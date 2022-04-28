Finance
Treat Your Binary Options Trading Like A Business And It Will Pay You Like One
So, you have discovered a few simple strategies to hit some binary option trades. But, can it really be a way to make a living online? You better believe it! Not just because it can, but because if you don’t think it can be your main income source, it may not happen for you.
Look, trading binary options is just trading. Trading with a new twist I will admit. A simple twist that many traders have been looking for! I have been preaching “Keep It Simple” for years. Digital options make that more possible than ever. They are simple by nature. You can add a few twists to your trading (and should in my opinion) with spreads and strategies, but the truth of the matter is you just have to choose up or down.
You might say that is true of any type of trading. However, typical trading goes on and on. Binary options expire. So the trade is over at some point. With stock trading for example, you could hold that stock for years in most cases (unless you choose a real dud that goes out of business). The same is true of currency, futures, and other markets. Options expire, and most binary options expire every hour.
Because these fairly new type of options contracts are not governed by Wall Street, many seem to think they are a scam. Personally, I’m glad that Wall Street doesn’t have their finger in the pie! That makes binary trading even more attractive to me.
You can be sure that the financial giants are looking at the industry, and wanting to get their hands on it! I’m hoping that is a few years off. Also, with the net in the picture, we may have offshore binary companies that won’t ever bow down to Wall Street. May hat’s off to them!
If you and I treat our trading income like a business, it will pay off like one. A company has a business plan. Do you have one as a trader? You should! If a business gets off track they can look at their plan and see where they failed. You can do the same as a trader. And yes, you can do it with binary options, just as well as any type of trading, maybe better!
So don’t let Wall Street or the nay sayers out there tell you that you can’t make a full time living online with binary trading. You can! Just the other day I was at a site where the top dog binary trader for that day had made over $20,000. The 2nd place trader was up over 17k for the day. Third place was just under 13k. YES, these are DAILY figures.
You don’t have to be a top dog to make a living with it do you? A few hundred a day would change many people’s lives. You can get there fairly quickly, and you can open your account with a few hundred dollars (try to do that on Wall Street). So what are you waiting for. Why not get started now? Just don’t forget to treat it like a business, cause it is. A real business that you can take to the bank!
7 Benefits of Using Custom Point of Purchase Displays
Custom point of purchase displays are a widely used marketing tool directed at impulse buyers. Aimed at capturing the attention of the target customers at the place where they actually shop, these displays are highly useful in boosting the retail sales which is a major contributor to the US GDP. According to a report by the US census bureau revenues from retail sales in the US stood at $4.48 trillion in 2007.
Considerations While Buying Custom Point of Purchase Displays
Every segment of the retail industry whether it is departmental stores, general retailers, specialty stores and discount stores is recognizing the benefits of using custom point of purchase displays. Available in various sizes, designs and styles, these displays can be customized according to a retailer’s business and the customer behavior. Factors affecting customization of displays:
* Marketing strategy of the manufacturer or the retailer
* Demography of the targeted buyers
* Targeted increase in sales
* Type of product to be displayed
* Offers being made or features that need to be highlighted
* The space availability in the store
* The theme of the store where it is to be used
* Your budget allocation for the purpose
Apart from these factors, care should be taken to choose an experienced manufacturer who can develop a customized design keeping in mind all these factors.
Benefits of Custom Point of Purchase Displays
Custom point of purchase displays are not mere display racks but highly promotional tools that aim to convince casual onlookers to buy the displayed products. This requires attracting the attention of customers present in a store and providing them information which encourages them to buy. So these displays:
* Allow a product to stand out from other products in a store
* Attract more customers and satisfy their queries or doubts
* Provide them interesting information related to offers, benefits available with a product
* Encourage them to buy
* Boost the sales of a product
* POP signs and LCD signs allow you to spread your brand message to a wider audience
* Customized displays allow a store owner to create a unique image in the minds of the customers
Custom Point of Purchase displays can be stand alone units or counter tops or digital boards, shopping trolleys and coupon dispensers. The size and design of these displays should be such that it looks attractive and unique without making a store appear cluttered.
Custom point of purchase displays go a long way in improving the sales of your products and boosting your company’s image.
How to Sell More Books
If you want to make money writing books, then you need to make sure that your book sales go on for years.
The question though, is how do you do that? How do you make sure that you can keep on selling copies of your books for years to come?
The answer is simple.
You need to write more books that your readers want to read.
And it doesn’t matter if you’re writing fiction or non-fiction. The advice I’m going to give you works for both.
What you need to do is not just write a book, but write a series of books. That way, once someone has read your book, they can come back for more.
The first thing you need to do is plot out your series. Then each book you write has to be a complete book in itself (needs a satisfactory ending or conclusion) plus it needs to keep your readers hungry for more.
If you write fiction, then it’s easy to write an ongoing saga split into a series of books, just like the Harry Potter novels did. Each one was a book on its own, but at the same time, the story of the three main characters, just kept going and going as different problems arose for them in each consecutive book.
If you write non-fiction, then you need to write a series of books all based on the same topic. For instance, if you want to write about dogs, you could write one big generic book, or you could split it down into more detailed books about dog health, dog training, breeding, looking after a puppy, grooming, showing and so forth.
That way, as your reader’s dog grows from puppy to adult, they can keep buying books about how to look after it. And if it’s one of your books that they started with, and you’ve advertised your other books in the back of each one, then chances are good that they’ll stick with the same author.
And it’s the same with fiction. Once your readers get to know and like your main characters, they’ll want to read more about them. Or you could write about different characters but in the same place, like a haunted house that tries to kill people who stay there, or a series of horror books about zombies, or a series of Western novels or romance books.
Once you start thinking about it and researching for ideas, you’ll be amazed at what you can come up with.
But the important thing is to keep writing, publishing and marketing every book you write.
Exclusive Tips: How to Buy a Good Mattress
Going by the fact that most human beings spend more time in bed, it is importance to ensure that our sleep is comfortable and stressed free. Other than bed choice, the type and quality of the mattress are also a contributing factor. A mattress is not like a piece of cloth that you buy and use for a short while before discarding, it is therefore important to buy material that is durable and of good quality. To ensure that the mattress you purchase is of high quality, it is important to consider the following 6 tips on picking the perfect mattress for your use;
Your height
A good mattress should be at least six inches longer than the person sleeping on it. The choice of the mattress should give an allowance to your feet.
Do some homework before you start shopping
Do ground work on the choice of the mattress you want to buy. Do enough research about the type, the quality and the size of the mattress you really want to purchase? For example, you can try to remember of that day you slept in lodge or rather a hotel or a friend’s house and had good sleep. That can serve as beginning of making good choice of a mattress. You must have a starting point.
Choose the right type of store that deals with the mattress product
Choose the best sleep specialty store that sells mattresses. In this particular store, it is highly possible to get the best-quality mattress. Go for a dealer or a retailer who provides you with the right information about the mattress as well showing concern over the mattress that meets your needs and desire. You can as well ask from a friend of any dealer he/she knows in case you do not know of any. Stores that specialize in mattresses usually have the whole training on matters to do with good sleep and sell a variety of mattresses.
Make use of retail sales person or associates
Always work with a knowledgeable sales people who can help and guide you through bedding choices. Ask him or her questions that you need answered. Ask the dealer if he does offer the comfort guarantee of the mattress before you buy. Ensure that you understand the details that are contained in it, for example, know whether you can return the mattress within a certain time frame if it doesn’t satisfy your needs.
Test drive your mattress
After you have made your choice of the mattress, try the S.L.E.E.P. test. This involves lying on the mattress on different position to find out whether the mattress meets your needs. Spend some extra time to the position you normally sleep. This will make you feel the true support of the mattress. That is, are you feeling the comfort you want the mattress to provide?
Other tips to look at include
number of coils or turns in a mattress, your sleeping lifestyles, a note on the lifespan of the mattress and warranty, time to use the mattress, among other things to consider.
Make your sleep as comfortable as possible by simply buying the right mattress. Make a wise choice from the various stores that deal with the sales mattress. You don’t need to have backache and sleepless night because of the mattress choice.
