10 Tips to Choose Between Sports Agent Firms
Is the agent or agency that’s recruiting you registered to practice as an agent or agency in your state?
For the NFL, sports agent firms must be registered with the National Football League Player’s Association (NFLPA) to negotiate a contract for a player. The Uniform Athlete Agents Act, or the UAAA, is a state law currently recognized by 40 States (as of April 2011), in addition to Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands, that regulates the recruiting actions of agents.
The Act’s purpose is to create uniformity in the way sports agent firms go about recruiting and communicating with prospective clients. Part of the Act requires that sports agents register in each state in which they choose to recruit athletes in.
If you’re in a state where the UAAA isn’t recognized, ask them if they’re registered in that particular state (if applicable). If you’re already a professional athlete, the prospective agent(s) don’t have to register with your state.
Have you ever been disbarred, suspended or disciplined as an attorney or agent?
While bad things do happen to good people at times, it’s good to know whether or not the sports agent firm you’re considering has ever been disciplined, suspended or disbarred (in the event that they’re also an attorney). Research the attorney or agent, and feel free to bring-up what you’ve learned. There may be a good explanation of what happened, but it’s important that you’re comfortable with them and their track record.
What is your fee? Is your fee negotiable? How and when do you bill me for your services?
Do you provide any type of annual statement to your clients?
Sports agent firms normally bill on a percentage of the value of the contract they negotiate on the players behalf. Quite often this fee is capped. For example, in the NFL (National Football League) and the UFL (United Football League), these fees are capped at 3%, meaning the agents’s commissions cannot exceed 3% of the total value of the contract negotiated.
Even so, you can ask to pay the agent on an hourly rate, if it’s agreed upon. It’s been said that Ray Allen, now of the Boston Celtics (NBA), saved himself over $2.8m by paying Johnny Cochran $500 an hour instead of paying a 4% commission back in 1999 when he was negotiating his own contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.
As far as athletic training, who do you work with? Who have they prepared for the Combine in the past? Who pays for my training?
Nowadays, sports agent firms commonly foot the bill for combine and pro day preparation training for sure-fire draft picks. Some athletes choose to stay at school and train for these events, while others prefer to go to a remote location to train.
It’s important to make sure that you and your prospective representatives have a clear understanding regarding where you’re training, who’s training you, and how much it will cost, as well as if any of the related fees are your own financial responsibility.
Your career’s at stake, so it’s vital that you research the experience and track record of the entity where you’ll be training.
What type of financial services do you provide? Do you receive any referral fees from the financial advisor you recommend? Can I use my own financial planner or accountant?
Sports agent firms sometimes receive kickbacks or commissions for referring clients to specific financial advisors. This practice obviously should raise concern regarding whether or not the agency is referring that financial advisor because of their performance and quality of services.
Ask if they recommend a financial advisor. If they do, investigate the backgrounds of them. If you discover any red flags, bring up your concerns with the agency or agent to see what they say. Sports agent firms that recommend financial advisors with questionable backgrounds shouldn’t necessarily be disqualified from consideration, as they are (or should be) two separate entities. It’s also possible that they either didn’t know about the infractions themselves, or that there’s a good explanation behind what you found, unless it’s criminal activity.
When interviewing prospective financial advisors, find out their take on you employing risk managers to assess the level of risk involved with their recommended investments. If your best interest is their true concern, they shouldn’t have an issue with you having a third party look over their recommendations. Financial advisers that represent NFL players must register with the NFLPA just like agents.
NOTE: Never choose a financial advisor or sports agent firms just because they recruit you heavily! Find the one that’s best for YOU.
How many clients do you currently have? How do you plan to address my needs while dealing with your other clients?
The number of current clientele that sports agent firms can have varies greatly. You need to make sure you’re comfortable with the amount of clientele they currently have and will have in the near future. Such information can be helpful in determining the amount of attention and time that they’re able to put into your career.
Conversely, larger sports agent firms have the infrastructure in place to still be able to provide quality time and attention to individual clients, so be sure to inquire about the structure of their firm in this regard.
If for some reason, I am not drafted, how can you help me increase my chances of making a team?
Unfortunately, each year prospects fail to get drafted that expected to be. There are also players that were expected to be Undrafted Free Agents that end up not getting selected. Experienced sports agent firms will work with you to create a plan of action to assess worst case scenarios.
Ask what kind of plan they would put in place to assess a situation where you weren’t selected, or where you ended up getting Undrafted Free Agent offers if you were expecting to be drafted.
Ask if situations like this happened in the past, and how they handled it.
What are your strategies regarding endorsement deals for a player like me?
Endorsement deals are much harder to come by today in professional football than years past. The best ones are reserved for star quarterbacks, especially those that play in big market cities. Marketing opportunities for average players in small markets are very rare.
The amount of weight you put on a sports agent firms experience with client endorsements is up to you, however it’s wise to consider how scarce they are when judging sports agent firms.
How can you help me make additional money from other opportunities?
Even though endorsements are scarce, opportunities are still there. The main factor to finding these opportunities is superior performance on the field, but there are other factors, such as image and accessibility, that will boost your chances.
The best sports agent firms have resources, either internal or external, that assist clients with optimizing their public appeal through community service, free public speaking opportunities, social media strategies, interviews, and other opportunities to make you accessible, personable, and memorable in the eyes of the public.
How can you help me prepare for life after sports, in addition to having good financial management? What other clients have you helped with their post-career?
Post-career assistance and guidance is a fairly standard offering with today’s sports agent firms. The key is whether or not you are prepared to listen and follow the guidance provided. It’s one thing to say you’ll listen, and that you will be smart with your money, however it’s a whole other reality when you begin to get those huge checks. Ask the 75% of former NFL players that are broke within 3-5 years after leaving the NFL.
For more guidance and tips to help you become an informed and smart professional football player (on and off the field, visit Get 2 The League today!
FREE Network Marketing Leads – 2 Methods to Generate MLM Business Leads Immediately!
When someone joins a network marketing business the first thing that they experience is incredible excitement. They have been sold on an amazing company, amazing products, and a very generous compensation plan. Combined with the excitement of starting a new business, now is the time to start marketing your new business, and fast. The key to any online business and an offline one is the amount of leads coming in and the amount of leads that are actually being converted to actual sales. No consistent leads means no consistent cash flow.
Over 40,000 people all across the world join a home business every single day. Unfortunately, 95% of those same people will fail as well. It’s an alarming and sad statistic, but true nonetheless. Failure in any home business can always be attributed to 1 of 2 things. Lack of leads and a lack of cash flow. In this economy, people are scrambling for free methods to drive traffic to their website. Most people who start a home business are on a definite budget. Here are the 2 Top FREE methods to create your FREE Network Marketing Leads every day, like clock work. As soon as you can generate between 5-10 new leads to follow up with every single day, the chances of you having a booming business is likely. You can do it!
Here are my Top 2 Strategies for FREE NETWORK MARKETING LEADS-
#1 FREE ONLINE CLASSIFIED ADS:
Not to overwhelm you but there are literally thousands of free online ad sources you can market your products and services too. Only pick the most trafficked ones though. Craigslist, Backpage, eBay Classifieds, Yahoo Ads, and US Free Ads just to name a few. Pick your favorite 10 sites and POST IN THEM DAILY. That is the key. Stay focused and be consistent. You can’t fail with some focus and a decent plan of attack
#2 FORUM MARKETING:
The best thing I like in Forum marketing is it is very targeted marketing. There are MLM, stay-at-home, unemployed forums to be specific. Figure out who you are trying to market to and join those forums. Again, pick your 10 favorite forums and be consistent. Just don’t be too spammy, build a presence first and have a 3 to 1 marketing ratio. For every 3 posts you do leave a direct URL to only 1. This will give you credibility very quickly as someone who is not just pushing stuff on people. Your forum posts should be helpful and unique. Ask yourself before posting, “What would I want to here” and you will do great.
These 2 strategies when done respectfully and consistently will bring in at least 5-10 new network marketing leads every day. Remember the key to business leads is Exposure and Follow up, that’s it. Become great at that and you will be an online rockstar very quickly.
Economic Prescription for Developing Countries!
The industrial and business environment of developing countries has been subjected to a sea of changes owing to the economic reforms and policies in the light of globalization, privatization and liberalization. A long term economic vision is necessary for these countries to establish themselves in the global market which facilitates the process of becoming self sufficient in due course of time. Let me present you with a synopsis of how this change can happen and how countries are adapting themselves in lieu of the global economic boom.
- More number of multinational companies have acquired and are trying to acquire a major part of equity in the industries of the host country and sometimes they opt for Joint ventures to factorise the economy of scale and also which proves to be a win-win situation for both the parties. Developing countries have altered their economic views on foreign direct investment and are very liberal in their attitude in providing with the necessary licenses. The entry of multinational companies and their potential investment has even altered core sectors like power, oil and telecommunications. Moreover, the benefit of cheap labor, economic subsidies for the start of operations in economically backward regions lure foreign investors.
- There is a rush of entrepreneurship in the developing countries, in the form of setting up of small scale industries, cottage industries for which liberal subsidies are provided by the governments to encourage the act of entrepreneurialism. Also people want to go for diversification, mergers and acquisitions in the wake of global competition.
- Capital markets have gained new buoyancy. The rapid growth of stock market and its influence over the international economic scenario have made foreign brokers to keenly follow the market changes for potential investment. The one striking feature of the economy of developing countries is that, it is a self made economy and withstands the pressures of the business cycle, such as recession and inflation, unlike foreign markets that have failed to stabilize their markets owing to what is called sub prime lending, a plan that has failed to achieve the desired economic growth. Instead of making the capital market alive with fresh infusions of funds, it has left many banks and financial institutions bankrupt.
- Banking sector has scaled to greater heights and has come under a competitive environment. Deregulation of interest rates to attract potential investors, new technology, products and aggressive marketing usher in new competition, disinvestment of government equity in nationalized banks have made banks to operate as commercial institutions and their services get marketed as branded consumer products.
- Financial services have emerged as a new business and funding options are aplenty increasing the chances of raising capital. This has evolved as a separate and major source of business fetching revenue to the service providers.
- Private sector is gaining importance in countries like India, where they have entered all the core industries like oil, mining, telecommunications, road building, railways, ports, civil aviation etc… this serves as a revenue source for the government and this kind of economic restructuring has brought a wave of enthusiasm amongst the potential investors.
- Imports have become an entrepreneurial activity and are out of the government domain and this has been facilitated by relaxation of licensing hassles. These are some of the recent trends in the developing countries that have captured the interest of multinational investors.
International Investor Exposes Real Estate in Santos Brazil
Santos is a small municipality in the province of Sao Paulo that offers great property investments. Many foreign investors choose this area of Brazil for its great prices on Santos property and for the areas beautiful weather.
Santos is a unique town located partly on the island of Sao Vicente and partly on the mainland. It is home to Latin America’s largest seaport. Santos has two vastly different areas; that of the island and that of the mainland. The island area is urbanized and densely populated, while the mainland has more farmland.
Santos is home to beautiful weather year round, great beaches and plenty of activities. Property in Santos, Brazil is a bit more expensive than some other areas of Latin America, but is still a great value for foreign investors. Because there are many well to do families in Santos, there are quite a few high-end properties available. Condos and apartments are readily available both in the downtown area and along the coast, however, and many of them are quite affordable.
Because the cost of living in Brazil is about 20% of that of the US, it is a popular place for Americans to retire. Add to that the great prices on property in Brazil, and you have a perfect combination for investment or retirement.
Buying property in Santos, or any other part of Brazil is fairly simple for foreigners, but there is a strict process you must follow. Foreigners will need to apply for a CPF card before you can buy property, and you will need a Brazilian address where the government can send your CPF card. So, while Brazil is very open to foreign investors, it may take a little time before you’re able to complete a real estate transaction in Brazil. But, this requirement gives you a little time to determine where you want to live in Brazil and get to know the cities.
If you need a mortgage to purchase your property in Santos, Brazil, you’ll want to obtain it in your home country, since interest rates at Brazilian banks are very high. It pays to work with a licensed agent for your Santos property purchase, to ensure that the process is followed correctly to avoid costly mistakes and delays.
Like most of Latin America, real estate in Santos, Brazil is a very good buy right now. But, Latin American economies are definitely on the upswing, so experts predict that real estate prices will steadily rise in this part of the world. If you want to own your own piece of beautiful Brazil, the time to purchase real estate in Santos is now.
