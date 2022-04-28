What Is Bashoswap? – TheNewsCrypto

Blockchain
What Is Bashoswap?
The Alonzo hard fork has allowed the Cardano ($ADA) network to run smart contracts and effectively compete with other networks including Ethereum, Avalanche, and the BNB Chain. The hard fork led to a flurry of activity on Cardano and the launch of numerous decentralized finance (DeFi) projects.
Despite the flurry of activity so far no DeFi project has taken the lead on Cardano and other blue-chip projects haven’t yet launched on the Cardano network. Enter BashoSwap, an automated market maker (AMM) and an initial decentralized offering (IDO) launchpad launching to cover the gap.
Understanding BashoSwap
The AMM platform leverages the Cardano blockchain to enable lightning-fast trades between Cardano native tokens and to have shared liquidity among a number of other features. Transaction fees on Cardano are significantly lower than they are on other platforms, it’s worth noting.
The team behind BashoSwap is also looking to create version 2 of its swap protocol which will include a single token pool model. That model will be achieved by grouping deposited Cardano native tokens into a virtual pair with the Basho Virtual USD stablecoin ($BSUSD), instead of using liquidity pairs.
This liquidity pool will lead to lower trading fees and the need for less capital being deposited for Liquidity Providers. New projects will effectively be able to launch on BashoSwap with zero capital.
On top of that, through a two-tiered liquidity pool design on its AMM, BashoSwap is able to provide users safeguards against malicious token listings and rug pools, in which developers behind projects remove all liquidity from a protocol to render its tokens worthless.
BashoSwap’s Features
The protocol isn’t just another AMM, but instead includes a number of features that help it become a one-stop-shop on the Cardano blockchain. These include a Launchpad for Cardano-based projects, designed to leverage smart contracts on the network to offer a transparent, efficient, and fully decentralized fundraising platform.
Through BashoSwap’s decentralized exchange users can trade between $ADA and Cardano native tokens, while its automated market maker protocol ensures traders can swap and trade native tokens in a permissionless manner.
To create a trustless environment for the decentralized exchange, BashoSwap follows the EUTXO protocol that guarantees that if all participants agree, a transaction can occur.
At the heart of BashoSwap is the $BASH token, which has a number of use cases within the platform. The tokens were distributed through a private sale and will play a role in the protocol’s future once it moves to a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).
Staking $BASH will allow holders to vote on governance proposals and participate in the future of the protocol through their votes.
How to own $Bash Token?
For the moment the only way to participate in the project is through BashoSwap`s private sale which started on the 5th of April. As proof of its commitment to the Cardano ecosystem, BashoSwap will accept ADA exclusively. However, the minimum amount to participate in the private sale is 5000 ADA.
To join in the BashoSwap sale you will need a Cardano wallet. Hence, set up one of the following wallets: Yoroi Wallet, Daedalus & Nami wallet which are one-stop solutions for all your Cardano transaction needs. The simple steps of setting up one and buying $Bash Tokens can be found in the Docs section of the website.
LBank Exchange Will Launch Innovation Zone for Better User Experience
LBank Exchange is an innovative crypto assets trading platform with 6.4 million global users. Since the start of its journey, LBank Exchange has continuously expanded in the global market, serving users in over 210 countries and regions worldwide, with features including spot and grid trading, derivatives, finance, NFT marketplace, and many more.
For better catering to users’ needs, LBank Exchange has strived to select better, more promising projects for listing and to classify them in a more orderly manner. To make user’s investment experience even smoother, LBank Exchange recently announced a brand new feature called Innovation Zone for spot trading projects, which will soon be launched on its platform.
New projects with growing potential that are lesser-known compared to popular projects will be gathered in Innovation Zone, so that users can make their investment choices more easily and wisely, as well as providing a place where these projects can truly shine.
For instance, LBank Exchange was one of the first exchanges that recognized the great potential of MoonDAO, a project that unites an international collective of people by the mission of decentralizing access to space research and exploration. Since its native token MOONEY was listed on the platform, lots of investors have been highly benefited from the rapid growth of the project. From now on, more and more projects with great potential like MoonDAO will be listed in Innovation Zone.
According to the official announcement, LBank Exchange will also provide opportunities for projects in the Innovation Zone to be transferred to the Main Zone, if they meet any of the following requirements:
1. The community is strong and vibrant, or the project concept is widely seen to have a lot of potential by the mainstream market
2. The overall market cap of the project is relatively high
3. The project team has a strong background in the industry and has excellent credentials; or the token economic model is innovative and has a wide range of application scenarios
In addition, LBank Exchange will evaluate the liquidity and price of the Innovation Zone project for two months. If there is a significant drop or poor liquidity during the evaluation period, LBank will choose to delist the project at an opportune time.
With this brand new feature, LBank Exchange believes that its users will have greater experience when using its platform, and projects will have better opportunities for growth and reaching their full potential.
About LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.
Cardalonia Revolutionizes the P2E Blockchain-based Metaverse Gaming Sector
While blockchain has many fantastic use cases, the gaming sector seems to make the most out of it. It transforms the whole gaming industry when paired with the advantages of NFTs, P2E, and the Metaverse.
For the Metaverse established on the Cardano Blockchain, a play-to-earn game called the Cardalonia has gained a lot of attention in the last few weeks because of its novelty, usability, dedicated team, and other aspects. It is different from previous initiatives because it aims to create a decentralized form of the crowd economy. To make use of the cheap gas prices for minting or trading assets, the sub-second transaction speeds, and all with user-maintained custody, Cardalonia is a decentralized strategy game powered by NFTs developed on the Cardano Blockchain.
To further enhance the utility and efficiency of NFTs, Cardalonia creates the world’s first operational interactive NFT system. Medieval Avatars come to life in 3D holographic shading methods never previously seen in the industry. In addition, rare in-game assets may be collected, traded, fought for, and earned in Cardalonia.
Cardalonia will be a virtual space where anybody may produce Value (Assets), join a clan, buy land, and exchange their products in the Metaverse. Land and space will be scarce in the Cardalonia Metaverse since they are non-fungible and one-of-a-kind digital assets. A player’s land may be leased to other developers who can construct on it and display their assets. They can then sell or purchase their creations.
The Cardalonia Metaverse accepts its native utility token $LONIA for transactions. The $LONIA token will facilitate all Cardalonia ecosystem transactions. $LONIA token holders and stakers get several advantages from doing so.
Notably, there will be 100,000,000 LONIA tokens with a strong lock policy, which means the supply is set, and no further tokens will be created.
Fourteen percent of the Tokens are given to the Cardalonia Development team, and 6 percent are put aside for marketing and partnership reasons. The Lonia supply has been laid out to distribute 20% of the overall supply as staking incentives. In three rounds, the public will be able to purchase half of the entire quantity of LONIA tokens. With the seed sale price being 1 ADA = 14 Lonia tokens.
Users may join Cardalonia’s $LONIA Token Seed Sale at https://cardalonia.io/buy/.
About Cardalonia:
Creators on the Cardano blockchain established Cardalonia, a decentralized play to earn a metaverse built on top of Cardano for participants. As such, Cardalonia is a virtual world where one can develop, own and sell their virtual gaming experience on the Cardano blockchain.
Introducing: The Real Web 3.0
Are we finally on the verge of upgrading our internet infrastructure to its long-awaited next generation, known as Web 3.0? The first version of the Internet consisted of read-only, static websites, whereas Web 2.0 introduced the opportunity to engage with, and create content, enabling activities such as social networking, online banking and shopping. But it has serious flaws around security, privacy, and censorship. On top of that, the dominance of tech giants has only contributed to the further exploitation of users.
Web 3.0 is changing this by defining new standards for the Internet using blockchain technology. And while many “web3” projects are still critically relying on centralized services, such as centralized domains, cloud storage, and browser extensions (deserving to be called Web 2.5 instead), there is one startup, Point Labs, which is pushing for a radical decentralization of all main internet components, finally coming close to fulfilling the complete definition of a real Web 3.0.
What is Point Network?
Point Network is a software suite, consisting of blockchain-based peer-to-peer network Point Chain, a locally running node called Point Core, and a decentralized browser called Point Browser, providing all that is needed to enjoy the full Web 3.0 experience. Instead of centralized domains, that can be taken away by ICANN and the U.S. government at any moment, it features decentralized domains, living on the blockchain. Instead of relying on cloud storage, everything on this new internet has to come only from Arweave, which is a decentralized storage network, thus providing data integrity and censorship resistance for websites and dApps. Powering this economically is POINT, a utility token designed mainly for micropayments to storage providers and validators for the usage of the decentralized internet.
In the current crypto-sphere, users are forced to deal with a lack of standards, configuring and maintaining a patchwork of diverse blockchains and dApps, each with its implementation of common parts. Standards like ERC-20 and Metamask API have helped a little; however, Point Network aims to solve all of these challenges using a special Web 3.0 browser called Point Browser, and a locally running node software Point Core.
As a result, a web3 user only has to log in to Point Browser with one seed phrase to immediately be allowed to access decentralized websites and dApps on Point, Ethereum, Solana and other chains, or even send Bitcoin and Bitcoin Lightning transactions.
Creating More Opportunities
Once the main infrastructure for a real Web3 is created and operational (and the company have already launched a public alpha with a growing userbase), it opens up a world of possibilities for web3 dApps. For instance, when the Point Labs recently released their roadmap (which, unlike other crypto projects, is not merely a few points on a timeline, but a whole Trello-shaped website), it became clear that they are working on Point Social, a decentralized censorship-resistant social network with transparent algorithms, and Point Mail, end-to-end encrypted decentralized email service supposed to surpass Protonmail in terms of privacy.
However, it also becomes clear that one team, no matter the funding and the popularity, wouldn’t be able to quickly build all of the decentralized successors of Youtube, Reddit, Github, Google Drive, and so on. This is why, instead of trying to take all the Web3 pie pieces for themselves, Point Labs would be raising one last private mega-round in May before the public launch, which could help fund and support with grants several startups in parallel, building the necessary Web3 apps on Point. This means that this is the prime time for the next Steve Jobses, Larrys and Sergeys, and Jack Mas to claim a stake in the terra-incognita of Web3.
How soon can we enjoy real Web3?
Recreating the internet from scratch with enforced decentralization on every level is no small feat and requires a lot of research, engineering and testing. There is already a public alpha of Point Network, with which anyone wishing to become an early adopter can explore the network and a Telegram group where they can enroll as an alpha tester to get some USDC for providing feedback.
Point Network is still in its early days and hasn’t yet morphed into its final form, just like the internet of the 90s couldn’t have possibly prepared us for the unimaginable possibilities which would come decades later. However, this is enough for curious minds to get a taste of what a real Web3 could be like, and take part in molding its early history, by sharing feedback and discussing ideas within the community, contributing to Web3 becoming a successful reality sooner.
