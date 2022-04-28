News
UF’s Zachary Carter hopes return to Gators pays dividends in NFL Draft
Defensive lineman Zachary Carter came back for another season at Florida holding high hopes, and left with few regrets despite his best-laid plans going awry.
Carter hopes NFL teams see how much he improved and endured during a five-year stretch, culminating with a second losing season and head coaching change rather than championship success.
Carter is confident whoever drafts him Thursday through Saturday will land a player better for his experiences and prepared for the transition to the next level.
“That’s my whole demeanor,” Carter said. “I kind of developed that throughout college, just being a pro.”
During his time in Gainesville, Carter developed into a team captain, defensive stalwart, locker room presence and media spokesman. The 22-year-old also earned his degree in December 2021.
A year earlier, Carter decided to return for another season even though he received enough positive feedback to give him pause.
“It was one of those things I knew there was more that I could do,” Carter said.
Neither Carter nor the Gators accomplished all he envisioned.
Carter’s 5.5 sacks through five games put him on pace to challenge the school record of 13 (Alex Brown, 1999). Yet, he topped out at 8 as opponents ganged up to stop him and teammates battled injuries.
Hopes for an SEC title were dashed by early October. By the end of November, the Gators had hired Billy Napier to replace Dan Mullen, who’d replaced Jim McElwain in 2017 following Carter’s freshman season.
Carter soon will learn whether he improved his draft stock. He is consistently projected as a fourth-round selection.
Lined up at end after playing inside much of his career, Carter aimed to showcase versatility and position flexibility while increasing his production. He finished with a career-high 11 tackles for loss, including his 8 sacks.
“I just wanted to show that I was a complete player, I can stop the run, I can rush the passer and I wanted to lead my team,” Carter said. “We might not have had the team success that we wanted to have, obviously the goal was a championship. Individually I feel I did pretty good.
“That was my mission and I feel like I accomplished that.”
Carter said NFL teams have praised his efforts and anticipate a place for him in their scheme.
“I’m hearing from a lot of teams that kind of like how I fit in this defense … they see me as a puzzle piece to move around,” he said.
Carter continued to build his case for NFL teams during the Feb. 5 Senior Bowl and the Gators’ Pro Day March 28.
He participated in many drills for 28 NFL teams at Florida’s indoor practice facility. The 6-foot-4 Carter arrived at 285 pounds, his 2021 playing weight, but clearly was leaner having reduced his body fat from 25% to 18%.
Leading up to the event, Carter worked to improve his agility working at Michael Johnson Performance in McKinney, Texas.
“Defensive line is all about changing direction,” Carter said. “I really improved on that part of the game.”
Carter is expected to be just one of a few Gators drafted the next three days.
Cornerback Kaiir Elam could be selected in the late first round, but likely will fall to the second day (rounds 2 and 3). Tailback Dameon Pierce is projected as a Day 3 pick (rounds 4-7).
Carter is less concerned with where he goes in the draft than how he arrives to his new team.
“I look at it I just try to put my head down and work because I can’t really control that,” he said. “I’m going to put forth my best foot. Whatever round I go it’s a blessing, regardless, because I know a lot of guys would like to be in my shoes — Round 1 or Round 7 — it doesn’t matter.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Edgar Thompson at [email protected] oraafollow him on Twitter at @osgators.

Obituary: Gary Ales devoted decades to St. Paul Schools as a teacher, coach, counselor and beloved mentor
Gary Ales believed in making friends – one Tootsie Roll at a time.
Ales, a longtime teacher, counselor and coach in St. Paul Public Schools, would carry the oblong pieces of chewy, chocolate candy in his pocket and “hand them out to anyone and everyone he met, especially kids,” said Jean Ales, his wife. “He always left the house with some. It was a way to connect with people.”
That Tootsie Roll connection once helped save a man’s life.
Ales was driving on the High Bridge in St. Paul in 2016 when he spotted a young man standing on the ledge. Ales pulled over and started talking to the man. As neighbor Randall Johnson recounted in a “Sainted” item that ran in the Pioneer Press: “Gary told him he was sure he was loved by his family and friends, and that Gary would be his friend. … He offered the young man a Tootsie Roll. The man took it, smiled and stopped shaking. Police arrived and took him for help.”
Ales, 81, of St. Paul, died April 19 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul of complications related to an apparent stroke.
Ales bought the Tootsie Rolls in bulk at M. Amundson Cigar & Candy Co. in Bloomington. For decades, he gave away the bigger ones – close to 500 a week — but he had to switch to the mini version because of COVID-related supply-chain problems, Jean Ales said. “He liked them because they were easy to carry around,” she said. “They’re indestructible, I suppose.”
Former students often would stop Ales when he was out and ask for a piece of his trademark candy, she said. He always had one to give.
Ales was the founder of the Friendship Club, a youth service organization, at Johnson High School. Ales, who had once pursued a career in social work, started the Friendship Club in 1964 at Johnson as a way, he told the Pioneer Press in 2001, to take his psychology text and “make it a living textbook and practice leadership skills and serve the community.”
The club’s motto was: “It is not what you have that counts, it’s what you share that matters.”
“The only rule was to be kind and good,” Jean Ales said.
When he transferred to Humboldt High School, Ales started a Friendship Club there as well. The club touched thousands of students throughout the years, said Tou Ger Xiong, a former student who also played soccer and tennis for Ales.
“We lost one of the kindest souls St. Paul has ever known,” Xiong wrote in a Facebook post. “To know Coach was to know an angel who walked among us. He was a public servant not for any other reason but for the simple joy of serving others and seeing them grow.”
“You know how there are just some people who always give the impression that they love what they do? They’re genuine? They’re sincere? That was Coach,” said Xiong, who graduated from Humboldt in 1992. “There was something about him. He was just a happy teacher, and his joy was contagious. You’d walk down the hall at school, and he’d say, ‘Hey Tou! Great to see you! You look good, buddy! Here’s a Tootsie Roll.’ It was just a quick three-second interaction, but you just knew that he cared.”
Xiong, 48, of Woodbury, is an entertainer and motivational speaker. He said some of the most important life lessons he learned from Ales were on the tennis court.
“Even when we lost a match, he would still find some kind of a positive,” he said. “He’d say, ‘What did you learn today? You’re still a winner, right?’ If I lost a good match, he’d say, ‘Oh, Tou, you almost had it.’ He kept pushing you. ‘We’re going to do it next time, buddy.’”
Ales grew up in St. Paul and came to the public schools first as a student at the old Marshall Junior High and then played football and baseball at Central High School.
During his junior year at Central, he met Jean Allan in Ruby Moe’s American History class. “We sat in alphabetical order,” Jean Ales said. “He sat in front of me. The first day, he turned around, and said, ‘Whatever happened to Danny Pasoga?’ I was just speechless. Danny was a boy I had dated the year before. He had moved, and I didn’t have a clue what had happened to him.”
The couple started dating in the spring of 1957 and graduated in 1958. Ales got a scholarship to play football at the College of St. Thomas in St. Paul, and Allan started at the University of Minnesota; they married in January 1959. They were 18.
Gary Ales worked as a social worker at Catholic Charities and graduated with a degree in social work in 1962. But he really wanted to teach, so he got a master’s degree in education from St. Thomas in 1964 and started applying for teaching jobs, Jean Ales said.
Ales got two very different offers in the mail: one to teach psychology at St. Paul’s Johnson High School and one to try out for the Chicago Bears. “He never told me about (the invitation to try out for the Bears),” Jean Ales said. “He just really wanted to teach. That was more important to him. He just loved teaching and he wanted to focus on our family.”
Ales took the job at Johnson in August 1964, which “turned out to be a wonderful, wonderful place to start his career,” she said. Ales taught psychology and social studies and coached gymnastics and track and later coached football, she said. At Humboldt, he was a counselor and coached soccer, tennis and cross-country.
“He was born to work with kids,” Jean Ales said. “He always had a good attitude and a positive outlook. It was just who he was.”
After he retired in 2001, Ales worked part-time for a few years at the St. Paul Area Learning Center, a program for adult students.
The couple had four children: Bridget, Christopher, Sheila and Kevin. Kevin died in 1987 of a ruptured brain aneurysm while a senior at Highland Park High; Christopher died of a heart attack in 2012.
The couple also helped raise Gary Ales’ younger brother, Mark “Dino” Ales, who came to live with them after the brothers’ mother died, Jean Ales said.
A private family service is planned.
A public celebration of Ales’s life – “something in the spirit of Gary” – will be held sometime this summer, Jean Ales said.
St. Paul Realtors boost community projects through charitable foundation
As a Realtor, Man Huynh knows his profession hasn’t always gotten a good rap. Realtors connect homebuyers and home sellers, quite literally walking prospective new city residents into what could be their future housing. But some have also played a role, nationally and historically, in redlining efforts that have segregated communities by race, income and ethnicity, effects still felt decades later.
Huynh, a resident of Highland Park and president of the St. Paul Area Association of Realtors charitable foundation, has tried to set a softer tone.
Since 2018, when he served as president of SPAAR, which is composed of some 8,000 Realtors, the charitable foundation has issued $100,000 annually in grants toward community projects, several of them focused on celebrating or supporting communities of color.
“It’s super gratifying,” Huynh said. “It’s one of those things where when you see the impact that you have on a community where you live and work, it changes your own well-being.”
DONATIONS
Some of those charitable efforts have been overshadowed by the pandemic, and not every community partnership has turned out as planned.
In 2018, the foundation donated $50,000 to Meals from the Heart, Inc. and $50,000 to Rondo Avenue, Inc., the organizers of the Rondo Days street festival in St. Paul.
The next year, the foundation issued two grants to Great River Greening and the Rondo Center for Diverse Expression. In 2020, another $50,000 grant supported the Mapping Prejudice project at the University of Minnesota, which maps areas of the Twin Cities where racial covenants written into housing deeds explicitly barred sales to Black and ethnic owners prior to the federal Fair Housing Act of 1968.
‘BETTER AGENTS, BETTER COMMUNITIES’
The next year the St. Paul Area Association of Realtors and Just Deeds — an initiative dedicated to actively removing racial covenants from property deeds — parted ways.
SPAAR is no longer listed on the Just Deeds website as a “project partner,” though the Minneapolis Area Realtors still are.
“One of the reasons we didn’t stay a partner is SPAAR does everything through members,” said Jennifer Kovacich, a spokesperson for SPAAR. “They had moved forward to attaching our name to some things before our members were on board. There was some language we felt we didn’t have the opportunity to review it as much as we wanted to, and they were in a rush to launch. But the work of Just Deeds, SPAAR is fully behind.”
Also in 2020, $25,000 went toward the Housing First Minnesota Foundation, with another $25,000 funding Safe Summer Nights police cook-outs and outreach events in St. Paul.
Last year, the SPAAR foundation issued one grant — $100,000 for Bridging, a nonprofit that outfits residents transitioning out of homelessness with furniture such as dresser-drawers.
The foundation, which is running grants under the tag line “Better Agents, Better Communities,” will accept grant applications through May 27 focused on advocacy, communications, professional development or community engagement. More information is online at spaar.com/realtors-charitable-foundation.
