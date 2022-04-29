Finance
7 Top Things That You Need to Understand Before Leasing a Van
With so many people willing to pay little for their favorite vans instead of buying them, vehicle leasing has become a hyped thing. This is probably because people who are opting for leasing get to avoid long-term responsibility involved in owning a van. Vehicle leasing can be a fun way to drive luxuriously without even being clung to obligations.
Even though, there are so many benefits that are provided by vehicle leasing, a wrong deal can make the experience bitter. While you decide to consider this option, there are a few things that you should be aware of. Here are a few of them;
1. The rates, models, maintenance charges and options available should be compared. A lot of companies offer different rates, so you need to be a little careful, particularly when you are leasing for business purpose.
2. When you compare the prices, ensure that have collected sufficient information about the same model in order to avoid any sort of disparity. Besides, this will help you receive the best vehicle leasing quote.
3. You should also keep in mind the length of your contract. While the agreement is signed ensure that right time duration is specified there, so that any loss in the future can be avoided.
4. Additionally, maintenance charges should be thoroughly compared. Beware of being befooled in case you lease a vehicle that sucks all your money juts for its maintenance. It is better to opt for companies who cover the majority of the maintenance charges.
5. Also, when you lease a van do not just compare the initial or the monthly costs, but consider the total cost in order to have the right idea. Sometimes, the monthly cost can be lesser than the others.
6. You need to compare the mileage agreement too in case you wish to receive maximum output that is lesser than the investment of fuel. Well, this is an important step when you are leasing a van for your business needs.
7. The papers, contract and agreements associated with your lease company should be read carefully. Make sure you understand all the terms and conditions well in order to avoid any confusion. In the crowd of so many you are likely to find many sweet talkers. It is you who need to find out the right one for yourself.
Most people are unaware about the advantages of vehicle leasing over buying. Vehicle lease provides lower depreciation risks. Also, lowers up-front charges.
Finance
Budgeting Like Dieting Doesn’t Work, Here Is an Alternative
Budgeting like dieting doesn’t work because folks don’t embed it in their lifestyles. Usually, it’s a chore a finance person recommends. Is there a better alternative to achieve the goals of budgeting?
Most people spend and try to save what is left, usually, not much if any. Take Warren Buffet’s advice, “Do not save what is left after spending; instead spend what is left after saving.” The question becomes: How do you determine how much to keep?
Budgeting Like Dieting Doesn’t Work Because it is not Part of a Lifestyle
Let’s look at budgeting and why it does not work for many folks. Budgeting is a means to have enough resources to achieve goals orderly and systematically. It needs discipline, persistence, and goals about which you are passionate. Besides, it can generate stress if you view it as a constraining tool. Then again, in today’s consumerism with cheap money, easy credit, and flashy gadgets marketed seductively, many people don’t stick to a budget. Folks aren’t prepared to give up the “deal.” Although, to capture this deal, typically they spend on credit with no financial benefit.
Most people I counsel have difficulty with budgeting. If you are like them, frustrated with budgeting, try something new in 2019. However, first decide why you should do anything. Why not continue behaving as presently and spend as you wish? When I presented this question to someone whom I will call Richard, he replied, “I need to improve my financial situation, I can’t continue as currently.” He explained that he needs to reduce financial stress, and feel a sense of control over his finances.
Spend What’s Left After Savings
Reverting to Warren Buffet’s advice, Richard decided for 2019, monthly he plans to identify amounts to save and then spend what’s left. Contrary to my opinion, he did not wish to specify savings goals: an item, event, or project to save towards. Instead, he decided to set aside $1000 monthly.
“Is this amount realistic?” I asked.
Richard said, “Yes, I developed the figure after reviewing my past six months’ spending and highlighting patterns. I feel sure I will save this amount and juggle what’s left.”
Richard decided to keep this famous Warren Buffet quote on his desk daily to motivate him to save: “Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
“Won’t this savings approach cause just as much stress as budgeting?” I asked.
“No, I know my spending pattern, critical areas where I must allocate funds monthly, and I want to build savings,” Richard replied.
The save-first approach excites Richard. He knows budgeting like dieting doesn’t work because it needs to be part of his lifestyle, and he doesn’t plan to incorporate that behavior in his routines. However, he is confident he can embrace the savings approach as a part of his lifestyle because he believes savings are crucial to relieving financial stress. That’s why he plans to set up a monthly transfer of $1000 to a tax-free savings account. He will consider the amount available to spend as an acceptable constraint. Moreover, he knows this approach will provide comfort to handle emergencies when they arise.
“Why not add savings in a budget and work with the traditional budgeting approach?” I asked.
Richard replied, “I don’t want to allocate and monitor funds to individual categories. I want two broad headings only: savings and spending.”
Budgeting Like Dieting Needs Commitment to Change
I suggested to Richard that when he has a critical spending category in a month, he allocates an amount to that category and places it in an envelope. If he doesn’t want to place cash in the envelope, he might put a three by five or different sized card with a note of the upper spending limit and record spending on the card in the month to know when he exhausts the balance.
Richard agreed and decided to record his monthly spending (using an app and internet banking) for one reason alone: To understand his spending pattern and spending drivers more fully. As well, he plans to get an accountability partner to discuss challenges and help him learn and grow from each month’s experience-especially missteps.
Essentially, saving and then spending what’s left means continuously prioritizing spending alternatives and accepting spending limits monthly. He is confident he will succeed because he is intrinsically motivated to save, and he wants to break the cycle of trying to budget, then failing, and not saving.
How is your budgeting approach? Budgeting like dieting doesn’t work because it usually doesn’t become a lifestyle matter, but people see it as a specific, frustrating program. Actually, the issue isn’t budgeting, but people’s attitude to it. Do you think it’s time to do something radical about your finances? Richard plans to, and I intend to work with him. I am excited to journey with him and committed to being his cheerleader.
With Consumer Debt Savings Mean Debt Repayment
Richard has no debt but a mortgage. If he had consumer debts, I would suggest he focuses his “savings” to eliminate them before starting the new procedure.
What if you have no cash to save but must live pay-check-to-pay-check? Your only option is to work with what you have. However, I believe this condition you need to work with a budget. Identify an amount, no matter how small, and start setting that amount aside not only to get the discipline while you work your way out of your present condition, but to create an emergency fund. To create this fund, pretend you earn less and save the difference.
Many people with make a new year resolution to save, better at handling money or some similar approach to taming their finances. It is critical we understand the issue is the finances but our attitude to it.
Finance
Promissory Note Valuation – Important Tax Consequences
The sum of the unpaid principal balance plus accrued interest may actually overstate the value of the promissory note
A Little Know Fact
At first blush, the Fair Market Value (FMV) of a promissory note, secured or unsecured, appears to be easily determined. The IRS Treasury regulations presume its value to be the unpaid principal, plus any accrued interest and late charges to the date of valuation. To value the note for less, satisfactory evidence must be submitted. The evidence for the lesser valuation can be one or more factors such as: the interest rate, payment amount, payment frequency, duration, collateral security, payment history, or the borrower’s credit status to name just a few.
A qualified promissory note appraiser may establish a lower value or even a value of zero-worthless; the lower FMV reduces the note’s taxable valuation. This fact is not widely known, even to many CPA’s and attorneys, but, it has great importance to the person paying unnecessary taxes.
Fair Market Value Differs from Book Value
Book value, cost, and unpaid balance owed are all accurate historical facts. Their accuracy is not in dispute. But, FMV (the IRS’s preferred definition) is concerned with the note’s “market value”, its current salable value, not its historical cost or its unpaid balance. These two points of view result in two values for the same promissory note. Only one value is the right one for taxation purposes.
Fair Market Value Defined
The definition, as defined by IRS Regulation Section 1.170A-1(c)(2), is “the price at which property would change hands between a willing buyer and a willing seller, neither being under any compulsion to buy or to sell and both having reasonable knowledge of relevant facts.”
Tax Implications
A taxable event can be any of numerous happenings. Examples are the sale of a note, the rolling of a note from a traditional IRA account into a Roth IRA account, the gifting of a note, or the need to value a note in an estate or a trust. In all of these situations the historical cost, the book value, or the unpaid balance of the note may differ significantly from its present Fair Market Value. Usually, the FMV is substantially less than book value, and the tax will be substantially less.
General Conclusions
• The Fair Market Value of a promissory note is usually less than its unpaid balance plus accrued interest
• The IRS calculates many taxes on Fair Market Value, not on cost or book value.
• Many CPA’s and attorneys are unaware that promissory notes are not “valued” at what they appear to be; often they over-value the note and over-pay the tax.
• Valuation is determined based on the definition and the evidence.
• An experience, qualified promissory note appraiser can produce a Fair Market Value report that comports with the IRS definition and regulations. The Fair Market Value is usually less than its book value.
Finance
How to Make A Great Press Kit – A Musician’s Guide
As an owner of an independent record label, I often get asked how to put together a great press kit. I have found that young musicians understand their music, but are often intimidated by the marketing end of the business. In this article I will help you figure out how to position yourself, whether you are a Latin female vocalist building her base, or an upstart garage band just looking for a break.
What is a Press Kit:
First of all, there is nothing magical about the term “press kit”. All we are talking about is a little background on you/your band, some basic facts, good quotes about your music, a couple of good pictures, and a sample of your music. You will use this to send to newspapers, lawyers, radio stations, A&R reps, promoters, and anyone else who is willing to spend five minutes reviewing your material. Additionally, on the internet you will hear about an electronic press kit, or EPS. An EPS is the exact same thing as a conventional press kit, except it is downloadable as an electronic file instead of a hardcopy form which must be mailed.
The main purpose of the press kit is to generate interest in the artist and their music.
What to include:
Include a limited amount of background information on yourself. It is fine to say where you are from, but no one really wants to hear about every singing performance you did during elementary school. Sometimes less is more.
Talk about your music. Who do you sound like, and who does your music remind people of. The reader needs to be able to have a good idea of what your music sounds like just from your description. Be thoughtful and feel free to be a little funny here (but stay professional). Saying something like your band sounds like a cross between “Maroon 5 and Green Day after 20 cups of coffee” helps the reader understand. Remember, if you don’t generate enough interest in the first minute, they will never listen to your demo.
Talk about what you are good at. What makes your band special and different from others? What skills and experiences do you bring to the table? Remember if you are looking for a record deal, you need to prove to your reader that you have all the right ingredients for them to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars marketing you. Launching a new artist is risky, so you need to help the record exec understand why you are a solid investment.
Include quotes and/or press clippings as you generate them. A good quote from a reputable source (not your brother-in-law) can add a lot of credibility to your press kit. It lets the reader know that you have already been reviewed and your material is worth listening to. Ninety percent of press kits unfortunately end up in the trash, some good quotes and positive reviews can create the momentum necessary to get heard, and who knows – maybe even become famous.
You can go with one page dedicated to a bio (biography), and a separate page focused on quotes about your music, or you can combine the two into what some people call a “one pager”. My personal preference is to boil everything down to a tight one pager. My desk gets cluttered and papers get separated. If you have you quotes separate from your bio, there is a possibility that I could misplace one or the other. With the advent of digital photography and high quality color printers, it is even possible to include a small picture on your one pager to make it even more complete.
Make sure the overall language and tone of the press kit is consistent with your image. If you have someone help you write your bio, make sure they have heard you music and know what you are all about before they hand you something that might sound great, but isn’t about the real you.
Include a couple of different 8×10 pictures that show off different features about you and your band. Include shots that would be appropriate in a news article, but also highlight your key assets from a visual perspective. Your press kit should look professional, but your pictures should reflect your style and music, so you pictures can be much more crazy and creative. Make sure you clearly label the picture with you name and contact information.
If you don’t have good pictures of your band, one of the best ways to get some is to go to a modeling agency and ask for a referral to a good local photographer. These photographers are often willing to do some great work for around $300 for the whole package. Make sure you get an agreement upfront that you own the copyrights after the shot and get the high resolution digital images on CD (with a copyright release you can print these photos at any major retailer). A photographer who does work with models is very different from a photographer who takes family pictures. They have a much better idea of what you want, they will encourage your creativity, and they are much more willing to give you the copyrights.
A current gig sheet can also be useful showing where you have recently played and where you are playing in the near future. This can demonstrate that the music is current and has a following in the community.
And of course, your music. Send a high quality CD demo, preferably mastered if you budget permits. Avoid burning your own CD on your home computer with a stick on label – it looks cheap. There are many new CD duplication services on the internet that will manufacture you CD with a printed color insert, and on disc printing even if you only want a few copies (CD replication is for batches over 1,000 but CD duplication is for batch sizes as small as 1). Expect to pay around $5 a retail ready disc for 1-5 CDs, with prices dropping off for larger batches. Make sure you clearly label the CD and the case with you name and contact information. The worst thing in the world that could happen is that they love your music, but they have already lost the rest of the press kit and don’t remember the name of the band.
What Not to Include:
Don’t oversell yourself. Saying that you are the greatest band that ever lived, might be true, but it probably isn’t. Be positive and promote yourself, but focus on statements that are credible. People in the music business hear hype all of the time, and for the most part are numb to it. Hype is good to use with the general public on things like posters (they often believe it), but your press kit reader is more sophisticated and will see it as cheap theatrics.
Including too much of your personal history can make you seem like an amateur with nothing meatier to talk about. Your reader wants to understand your music today, only your psychologist needs to know about every little detail of your childhood.
Don’t include anything that makes you look too desperate. You want to come across as a quality professional artist. Remember, you make great music. If your band is called the Chicken Heads, then it might be cute to include a rubber chicken in the box, but otherwise I would stick to the basics – bio, quotes, gig sheet, pictures, and music.
How to Package It:
Include a professional looking, personalized cover letter targeted at the person you are sending the press kit to. Your message needs to be different if you are sending it to an A&R rep at a label seeking a record deal, versus sending it to your local newspaper for a review in their music section. Be brief and to the point. Also, be clear and state exactly what you would like from them.
Put it all together in an organized package. Since you are most likely mailing your press kits, make sure that the CD does not bend the photos, and that your kit will arrive looking the way you intend. You may even want to test a press kit (send it across the country to a wrong address, and then it will come back to your return address) to evaluate your packaging.
Your Music Is Art, But Your Press Kit Is Business:
Remember, be professional. The person you are sending this press kit to probably gets hundreds of them, most of them are garbage (and that’s where they end up too). Your music can be crazy and wild, but your press kit needs to be more business like. You are asking someone to spend their valuable time reviewing your material. You may also be asking them to enter into a high risk expensive financial relationship with you. The person you are dealing with is in the music business, they need to make a living. The only way they can do that is to deal with real talent. By presenting a professional package you give them confidence that you are dedicated to making great music, and not just messing around.
A Word About Unsolicited Press Kits:
Avoid wasting your time and money sending a press kit to someone you have not talked with already. Always call and make contact first, ask who you should send it to and what their process is. If possible, have someone who knows the person act as an intermediate and make the initial introduction (this can work wonders). The music business is all about contacts, create and leverage your network. After sending your press kit, call in a couple of weeks and follow up to make sure they received it and got a chance to review it.
Example:
To see a good example of a press kit, go to Legend Vega’s website at [http://www.legendvega.com].
