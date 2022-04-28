Connect with us

Blockchain

Why Gold Is Beating Bitcoin In 2022

Published

1 min ago

on

bitcoin
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Bitcoin continues to underperform as a general “risk-off” sentiment has investors driving toward gold as a safe haven asset.

Not Risking It

Concerns about the Russo-Ukrainian war continue. The U.S. inflation struggles at a four-decade high and Fed rate hike fears prevail. The uncertainty extends to the world economy as a recession is expected instead of a recovery. The IMF’s managing director Kristalina Georgieva called it “a crisis on top of a crisis.”

“The war is a supply shock that reduces economic output and raises prices. Indeed, we forecast inflation will accelerate to 5.5 percent in advanced economies and to 9.3 percent in emerging European economies excluding Russia, Turkey, and Ukraine. ” The IMF stated last week.

Reuters recently quoted Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann, who talked in a note about the factors that have “lent buoyancy to gold in recent days,” mentioning the “strong buying interest on the part of ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) investors” and news about the Ukraine war.

“Russia appears to be preparing to launch a major offensive in the east of the country – that is generating considerable demand for gold as a safe haven,” the analyst said.

This summarizes the “risk-off” sentiment at the moment. As expected, equities suffer as investors are selling risky assets and purchasing the ones negatively correlated to the traditional market. Thus, the crypto space is struggling alongside de stocks market and gold is rising.

Bitcoin Outperformed By Gold

Data from Arcane Research’s latest weekly report notes that it has been a gloomy year for the “digital gold.” In the first three weeks of 2022, Bitcoin sank 25% and it is still down by 18% in the year despite its slight recovery.

Similarly, Nasdaq records a 19% decline in the year, having underperformed against bitcoin “by a small margin,” notes the report, adding that “This is surprising given that bitcoin has tended to follow Nasdaq, albeit with higher volatility.”

The general fear over geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty has given gold the safe-haven asset spotlight once more. The asset outperformed all the other indexes seen below with a 4% gain.

Physical gold outperforming “digital gold” in 2022 | Source: Arcane Research

Meanwhile, the currency market is performing with “the same risk-off patterns.” The Dollar has been proving its “risk-off” dominance as the US Dollar Index (DXY) is up 7%. The Chinese yuan has taken a hit over concerns about the country’s “zero-covid” policy –which creates issues for the global supply chain– and the slowing down Chinese economy. In contrast, investors have been running to the US Dollar for safety.

Bitcoin supporters usually refer to the coin as “digital gold” alleging it is a safe haven asset, and this narrative had held well while BTC had been “uncorrelated with most other major asset classes,” but the tide is shifting with the 2022 scenario as investors are rather placing the coin “into the risk-on basket”.

A previous Arcane Research report indicated that bitcoin’s 30 -day correlation with the Nasdaq is revisiting July 2020 highs while its correlation with gold has reached all-time lows.

A pseudonym traded noted that “As Bitcoin adoption goes on and more institutional investors enter the market, the correlation of BTC and stocks becomes more and more tight. That is a paradigm that the crypto world struggled to come to terms with in the past but is now more real than ever. A healthy stock market is good for Bitcoin.”

Meanwhile, the general sentiment of traders seems to be bearish, with many saying that the coin could visit the $30k level soon.

Bitcoin
Bitcoin trading at $39k in the daily chart | BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Bitcoin Futures Basis Nears One-Year Lows, How Will This Affect BTC?

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 28, 2022

By

bitcoin
google news

In late March/early April, the bitcoin futures basis had mounted an impressive recovery that pushed sentiment back into the positive. This had come after months of a declining futures basis, so this recovery was a welcome development in the market. This would prove to be short-lived, however, as the futures basis had taken a sharp nosedive in mid-April. Now, it is falling towards one-year lows, leaving in its wake a trail of wary investors.

Nearing One-Year Lows

Bitcoin’s drop back into the $30,000 has had a profound impact on the futures basis. As investor sentiment had turned largely negative, the basis had lost the majority of the gains it had made at the end of March. The decline did not stop there though as the basis has now broken towards one-year lows.

Related Reading | Bitcoin 401k? Fidelity Investments Says Yes

In the past year, there have been a total of two times where the basis had touched this low. The first had been on July 20th, 2021, which had been promptly followed by the famous summer short squeeze. It had come after major liquidations had pushed retail traders to try to recover losses by shorting the market. 

The futures basis had fallen this low again on February 18th this year. The last time though, it had recovered before reaching the July 20th low, culminating in its recent peak in April. Unlike the July 20th low, a consolidation in the price of bitcoin had followed the February low. Therefore, not giving a clear, consistent picture of what to expect when the futures basis drops this low. It is however far less volatile now than it was last summer.

BTC futures basis close to one-year lows | Source: Arcane Research

The average futures basis now sits at a low of 2.12%, after touching as low as 2.02% on Sunday, in the offshores futures market. This takes into account all of the crypto futures exchanges except the CME. This time around, the decline in the futures basis is also characterized by liquidations, although nothing as significant as those experienced in July.

How Bitcoin Price Is Reacting

Bitcoin has been on a slow but steady recovery trend since falling to the $37,000 level. It is not unheard of that the digital asset quickly lose footing above $40,000 but a recovery with current market conditions is an impressive feat for bitcoin.

Going by previous occurrences of futures basis declining, a recovery from this point could be very good for bitcoin. The short-squeeze that had followed the July decline had effectively pushed the cryptocurrency towards a massive bull trend, ending in a new all-time high above $64,000 in November.

Bitcoin price chart from TradingView.com

BTC holding against the bears | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

A recovery had also marked the decline in February, albeit to a lesser extent. With the current trend of stagnating momentum, the futures basis may decline further for another week before a recovery towards a bull trend could be in the works.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Beneath Key Support Level; What’s Next?

Bitcoin is trading at $39,002 at the time of this writing. Bulls continue to mount strong opposition causing the $36,000 to $38,000 support level to strengthen.

Featured image from Bitcoinist, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Ethereum May Rally To $3k If Bulls Hold On To Long Position

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 28, 2022

By

Ethereum May Rally To $3k If Bulls Hold On To Long Position
google news

The price of Ethereum (ETH) was in bad health on Tuesday, falling almost 6% to the south and breaking below $2,800. Bulls, on the other hand, were waiting to jump in and buy ETH at a steep discount. The price of Ethereum is up 2.5% in early trading and appears to be heading back to $3,018.55, recouping Tuesday’s losses.

Ethereum May Recover

The price of Ethereum was stung by dismal earnings from Alphabet, Wall Street’s favorite tech stock, with Youtube losing market share to Tik Tok. Investors quickly rebalanced and reevaluated the situation, eventually shrugging off the news this morning because earnings are still strong, and no substantial reports on future losses were released.

As a result of the spillover fall from Alphabet’s disappointment, the price of Ethereum is ripe for the taking, trading in the ASIA PAC open at a juicy discount just below $2,800.00. Bulls swiftly snatched up pieces of the price action and are poised to recoup all of Tuesday’s losses, putting the price back to $3,018.55. From there, it’s only a short distance to $3,163.35. If earnings reflect excellent news in the coming days, predict a buy-side explosion to $3,391.52, resulting in a 20 percent profit.

ETH/USD trades close to $3k. Source: TradingView

With Facebook’s numbers expected to be released this evening, a turnaround is possible. Expect a huge decline in the Nasdaq, which will drive cryptocurrencies to new lows, if Facebook surprises on the downside with lower user counts and less income from its publicity earnings. The price of ETH will decrease to $2,695.70 and then $2,574, representing a 10% loss.

Related Reading | Will The Ethereum Merge Skyrocket ETH?

Ethereum Merge Is A Concern

There are a few concerns to be aware of, one of which being the approaching ‘Merge,’ which will see Ethereum switch from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake paradigm, resulting in a 99.95 percent reduction in overall energy consumption. Mike McGlone of Bloomberg explained:

“The Merge, shifting Ethereum from a proof-of-work model to proof-of-stake, will convert Ether into an equity-like instrument with elegant supply/demand dynamics that could drive significant interest in the asset. Stakers of Ether (owners that validate) will be entitled to a share of future revenue (fees) generated on the network, with EIP-1559 dictating a portion of the fees (about 70%) should be burnt (akin to a buyback) and the rest distributed as a reward (dividend)”

But, as McGlone warned, there’s still a lot that may go wrong with the ‘Merge.’ Because of crypto’s present link to risk-on assets like tech stocks, which have been witnessing a major selloff in April, the price prognosis for the immediate term seems bleak. As a result, McGlone does not rule out Ethereum falling to $1,700, its low from last summer.

If the stock market declines further and lowers the tide for risk assets, Ethereum could repeat last summer’s performance and revisit about $1,700. Once the weaker, leveraged long positions were purged, Ethereum hit a new high around $4,800 in November. Ethereum faces headwinds along with most risk assets as the Federal Reserve fights the highest inflation in 40 years. We see the potential for stock-market reversion as a primary headwind for Ethereum.”

Related Reading | TA: Ethereum Revisits $2.8K, Why Upsides Might Be Limited

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from TradingView.com
google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Brazil Finally Passes Its Crypto and BTC Regulatory Bills!

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 28, 2022

By

Brazil Finally Passes Its Crypto and BTC Regulatory Bills!
google news
Editors News
  • Brazil apsses crypto and BTC regulatory bills. 
  • Will be implemented by the end of 2022.
  • Possibilities to make BTC as legal tender, high.

Brazil, has been into various rumors and talks constantly when it comes to its crypto industry. True to the fact, Brazil is indeed one of the most highly active crypto users around the world. In spite of this, the nation’s decisions on crypto and Bitcoin (BTC) have been going on since last year. 

However, finally, the bill in regards with all sorts of regulations and overall framework for both crypto and BTC has been passed to the senate. The news was officially confirmed and is out upon the local news sources and newspapers of the country. 

Brazil’s Crypto and BTC Bill Passing

Taking the whole South American continent into consideration, Brazil ranks the top with the high end crypto users. In such terms, expectations were high for the nation to put out its crypto regulatory frameworks officially. 

Though delayed, the bill has been finally passed to the senate. For the complete passing of the bill and into action, the bill has to be first accepted, approved and acknowledged by the Chamber of Deputies, which is actually the lower congress boards together. 

Furthermore, once passed by the Chamber of Deputies, the bill has to be signed by the President of the nation, Jair Bolsonaro. In spite of all this, the bill is expected to be into complete implementation by the end of 2022. 

Also, once the bill gets passed, Brazil’s economy will become the leading in the South American continent. On the other hand, as revealed and predicted by Nayib Bukele, the possibilities for Brazil to adopt BTC as one of its legal tender are indeed high. 

google news
Continue Reading

Trending