Blockchain
TrueUSD (TUSD) Stablecoin Names Five Current Bank Partners Holding Its USD Reserves
- Five prominent banks are presently working with TUSD.
- The auditing company Armanino is currently auditing TUSD.
The TrueUSD (TUSD) stablecoin has revealed the names of five of its current bank partners who protect its USD reserves. As of now, the TUSD stablecoins USD assets are held in the custody of Signature Bank, Silvergate Bank, Prime Trust, First Digital Trust & BitGo.
Signature Bank is the first FDIC-insured bank to offer a blockchain-based digital payments platform—Signet—which is built on the Ethereum blockchain. Using the Signet payment network, TUSD was able to begin 24-hour minting services within two minutes after partnering with the New York-based Signature Bank. As a result, TUSD’s financial services have been described as significantly enhanced. In addition, transactions in TUSD inside Signet are entirely free.
Silvergate is a new TUSD bank partner from 2021. This financial institution has accepted cryptocurrency transactions since it was one of the first to open accounts for the transactions. Another “efficient” token minting solution is provided by TUSD, which leverages the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN).
In addition to SEN, Prime Trust’s PrimeX strengthens TUSD’s near-instant minting and redemption capabilities. TUSD holders may manufacture and redeem tokens 24 hours a day, seven days a week on PrimeX, which provides rapid settlements. In addition, the first Digital Trust, the stablecoin partner, allows its users to create and redeem tokens. Because of this, TUSD has taken the opportunity to present its customers with more alternatives, particularly if they intend on minting or redeeming modest quantities of TUSD.
TUSD was one of BitGo’s first stablecoins added to the service. Secure multi-signature wallets from BitGo enable stablecoin purchases for TUSD customers. BitGo allows users to buy and sell TUSD without incurring any transaction fees. However, a minimum of $1,000 worth of TUSD must be minted and redeemed.
TUSD is looking at different methods to improve the services for its customers. In order to do this, it intends to develop partnerships with other banks. Armanino, a leading European auditing company, is reported to be auditing TUSD. Armanino will attest to TUSD’s smart contracts’ reliability. As a result, TUSD has become the first stablecoin on the market to adopt these security measures.
Blockchain
Dogecoin Plummets As Investors’ Doubts After Musk Twitter Takeover Unfold
Investors are raising concerns about Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. After soaring to a multi-week high price, the Dogecoin has crashed by 20% and is trading at $0.1381 with a total market cap of around $18 billion.
In an announcement on Monday, Twitter agreed to be acquired by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for $54 per share. This would give the company a value of more than $44 billion.
Related Reading | Dogecoin (DOGE) Struggles, Drops 9% After Elon Musk Twitter Buyout
Many people thought that Musk buying Twitter would help boost Dogecoin’s momentum. For 24 hours, it seemed as though they were right until the excitement and interest quickly dissipated from all sides.
Traders lost $281 million worth of “longs” to liquidation in the past 24 hours. Overall the total liquidation amount reached $350 million. This is the third-largest level in the month of April. Of that amount, about one-third ($128 million) came from bitcoin-tracked futures. While $92 million arose from ether futures. Futures tracking dogecoin lost $24 million, similar to Tuesday’s loss.
Doubts On Musk’s Twitter Acquisition
Some Twitter shareholders are concerned that the acquisition may not go through. For instance, their price per share is trading at $49, lower than offered ($54). In addition, the company currently has a market value of about $37 billion – $6 billion less than when this deal first began.
The acquisition of Twitter by Tesla may have unforeseen consequences for the company, particularly its impact on Elon Musk. Many believe he will exit this deal by paying a $1 billion breakup fee.
China is the biggest market for Tesla, and the company has a large plant over there. So there’s a chance that if Musk tweets something unfavorable about China, the country can punish him. China has strict laws against free speech, and anyone who breaks them risks being penalized by law enforcement.
The fear that Musk will not buy Twitter has caused the Dogecoin price to crash. However, it’s believed most investors think if this acquisition closes, it’ll be good news for DOGE because he vows to add them as a payment option.
Related Reading | Institutional Investors Bearish On Bitcoin, Ethereum. Here’s What They’re Buying
Dogecoin Price Prediction
The graph shows that the price of DOGE has been slowly dropping since it hit a high of $0.1725. This is called a double-top pattern.
A double-top is usually a sign that the price will go down. The DOGE coin is now close to the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. In addition, the Stochastic Oscillator has moved above the oversold level. It means that the price will probably keep going down. The next key support level is $0.1100. If the price goes above $0.15, this will invalidate the bearish view.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from Tradingview.com
Blockchain
Cake DeFi Introduces New Product “Borrow” Enabling Users To Maximize Their Returns
Singapore, Singapore, 28th April, 2022, Chainwire
Cake DeFi, a Singapore-based fintech platform that makes DeFi (decentralized finance) services and applications accessible to everyone, is thrilled to introduce a new product called “Borrow” to give its users novel opportunities to strengthen their crypto portfolios and potentially boost their returns.
The new product enables users to borrow Decentralized USD (DUSD) by pledging Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC) and DFI as collateral. Users can use a combination of these cryptocurrencies as collateral, as long as at least 50% of the collateral is DFI.
The borrowed DUSD can be used to purchase items or invest in products that generate passive income such as Cake DeFi’s Lending, Staking and Liquidity Mining, where returns north of 70% APR are rather the norm than the exception. Borrow gives users a better option than just HODLing by providing them with liquidity that they can put towards generating predictable passive income.
“We are excited to launch Borrow to provide users with more liquidity to invest in DeFi services while holding on to their assets. DeFi empowers people to generate passive income on their cryptocurrencies without the constant need to trade. It is our goal at Cake DeFi to keep bringing such innovative services to our users,” said Dr. Julian Hosp, Co-founder and CEO of Cake DeFi.
Cake DeFi is a fully transparent, highly innovative and regulated global fintech platform with over US$1 billion in customer assets. It empowers its user base, spanning over 700,000 registered users –– and fast growing –– to earn cash flow from their digital asset investments.
Users can borrow Decentralized USD (DUSD) with their existing Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), and DFI as collateral at a preset collateralisation ratio of 200 percent and five per cent annual percentage rate (APR) (subject to change). Just like any other stablecoin, the DUSD can be used to purchase items or for investment purposes, such as participating in Cake DeFi’s Lending, Staking and Liquidity Mining (either directly or by swapping to other coins).
Cake DeFi has experienced tremendous growth in 2021. A total of US$230 million were paid out to customers as rewards in 2021; US$75 million of it in the final quarter. In the near term, Cake DeFi’s immediate priorities are to continue growing its customer base as it aims to reach US$10 billion in total customer assets by the end of 2022.
ABOUT CAKE DEFI
Cake DeFi is a fully transparent, highly innovative, and regulated fintech platform dedicated to providing access to decentralized financial services and applications by enabling users to generate returns from their crypto and digital assets. It is operated and registered in Singapore and is fully compliant with all regulatory requirements of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).
By enabling and empowering its users to harness the potential of decentralized finance (DeFi), Cake DeFi aims to educate and inform people around the world on crypto and DeFi in a simple, easy to understand and hassle-free manner. The company has launched a “Learn & Earn” programme for new users to understand the basics of crypto and be rewarded with crypto for the completion of the course.
Contacts
Blockchain
FOMOLab Unveils Private Sale Date And Accompanying Initial DEX Offering On UpLift DAO
Dubai, UAE, 28th April, 2022,
Participating Investors Can Improve Allocation Likelihood Based On Promotional Efforts
Binance Smart Chain-based NFT marketplace and management agency FOMOLab has announced the launch date of its upcoming private sale and initial DEX offering (IDO). Both events will be hosted on UpLift DAO, a fast-growing platform designed to incubate, launch, and accelerate new blockchain projects.
The private round is slated to begin on May 3 and end on May 10, 2022. The limited-time private sale and IDO will help the UpLift community tap into the expanding FOMO ecosystem. It is open to all members of the UpLift ecosystem who meet certain prerequisites. Participants who are heavily involved in social activity and are willing to stake 10,000 $LIFT tokens for at least one week will increase their probability of being whitelisted for the private sale. In addition, the private sale will open with a ticket size of 1,500 to 10,000 $BUSD tokens.
Participants can increase their chances of winning an allocation in the upcoming private round for FOMOLab by completing their KYC and performing some additional tasks like posting a tweet about the upcoming round and why they are excited about it. Additionally, participants will also need to follow and tag the official Twitter handles of both FOMOLab and UpLift DAO in the tweet and collect a minimum of 50 engagements (comments, retweets, likes). All participants who complete these tasks will improve their likelihood of securing an allocation.
According to Khalil Kassam, Co-founder of FOMOLab, “We are delighted to be announcing that FOMO Lab has formed a new launch partnership with Uplift as a launchpad for our IDO. Our mission is to bring NFTs to the masses and believe there is no better ecosystem to help us do this than with Uplift as their strong community shares the same synergy and drive for success as we do. We look forward to combining our resources to accelerate the growth of some of our biggest projects yet.”
As the first NFT marketplace to showcase NFT bridging technology for ERC-115 and ERC-721 standards, FOMOLab endeavors to facilitate multi-chain NFT utility across the blockchain universe. Since its inception, the platform has generated more than $3,000,000 in revenue in under ten months, thanks in part to its unique features and functionalities.
On hosting the event, Irine Berezina, Operations Lead at UpLift DAO, notes, “We at UpLift are excited to work with best in class projects and entities such as FOMOLab to foster and support their growth to create long term success stories. FOMOLab is building innovations to change the landscape of the NFT space and we’re pleased to be a launch partner and bring these IPs and innovations to the masses.”
About FOMOLab
Built on the Binance Smart Chain, FOMO Lab curates NFT collections that are deemed commercially viable and artistic, transforming the Web3 space by bringing together digital economies within technologies such as NFTs, DeFi, and the Metaverse. FOMO Lab is the first platform to offer a tri-chain NFT marketplace, integrated with Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum, and Polygon networks.
About UpLift DAO
Backed by early-stage investment fund Ikagi Ventures, UpLift DAO is a launchpad and incubator for disruptive blockchain projects. UpLift DAO, backed by the $LIFT utility token, is positioning itself to become a leading platform for retail investors and disruptive projects to collaborate, with a vision of becoming the first launchpad with a vast community of 1 million active participants.
Contacts
Moderna seeks to be 1st with COVID shots for littlest kids
TrueUSD (TUSD) Stablecoin Names Five Current Bank Partners Holding Its USD Reserves
Dolphins exercise fifth-year option on DT Christian Wilkins
Retirement Planning In The 21st Century
Free Ration : Good News! Imitation, oil, pulses and gram will be given again with wheat from April 29, check free ration details
Here’s what you need to know about the Miami Dolphins and 2022 NFL draft
Dogecoin Plummets As Investors’ Doubts After Musk Twitter Takeover Unfold
Pam Hupp arresting officer says the truth is more chilling
How Does Motorcycle Accident Insurance Differ From Auto Insurance in Pennsylvania?
Ukraine says Russian offensive in east gathering momentum
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations