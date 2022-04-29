News
7th Pay Commission: How much dearness allowance (DA) can increase in July? New data will come for central employees on April 30, know here
7th Pay commission: Now the wait is for the next dearness allowance (Next DA Hike). It will be announced in July 2022. But, before this the news is not good for the central employees.
Why DA is expected to increase less
According to the 7th Pay Commission, the dearness allowance of central government employees is revised twice a year. It is announced once at the beginning of the year (in January) and from the beginning of the second half i.e. in July. Dearness allowance has been announced for the year 2022. It has increased to 34%. At present, consumer inflation is increasing continuously. But, the figure at the level of industrial workers is better than the current rate. In such a situation, the additional dearness allowance will also increase the burden of the government. At the same time, from the figures that have come now, the possibility of increase in the next dearness allowance is very less. However, the figures for 3 months are yet to come.
How much did the AICPI number drop?
In December 2021, the AICPI figure stood at 125.4. But, in January 2022, it declined by 0.3 points and fell to 125.1. Then in February also it has declined by 0.1 points. After two months of continuous decline, this figure indicates that there will be no decline from the current DA. But, if this figure falls further and goes below 124.7, then there may be a brake on the increase in DA. At the same time, DA can be kept constant even if it goes below 124. According to experts, there will be no reduction in DA.
So will DA not increase in July?
Under the 7th Pay Commission (7th Pay commission), the possibilities of increasing DA in July 2022 are not over yet. After March, the figures of the index will also be affected on the numbers of April, June. If the AICPI index improves during this period, then there will definitely be an increase in dearness allowance (DA me badhdega paisa). On the other hand, if the index goes down, then there is little chance of an increase in DA.
Labor Ministry releases data
The data of All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) has been taken by the Ministry of Labor and Employment on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets located in 88 industrially important centers of the country. The index has been prepared for 88 centers and for the entire country. AICPI is released on the last working day of every month.
MeT Department Kashmir Predicts Another Spell Of Rains In Jammu and Kashmir — Check Details
Srinagar, April 29 (GNS): Weatherman forecast light rain at isolated places towards afternoon today and tomorrow as well as scattered to widespread moderate spell during May 3-5 in Kashmir Valley.
“At present, weather is generally cloudy throughout Kashmir and hilly areas of Jammu,” a meteorological department official said on Friday.
“(There is) no large change. A brief spell of light rain may occur at isolated places of Kashmir towards late afternoon, today n tomorrow,” he said, adding, “There’s no forecast of any significant weather.”
He said a Western Disturbance (WD) was most likely to cause scattered to widespread moderate rain and snow during May 3-5. “The forecast is being monitored closely, as it may change as the day comes nearer.”
The official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 12.5°C against 12.2°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 3.2°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.
Qazigund recorded a low of 11.4°C against 9.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.6°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Kokernag recorded a low of 10.5°C against 11.6°C on the previous night. It was 2.4°C above normal during this time of the season for the place in south Kashmir, the official said.
Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 7.2°C against 6.4°C last night. The temperature was 2.8°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 4.0°C against 8.0°C on the previous night, the official said. While 4.2°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 0.2°C below normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 11.6°C against 9.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.8°C above normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.
Jammu recorded a low of 30.0°C against 23.9°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 8.1°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 12.2°C, Batote 12.6°C and Bhaderwah 13.1°C, the official said. (GNS)
Omar Kelly: Top players still available on Day 2 of 2022 NFL draft
The first round of the 2022 NFL draft was full of surprises, included plenty of trades, and featured a few head-scratching selections.
Some of those surprising picks left plenty of the draft’s top-rated players still available for Day 2, which will feature rounds two and three.
Here are the best players still on the board on the second day of the draft, which begins Friday night at 7 p.m.:
Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean
Despite being a tad undersized (6-0, 225), Dean was the heart of the Georgia defense. He’s a rangy playmaker who fires into gaps and strikes defenders. The only concerns about his game center on his size and the possibility that he might be forced to run around blocks in the NFL.
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis
Willis has a cannon for an arm, and can threaten defenses with his legs. He has the speed and athleticism needed to pick up chunk yardage, and proved that by rushing for 2,131 yards during his college career. The biggest concern is that he has sloppy mechanics, and doesn’t attack the middle of the field consistently.
Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr.
Booth, who pulled down five interceptions in his last two seasons at Clemson, has good size (6-0, 194), long arms and loose hips. He plays the position with the confidence, and route recognition a cornerback needs to cover elite receivers. Problem is, he was only a one-year starter at Clemson.
Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick
Kendrick is a high-ceiling prospect who has the type of competitive demeanor to play at an All-Pro level in time, and he has excellent body control. Teams must get past a few character concerns for him to become a top-50 selection.
Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon
Gordon, who had a phenomenal final season at Washington, is at his best when he’s in off-man coverage. He’s aggressive in run support and has impressive leaping ability. The fact he can play the nickel spot and has special teams experience makes him a heavy workload option for whichever team drafts him.
Penn State pass rusher Arnold Ebiketie
The Temple transfer showcased explosive pass-rushing traits during his one season at Penn State, where he produced 62 tackles and 9.5 sacks. He’s a tad small (6-2, 250) for an edge rusher, but plays with power and physicality.
Michigan State tailback Kenneth Walker III
Walker led all Power-5 running backs in rushing in his one season at Michigan State after transferring from Wake Forest. He had 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns in helping lead the Spartans to an 11-2 record and win over Pitt in the Peach Bowl.
Iowa State tailback Breece Hall
Hall has an NFL-ready body at 5-foot-11, 217 pounds, and he ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash to boot. Hall’s combine performance complemented his on-field production with the Cyclones where he ran for 1,472 yards and 20 touchdowns. He has size, speed and explosion.
Colorado State tight end Trey McBride
McBride, who caught 164 passes for 2,100 yards and scored 10 touchdowns, has elite ball skills and the quickness needed to get open against NFL linebackers. He goes hard as a blocker, which gives him a chance to be a three-down tight end. But he has average speed and isn’t elusive with the ball in his hands.
North Dakota receiver Christian Watson
Watson, who caught 105 passes for 2,139 yards and 14 touchdowns in his four seasons, is one of the best athletes in this draft. At 6-foot-4, 205 pounds — and running a 4.3 time in the 40-yard dash — he’s a physical specimen that could blossom quickly if paired with the right quarterbacks.
Alabama linebacker Christian Harris
Harris is a true three-down linebacker with loose hips, speed and athleticism needed to cover in space. His quickness and speed allow him to beat blockers, but he also has the size (6-2, 230) needed work in traffic. However, offenses seemed to target him in coverage in college and that could become an issue in the NFL.
Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker
Brisker is a fast and instinctive safety who has the skill set to play in the box, the post, and serve as a nickel cornerback. He can hold his own against the run and has ball skills (five interceptions in three seasons). He tends to stare down quarterbacks and lacks route recognition, so it could be a season or two before he’s ready to be viewed as a reliable NFL starter.
Michigan defensive end David Ojabo
Ojabo might have been a first-round pick if he didn’t tear his ACL at his pro day in April. Before the injury, his athleticism allowed him to close on plays effectively. He logged 11 sacks in the 2021 season, but that was the only season he thrived in his collegiate career.
Baylor safety Jalen Pitre
Pitre is a rangy, fast, physical safety who has the skill set to play in the box, and could potentially excel as a nickel cornerback. He played the star position in his final two seasons at Baylor, and pulled down four interceptions while recording 30 tackles for loss and six sacks in those two years. His lack of size (5-foot-11, 198 pounds) might limit him as a blitzer, but it’s clear that this top-100 talent will eventually develop into an NFL starter, and could potentially be a Pro Bowl talent. Expect him to be selected by the third round.
LSU linebacker Damone Clark
Clark is a large (6-3, 245) well-proportioned linebacker whose length and speed help him in coverage. He has an aggressive temperament, and his effort is never lacking. While he was highly productive (135 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one interception) in his final season at LSU there’s still room for growth and improvement.
Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall
While Tindall was a role player for the Bulldogs’ elite defense, he flashed playmaking ability and traits that indicate he’s an athletic mover who could become a sideline-to-sideline defender. The only knock on Tindall is that he seems hesitant when dropping into zones. But he can be a core special teams player who brings value to the third phase of the game.
Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder
Ridder was a winner at Cincinnati in his four years as a starter, consistently keeping the Bearcats atop the American Athletic Conference and leading the team to a College Football Playoff berth last season. His accuracy and ball placement needs work to be considered a viable NFL passer, but he also possesses tremendous athleticism behind center, running a 4.52-second 40-yard dash.
Sam Houston cornerback Zyon McCollum
McCollum, a five-year starter for an FCS program, is a ballhawk (13 interceptions) who has a good combination of size (6-2, 200) and speed (4.33 in the 40-yard dash). He’s instinctive, possesses phenomenal ball skills, and catches the ball at its highest point. He’s also physical against the run. His biggest challenge will be adjusting to wideouts who match his size, speed and athleticism.
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell
Howell’s 3,056 yards passing and 24 touchdowns in 2021 can actually be considered a down year after he threw for 3,500 or more yards and 30-plus touchdowns each of his first two seasons. That was a byproduct of losing receiver Dyami Brown and the big running game he had with backs Javonte Williams and Michael Carter. But Howell has the talent to become an NFL starter, and might be the sleeper in this draft.
Baylor receiver Tyquan Thornton
Thornton, who was timed at 4.28 in the 40-yard dash, is one of the fastest players in this draft class. But the 6-foot-2, 181-pounder is more than just speed. Thornton, who caught 143 passes for 2,242 yards and scored 19 touchdowns in his four seasons at Baylor, has an impressive catch radius and sticky hands. He could become an NFL star with proper coaching.
Plans call for Stillwater’s Sam Bloomer Way to be closed to vehicular traffic
A two-block road that runs parallel to the St. Croix River in downtown Stillwater could soon be closed permanently to automobile traffic.
The Stillwater City Council next week is expected to approve plans to close Sam Bloomer Way, which runs from Nelson Street to just past the Lowell Park Gazebo. It would remain open to pedestrians and bicyclists.
Police Chief Brian Mueller and Public Works Director Shawn Sanders have requested that the road be closed “in the interest of public safety,” according to the proposed resolution.
The road, named for Civil War veteran Sam Bloomer, opened in 1931, the year the Stillwater Lift Bridge opened to traffic, said Brent Peterson, executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
With the closure of the lift bridge to vehicular traffic and the opening of the pedestrian-bicycle loop trail, the road has become much more popular with bicyclists and walkers, Sanders said.
“You’ve got this mix of pedestrians and bicyclists and vehicles all on the roadway, and it makes sense to at least eliminate the vehicle traffic, and make it more pedestrian-friendly,” Sanders said. “It’s more of a park road than anything else. There’s not a whole lot of traffic volume on it, so it’s a good time to close it.”
In fact, he said, the city’s comprehensive plan “talks about closing Sam Bloomer Way to automobiles to create a riverfront promenade.”
Mueller said he was shocked to learn that the road was open to vehicular traffic when he took over as police chief in January 2021.
“My first day on the job, Community Service Officer (Adam) Fleischhacker took me down (to Sam Bloomer Way) and said ‘Let’s get some photos,’” Mueller said. “I’ve been a cop in this county for 24 years. I was, like, ‘This is a road? How is this a road? This is crazy.’”
With the number of people who use the road for bicycling, walking and posing for special-event photos, Mueller said the decision to close the road makes sense. “We’ve been lucky that there have been no major incidents there,” he said.
Plans call for the road to be barricaded, but remain accessible for emergency vehicles, Mueller said.
The last person to drive Sam Bloomer Way has already had that honor – and likely did not even know it.
Crews in the city recently closed the road to vehicular traffic when part of it became submerged underwater, Sanders said.
