Blockchain

Top 3 Altcoins Bearing Huge Potential in 2022

Published

16 seconds ago

on

  • Cronos is up 1.42% in the last 24 hours.
  • Purchased land parcels are used to traverse, construct, and profit from in Decentraland.

Let us look at the top 3 altcoins bearing huge potential in 2022.

Gala (GALA)

Gamers will be able to take control of their games with Gala Games, which promises to revolutionize the gaming business. As a company, Gala Games aims to provide “blockchain games you’ll actually want to play.” As a result of this initiative, gamers will no longer be able to spend hundreds of dollars on in-game assets and hours playing the game, which might be taken away from them at any time.

According to CMC, the Gala price today is $0.168819 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $272,392,875 USD. Gala is down 1.63% in the last 24 hours.

Cronos (CRO) 

In the Cronos Chain, a decentralized, open-source blockchain established by Crypto.com payment, trading, and financial services firm, CRO is the native cryptocurrency token. Cronos Chain is one of Crypto.com’s solutions for improving personal control over money, securing user data, and protecting users’ identities via the adoption of cryptocurrencies.

According to CMC, the Cronos price today is $0.388169 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $56,919,818 USD. Cronos is up 1.42% in the last 24 hours.

Decentraland (MANA)

As a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain, Decentraland (MANA) lets anyone develop, enjoy and sell their content and apps in a safe and secure environment. Purchased land parcels are subsequently used to traverse, construct, and profit from. In 2017, an initial coin offering (ICO) was held for Decentraland. After a year-long closed beta, the virtual world officially opened its doors to the general public in February 2019 and opened to the public in February 2020.

According to CMC, the Decentraland price today is $1.85 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $240,914,510 USD. Decentraland is down 0.62% in the last 24 hours.

Blockchain

Why This Ethereum Indicator Points to Bullish Continuation

Published

32 mins ago

on

April 27, 2022

By

Ethereum
Ethereum briefly bounced back from its critical support zone, but the bears resumed their attack. The second crypto by market cap has returned to an area that must be defended to prevent further losses.

Related Reading | TA: Ethereum Revisits $2.8K, Why Upsides Might Be Limited

At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $2,840 with a 3% loss in the last 24-hours.

ETH moving sideways on the 4-hour chart. Source: ETHUSD Tradingview

The general sentiment in the market has been trending to the negative as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and larger cryptocurrencies experience more downside. However, some experts have been providing bulls with hope as long as the crypto market can sustain its current levels.

A pseudonyms trader pointed at ETH’s price current structure and determined that it can trend upwards from its present price. The trader looked at Ethereum’s On Balance Volume (OBV) and said it is “still alive”.

As seen below, this metric has been moving sideways since the start of April despite ETH’s price action. In that sense, the trader said the bullish biased remains as long as the OBV is capable of sustaining these levels.

Ethereum ETH ETHUSD
Source: IncomeSharks via Twitter

Ethereum has been making higher highs and higher lows throughout 2022 and seems poised to bounce back to the former above $3,000, as the chart above shows. The pseudonym trader said:

You may think I’m still being biased bullish but I can’t call this chart bearish yet. OBV has held support on the daily, and we still have made a higher low. Break one of those and I lose my bullish thesis.

In the past, these long periods of consolidation in the price of Ethereum and its OBV have been followed by important rallies. In May and June last year, the price of large cryptocurrencies trended to the downside and then move sideways before re-entering uncharted territory.

Should You Sell Ethereum At Its Current Levels?

The crypto market, as many operators have been pointing out across social media platforms, is moving in tandem with traditional equities. These assets are reacting to a negative earnings season for major companies and the possibility of an aggressive shift in monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve (FED).

The Nasdaq 100 index, highly correlated with Ethereum and the crypto market, has been displaying weakness as it trends further downwards in 2022. As long as this index remains on a bearish trend, crypto seems unlikely to regain its strength.

Related Reading | Will The Ethereum Merge Skyrocket ETH?

However, current levels could operate as a short-term bottom for ETH and BTC prices. The pseudonym trader said the following about the current price action and its capacity to bounce upwards:

“Selling major support is one of the biggest mistakes traders make”. Look what happened last time people were selling Bitcoin. At least wait until support breaks if you want to sell.

Ethereum ETH ETHUSD
Source: IncomeSharks via Twitter

Blockchain

6,400 ETH Worth 18,523,590 USD Transferred From Unknown Wallet to Crypto.com

Published

48 mins ago

on

April 27, 2022

By

Altcoin News
  • Ethereum is up 0.10% in the last 24 hours.
  • The transaction took place on Wed, 27 Apr 2022 09:43:33 UTC.

Although the cryptocurrency market has been trading bearishly for the previous week, the crypto community is still hopeful about the price movements of Ethereum (ETH) by the end of May. The community at CoinMarketCap predicts that by the end of May 2022, the digital currency will trade at an average of $3,634 and have received 21,532 votes and an accuracy rate of 80 percent, notwithstanding the recent decline in its valuation. According to community votes, the decentralized finance (DeFi) asset’s current value would increase by $770.80 (+26.92 percent).

Even though there was a little smaller objective than May’s set by 13,640 members, ETH is expected to be traded at $3,260.93 by June 30, increasing $396.07 or 13.89 percent from the current price. Ethereum’s month-end price has historically been forecasted by the crypto community with an accuracy rating of 79.85 percent based on past estimates.

Whale Alert

An anonymous whale sent 6,400 Ethereum (ETH) to Crypto.com from an unknown wallet. An analytics and monitoring firm, Whale Alert, said the transaction was valued at $18,523,590 USD.

ETH transfers at hundreds of millions of dollars show that the crypto whales are back in business. In its databases, Whale Alert compiles all of the transactions from various blockchains, analyses them, and then saves them in a uniform style. As per data from Whale Alert, the transaction took place on Wed, 27 Apr 2022 09:43:33 UTC.

According to CMC, the Ethereum price today is $2,881.44 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $20,487,741,973 USD. Ethereum is up 0.10% in the last 24 hours.

Blockchain

NFTs are more than just digital art, here’s why

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 27, 2022

By

So, you have heard about NFTs and how these “digital avatars” are printing money for their holders. In 2021, NFTs were so popular that the term was christened Word of The Year by a famed dictionary company. There is a social buzz around NFTs and probings as to whether they offer more than just being overpriced avatars, or come with no other utility behind the art, even with proof of ownership.

NFTs are more than just get-rich-quick-schemes or digital art you can right-click save on. Apart from representing art, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are unique digital assets that also represent ownership of other real-world items like video clips, music, and more recently, exclusive access to some of the finest establishments globally. The sheer potential of the NFT industry is mighty, and impressive when utility comes into play.

Even with the provision of royalty distribution for creators and all-access passes to events, permitting ownership and trading of in-game assets, and even fractionalizable assets like land, the NFT industry is still a germinal seed in the grand scheme of things. Who would have thought a string of code on the blockchain could uniquely render redeemable real-life utility and even access to lifetime memberships that are of immense benefit to the asset holders?

Nowadays we are seeing projects leverage this innovation to make NFT lovers go nuts. For example Drunken Monkey, are 9995 unique NFTs that not only give proof of ownership but allow entitlement to global concierge services that connect members to exclusive restaurants, night clubs, beach clubs, yacht chartering, and other exciting luxury services in real-life, not only in some faraway metaverse. Talk about utility!

Drunken Monkey has partnered with a host of global VIP service providers to give their members exclusive concierge services and privileges for holding the Drunken Monkey NFTs.  With a private sale that sold out in only 20 minutes, one Drunken Monkey unlocks a selection of desirable venues, exclusive sporting events and trendy restaurants across some of the greatest destinations, from London, Dubai, Las Vegas, Barcelona, Paris, Milan, Bali, Mykonos and New York with many more destinations added daily.

The difference between an NFT project with a credible team and real-world utility, and one with none is what allows Drunken Monkey to be so rewarding for its members. To take Drunken Monkey and its services to the next level, the team is launching an app with developments well underway.

NFT holders now are looking for more than just an aesthetically pleasing image or hype, consumers want to put a use to their investments which is why projects such as Drunken Monkey are changing the game.

