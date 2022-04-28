News
Wabasha Street overpass spanning I-94/35E to close until mid-May, MnDOT says
The Wabasha Street overpass that spans interstates 94 and 35E will close for repairs Thursday, part of an extensive construction project in the busy downtown St. Paul freeway commons.
The closure will begin at 9 a.m. and will run until mid-May, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
A signed detour will run along St. Peter Street, 11th Street, 12th Street and Cedar Street, but MnDOT recommended using an alternate route to avoid congestion and delays.
The closure coincides with the recent closure of the nearby Robert Street overpass, which bridges the same stretch of I-94 and I-35E. It closed Monday and will not reopen until late May.
The closures are part of a two-year I-94 repair project that began last summer, with resurfacing work proceeding from west to east in three stages along I-94 between Western Avenue and Mounds Boulevard, and along I-35E between I-94 and University Avenue in St. Paul.
News
Joe Ryan makes quick work of Tigers in Twins’ 5-0 victory
Joe Ryan became the first Twins pitcher to complete seven innings, and Ryan Jeffers drove in three runs with a home run and double as Minnesota extended its winning streak to six games with a 5-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers in front of 11,829 on Wednesday at Target Field.
Ryan (3-1) didn’t allow a hit until Miguel Cabrera’s two-out single in the fourth and never gave up another. He struck out nine and left with a 4-0 lead after throwing 90 pitches. The 25-year-old right-hander was acquired last July in the deal that sent Nelson Cruz to the Tampa Bay Rays.
The American Central-leading Twins have won seven of their past nine games.
Max Kepler, who drove in three runs with a double and home run in Tuesday’s 5-4 victory, hit solo homers in his first at-bats against Tigers starter Michael Pineda (1-1) to give the Twins a 2-0 lead after four innings. He has hit safely in seven of his past eight games.
The Twins doubled that in the fifth when outfielder Trevor Larnach started the inning with a double to left and catcher Ryan Jeffers followed with a two-run, line drive home run just over the left field fence for a 4-0 lead.
Pineda, who pitched five scoreless innings in a 3-0 victory over the New York Yankees in his first start, was tagged for four earned runs on seven hits. The big right-hander who pitched the previous three years for Minnesota, struck out two.
Larnach started the seventh with a double off left-hander Andrew Chafin and scored when Jeffers laced a line drive over the head of center fielder Aki Baddoo to give the Twins a 5-0 lead.
Joe Smith pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning for the Twins, and Danny Coulombe pitched the ninth to preserve the shutout.
The teams complete their three-game series with a 12:10 p.m. start at Target Field.
News
NAACP sues Crestwood to block use of tax incentives on mall site development
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — The St. Louis County NAACP is suing the city of Crestwood over its redevelopment of the old Crestwood Mall.
The lawsuit is seeking to block Crestwood from using millions in tax incentives on a retail center anchored by a Dierberg’s grocery store at the former mall site. It’s asking the court to declare a TIF void for the development.
The NAACP wants to stop the project because it argues another grocery store is not needed in a well-served, upscale area while “food deserts” exist in many underserved communities.
“This is an abuse of taxpayers’ dollars,” said John Bowman, president of the St. Louis County NAACP. “Here, we are looking at the use of a TIF in a community that is already overserved, as opposed to it being used in a community underserved.”
Last week, Dierbergs Markets broke ground on the new 47-acre development called Dierbergs Crestwood Crossing. The groundbreaking ceremony was held on the site of the demolished Crestwood Mall.
Other businesses and 81 single-family homes are part of the development. The lawsuit was not filed against Dierbergs Markets.
The NAACP complains the grocer wants $17 million in tax incentives but no public hearings were held to allow the NAACP to object to the use of TIF funds.
“If you look at where these TIFs are located, they are always in white communities that are finically-well, where they have commerce and funding — opposed to investing where TIFs are really designed to be used. Dierbergs chooses not to locate its stores in minority communities,” said Bowman
Since the TIF act passed in 1982, “food deserts” have grown in St. Louis County. The USDA calls Ferguson and Spanish Lake “food deserts.”
The City of Crestwood released a statement, saying in part: “The City of Crestwood is disappointed to learn about a lawsuit filed by John Bowman and the St. Louis County NAACP concerning the use of tax increment financing (TIF) to redevelop the former Crestwood Mall site. The City intends to mount a vigorous defense against this politically-motivated lawsuit and will proceed with the redevelopment of this critical site.”
Crestwood Mayor Grant Mabie called the lawsuit “completely frivolous.”
“We are not deterred from proceeding, and we are confident we will ultimately prevail on the merits,” Mabie said in a statement.
News
Chicago Cubs injury report: Wade Miley moves closer to a rehab assignment, but Adbert Alzolay isn’t throwing yet
The Chicago Cubs will be waiting a little longer for their short-term injured pitchers to join the team.
Left-hander Wade Miley threw 46 pitches Wednesday afternoon, getting in three up-downs during a simulated game at Truist Park. The Cubs want to see how he feels before determining his next steps, but Miley is getting closer to going on a rehab assignment.
The veteran shouldn’t need more than two rehab outings before coming off the injured list. Given his experience and understanding of his body, Miley might need only one rehab start.
Right-hander Alec Mills was slated to make a rehab start Friday for Triple-A Iowa; however, he won’t pitch after feeling tightness in his right quadriceps while working out Tuesday. Mills will get a couple of days off before the Cubs implement his throwing schedule. He could throw another bullpen session before making his next rehab start.
Outfielder Clint Frazier, who went on the IL on April 20 after an appendectomy, is expected to go on a rehab assignment once he has fully healed. An appendectomy typically takes four weeks to come back from for hitters.
Frazier likely would have been optioned to Iowa when big-league rosters reduce from 28 to 26 players Monday. He was one of six outfielders on the Cubs active roster before going on the IL. A rehab stint would give him a chance to get in a rhythm at the plate after starting five of the Cubs’ first 12 games.
Three players on the 60-day IL can’t be activated before June 6.
Infielder David Bote, who is coming back from left shoulder surgery, likely will begin a rehab assignment in mid- to late May if he continues to trend in the right direction. That would put Bote on track to be activated as soon as he is eligible.
There isn’t an obvious spot on the big-league roster for Bote based on the current roster construction. While injuries could change that by the time Bote is full go, he does have a minor-league option the Cubs could use.
Right-hander Adbert Alzolay (right shoulder strain) is working out but not throwing yet. The team hopes Alzolay will begin the ramp-up process soon.
Part of the benefit of being on the 60-day IL is a pitcher coming off an injury like Alzolay’s has ample time to build arm and shoulder strength. Alzolay reported to spring training with the shoulder issue and got a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in early March. If the Cubs bring him back as a reliever, it would shorten the length of his rehab.
Left-hander Brad Wieck (left elbow strain) had a PRP injection in late March and is further behind Alzolay. He isn’t expected to return until the second half of the season.
Right-hander Manuel Rodríguez (right elbow strain) received a PRP shot with the hope of avoiding surgery. The Cubs will know more about Rodríguez’s outlook after he begins a throwing program in a couple of weeks.
Left-hander Steven Brault is on the Triple-A IL after an MRI during his physical in March showed a triceps issue. He is going through a strengthening program for his arm with a return possibly 2½ months away.
()
Wabasha Street overpass spanning I-94/35E to close until mid-May, MnDOT says
Joe Ryan makes quick work of Tigers in Twins’ 5-0 victory
10 Tips for Effective Competitive Intelligence Gathering
NAACP sues Crestwood to block use of tax incentives on mall site development
Why Your Digital Marketing Strategy Won’t Work Without SEO
Bitcoin Drops To $38K After Amazon Retraction On Accepting BTC Payments
Understanding Canine Diabetes In Beagles
Ethereum Attempts To Climb North; Is It Eyeing $3000?
Best Rated Homeowners Insurance Companies – How to Find Them
Using Web 2.0 to Earn Money From Home
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm