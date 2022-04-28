Share Pin 0 Shares

I’ve long realized that when someone I meet casually finds out what I do for a living, they nearly always ask me the same question: What is the market going to do? I’ve also become accustomed to the strange looks I get when I answer, “Over the next year, the market will either go up, go down or stay the same. No one knows for sure.”

This question, while simple, reveals a lot about the public view of “financial planning”. It’s clear that a significant portion of the public views “financial planners” as forecasters and think thay should always know what the market is going to do (or at least have an opinion). They believe the purpose for the planner is to predict future events and position their assets to take advantage of current and future trends. Many think a shrewd “financial planner” will move their assets to technology ahead of a big boom or, perhaps, wisely sell their stocks ahead of a predicted market decline.

Sadly, I know exactly why this mind-set is prevalent in the investing public. It is simply based on how this industry has worked in the past and how most financial institutions and “financial planner”still run today.

Most financial institutions are aligned to profit from the transactions of investors. Stockbrokers, who now call themselves “financial planners,” recommend trades for which they receive commissions. From the brokerage firm’s view, the more trades the better. Brokers must continually rationalize their trade recommendations to clients and their recommendations can come in various forms:

“I predict that stock XYZ will have a good quarter, and stock ABC is going to fall so we should buy and sell.”

“I predict that emerging markets are going to have a good year so let’s sell your domestic large growth fund and buy the emerging markets fund.”

“I predict that baby boomers are going to affect the growth of healthcare stocks in the future, so lets get in now”

Unfortunately, brokerage firms and the financial media have conditioned the investing public to believe that a successful investment experience calls for out-guessing the market. They are simply bombarded by brokers seeking commissions and the financial media seeking ratings using phrases like looming crisis, positive economic indicators, potential for explosive growth, grossly undervalued, etc. This language would make any investor that takes it seriously think they need to move their assets around in response to easily forecasted future events.

The irony here is that I view my job as optimizing my clients’ financial lives so they don’t get hurt by trying to predict the future or by emotionally moving their money based on the “noise” of the day. This is Wealth Coaching, the solution to “Financial Planning”.

My responsibility is to make sure clients ignore the hair-brained forecasts of those trying to make top ratings in the financial media. The fact is if the financial media told you the truth, that proper asset allocation, diversification and risk and cost control are the key to your long-term investment results, people would stop watching and buying media. Then, of course, the media wouldn’t be able to sell advertising to other firms who promote market timing and active money movement.

I want you to be an ever-vigilant skeptic and keep constantly before you the motivations behind what you read and watch. When notorious author Harry Dent says the Dow is going to hit 40,000 by 2009 it’s because he wants to sell books, not because he wants to help you with your portfolio. He knows that many brokers working for the big Wall Street firms love flagrant, unfounded speculation and will use it to sell products to their clients. When Jim Cramer yells BOOOOYA! and screams on national television about the best place to put your money, it’s ratings he seeks, not your best interests. When you see “Seven stocks you have to know for Monday” on Yahoo Finance their intent is to produce clicks and sell advertising space, not to help us kick-start your portfolio this week.

In my view, fiduciary standards and the pursuit of moral high ground dictate that we consider the entire financial life of a client when developing a portfolio for a specific risk level. The role of a Wealth Coach is to ensure that clients earn the returns to which they are entitled for the risks they are taking as investors in the global capital markets. The typical “Financial Planner” is the one who speculates, forecasts, or tries to add value through showmanship, product selection and asset repositioning.

The simple reality is that you don’t have to correctly forecast the future to enjoy investment success. Investment success is not the result of a sequence of well-timed movements. Your odds of consistently and correctly out-guessing the market are low, but your odds of creating excessive fees and tax consequences while you try are high. Amateurs spend their time rationalizing the legitimacy of market forecasts. A Wealth Coach will build tax-efficient, risk controlled, low-expense portfolios and work hard to make sure their clients don’t have to pay attention to forecasts made by those whose sole intent is to sell magazines, airtime, or financial products.