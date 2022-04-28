Finance
Understanding Canine Diabetes In Beagles
Diabetes is a common disease in breeds like Beagles. It is important for every dog owner to know the facts about this disease.
– Diabetes is an endocrine disease. It has two types; diabetes mellitus and diabetes insipidus. This disease occurs when the body produces insufficient insulin, a kind of hormone essential in sugar metabolism.
– Diabetes mellitus is the most common of the two types. Also called “sugar diabetes”, this disease occurs when the body produces less insulin. Diabetes mellitus is further subdivided into two; Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. Type 1 diabetes occurs when there is insufficient production of insulin in the pancreas. Type 2 diabetes on the other hand occurs when there is an inadequate response by the dog to insulin.
– Diabetes insipidus is a condition wherein the excretion of diluted urine is in large amount and can not be reduced even if the fluid intake is reduced. This happens because of the kidney’s inability to concentrate urine. This type of diabetes is caused by a deficiency of antidiuretic hormone (ADH) known as vaporessin.
– The common symptoms of diabetes are excessive drinking and urination. The dog may also suffer weight loss though there is an increase in appetite. In addition, poor skin and hair coat, liver disease, vomiting, weakness in the rear legs, secondary bacterial infections, dehydration and rapid breathing may also be present in dogs with diabetes.
– Dogs between seven and nine years of age are usually the victims of this disease. Unspayed female dogs and breeds like Dachshunds and Beagles are at greater risk for developing this disease.
– Insulin, administered through injection, is the main medication of this disease. Types of insulin vary depending on its effect and on how the victim respond to it. Short-acting insulins are effective for one-to-four hours, medium-range insulins are effective for four to 24-hours and long-range versions of insulin last from eight to 28 hours. Too low dosage of insulin will not control diabetes and too high dosage can cause hypoglycemia (low blood sugar level). If possible, medication should be given at the same times everyday.
– There are also other measures to keep diabetes in control. The dog’s weight and food intake should be managed well because blood sugar is hard to control in overweight dogs. Instead of giving one full meal a day, experts suggest to feed several smaller ones (at least twice a day). Another way to control obesity is through regular exercise.
Best Rated Homeowners Insurance Companies – How to Find Them
Your home and its contents probably represent your biggest investment, and you want to protect them with homeowners insurance from a top insurance company. But how can you easily find quotes from the best rated homeowners insurance companies? Here’s how …
The Internet Has Your Answer
The Internet lets you easily get quotes from the best rated homeowners insurance companies. First, you’ll need to gather some basic information about your home and insurance needs, including the following:
* Square footage of your home.
* Year your home was built.
* How far away the nearest fire station and fire hydrant are.
* Construction details about the home, such as the type of foundation, walls, and roof.
* Amount of coverage you want.
* Deductibles you want.
* Safety features in the home, such as deadbolts, smoke alarms, fire extinguishers, and security systems.
Once you have this information, you can go to an insurance comparison site, fill out information about your homeowners insurance needs, and quickly receive quotes from A-rated homeowners insurance companies.
The best comparison sites even let you talk online with insurance professionals online so you can ask questions and make sure you choose the best homeowners insurance company for you. (See link below.)
Check Their Ratings
By going through an insurance comparison site to select your homeowners insurance company, you know you’re getting a company that’s been rated to be reliable and financially sound. You can set your mind even more at ease by checking the company’s ratings on other sites. Again, the Internet will help you out:
* Go to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Web site (naic.org) and select your state. You’ll then go to your state’s Department of Insurance website. This website is maintained by the Insurance Commissioner and lists licensed agents, companies, and each company’s complaint ratio.
* Check ratings from companies such as J.D. Power & Associates (jdpower.com), A.M. Best (ambest.com), and Standard & Poor’s (standardandpoors.com).
Using Web 2.0 to Earn Money From Home
So you have heard the buzz around web 2.0 and everyone is telling you to use it to earn money from home and make your online business a thriving success. So how do we employ some Web 2.0 strategies to our marketing efforts to work for our business, lets discuss this further.
Before we start lets look at what is referred to as Web 2.0 technologies, yes this is another buzzword that silicon valley is big on. Technologies such as Blogs, RSS, AJAX and Wikis are all new pieces that make up Web 2.0, it a new take on communication online with a social angle involving a lot of collaboration, contribution and interactivity. Sites that take on this new approach to communicating and sharing online also have become part of this Web 2.0 space and definition such as digg, facebook, youtube, twitter etc.
1. Whilst the thought of embracing the buzz is exciting, create a plan of what you are trying to achieve from utilising this web 2.0 technology. So if you think of Facebook as an example then what is it you are trying to achieve by presenting your business on facebook. Being clear about your objectives will allow you decide the time and money that should be invested in this marketing aspect of your business. If your customer base doesn’t use the internet often then having a Facebook fan page is probably not ideal unless you are sourcing new prospects.
2. With the viral spread of content using Web 2.0 tools like Twitter, your content is up for larger scrutiny where your audience decides if your content is valuable or not. For that reason alone you have to be a harsher critic of your own content, make the content compelling enough that users distribute it virally on their own accord without the need for you asking them to do so. You content needs to be informative, keep the sale pitch out and maintain relevancy. People want to be entertained and learn something at the same time, so make a funny video while presenting a useful topic. Look at the Geico ads for creative inspiration I love that lizard he makes me laugh.
3. If you have never created a blog before then start off with using wordpress. Its a great way to see how people are expressing themselves online both personally along with big business. Aim to get your own hosted blog in the long run as this will no doubt become an asset down the line.
The main thing to remember when interacting with Web 2.0 sites online or the technology itself is that its all real, were people expect to engage with a real person and cultivate real relationships. So with that in mind evaluate how you use this technology with your marketing strategy to earn more money from home.
Six Ways to Save on Flood Insurance!
Most flood insurance policies are purchased through the National Flood Insurance Program. This will almost always be the least expensive way to get coverage because the NFIP program rates are subsidized by the government. The rates are set by the government so most people assume that shopping around will not result in savings. That is true to a point, but there may be some options to reduce the cost. Here are some suggestions.
- Some agency’s charge an agency fee on top of the policy cost. This should not be necessary because the agent gets a commission on the sale. Get your policy from a company that does not charge an additional policy fee.
- Different deductibles are available. Your premium will be lower if you go with a higher deductible.
- Consider the level of risk for your property. If you are in a favorable area, where the worst case would be a few inches of water in your home, you could insure for less than the full value of your property to save on the cost. This involves risk so consult with your agent if you are considering a lower coverage level.
- In some higher risk zones you might be able to gat a discount with an elevation certificate. If you don’t have a certificate ask you agent about that.
- There are a few carriers that will combine flood coverage with your hazard policy, especially with mobile or manufactured homes. Ask you agent about that.
- Flood zones are constantly being redrawn. It is not unusual for an area to be mapped to a higher risk rating. When you already have a policy you can be “grandfathered” to the previous zone rating, if your policy doesn’t lapse. So don’t let your coverage lapse!
