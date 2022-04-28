Finance
What Is Indian Share Market
Indian Share Market
A stock market, equity market or share market is the aggregation of buyers and sellers (a loose network of economic transactions, not a physical facility or discrete entity) of stocks (also called shares), which represent ownership claims on businesses; these may include securities listed on a public stock exchange as well as those only traded privately. Examples of the latter include shares of private companies which are sold to investors through equity crowdfunding platforms. Stock exchanges list shares of common equity as well as other security types, e.g. corporate bonds and convertible bonds.
Stock Exchange?
A stock exchange is an exchange (or bourse) where stock brokers and traders can buy and sell shares of stock, bonds, and other securities. Many large companies have their stocks listed on a stock exchange. This makes the stock more liquid and thus more attractive to many investors. The exchange may also act as a guarantor of settlement. Other stocks may be traded “over the counter” (OTC), that is, through a dealer. Some large companies will have their stock listed on more than one exchange in different countries, so as to attract international investors.
Trade?
Trade in stock markets means the transfer for money of a stock or security from a seller to a buyer. This requires these two parties to agree on a price. Equities (stocks or shares) confer an ownership interest in a particular company. Participants in the stock market range from small individual stock investors to larger trader investors, who can be based anywhere in the world, and may include banks, insurance companies, pension funds and hedge funds. Their buy or sell orders may be executed on their behalf by a stock exchange trader.
Stock Market Index?
The movements of the prices in a market or section of a market are captured in price indices called stock market indices, of which there are many, e.g., the S&P, the FTSE and the Euronext indices. Such indices are usually market capitalization weighted, with the weights reflecting the contribution of the stock to the index. The constituents of the index are reviewed frequently to include/exclude stocks in order to reflect the changing business environment.
Index Future?
In Nifty Future package we provide Nifty& Bank nifty future tips for on daily basis with proper target & Stop loss. Trading in this segment is the safest and the best way to get decent profits in this highly unpredictable market The movement in Nifty and Bank nifty if not confined to a sector and requires expertise in analyzing all sectors combined together.
Index Option?
In Nifty Option package we provide Nifty& Bank nifty option tips for on daily basis with proper target & Stop loss. Trading in this segment is the safest and the best way to get decent profits in this highly unpredictable market The movement in Nifty and Bank nifty if not confined to a sector and requires expertise in analyzing all sectors combined together.
Equity Option?
Our equity research & strategy team produces investment themes and insight focused on the various market issues i.e. economy, corporate action etc, which help us to pick a right stock out of 1900 stock listed in NSE. The is a special service designed to educate clients about Basics of Markets and Trading Psychology along with trading recommendations.
The Basics of Stock Options
When people have extra money they wish to invest, they can do this by purchasing stock options. Hopefully, this article can give you the basics of how stock options work.
First, what are stock options?
It is an agreement between two parties. This contract gives the buyer the right to buy or sell a stock at a particular price. The buyer can exercise this right until an agreed-upon expiration date.
It that gives the buyer the right to buy a stock is called a “call.” The option that offers the buyer the right to sell a stock is called a “put”. And these options can be used at any time up until the expiration date.
Stock options usually come in groups of 100 shares. The group of 100 is known as a “lot”. And the price the lots are bought or sold at is known as the “strike price”.
Here’s an example of a put stock option:
Let’s say you want to buy a stock option of the Ramey company. Let’s say the price of the stock is $210. So you buy one put stock option (which equals 100 shares) at a strike price of $200. And let’s say this option expires in six months.
If the Ramey company’s stock price falls to $190 before the six months is up, you can exercise your right to sell the option, equaling 100 shares of the Ramey company at the original strike price of $200. You can do this anytime before the expiration date is up.
That is, when the Ramey company stock is at $190 a share, you can buy 100 shares of the stock at $190 and sell them for $200 a share. So you make a profit of $10 a share, even though the stock price went down.
Now here’s an example of a call stock option.
Let’s use the Ramey company’s above example, except you are buying a call option for $200. And let’s say this time, the stock price rises to $300. Now what you can do, is exercise your option to buy 100 shares of the Ramey company at $200 and then sell them at $300!
Things to keep in mind:
If you buy a call option, and the stock price never rises above the strike price, the option will be worthless once the expiration date is reached. And of course, this holds for a put option: if the stock price never falls below the strike price, the option will be worthless at the time of the expiration date.
And, of course, there is the cost of the option itself. This is called the “premium” of the option.
There are many places to learn more about stock options. It is suggested that you go online to the various websites that discuss stock trading and options before you get too involved. And please make sure that you don’t spend money you can’t afford to lose. Good luck!
Your 2020 Guide on How to Get the Most Out of Video Marketing
Video Content Marketing Trends & Tips
In the past few years we’ve seen a massive increase in video content popping up online, and there’s no sign of it slowing down.
From creating webinars to putting short clips in emails, a video marketing strategy is a must if you want to truly engage with your audience in order to improve brand awareness and boost leads and sales.
According to Wyzowl, a company that creates animated explainer footage, 83% of marketers say video helps them with lead generation, and 87% say it has increased traffic to their website.
Some other benefits include:
- It’s good for SEO. If your stuff is compelling enough to attract views and shares, your Google search ranking can improve.
- It’s a timesaver. It doesn’t take long to create short yet engaging clips in comparison to writing an article or blog.
- It’s affordable. It can be more cost-effective to create a short clip vs. producing an ad or a blog.
- It gets attention. People may scroll through written words, but most will at least give a glance to interesting footage.
As we head into 2020, here are three video content marketing trends you can expect to see going forward.
- Vertical videos. Just when everyone seemed to get the memo that horizontal filming is best, vertical videos come along! This is because consumers watch a lot of things on smartphones.
Instagram and Snapchat were the first to utilize vertical videos in Stories, and Instagram Television (IGTV) was next.
Even Netflix uses vertical digital marketing videos to showcase previews.
- Live streaming. This refers to anything that is recorded and broadcast in real time. People like to feel like they’re being spoken to directly and authentically, and live streaming is also a low-cost way to produce collateral.
We’ve seen more and more social platforms implement this functionality, including Instagram Live, Facebook Live, Twitter Live and LinkedIn for a select few.
- In-video shopping. So far, it seems to be largely clothing retailers who are leveraging this tactic. How it works: Users can click on a section of the screen (say, a skirt on a model) and be directed to the link to buy the item.
A recent survey by Brightcove revealed that 23% of consumers overall and 30% of Millennials want links that let them directly purchase a product.
Now that you’ve got an idea of what’s going to be popular in 2020, here are some ways to incorporate engaging footage into your campaigns this year.
- Use your landing pages.
A survey by marketing technology company Eyeview showed that video on landing pages can increase conversions by 86%. It’s a great way to increase search rankings, as Google’s algorithms are increasingly prioritizing websites with this type of content.
Other advantages: It can lead to more social shares, build trust and awareness and reduce bounce rate.
Shopify created an inspirational brand montage that lives on their homepage. It explains what they do, highlights different customers and announces they now support one million businesses.
- Blogs and articles.
Did you know blog posts can be just as valuable as a landing page? Think about filming your post instead of writing it (or do both), and you’ve easily increased the odds of that info reaching more visitors.
Moz, which is considered an SEO authority, found that showing a clip with blog images and text increased reach by 3X.
One of our clients, Financial Recovery Institute, uses it in a blog to tell a story.
- Emails and newsletters.
The digital marketing videos you create will depend on your objectives and goals. For example, are you announcing a new product, an event, or a course you want people to sign up for?
You could also use email to give people a sneak peek of longer footage on your website. Once you’ve decided what you’re promoting, you can begin shooting.
Something to note: There are over 30 major email clients, including Microsoft Outlook, Gmail, Yahoo Mail and Apple Mail. Some of them don’t support the requirements for using clips in emails.
Several of the popular email newsletter services like AWeber and MailChimp make it simple to share what you film by using a screen capture and linking the image to the original content.
That way, a user can just click on the image in the email and be directed to your clip. Want to learn more? Check out our recommended email newsletter providers.
- Social media platforms.
A solid social media strategy is essential, and you only need to glance at your Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn feed (and of course YouTube and Pinterest) to see how big a role video plays for companies.
Some formats you could shoot for social media include:
- How-to guides
- Q&As
- Behind-the-scenes glimpses
- Events
- Interviews
- Unboxings (if you have a physical product)
It’s important to remember that each social media platform has rules around how long your digital marketing videos can be. Here’s a quick reference guide:
- Facebook allows you up to 240 minutes (though you probably wouldn’t want to use all that time),
- Twitter provides 2 minutes and 20 seconds.
- Instagram gives you one minute if shared as a post, 15 seconds as a story and up to 1 hour as a live or IGTV video.
- LinkedIn has a 10-minute limit.
- Snapchat allows 10 seconds.
Make sure your videos are optimized for each social media platform. Viewers on Instagram expect different things than those on Twitter, for example.
We can’t possibly cover every platform or video content marketing strategy out there, but I hope this has given you some ideas on how to use this valuable tool in 2020.
Remember: No matter what you’re creating or selling, it’s all about storytelling. It’s time to tell the most authentic and compelling stories you can about your products or services!
And if your organization needs help with social media marketing, it’s best to find a qualified service provider who understands the specific nuances of the different social channels and what works best on each.
What is the Market Going To Do?
I’ve long realized that when someone I meet casually finds out what I do for a living, they nearly always ask me the same question: What is the market going to do? I’ve also become accustomed to the strange looks I get when I answer, “Over the next year, the market will either go up, go down or stay the same. No one knows for sure.”
This question, while simple, reveals a lot about the public view of “financial planning”. It’s clear that a significant portion of the public views “financial planners” as forecasters and think thay should always know what the market is going to do (or at least have an opinion). They believe the purpose for the planner is to predict future events and position their assets to take advantage of current and future trends. Many think a shrewd “financial planner” will move their assets to technology ahead of a big boom or, perhaps, wisely sell their stocks ahead of a predicted market decline.
Sadly, I know exactly why this mind-set is prevalent in the investing public. It is simply based on how this industry has worked in the past and how most financial institutions and “financial planner”still run today.
Most financial institutions are aligned to profit from the transactions of investors. Stockbrokers, who now call themselves “financial planners,” recommend trades for which they receive commissions. From the brokerage firm’s view, the more trades the better. Brokers must continually rationalize their trade recommendations to clients and their recommendations can come in various forms:
- “I predict that stock XYZ will have a good quarter, and stock ABC is going to fall so we should buy and sell.”
- “I predict that emerging markets are going to have a good year so let’s sell your domestic large growth fund and buy the emerging markets fund.”
- “I predict that baby boomers are going to affect the growth of healthcare stocks in the future, so lets get in now”
Unfortunately, brokerage firms and the financial media have conditioned the investing public to believe that a successful investment experience calls for out-guessing the market. They are simply bombarded by brokers seeking commissions and the financial media seeking ratings using phrases like looming crisis, positive economic indicators, potential for explosive growth, grossly undervalued, etc. This language would make any investor that takes it seriously think they need to move their assets around in response to easily forecasted future events.
The irony here is that I view my job as optimizing my clients’ financial lives so they don’t get hurt by trying to predict the future or by emotionally moving their money based on the “noise” of the day. This is Wealth Coaching, the solution to “Financial Planning”.
My responsibility is to make sure clients ignore the hair-brained forecasts of those trying to make top ratings in the financial media. The fact is if the financial media told you the truth, that proper asset allocation, diversification and risk and cost control are the key to your long-term investment results, people would stop watching and buying media. Then, of course, the media wouldn’t be able to sell advertising to other firms who promote market timing and active money movement.
I want you to be an ever-vigilant skeptic and keep constantly before you the motivations behind what you read and watch. When notorious author Harry Dent says the Dow is going to hit 40,000 by 2009 it’s because he wants to sell books, not because he wants to help you with your portfolio. He knows that many brokers working for the big Wall Street firms love flagrant, unfounded speculation and will use it to sell products to their clients. When Jim Cramer yells BOOOOYA! and screams on national television about the best place to put your money, it’s ratings he seeks, not your best interests. When you see “Seven stocks you have to know for Monday” on Yahoo Finance their intent is to produce clicks and sell advertising space, not to help us kick-start your portfolio this week.
In my view, fiduciary standards and the pursuit of moral high ground dictate that we consider the entire financial life of a client when developing a portfolio for a specific risk level. The role of a Wealth Coach is to ensure that clients earn the returns to which they are entitled for the risks they are taking as investors in the global capital markets. The typical “Financial Planner” is the one who speculates, forecasts, or tries to add value through showmanship, product selection and asset repositioning.
The simple reality is that you don’t have to correctly forecast the future to enjoy investment success. Investment success is not the result of a sequence of well-timed movements. Your odds of consistently and correctly out-guessing the market are low, but your odds of creating excessive fees and tax consequences while you try are high. Amateurs spend their time rationalizing the legitimacy of market forecasts. A Wealth Coach will build tax-efficient, risk controlled, low-expense portfolios and work hard to make sure their clients don’t have to pay attention to forecasts made by those whose sole intent is to sell magazines, airtime, or financial products.
The Basics of Stock Options
Your 2020 Guide on How to Get the Most Out of Video Marketing
