. Cubs relievers entered the game with the fourth-best ERA in the majors behind the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers.
The combination of Chris Martin — who pitched a perfect seventh — Givens, Robertson and Wick at the back end continues to be effective.
“Just learning from them, talking to them, picking their brain and seeing what they do and try to mimic that,” Wick said. “Like Givens always preaches, ‘Make your pitch.’ That’s what it’s about. It doesn’t matter the situation you’re in, just make your pitch and get your outs.”
Right-hander Keegan Thompson again served as the bridge to the late-inning relievers, allowing one run in three innings. He replaced right-hander Mark Leiter Jr., who handled one trip through the lineup, holding the Braves scoreless after working through a bases-loaded spot with two outs in the second.
Leiter forced Albies to hit a soft comebacker to end the 33-pitch inning. Ross went into Leiter’s start looking to get six to nine outs from the right-hander.
Two days off next week allows Ross to use his bullpen more aggressively during this road trip. Leiter could shift to the bullpen because the Cubs can skip the fifth starter with the days off.
When they do need a No. 5 starter, the Cubs could have other options at that point. They will be waiting a little longer for their short-term injured pitchers to join the team, but the pitching staff soon might look a little different.
Left-hander Wade Miley threw 46 pitches Wednesday afternoon, getting in three up-downs during a simulated game at Truist Park. The Cubs want to see how he feels before determining his next steps, but Miley is getting closer to going on a rehab assignment.
The veteran shouldn’t need more than two rehab outings before coming off the injured list. Given his experience and understanding of his body, Miley might need only one rehab start.
Right-hander Alec Mills was slated to make a rehab start Friday for Triple-A Iowa; however, he won’t pitch after feeling tightness in his right quadriceps while working out Tuesday. Mills will get a couple of days off before the Cubs implement his throwing schedule. He could throw another bullpen session before making his next rehab start.
Outfielder Clint Frazier, who went on the IL on April 20 after an appendectomy, is expected to go on a rehab assignment once he has fully healed. An appendectomy typically takes four weeks to come back from for hitters.
Frazier likely would have been optioned to Iowa when big-league rosters reduce from 28 to 26 players Monday. He was one of six outfielders on the Cubs active roster before going on the IL. A rehab stint would give him a chance to get in a rhythm at the plate after starting five of the Cubs’ first 12 games.
Three players on the 60-day IL can’t be activated before June 6.
Infielder David Bote, who is coming back from left shoulder surgery, likely will begin a rehab assignment in mid- to late May if he continues to trend in the right direction. That would put Bote on track to be activated as soon as he is eligible.
There isn’t an obvious spot on the big-league roster for Bote based on the current roster construction. While injuries could change that by the time Bote is full go, he does have a minor-league option the Cubs could use.
Right-hander Adbert Alzolay (right shoulder strain) is working out but not throwing yet. The team hopes Alzolay will begin the ramp-up process soon.
Part of the benefit of being on the 60-day IL is a pitcher coming off an injury like Alzolay’s has ample time to build arm and shoulder strength. Alzolay reported to spring training with the shoulder issue and got a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in early March. If the Cubs bring him back as a reliever, it would shorten the length of his rehab.
Left-hander Brad Wieck (left elbow strain) had a PRP injection in late March and is further behind Alzolay. He isn’t expected to return until the second half of the season.
Right-hander Manuel Rodríguez (right elbow strain) received a PRP shot with the hope of avoiding surgery. The Cubs will know more about Rodríguez’s outlook after he begins a throwing program in a couple of weeks.
Left-hander Steven Brault is on the Triple-A IL after an MRI during his physical in March showed a triceps issue. He is going through a strengthening program for his arm with a return possibly 2½ months away.
Elon Musk First Tweet After Acquiring Twitter Is Going Viral For All The Right Reasons
The world’s richest person now holds the world’s most influential social media platform, Twitter. The billionaire, Elon Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion cash on Monday. Twitter is populated by millions of users including global leaders.
The discussions over the deal have been going on since last week but it accelerated and became certain after Musk wooed Twitter shareholders with the financing details of his offer. Twitter negotiated with Musk to buy the company at the proposed $54.20 per share price. The deal ends the 16-year-old, Twitter’s run as a public company since its initial public offering in 2013.
Shares of Twitter, jumped after it was reported by the Wall Street Journal that the company is nearing a deal with the world’s richest man. Tesla CEO Musk finally got his hands on the elusive Twitter bird for $44 billion, as the company’s board decided to give in to his “best and final” offer.
To buy Twitter Musk offered $54.20 per share
Late on Monday evening, Twitter announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly-owned by Musk for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at nearly $44 billion.
According to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires’ Index, Musk’s net worth is $269.7 billion. Musk leads over the second richest man, Jeff Bezos of Amazon with more than $99 billion. Musk offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share, or about $43 billion, earlier this April.
A source told CNBC that a discussion was held by the company’s board on Sunday on Musk’s financing plan for his proposed bid, Twitter is set to report first-quarter earnings on Thursday. The owner of Tesla and SpaceX built up more than 9 percent in Twitter stock and refused an offer to join the board before putting in a bid.
The Tesla CEO called Twitter the digital square town, and wrote,
“ Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy,” “Twitter is the place where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”
Elon Musk’s first tweet after acquiring Twitter
Moments after reaching an agreement to acquire Twitter for approximately $44 billion, his first tweet hailed free speech in the early hours of Tuesday. Musk tweeted:
“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,”. “I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”
Yesss!!! pic.twitter.com/0T9HzUHuh6
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022
The SpaceX founder also hoped that his worst critics also remain on Twitter:
I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022
The consequent disarray was palpable. For the last 18 days, CEO Parag Agrawal has gone off his own platform, while welcoming Musk till the foray was limited to a single-digit control of Twitter stock. After the final deal with Elon Musk, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted,
Twitter has a purpose and relevance that impacts the entire world. Deeply proud of our teams and inspired by the work that has never been more important.
— Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 25, 2022
Musk is full of surprises!
The post Elon Musk First Tweet After Acquiring Twitter Is Going Viral For All The Right Reasons appeared first on MEWS.
Police need help solving 1984 cold case in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a “well dressed” 1984 murder victim as they gain access to new DNA technology that helped cracked another cold case from 2006.
The technology is reigniting hope for Lincoln County investigators looking to solve nine more cold cases.
“It’s really hard to investigate a case, especially an old case if you can’t identify who the person is,” said David Hill, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Captain.
A molding shows what the man in the 2006 case looked like when he died. He’s been identified and his remains returned to his family for burial.
By working with an anthropology professor from Southeast Missouri State University and the private lab Ortham Inc., they can do the same for another murder victim from 1984.
“They tried doing DNA sequencing before, and the technology has evolved. So, they’re able to do more accurate DNA testing,” said Hill. “They have access to a broader range of comparisons.”
The lab is the first to apply the tech to forensic evidence. They have solved dozens of cases. Decades ago, a man’s body was found inside a pumphouse near highway f in rural Lincoln County.
Evidence shows he was shot in the back of the head. The victim was dressed in expensive clothing, including a Bill Blass grey suit with red pinstripes, a grey or blue tie in a Windsor knot around his neck, and a black cashmere pea coat.
Hill asks the public to think back.
“Maybe they know something, they remember something, they heard something. Any information like that can help us get started,” said Hill. “Then, that’s going to be critical to being able to solve the case.”
The new technology is bringing a community one step closer to finding out what happened to their loved ones.
Anyone with information about this case should contact Lieutenant Amy Tippett of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Lieutenant Tippett can be reached at 636-462-6470.
For more information on the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, visit their website at www.lcsomo.gov.
Ortham Inc. also lists some of its most recent solved cases here:
