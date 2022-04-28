YGG SEA Partners with Solana Ventures to Supercharge Game Development in SE Asia

Taipei, Taiwan, 28th April, 2022, Chainwire

YGG SEA has formed a new partnership with Solana Ventures, the investment arm of Solana Labs, that will bolster the Yield Guild Games subDAO’s operations in Southeast Asia. This exclusive strategic agreement will lead to the provision of resources to the region’s game developers and broader gaming community. The partnership is part of a $500,000 private investment round co-led by Solana Ventures for YGG SEA.

Solana Ventures will work closely with YGG SEA’s country managers to develop training programs on building projects on the Solana blockchain, and connect game development studios to engineering resources to help deploy new titles in the Solana ecosystem. This will expedite game development and product launches in Southeast Asia, a region that has 225 million gaming and e-sports fans .

“Southeast Asia is a major hub of innovation in blockchain games, and we are excited to partner with YGG SEA to build sustainable value in the Southeast Asian communities and developer ecosystem. Game companies should not only focus on monetization. Our plans are to build out learning and development resources to create real, long-term value in Southeast Asia, and ultimately help bring the best games and products to market,” said Matt Beck, Head of Solana Ventures.

Meanwhile, as the range of titles that are available to the members of the play-to-earn community diversifies, YGG SEA’s scholars will be able to access a growing number of popular games built on Solana.

YGG SEA’s relationship with Yield Guild Games and its team of gaming industry veterans place the subDAO in the unique position to bring the most fun and engaging titles to the region, while helping local players benefit from the play-to-earn game model. Southeast Asia’s gaming community is an integral part of the global video game industry, and Solana’s long-term plans include significant expansion in the region. Solana’s partnership with YGG SEA is a monumental step toward achieving that goal.

“The demand for play-to-earn games is higher than ever, especially in Southeast Asia’s countries. YGG SEA’s core team and country managers have a deep understanding of the cultural nuances in this diverse region, and have been building our community of scholars from the ground up since early 2022. The new partnership with Solana Ventures will give YGG SEA an incredible boost and help us offer the best resources to players and developers in Southeast Asia as we continue to serve the needs of the region’s gamer communities,” said Evan Spytma, CEO and Co-Founder of YGG SEA.

About Solana Ventures

Solana Ventures funds projects for the Solana blockchain. Its mission is to accelerate the growth of the Solana blockchain and adjacent ecosystems by providing capital to the most promising teams building in the crypto ecosystem.

Website: https://solana.ventures

About YGG SEA

YGG SEA, the first subDAO of Yield Guild Games, is a decentralized autonomous organization for acquiring and managing NFTs used in the metaverse. Our mission is to create the biggest and most sustainable play-to-earn virtual economy in Southeast Asia. YGG SEA is a founding member of the Asia Blockchain Gaming Alliance.

Website: https://yggsea.io

Twitter: https://twitter.com/yggsea

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/yggsea

Medium: https://medium.com/@yggsea

Media Contact: Dominick Steer, [email protected]

Contacts