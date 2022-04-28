Cronos is up 1.42% in the last 24 hours.

Purchased land parcels are used to traverse, construct, and profit from in Decentraland.

Let us look at the top 3 altcoins bearing huge potential in 2022.

Gala (GALA)

Gamers will be able to take control of their games with Gala Games, which promises to revolutionize the gaming business. As a company, Gala Games aims to provide “blockchain games you’ll actually want to play.” As a result of this initiative, gamers will no longer be able to spend hundreds of dollars on in-game assets and hours playing the game, which might be taken away from them at any time.

According to CMC, the Gala price today is $0.168819 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $272,392,875 USD. Gala is down 1.63% in the last 24 hours.

Cronos (CRO)

In the Cronos Chain, a decentralized, open-source blockchain established by Crypto.com payment, trading, and financial services firm, CRO is the native cryptocurrency token. Cronos Chain is one of Crypto.com’s solutions for improving personal control over money, securing user data, and protecting users’ identities via the adoption of cryptocurrencies.

According to CMC, the Cronos price today is $0.388169 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $56,919,818 USD. Cronos is up 1.42% in the last 24 hours.

Decentraland (MANA)

As a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain, Decentraland (MANA) lets anyone develop, enjoy and sell their content and apps in a safe and secure environment. Purchased land parcels are subsequently used to traverse, construct, and profit from. In 2017, an initial coin offering (ICO) was held for Decentraland. After a year-long closed beta, the virtual world officially opened its doors to the general public in February 2019 and opened to the public in February 2020.

According to CMC, the Decentraland price today is $1.85 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $240,914,510 USD. Decentraland is down 0.62% in the last 24 hours.