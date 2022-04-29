Finance
4 Top Factors To Calculate Your Credit Score
Understanding credit score
TransUnion Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited (CIBIL) is the primary agency that calculates your credit score. It uses advanced analytical methods to assign a score from 300 to 900. A credit score closer to 900 makes it simpler to avail of quick loans at a competitive rate of interest. Although every financial institution has a different credit score cut-off, most lenders are willing to lend money if your score exceeds 750. However, a high credit score does not guarantee the approval of your online loan application because lenders consider several other factors while sanctioning your loan.
1. Credit history
The credit history holds 30% weight-age in the calculation of your score. Banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) provide your personal and credit-related details to the credit bureau. The bureau then collates the information on the report provided to them by financial institutions. CIBIL maintains monthly records for the last three years towards your bills and Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs).
The credit report includes the status of all your accounts stating whether these are written-off, settled, or still outstanding. In case there are any delays, it records the number of days passed since the due date. Therefore, if you have defaulted or delayed a payment, it negatively affects your credit score.
2. Credit mix
The CIBIL score depends on the components of your loans, which means the amount of secured versus unsecured facilities. The credit mix holds a 25% weightage in your overall score.
Any delay or default irrespective of whether it is a secured or an unsecured instant loanhas an adverse impact on your score. However, if you have a higher weightage of unsecured loans, it reduces your score even if you have made timely payments. On the other hand, timely repayment of secured loans positively affects your credit score.
3. Credit utilization
The credit utilization percent is how much money you have borrowed against how much you may actually be eligible to borrow. Credit utilization also holds a weightage of 25% in the total credit score.
Credit utilization requires your credit limit and the amount you have actually borrowed. A higher utilization over a period is negatively perceived by the credit bureau because it reflects that your burden is increasing over the duration.
4. Others
The number of loans you have applied for during the recent past holds 20% weight-age in your total credit score. This is reflected in the Enquiry portion of the report. If you have made several enquiries, it is negatively seen by the credit bureau.
The credit report not only impacts on your ability to avail of easy loans but also impacts its terms and conditions. If you have a higher score, there is a higher possibility of approval with favorable terms. It is recommended you check your score before applying for an offline or an online loan to reduce the chances of rejection due to a lower score.
A New Paradigm Shift in Wealth Creation
Creating and amassing wealth is more than just a necessity. For centuries, the practice of climbing the ladder to richness has led to wars, influenced literature, and shaped cultures. Whether wealth comes in the form of money or food, all civilizations have pursued it.
The system of wealth creation is based on the current worldview, which in turn is based on the way science is studied and perceived. Most people will not be aware of existing paradigms of wealth creation. They will be too busy accumulating and creating wealth rather than being concerned with the process which they and their wealth underwent.
Existing paradigms in wealth creation drive economies, and any shortcomings in existing paradigms can lead to changes being made in the wealth creation background. A new science can pique the interest of people and shift investments in different directions. A shift in interest and investments can create new worldviews. With new science and worldviews, a new system of wealth creation can be developed. This paradigm shift can be sustained for as long as the system is relevant. Again, shortcomings will be found, and again, changes will be made. The process goes on.
Primitive humans were nomadic. They moved around and lived from day to day, saving little for stores and subsisting on what food they could come across. As soon as they settled down, and as soon as agriculture became a way of life, humans learned to keep provisions. Keeping provisions meant keeping wealth. Holding wealth gave humans the chance to hold sway over those who held much less wealth. The gap between those who had between those who had none grew and widened.
At this point, localized wealth creation was rampant, and nowhere is this more obvious than in the Medieval Age. Rich landowners employed poor farmers to work as slaves or fiefs. Wealth was amassed by force. Compensation came only if a harvest was successful, and if the fruits of the harvest could be sold. Only a few people had wealth, and they were not very charitable to begin with.
As human skills stretched beyond agriculture, the Industrial Age began, and centralized wealth creation became the paradigm. Slaves became employees who were compensated with wages and salaries. As payments were standardized, so were companies. Monopolies abounded, and competition was low.
Science, however, was on the upswing, and as more and more people were educated in science, more and more people began to understand industry and its workings. Slowly, competition rose, monopolies were broken, and jobs once given to a few people could already be held by many.
With the spread and abundance of industries came advances in science – and with these advances came discoveries that created more jobs. With vaccination came epidemiologists. With the discovery of DNA came molecular biologists. With the Internet came web designers, graphic artists, and database creators.
With the rise of the information age came mass privatization. The wealth creation paradigm consisted of communities without boundaries, where everyone could specialize in everything. A scientist could be a journalist but specialize in nuclear physics. An academician could be an economist consulting with the government on the feasibility of introducing new agricultural crops. As the World Wide Web crossed slowly through the world, careers crossed paths with each other and merged.
If the Medieval age brought power to the hands of the land-wealthy, and if the Industrial age bowed to those who were industry-wealthy, the Modern age shifts wealth to those who possess brains. The world’s wealthiest man is Bill Gates, a nerd who is still laughing all the way to the bank.
The mass privatization of the modern age has seen companies helping each other move forward. If a food company wants progress, it must consult with scientists to conduct safety tests on its products, nutritionists to proclaim its products as superior, advertising agencies to market its product, and complete eBusiness solutions to move the mortar-and-brick office to the Internet.
The paradigm is all about teamwork – to create wealth, everyone must help each other succeed. No longer are the lesser indebted to make the greater richer. Everyone has to run the race, but everyone must hold hands to reach the finish line together.
Some researchers have called this the age of free intraprise, the age of mass decentralization of wealth creation. This is an age where anyone and everyone can be rich, and where anyone and everyone can do so without being answerable to a higher power. People not only receive salaries or wages – they can receive compensation based on their worth, or a percentage of what they have sold. They can make wealth and receive it in various ways.
With the Internet bringing people together, the world has become one large family. The potential to create and amass wealth is no longer with one person – it is given to many, and yet these many elements working apart must still work together in order to succeed individually.
For the moment, with knowledge readily available, and with intelligence prized, the current paradigm seems suitable. How long it will last, and what will happen next, however, is still beyond the predictive powers of today’s brain-driven society.
Load Disadvantages – Don’t Take Any Kind of Extravagant Services Offered by a Salesperson
Load refers to the fee that has to be paid to the salesperson who has convinced investors to invest their money in a specific mutual fund. The fee you pay in form of a load to the salesperson that doesn’t reach to the financial advisory. Simply, it sprightly moves to the pocket of the salesman. If you want to know what are the loads disadvantages, then you need to take a look on these facts which can explain you more about it. These points are discussed below which are very essential to know before hiring a salesman services for your company.
Loads play no role in mutual funds
This is a kind of a fee that investor should pay to a salesperson to search the right place of their money. This is one of greatest disadvantages of the loads. So, when you are starting a mutual fund business, you don’t look for the loads services it can hamper your business goodwill and reputation. It is very complicated for the loaded mutual fund to pick with the load free amount for its some essential factors.
Higher expenses
If you are investing your money without loads expenses, then you will be charged less from the funds expenditure. Here, the term expenses that refers to the loads chargers which are generally spend for finding the assets. Higher expenses related to loads are the most effective disadvantages. Companies going through such phase can really come across huge expenses.
There is hardly any difference in the return value
There is hardly any difference in returns. For a long time it’s been watched that there is hardly any difference among the performance of the loads and the loaded ones. The only difference you will find is in terms of the commission that needs to be paid to the salesperson. As a result of which, the fund results will differ from one period to the other, however, the general pattern will remain the same. Debate about which of the funds are better, no load and loaded counterparts, is one that cannot end up very soon. Although differences between 2 kinds are numerous, lots of writers try and narrow them to case of who will win from deal: investor or broker. It is inappropriate to claim you are better off in case, you invest in the load free funds in place of parking money in the loaded counterpart.
10 Tips to Choose Between Sports Agent Firms
Is the agent or agency that’s recruiting you registered to practice as an agent or agency in your state?
For the NFL, sports agent firms must be registered with the National Football League Player’s Association (NFLPA) to negotiate a contract for a player. The Uniform Athlete Agents Act, or the UAAA, is a state law currently recognized by 40 States (as of April 2011), in addition to Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands, that regulates the recruiting actions of agents.
The Act’s purpose is to create uniformity in the way sports agent firms go about recruiting and communicating with prospective clients. Part of the Act requires that sports agents register in each state in which they choose to recruit athletes in.
If you’re in a state where the UAAA isn’t recognized, ask them if they’re registered in that particular state (if applicable). If you’re already a professional athlete, the prospective agent(s) don’t have to register with your state.
Have you ever been disbarred, suspended or disciplined as an attorney or agent?
While bad things do happen to good people at times, it’s good to know whether or not the sports agent firm you’re considering has ever been disciplined, suspended or disbarred (in the event that they’re also an attorney). Research the attorney or agent, and feel free to bring-up what you’ve learned. There may be a good explanation of what happened, but it’s important that you’re comfortable with them and their track record.
What is your fee? Is your fee negotiable? How and when do you bill me for your services?
Do you provide any type of annual statement to your clients?
Sports agent firms normally bill on a percentage of the value of the contract they negotiate on the players behalf. Quite often this fee is capped. For example, in the NFL (National Football League) and the UFL (United Football League), these fees are capped at 3%, meaning the agents’s commissions cannot exceed 3% of the total value of the contract negotiated.
Even so, you can ask to pay the agent on an hourly rate, if it’s agreed upon. It’s been said that Ray Allen, now of the Boston Celtics (NBA), saved himself over $2.8m by paying Johnny Cochran $500 an hour instead of paying a 4% commission back in 1999 when he was negotiating his own contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.
As far as athletic training, who do you work with? Who have they prepared for the Combine in the past? Who pays for my training?
Nowadays, sports agent firms commonly foot the bill for combine and pro day preparation training for sure-fire draft picks. Some athletes choose to stay at school and train for these events, while others prefer to go to a remote location to train.
It’s important to make sure that you and your prospective representatives have a clear understanding regarding where you’re training, who’s training you, and how much it will cost, as well as if any of the related fees are your own financial responsibility.
Your career’s at stake, so it’s vital that you research the experience and track record of the entity where you’ll be training.
What type of financial services do you provide? Do you receive any referral fees from the financial advisor you recommend? Can I use my own financial planner or accountant?
Sports agent firms sometimes receive kickbacks or commissions for referring clients to specific financial advisors. This practice obviously should raise concern regarding whether or not the agency is referring that financial advisor because of their performance and quality of services.
Ask if they recommend a financial advisor. If they do, investigate the backgrounds of them. If you discover any red flags, bring up your concerns with the agency or agent to see what they say. Sports agent firms that recommend financial advisors with questionable backgrounds shouldn’t necessarily be disqualified from consideration, as they are (or should be) two separate entities. It’s also possible that they either didn’t know about the infractions themselves, or that there’s a good explanation behind what you found, unless it’s criminal activity.
When interviewing prospective financial advisors, find out their take on you employing risk managers to assess the level of risk involved with their recommended investments. If your best interest is their true concern, they shouldn’t have an issue with you having a third party look over their recommendations. Financial advisers that represent NFL players must register with the NFLPA just like agents.
NOTE: Never choose a financial advisor or sports agent firms just because they recruit you heavily! Find the one that’s best for YOU.
How many clients do you currently have? How do you plan to address my needs while dealing with your other clients?
The number of current clientele that sports agent firms can have varies greatly. You need to make sure you’re comfortable with the amount of clientele they currently have and will have in the near future. Such information can be helpful in determining the amount of attention and time that they’re able to put into your career.
Conversely, larger sports agent firms have the infrastructure in place to still be able to provide quality time and attention to individual clients, so be sure to inquire about the structure of their firm in this regard.
If for some reason, I am not drafted, how can you help me increase my chances of making a team?
Unfortunately, each year prospects fail to get drafted that expected to be. There are also players that were expected to be Undrafted Free Agents that end up not getting selected. Experienced sports agent firms will work with you to create a plan of action to assess worst case scenarios.
Ask what kind of plan they would put in place to assess a situation where you weren’t selected, or where you ended up getting Undrafted Free Agent offers if you were expecting to be drafted.
Ask if situations like this happened in the past, and how they handled it.
What are your strategies regarding endorsement deals for a player like me?
Endorsement deals are much harder to come by today in professional football than years past. The best ones are reserved for star quarterbacks, especially those that play in big market cities. Marketing opportunities for average players in small markets are very rare.
The amount of weight you put on a sports agent firms experience with client endorsements is up to you, however it’s wise to consider how scarce they are when judging sports agent firms.
How can you help me make additional money from other opportunities?
Even though endorsements are scarce, opportunities are still there. The main factor to finding these opportunities is superior performance on the field, but there are other factors, such as image and accessibility, that will boost your chances.
The best sports agent firms have resources, either internal or external, that assist clients with optimizing their public appeal through community service, free public speaking opportunities, social media strategies, interviews, and other opportunities to make you accessible, personable, and memorable in the eyes of the public.
How can you help me prepare for life after sports, in addition to having good financial management? What other clients have you helped with their post-career?
Post-career assistance and guidance is a fairly standard offering with today’s sports agent firms. The key is whether or not you are prepared to listen and follow the guidance provided. It’s one thing to say you’ll listen, and that you will be smart with your money, however it’s a whole other reality when you begin to get those huge checks. Ask the 75% of former NFL players that are broke within 3-5 years after leaving the NFL.
For more guidance and tips to help you become an informed and smart professional football player (on and off the field, visit Get 2 The League today!
