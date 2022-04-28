Finance
What is Your Household Overhead
The first question I ask of any business owner is, “What is your overhead cost?” Most business owners know this answer. If you ask anyone off the street about his or her household overhead, I would receive a look of a blank face.
What is your household overhead? The term “overhead” is used in business quite a bit. Overhead is the day-to-day cost and monthly/yearly cost of operating your household. You would be amazed at how many people do not know what it cost to “operate” their house. They think they know until they actually put pencil to paper and write out every cost. They are usually very surprised how much money is actually wasted and where it all goes. And it goes pretty damn fast.
Just as business owners know their overhead the same should be for those who run a household. And we all operate a household whether you are one person or a family of four. You must operate your household like a business therefore you need to know how much it cost to operate your house.
So let’s put paper to pencil. You need to know what you spend on the following:
Groceries & Restaurant Purchases- This includes weekly grocery shopping, eating out at restaurants, take-out (pizza night, Chinese food night, etc), convenience stops at local grocer, WAWA, 7-11, Circle K, Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, local bagel shop, etc.
Automobile Costs
– Monthly car payment
– Gas & Oil (Shopping for the cheapest gasoline for your car is not the best move. Sometimes a cheaper gas can cause problems for our cars and in turn cost you more in the long run).
– Oil Change (It is true you should change the oil every 3000 miles. It will make your car last longer).
– Repairs (You should save $20-25 per paycheck for repairs)
– Parking
– Public Transportation
Housing/Shelter Costs
– Mortgage/Rent (If you are paying a mortgage, some folks take the advantage of bi-monthly payment. Bi-monthly payment means your mortgage company splits your monthly payment by two and they automatically withdraw the payment twice per month. This figures out to be one extra payment per year and in turn it could shorten the life of your 30-year mortgage loan to 21-22 years. Some folks do not want to give their mortgage company anymore than due and they would rather invest the money in stocks, CD’s, etc.)
– Property Taxes
– Utilities (Electric, Water, Sewer, Gas, Trash)
– Telephone (Many people are considering dropping their land-line. This might be a good idea. If you are not in business for yourself yet (and hopefully you will be soon) why have more than one telephone.
– Security/Alarm
– Repairs
Personal Costs
– Haircuts
– Toiletries
– Laundry
– Dry-cleaning
– Childcare
– Gifts given
– Allowance for children
– Clothing
– Vitamins/Supplements
Loans
– Revolving charges, i.e. department store charges
– Student loan payments
– Alimony
Insurances
– Health (Add this to your budget even if your employer automatically deducts from your paycheck)
– Mortgage Insurance (PMI-Private Mortgage Insurance)
– Renters Insurance (I always recommend purchasing renters insurance. It is very affordable.)
– Disability
– Life
– Long-term healthcare
– Automobile
Entertainment
– Concerts/Movies/DVD Rentals
– Books
– Hobbies
– Memberships/Dues
– Vacations
– Subscriptions
– Toys
– Cable TV
Miscellaneous
– Medical co-pays/co-insurance
– Dental
– Vision
– Prescriptions
– Accountant
– Attorney
– Bank charges
– Educational Costs
– Postage
– Any other expenses
Investments
– Personal savings
– 401K
– Charities
– Stocks/Bonds/Mutual Funds
Now that you have a budget outline you should complete this form over a 3-month period. The reason for a 3-month period is because a one-month snapshot is not long enough for a proper analysis.
After your 3-month analysis you will be able to see where you spend your money and the cost for operating your household and lifestyle, hence your personal lifestyle overhead. Armed with this information you will be able to make changes and hopefully begin to save more and spend wiser.
Please keep in mind just as in business life changes. Sometimes the change is slow (paying off your school loan) or sometimes fast (becoming ill and needing your appendix out immediately). One should prepare for these changes to the best of their ability and one way is saving money in your bank, envelope, jar, etc. for the life’s little “Uh-oh’s”.
It is easier than you think to keep/analyze your overhead. There are many computer programs that will do this for you. One such program is Quicken. There are many others. It will make your life much easier (and your accountant’s). You can learn more at www.frompaintopersonalgain.com
I hope you enjoyed this article.
Here’s to your Health, Wealth & Happiness!
Finance
Van Insurance – The Purpose Matters As Much As The Model Of The Van
When you decide on van insurance, there are certain factors to be taken into consideration. Among them that figures highly is the model of the van you drive. This is a major determinant of the premium you will have to pay. A more expensive van will obviously attract a larger premium.
When we speak of a van as distinguished from a car, we mean any vehicle larger and taller than, say, a car, which can accommodate a group of people, around eight or more, along with goods. In the UK, a van refers to a large vehicle used for cargo. These vans are often used by transportation companies than by the general public. These vans thus serve a special professional purpose. If instead of goods, it is used to carry people, it is more likely to be referred to as a minibus.
What matters more to serve among the various criteria for insurance premium by the insurance provider companies, is the function a van serves which determines the different possibility of wear and tear and the road dangers it faces. As a rule, the minivan mentioned above, is built to sustain more shock as much as to survive a collision. The reasons are obvious. Since it carries passengers, it also faces less chances of accidents because of any driver’s tendency to drive more responsibly for the sake of the lives of his/her passengers. It is somewhat obvious then that the insurance costs of the minivan would tend to be lesser. This is one aspect in which a van insurance differs from a car insurance.
If you want a van insurance, the advisable thing to do is to visit the websites of some good insurance provider sites in the UK and to compare the premiums as well as the fine prints within the insurance clauses to avoid confusion later on. It would also be advisable to research about van insurance and of course, to know what kind of premium your van model is likely to attract as per previous records.
Finance
7 Car Rental Mistakes to Avoid
Rental cars are convenient, but the related costs can be confusing. If you are going to book a rental car, we suggest that you avoid the common mistakes explained in this article. You will also know about how to avoid them. Read on.
1. Extra Insurance
It’s not a good idea to buy extra insurance that you won’t need. For instance, if you have an auto insurance policy, know that it will provide the necessary personal liability and collision damage in case of a rental car. Therefore, you should check that prior to renting a car so you can decline the coverage to avoid the extra expense.
2. Renting from a Nearby Airport
You may have to pay the airport surcharges if you rent from an airport. So, it’s better to rent a car from a service provider that’s located away from the airport. Actually, it will be much more convenient than renting at the airport.
3. Shopping Around
You should check out different providers. Often, car rental fees vary based on the lead time and company. Therefore, it’s not a good idea to stick to only one provider. Instead, what you need to do is compare different providers to get the best deal. Many websites can help you make a comparison from the comfort of your home.
If you are going to drive a long distance, you may want to consider mileage caps as well. Some car rentals provide unlimited miles allowing you to travel as much as you can for the same price. However, some may charge extra once you cross a limit. So, it should be kept in mind.
4. Advance Payment for Gas
It may seem convenient to pay for gas in advance, but know that it will mean paying for a full tank even if you get back burning half the tank. So, it’s a better idea to fill up as you travel as it will help you find cheaper prices.
5. Paying Extra
Making additional payment for a car seat or GPS is another unwise idea. Often, car rentals charge extra for additional services, such as a child car seat and GPS. The cost of GPS can be $10 per day. In some cases, it’s even higher. To save money, you can use your smartphone GPS to find directions.
6. Inspection
Some people don’t inspect the rental car because they are in a hurry. if you have this habit, you need to change or you may have to pay for the damage you never caused to the vehicle. Therefore, you should check the vehicle for dents, scratches, tears, stains, spills and other wear and tear.
7. Getting Late
Always try to return the vehicle in time. Most service providers charge daily rates on a 24-hour period basis. Although you may get a half an hour grace period from some rentals, not all of the rentals are kind enough.
In short, if you are going to book a car, make sure you avoid the mistakes explained in this article.
Finance
All About the FHA Loans and Reverse Mortgage
FHA loans have allowed Americans to buy property which was not in their range at a very cheap price. It deals with the mortgage assistance. The citizens are allowed to borrow money to buy a property. Any lender who is officially qualified can apply for the FHA. The seeds of the FHA were sown as early as the 1930s when economic crisis had hit a major low in the United States of America. This period is commonly known as the Great Depression. Foreclosures and Defaults became a regular issue. So FHA were issued to overcome this issue and the result was tremendous and the concept became extremely popular.
Private Mortgage Insurance is a part of our life. So FHA are meant for those who are not eligible for the PMI. Now the FHA secure is added to the program. Also the subprogram f the FHA is meant for those who were hit by the economic crisis of 2007. So the FHA were meant to overcome that economic turmoil. Obtaining a FHA is relatively easy because the main aim of the FHA loan system is to acquire maximum number of customers for the loan. This also ensures more number of homeowners in the United States of America. The existing mortgage can be refinanced by this. Also it is not at all necessary to own a home to apply for the FHA. So that again is an added advantage.
However you cannot obtain more than one FHA loan at the same time. However you can apply for another FHA loan to buy a property if the value of the other loan is not greater than 75% of your property. However a very important thing you have to keep in mind while applying for FHA loan is that not only does it provide loan, it provides the loan through qualified lenders. So to apply for FHA loan you must initially talk to various lenders. These lenders deal with all the various deals that are attached with FHA loan. Their advices and words are quite important as well. They will also tabulate the risk value that comes with it. Also the lender will always make it a point to assess your application. They will come up with a good condition that will suit you the best.
Reverse mortgages are a booming scenario which is directly related with the FHA. Reverse mortgage leads are also provided by individuals who work in the field as freelancers. The information obtained is sent to the customers who then send it to the various agencies. The leads are sold to various companies at affordable prices. When used properly Reverse Mortgage can result in outstanding benefits for any firm. However it is always safe to check out two to three Reverse Mortgage firms. After comparing the prices it is best to purchase the Reverse Mortgage leads. Reverse Mortgage leads help to reduce the time and effort required to connect between customers and firms. And also the Reverse Mortgage lead providers work day and night to ensure a healthy income for the necessary Reverse Mortgage Firms.
