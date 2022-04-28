Connect with us

News

Twins inclined to stick with six-man pitching rotation

Published

3 mins ago

on

Twins inclined to stick with six-man pitching rotation
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

After starting spring training with only three concrete starting pitchers, it’s a little difficult to believe the Twins now have a surfeit of them. But that’s the case for Minnesota, which will have to take two players off its active roster on Monday.

That will pose a challenge for the Twins, who have been using a six-man rotation because, well, they have six starters they like — plus Josh Winder, a prospect they like as a starter, in the bullpen.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said he’s inclined to use the six-man rotation as long as possible and keep Winder on the active roster, which makes sense. Heading into Thursday’s series finale against Detroit at Target Field, the Twins led the American League Central largely on the strength of the second-best rotation in baseball, with a 2.31 combined earned-run average and a league-best 25 runs allowed in 86.2 innings.

That should remain realistic as long as MLB allows teams to keep 14 pitchers, but that’s scheduled to end May 30.

“If that number shrinks going forward and does go down to 13, I don’t want to say it would be impossible, but it would be very difficult to have a six-man rotation,” Baldelli said.

There’s a reason MLB teams don’t use six-man rotations. As Baldelli succinctly put it, “You’re going to end up with one less pitcher in the bullpen, which actually does make things challenging sometimes.”

The other issue is that Sonny Gray, the team’s biggest offseason pitching addition, has been limited to two starts after straining a hamstring and is on the injured list. He’s scheduled to pitch a rehab start in Fort Myers, Fla., as soon as this weekend.

“I’m eager to get myself feeling good,” said Gray, who is scheduled to throw a third bullpen session before starting a game for Class A Fort Myers.

On Thursday, the Twins had 14 pitchers on the active roster.

Winder, 25, is the Twins’ long reliever, averaging more than three innings in each of three appearances, but could be a candidate to get a number of starts at Class AAA St. Paul. Added to the 40-man roster before this season, he has all three of his options available.

“I think he feels good. I think he’s as stretched out as we need him to be right now,” Baldelli said. “Going forward, does that change? It could change. We need our guys to be mentally equipped to handle some different scenarios, not just, ‘Hey, you’re pitching on a particular day, and that’s all you have to worry about.’ No, actually, that’s not the case.”

INJURIES

Miguel Sano was out of the lineup for the second straight game because, Baldelli said, the first baseman “felt something” in a knee during a ninth-inning rundown in Tuesday’s 5-4 walk-off victory over the Tigers.

“He’s got a little soreness in his knee right now when he’s moving around and straightening it and things like that,” the manager said. “He’s in the training room getting some work done, and that’s why he’s not in there.”

The team is hoping Sano and catcher Gary Sanchez, out since April 21 with abdominal discomfort, will be available to play during a three-game series with the Rays starting Friday in St. Petersburg, Fla.

“We’ve got a few guys that are a little nicked up right now on the bench, but we’ll get through today’s game and see exactly where we sit,” Baldelli said.

The Twins expected Sanchez would be available to start Thursday’s game but backed off when he experienced “minor soreness” after a workout on Wednesday.

“We’re not making any moves or anything like that right now,” Baldelli said, “but we’ll see how he’s feeling.”

BRIEFLY

Center fielder Bryon Buxton was given the day off on Thursday.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Chauvin appeals murder conviction for killing George Floyd

Published

10 mins ago

on

April 28, 2022

By

Chauvin appeals murder conviction for killing George Floyd
google news

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is appealing his conviction for murder in the killing of George Floyd, arguing that jurors were intimidated by the protests that followed and prejudiced by heavy pretrial publicity.

Chauvin asked the Minnesota Court of Appeals in a court filing Monday to reverse his conviction, reverse and remand for a new trial in a new venue, or order a resentencing.

Last June, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill sentenced Chauvin to 22 1/2 years in prison after jurors found him guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin pinned the Black man to the ground with his knee on his neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds. Floyd had been accused of passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store. Three other fired officers face state trial this summer after being convicted in federal court earlier this year of violating Floyd’s civil rights.

Chauvin’s attorney, William Mohrman, laid out a number of challenges to his conviction, including that the trial should not have been held in Hennepin County, where Floyd was killed.

“The overwhelming media coverage exposed the jurors — literally every day — to news demonizing Chauvin and glorifying Floyd which was more than sufficient to presume prejudice,” the brief said.

In the months that followed Floyd’s killing, protesters took to the streets in Minneapolis and around the country to protest police brutality and racism. Some of that unrest was violent.

Mohrman said several potential jurors expressed concerns during jury selection that if Chauvin was acquitted they would fear for their personal safety and worried about more violence. He said several of them said they were intimidated by the security measures implemented at the courthouse to protect trial participants from protesters.

The filing also cited the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by a police officer in nearby Brooklyn Center that sparked mor protests during Chauvin’s trial. It says jurors should have been sequestered after selection to avoid being prejudiced by reports of that slaying. It also cited a $27 million settlement reached between the city and Floyd’s family that was announced during jury selection, saying the timing of that prejudiced jurors in the case.

Mohrman cited several instances of alleged prosecutorial misconduct, claiming untimely sharing of evidence, failure to disclose and document dumping by the government.

The filing also says the judge did not apply the sentencing guidelines correctly and should not have included “abuse of a position of authority” as an aggravating sentencing factor for the former police officer.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has 45 days to respond to Chauvin’s brief.

The appeal came as the Minnesota Department of Human Rights released the results of a nearly two-year investigation launched after Floyd’s slaying. It found the Minneapolis Police Department has engaged in a pattern of race discrimination for at least a decade, including stopping and arresting Black people at a higher rate than white people, using force more often on people of color and maintaining a culture where racist language is tolerated.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at:

google news
Continue Reading

News

Petition for Amber Heard to be dropped from ‘Aquaman 2’ passes 2M signatures

Published

16 mins ago

on

April 28, 2022

By

Wayfair's Way Day 2022 sale is on right now: shop the 29 best deals
google news

Now on
Page Six

  • Starbucks drive-thru Depp vs. Heard tip jars sparks controversy

    Starbucks drive-thru Depp vs. Heard tip jars sparks controversy

  • Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s son Rafael, 6, breaks arm ‘really badly’

  • Teresa Giudice reveals why Joe Gorga stormed out of ‘RHONJ’ reunion

See All

google news
Continue Reading

News

71-year-old Hazelwood man missing

Published

22 mins ago

on

April 28, 2022

By

71-year-old Hazelwood man missing
google news

ST. LOUIS – Police have issued an endangered silver advisory for a 71-year-old man.

Don Lee went missing from 531 Candlelight in Hazelwood at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said he was last known to be assisting a female friend. His cellphone was turned off. He also needs medication and a breathing machine due to his medical conditions.

Police described him as being 5’9″ and 142 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jogging suit with white stripes on the jacket arms and pants legs.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000 ext 1.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending