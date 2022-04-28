Understanding Canine Diabetes In Beagles

Share Pin 0 Shares

Diabetes is a common disease in breeds like Beagles. It is important for every dog owner to know the facts about this disease.

– Diabetes is an endocrine disease. It has two types; diabetes mellitus and diabetes insipidus. This disease occurs when the body produces insufficient insulin, a kind of hormone essential in sugar metabolism.

– Diabetes mellitus is the most common of the two types. Also called “sugar diabetes”, this disease occurs when the body produces less insulin. Diabetes mellitus is further subdivided into two; Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. Type 1 diabetes occurs when there is insufficient production of insulin in the pancreas. Type 2 diabetes on the other hand occurs when there is an inadequate response by the dog to insulin.

– Diabetes insipidus is a condition wherein the excretion of diluted urine is in large amount and can not be reduced even if the fluid intake is reduced. This happens because of the kidney’s inability to concentrate urine. This type of diabetes is caused by a deficiency of antidiuretic hormone (ADH) known as vaporessin.

– The common symptoms of diabetes are excessive drinking and urination. The dog may also suffer weight loss though there is an increase in appetite. In addition, poor skin and hair coat, liver disease, vomiting, weakness in the rear legs, secondary bacterial infections, dehydration and rapid breathing may also be present in dogs with diabetes.

– Dogs between seven and nine years of age are usually the victims of this disease. Unspayed female dogs and breeds like Dachshunds and Beagles are at greater risk for developing this disease.

– Insulin, administered through injection, is the main medication of this disease. Types of insulin vary depending on its effect and on how the victim respond to it. Short-acting insulins are effective for one-to-four hours, medium-range insulins are effective for four to 24-hours and long-range versions of insulin last from eight to 28 hours. Too low dosage of insulin will not control diabetes and too high dosage can cause hypoglycemia (low blood sugar level). If possible, medication should be given at the same times everyday.

– There are also other measures to keep diabetes in control. The dog’s weight and food intake should be managed well because blood sugar is hard to control in overweight dogs. Instead of giving one full meal a day, experts suggest to feed several smaller ones (at least twice a day). Another way to control obesity is through regular exercise.